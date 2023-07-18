NBA free agency kicked off at the end of June, and most players on the market have inked new deals. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Khris Middleton and Jerami Grant all stayed with their respective teams. Fred VanVleet was the biggest name to change teams, going from the Raptors to Rockets.

Now that free agency has started, it can be difficult to keep track of all the player movement. That's what we're here for. If someone agrees to a deal, we'll get it on the list below, so all you have to do is keep refreshing to stay up to date with all the latest moves. Do note that only the top 30 players below are ranked, everyone else is being listed in the order their deal is reportedly agreed to.

Happy NBA free agency.

2023 NBA free agency tracker