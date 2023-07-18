NBA free agency kicked off at the end of June, and most players on the market have inked new deals. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Khris Middleton and Jerami Grant all stayed with their respective teams. Fred VanVleet was the biggest name to change teams, going from the Raptors to Rockets.
Now that free agency has started, it can be difficult to keep track of all the player movement. That's what we're here for. If someone agrees to a deal, we'll get it on the list below, so all you have to do is keep refreshing to stay up to date with all the latest moves. Do note that only the top 30 players below are ranked, everyone else is being listed in the order their deal is reportedly agreed to.
Happy NBA free agency.
2023 NBA free agency tracker
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Kyrie Irving (31)
|PG
|3 years, $126M
|2
Khris Middleton (31)
|SF
|3 years, $102M
|3
Fred VanVleet (29)
|PG
|3 years, $130M
|4
Draymond Green (33)
|PF
|4 years, $100M
|5
Jerami Grant (29)
|PF
|5 years, $160M
|6
Brook Lopez (35)
|C
|2 years, $48M
|7
Kyle Kuzma (27)
|PF
|4 years, $102M
|8
Jakob Poeltl (27)
|C
|4 years, $80M
|9
Austin Reaves (25)
|SG
|4 years, $56M
|10
Cameron Johnson (27)
|PF
|4 years, $108M
|11
Bruce Brown (26)
|SF
|2 years, $45M
|12
D'Angelo Russell (27)
|PG
|2 years, $37M
|13
Christian Wood (27)
|C
|Unrestricted
|14
Russell Westbrook (34)
|PG
|2 years, $8M
|15
Dillon Brooks (27)
|SF
|4 years, $80M
|16
Max Strus (27)
|SG
|4 years, $63M
|17
Donte DiVincenzo (26)
|SG
|4 years, $50M
|18
Herbert Jones (24)
|SF
|4 years, $54M
|19
Gabe Vincent (27)
|PG
|3 years, $33M
|20
Rui Hachimura (25)
|PF
|3 years, $51M
|21
Kelly Oubre Jr. (27)
|SF
|Unrestricted
|22
PJ Washington (24)
|PF
|Restricted
|23
Caris LeVert (28)
|SG
|2 years, $32M
|24
Seth Curry (32)
|SG
|2 years, $8M
|25
Grant Williams (24)
|PF
|4 years, $54M
|26
Mason Plumlee (33)
|C
|1 year, $5M
|27
Dennis Schroder (29)
|PG
|2 years, $26M
|28
Eric Gordon (34)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|29
Josh Richardson (29)
|SF
|2 years, $6M
|30
Jalen McDaniels (25)
|PF
|2-years, $9.3M
|31
Coby White (23)
|PG
|3 years, $33M
|32
Keita Bates-Diop (27)
|SF
|2 years, $5M
|33
Taurean Prince (29)
|SF
|1 year, $4.5M
|34
Troy Brown Jr. (23)
|SF
|2 years, $8M
|35
Reggie Jackson (33)
|PG
|2 years, $10.3M
|36
Trey Lyles (27)
|PF
|2 years, $16M
|37
|SG
|2 years, $9M
|38
Jevon Carter (27)
|PG
|3 years, $20M
|39
Georges Niang (30)
|PF
|3 years, $26M
|40
Tre Jones (23)
|PG
|2 years, $20M
|41
Damion Lee (30)
|SG
|1-year deal
|42
Drew Eubanks (26)
|C
|2 years
|43
Joe Ingles (35)
|SF
|2 years, $22M
|44
Yuta Watanabe (28)
|SF
|45
Shake Milton (26)
|PG
|2 years, $10M
|46
Josh Okogie (24)
|SF
|47
Kevin Love (34)
|PF
|48
Cam Reddish (23)
|SF
|2 years
|49
Julian Champagnie (22)
|SG
|50
Oshae Brissett (25)
|SF
|2 years
|51
Derrick Rose (34)
|PG
|2 years, $6.5M
|52
Jaxson Hayes (23)
|C
|2 year, veterans minimum deal
|53
Thomas Bryant (25)
|C
|2 year, $5.4M
|54
Patrick Beverley (35)
|PG
|1 year, $3.2M
|55
Moe Wagner (26)
|C
|2 years, $16M
|56
Ty Jerome (26)
|SG
|2 years, $5M
|57
Jock Landale (27)
|C
|4 years, $32M
|58
Jalen McDaniels (25)
|SF
|2 years, $9.3M
|59
|C
|1 year, $2M
|60
Jeff Green (36)
|PF
|1 year, $6M
|61
Jordan Clarkson (31)
|PG
|3 years, $55M
|62
Miles Bridges (25)
|PF
|1 year, $7.9M
|63
Cody Zeller (30)
|C
|1 year, $3.1M
|64
Lonnie Walker IV (24)
|SF
|1-year deal
|65
Justin Holiday (34)
|SF
|1-year deal
|66
Cory Joseph (31)
|SG
|1-year deal
|67
Torrey Craig (32)
|SF
|2-year deal
|68
Robin Lopez (35)
|C
|69
Malik Beasley (26)
|SF
|1-year deal
|70
Mo Bamba (25)
|C
|1-year deal
|71
Dario Saric (29)
|PF
|1-year deal
|72
Darius Bazley (23)
|PF
|1-year deal
|73
Nerlens Noel (29)
|C
|1 year, $3.1M