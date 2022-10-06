|
|PIT
|BUF
Steelers-Bills Preview
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) In preparing to make his first NFL career start, Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett understandably dismisses the narrative of Pittsburgh having little chance of beating the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
''You guys and everyone else think we're underdogs,'' Pickett said. ''But we don't.''
More notable, perhaps, is Von Miller isn't buying it, either.
''It doesn't matter what their record says. It doesn't matter who they have at quarterback,'' the Bills pass rusher said. ''I'm not coming into this game off guard or anything.''
Though many familiar faces remain from the Pittsburgh team Miller faced only a year ago in a 27-19 loss while he was with Denver, some significant changes have occurred.
The most notable is at quarterback following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, and Pickett getting his chance to show why the Steelers considered the University of Pittsburgh product as the heir-apparent in drafting him at No. 20.
Pickett gets the nod after replacing Mitch Trubisky in the second half of a 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Though Pickett rushed for two touchdowns to build a 20-10 lead, the 24-year-old also threw three interceptions, the second leading to the Jets scoring the go-ahead points with 16 seconds remaining.
Coach Mike Tomlin saw enough of what he called ''spark'' from Pickett to make the change.
''We're full steam ahead,'' Tomlin said. ''I don't spend a lot of time pondering decisions not made, and looking in the rearview.''
That might be the best approach, given how the Steelers have dropped three straight since a season-opening 23-20 overtime win against Cincinnati.
The three-game skid and 1-3 start is exactly where Pittsburgh was through its first four games last season, with the lone win coming in the season opener at Buffalo. Tomlin has no interest in drawing comparisons, even positive ones after the Steelers responded to make the playoffs with a 9-7-1 finish.
''I don't seek comfort in that experience,'' Tomlin said. ''We're dealing with our issue here in present day 2022.''
The issues are aplenty, and the Steelers could be 0-4 if not for Evan McPherson's missed extra-point attempt for Cincinnati with 2 seconds left in regulation.
Pickett's two TDs are already tied with running back Najee Harris for the team lead. The defense is having difficulty holding second-half leads. And injuries are a factor, with last season's NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt (pectoral) out indefinitely.
The Bills (3-1) have injury concerns of their own, but are suddenly riding high after overcoming a 17-point deficit to pull out a 23-20 win at Baltimore last week.
The victory came on the heels of Buffalo squandering a fourth-quarter lead in a 21-19 loss at Miami, and finally showed the Bills capable of winning in the clutch. Buffalo had lost seven straight games that were decided by a seven points or less.
''I think the character that was shown the last couple of weeks speaks a lot about the guys that we have in this locker room,'' quarterback Josh Allen said.
ON THE RECEIVING END
After nearly running out of healthy offensive linemen against Miami, Buffalo was down to three healthy receivers against Baltimore. Isaiah McKenzie landed in the NFL's concussion protocol, fellow slot receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and Jake Kumerow was sidelined by an ankle injury.
Rookie Khalil Shakir filled in to make his first two career catches, while running back Devin Singletary finished second on the team with 47 yards receiving on four catches.
McKenzie's status is uncertain for this week. Kumerow is unlikely to play, and Crowder is out.
LOW WATT-AGE
The Steelers are 0-3 without Watt this season, and 0-7 overall when he misses a game. After creating seven sacks and five turnovers against Cincinnati, Pittsburgh has generated just three sacks and three takeaways.
''We can waste all day sitting around talking about the impact of him not being available,'' Tomlin said. ''We'd better spend our time talking about the guys that are available to us and how we divide that labor up in the best effort to minimize those opponents that we're preparing for.''
WIDE OPEN?
Pittsburgh's wide receiver group was supposed to be one of the NFL's deepest. Things haven't exactly panned out during the opening month. The Steelers have just two touchdown passes so far and they are the only team in the NFL whose wide receivers have yet to score. Pittsburgh ranks 30th in the league in yards per attempt (6.0).
Rookie George Pickens saw a significant uptick in targets under Pickett in finishing with six receptions for 102 yards. While Pickens is surging, Diontae Johnson and third-year veteran Chase Claypool are sliding. Johnson caught just two passes for 11 yards against New York and had a throw from Trubisky smack off his hands for an interception.
PRACTICING HURT
With the Bills' injury report listing 16 players, coach Sean McDermott said he's close to running out of bodies to hold a full practice.
''We're hanging right on the edge,'' he said.
Injuries and a short week following a Monday night win over Tennessee led to McDermott cutting back his practice schedule to two days before Buffalo's loss to Miami in Week 3.
