NBA free agency is off and running, and the deals are already pouring in. The biggest news so far is that Draymond Green has reportedly agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors, a necessary cog in their attempt to get back to the NBA Finals. Shortly afterward, point guard Kyrie Irving agreed to return to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year deal.

Key free agents like Fred VanVleet and Brook Lopez remain uncommitted at the moment, but things tend to change at the drop of a hat in the NBA.

Now that free agency has started, it will be difficult to keep track of all the player movement. That's what we're here for. If someone agrees to a deal, we'll get it on the list below, so all you have to do is keep refreshing to stay up to date with all the latest moves.

Happy NBA free agency, and enjoy the madness.

2023 NBA free agency tracker