NBA scores, highlights, results: LeBron James passes Michael Jordan on scoring list; Hayward hits winner for Celtics
There were 10 games on a busy Wednesday night
It was another Wednesday night in the NBA, and that meant plenty of games. This time, there were 10 games on the schedule, starting with a very important Eastern Conference matchup that saw the Heat outlast the Hornets in an ugly game.
Later on, the Pistons continued their hot streak by taking down the Timberwolves. The Nets maintained their playoff positioning in their matchup with the Cavaliers and the Spurs did the same when they visited the Hawks.
Additionally, the Jazz traveled to New Orleans and beat the Pelicans, the Suns took down the Knicks in the tanking bowl and the Celtics built off their big win over the Warriors by beating the Kings.
Finally, the Lakers' playoff hopes may have suffered a final blow in a loss to the Nuggets.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's action, along with Thursday's schedule.
NBA scores for Wednesday, March 6
- Miami Heat 91, Charlotte Hornets 84 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards 132, Dallas Mavericks 123 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 131, Minnesota Timberwolves 114 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 113, Cleveland Cavaliers 107 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 111, Atlanta Hawks 104 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 114, New Orleans Pelicans 104 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 108, Philadelphia 76ers 107 (Box Score)
- Phoenix Suns 107, New York Knicks 96 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 111, Sacramento Kings 109 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 115, Los Angeles Lakers 99 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Thursday, March 7
*All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
LeBron passes M.J. on scoring list
Earlier this season, LeBron James passed Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA's all-time scoring list. On Wednesday night, he passed another legend in Michael Jordan. LeBron's lefty layup in the second quarter put him in fourth place all time, moving past his airness.
Hayward wins it for Celtics
Playing without Kyrie Irving, the Celtics turned to Gordon Hayward in a tie game with just seconds remaining, and he delivered. Hayward hit a hanging jumper with two seconds left to win it for Boston.
LaVine drops 39, hits game-winner
Not only did Zach LaVine put up another huge scoring night, but he also buried the 76ers with a driving layup with just 0.5 seconds left. LaVine finished with 39 points, five rebounds and four assists in the win.
Big night for Booker
Suns guard Devin Booker was absolutely on fire on Wednesday, pouring in 41 points on 14-of-23 shooting, including 6-of-10 from the 3-point line in a win over the Knicks.
Beal and Doncic duel in D.C.
Bradley Beal and Luka Doncic went head-to-head in a thrilling contest between the Wizards and Mavericks that saw a combined 255 points in regulation. Beal finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to lead his Wizards to victory, while Doncic went for 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in defeat.
Russell hits the Shammgod
God Shammgod is an assistant coach with the Mavericks now, but players are still using his signature move. D'Angelo Russell broke it out on Wednesday night against the Cavs.
White rocks the rim
Derrick White got the Spurs' contest with the Hawks off to an exciting start by driving inside and throwing down a powerful slam in the opening minutes.
Beal puts a Mavs defender on a poster
It didn't take long for Bradley Beal to provide the fans in attendance with a reason to get off of their feet as he exploded off of the floor and finished an emphatic one-handed slam dunk in the face of Salah Mejri.
Ennis goes hard to the rack
James Ennis III doesn't play very much for the Sixers, but if he keeps throwing down dunks like this, perhaps that will change.
James gets props for passing Jordan
James' next target is now Kobe Bryant, but he has a ways to go
