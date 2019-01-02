2019 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Dwayne Haskins, Josh Allen and other prospects raise stock after bowl games

Draft season is here, but there'll be plenty of tweaks to the prospect rankings over the next few months with the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and a host of pro days ahead.

In this Big Board update, I've highlighted the players who saw their stocks improve after strong showings in their respective team's bowl games.

5. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Williams was borderline unblockable in Alabama's win over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, although he finished the game with just one tackle. His full repertoire of pass-rushing moves were deployed all game, and his acceleration off the snap helped Alabama control the line of scrimmage, especially early.

Ferrell played one of his best games of the season against Notre Dame in Clemson's convincing Cotton Bowl win. He was lightning fast off the snap, flashed a nasty swim move, set a strong edge, and forced a fumble to go along with a sack and a pass deflection. A gigantic test awaits against Jonah Williams in the national title game. First-rounder vs. First-rounder on the outside.

Allen was a force against Penn State in the Wildcats' Citrus Bowl win. He had three sacks -- one of which was a fine demonstration of his speed and ability to flatten to the quarterback around the edge -- and a blocked field goal. He shouldn't be able to move as explosively or bend to the quarterback as well as he does at his size. Allen and Ferrell are the two most likely candidates to be the second edge-rusher off the board after Nick Bosa.

13. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

Jones had his most well-rounded performance of the season in Ohio State's win over Washington. He was his usual, disruptive self as a pass-rusher -- utilizing a variety of moves to make offensive linemen look silly -- but also made plays against the run when he wasn't double-teamed. While he only finished with three tackles, Jones generated pressure on Jake Browning and got off blocks very well

15. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

19. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Lock had a dazzling performance in Missouri's loss to Oklahoma State. He completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 373 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, often putting his cannon of an arm on full display. Lock also ran the ball six times for 30 yards and wasn't sacked. After the defeat at the hands of Alabama on October 13, the Missouri senior tossed 16 touchdowns to just two interceptions at a 8.73 yards-per-attempt clip. His pocket presence and decision-making improved throughout his final season at Missouri.

20. Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

21. Devin White, LB, LSU

Eight solo tackles and a forced fumble for White in LSU's win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl. He was all over the field. I was impressed with his speed to the outside against UCF's assortment of fast running backs and intricate wide receiver screen game. White improved his tackling and coverage skills this season.

22. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Butler was tremendous in Iowa State's narrow loss to Washington State, catching nine passes for 192 yards including a one-handed grab in which he showed off his hops before coming down with the ball in traffic. Butler is an athletic and powerful specimen at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds.

23. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

24. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

Polite forced a fumble -- his sixth of the season -- in Florida's dominant win over Michigan in the Peach Bowl. Still not an every-down rusher, NFL teams will love Polite's quickness, bend, and lower-than-normal center of gravity around the edge, and he's not unaware of how to use his hands.

25. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Haskins took advantage of another stellar performance from his offensive line in the first half against a high-quality Washington secondary in the Buckeyes' Rose Bowl win. The redshirt sophomore completed 67.6 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions. His relatively low 6.78 yards-per-attempt average was mostly the byproduct of inefficiency in the second half when the Huskies were able to get some pressure. In the first two quarters though, Haskins demonstrated the ability to maneuver in the pocket away from on-coming defenders. He wasn't as proficient doing so in the second half. His accuracy and movement through progressions were outstanding.

26. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

27. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

28. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

30. Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State

31. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

32. Chauncey Garnder-Johnson, S, Florida

The 6-0, 207-pound Johnson capped a consistent junior campaign with two interceptions -- including a pick six -- in Florida's Peach Bowl win over Michigan. Johnson has serious plant-and-drive skills and has loads of experience covering the slot. He reads and reacts to plays as fast as any defensive back in this class and is a good, fundamental tackler in space.

Honorable mention: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss, Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo, Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State, Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida, Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State, Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma, Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame, Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma, Daniel Jones, QB, Duke