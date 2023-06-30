kyrie-getty.png
PlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Kyrie Irving (31)
PG 3 years, $126M
2
Khris Middleton (31)
SF 3 years, $102M
3
Fred VanVleet (29)
PG
Unrestricted
4
Draymond Green (33)
PF 4 years, $100M
5
Jerami Grant (29)
PF 5 years, $160M
6
Brook Lopez (35)
C
Unrestricted
7
Kyle Kuzma (27)
PF 4 years, $102M
8
Jakob Poeltl (27)
C 4 years, $80M
9
Austin Reaves (25)
SG
Restricted
10
Cameron Johnson (27)
PF 4 years, $108M
11
Bruce Brown (26)
SF 2 years, $45M
12
D'Angelo Russell (27)
PG
Unrestricted
13
Christian Wood (27)
C
Unrestricted
14
Russell Westbrook (34)
PG
Unrestricted
15
Dillon Brooks (27)
SF
Unrestricted
16
Max Strus (27)
SG
Unrestricted
17
Donte DiVincenzo (26)
SG
Unrestricted
18
Herbert Jones (24)
SF 4 years, $54M
19
Gabe Vincent (27)
PG 3 years, $33M
20
Rui Hachimura (25)
PF
Restricted
21
Kelly Oubre Jr. (27)
SF
Unrestricted
22
PJ Washington (24)
PF
Restricted
23
Caris LeVert (28)
SG 2 years, $32M
24
Seth Curry (32)
SG
Unrestricted
25
Grant Williams (24)
PF
Restricted
26
Mason Plumlee (33)
C
Unrestricted
27
Dennis Schroder (29)
PG
Unrestricted
28
Eric Gordon (34)
SG
Unrestricted
29
Josh Richardson (29)
SF 2 years
30
Jalen McDaniels (25)
PF
Unrestricted
31
Coby White (23)
PG 3 years, $33M
32
Keita Bates-Diop (27)
SF 2 years, $5M
33
Taurean Prince (29)
SF 1 year, $4.5M
34
Troy Brown Jr. (23)
SF 2 years, $8M
35
Reggie Jackson (33)
PG 2 years, $10.3M
36
Trey Lyles (27)
PF 2 years, $16M
37
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (24)
SG 2 years, $9M
38
Jevon Carter (27)
PG 3 years, $20M
39
Georges Niang (30)
PF 3 years, $26M
40
Tre Jones (23)
PG 2 years, $20M
41
Damion Lee (30)
SG 1 year deal
42
Drew Eubanks (26)
C 2 years
43
Joe Ingles (35)
SF 2 years, $22M
44
Yuta Watanabe (28)
SF
45
Shake Milton (26)
PG 2 years, $10M
46
Josh Okogie (24)
SF
47
Kevin Love (34)
PF

NBA free agency is off and running, and the deals are already pouring in. The biggest news so far is that Draymond Green has reportedly agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors, a necessary cog in their attempt to get back to the NBA Finals. Shortly afterward, point guard Kyrie Irving agreed to return to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year deal.

Key free agents like Fred VanVleet and Brook Lopez remain uncommitted at the moment, but things tend to change at the drop of a hat in the NBA.

Now that free agency has started, it will be difficult to keep track of all the player movement. That's what we're here for. If someone agrees to a deal, we'll get it on the list below, so all you have to do is keep refreshing to stay up to date with all the latest moves.

Happy NBA free agency, and enjoy the madness.