AP Sports Writer Will Graves contributed.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|20:37
|19:04
|1st Downs
|11
|19
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|5-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|187
|475
|Total Plays
|38
|44
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|10.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|21
|92
|Rush Attempts
|11
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|6.6
|Net Yards Passing
|166
|383
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|19-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|12.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-29
|5-28
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|19
|36
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-19
|2-36
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-3 -0%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|166
|PASS YDS
|383
|21
|RUSH YDS
|92
|187
|TOTAL YDS
|475
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
4
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|17/26
|169
|0
|1
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
10
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|5
|4
|63
|0
|29
|10
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|11
|4
|46
|0
|23
|8
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|2
|2
|20
|0
|11
|4
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
3
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|3
|
N. Harris 22 RB
6
FPTS
|N. Harris
|4
|3
|16
|0
|9
|6
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
D. Watt 44 FB
1
FPTS
|D. Watt
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Pierre 42 CB
|J. Pierre
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Norwood 21 CB
|T. Norwood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 DB
|L. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 OLB
|A. Highsmith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DT
|C. Heyward
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 16 CB
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 50 LB
|M. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
3
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|1/2
|29
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|3
|43.0
|1
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
41
FPTS
|J. Allen
|19/30
|383
|4
|1
|41
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|6
|42
|0
|23
|5
|
J. Allen 17 QB
41
FPTS
|J. Allen
|5
|42
|0
|21
|41
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
J. Cook 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Davis 13 WR
32
FPTS
|G. Davis
|6
|3
|171
|2
|98
|32
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
16
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|5
|3
|75
|1
|31
|16
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
19
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|10
|7
|61
|1
|18
|19
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
4
FPTS
|Q. Morris
|5
|3
|39
|0
|26
|4
|
I. Hodgins 16 WR
5
FPTS
|I. Hodgins
|2
|2
|33
|0
|26
|5
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Dodson 53 LB
|T. Dodson
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 SAF
|D. Hamlin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elam 24 CB
|K. Elam
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 DB
|J. Johnson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DT
|J. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
7
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/2
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BUF 1(5:28 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to Q.Morris to PIT 1 for no gain (M.Jack). FUMBLES (M.Jack) - RECOVERED by PIT-J.Jackson at PIT -5. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - BUF 5(5:31 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis. PENALTY on PIT-J.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 4 yards - enforced at PIT 5 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 12(6:10 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to I.Hodgins to PIT 5 for 7 yards (J.Jackson; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 17(6:57 - 3rd) D.Singletary right end to PIT 12 for 5 yards (D.Bush).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 29(7:40 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to PIT 17 for 12 yards (J.Pierre).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34(8:17 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to PIT 29 for 5 yards (J.Pierre).
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 45(8:56 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles right tackle to PIT 34 for 21 yards (J.Pierre).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BUF 45(9:01 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to K.Shakir (C.Heyward). Pass tipped at line.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 39(9:41 - 3rd) D.Singletary right end to BUF 45 for 6 yards (M.Jack - C.Heyward). PIT-L.Wallace was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. L.Wallace assisted off.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 28(10:19 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis to BUF 39 for 11 yards (L.Wallace).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(10:38 - 3rd) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 28 for 8 yards (L.Wallace; M.Jack). PIT-D.Leal was injured during the play. D.Leal walks off.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 6 - PIT 20(10:44 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PIT 20(10:48 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to G.Pickens.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PIT 17(11:35 - 3rd) K.Pickett sacked ob at BUF 20 for -3 yards (T.Dodson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 24(12:17 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson ran ob at BUF 17 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 33(12:57 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool to BUF 24 for 9 yards (K.Elam; J.Johnson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 42(13:38 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to N.Harris pushed ob at BUF 33 for 9 yards (J.Johnson).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - PIT 49(13:42 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson. PENALTY on BUF-K.Elam - Defensive Pass Interference - 7 yards - enforced at BUF 49 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 48(14:19 - 3rd) N.Harris up the middle to BUF 49 for 3 yards (T.Dodson).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass deep right to D.Johnson ran ob at PIT 48 for 23 yards (D.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. S.Sims kneels 1 yd. into end zone.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
2 & 15 - BUF 33(0:09 - 2nd) J.Allen kneels to BUF 32 for -1 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BUF 33(0:15 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis (R.Spillane).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 38(0:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-S.Diggs - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 38 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 37(0:23 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass deep left intended for D.Johnson INTERCEPTED by K.Elam at BUF 38. K.Elam to BUF 38 for no gain (D.Johnson).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - PIT 32(0:30 - 2nd) K.Pickett sacked ob at PIT 31 for -1 yards (G.Rousseau). PENALTY on BUF-V.Miller - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 32 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 27(0:56 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to N.Harris to PIT 32 for 5 yards (D.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 57 yards from BUF 35 to PIT 8. S.Sims to PIT 27 for 19 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|+24 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 24(1:09 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to K.Shakir for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PIT-J.Pierre was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BUF 24(1:15 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to Q.Morris (R.Spillane).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 29(1:51 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles right guard to PIT 24 for 5 yards (M.Reed; D.Bush).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 41(2:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs ran ob at PIT 29 for 12 yards (T.Norwood).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 46(2:28 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to Q.Morris to PIT 41 for 13 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 46(2:34 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to K.Shakir.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 26(3:07 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to K.Shakir ran ob at BUF 46 for 20 yards.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 23(3:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at BUF 26 for 3 yards (L.Wallace).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 5 - PIT 15(3:43 - 2nd) C.Boswell 33 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - PIT 19(4:08 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to BUF 15 for 4 yards (T.Johnson). BUF-J.Phillips was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. J.Phillips jogs off.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PIT 19(4:13 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(4:54 - 2nd) J.Warren left end to BUF 19 for 1 yard (D.Jones - D.Hamlin).
|+29 YD
3 & 5 - PIT 49(5:20 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass deep left to G.Pickens to BUF 20 for 29 yards (K.Elam).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 46(6:01 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson to BUF 49 for 5 yards (K.Elam).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 46(6:06 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to N.Harris (M.Milano).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 35(6:42 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to Z.Gentry to PIT 46 for 11 yards (J.Johnson).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(7:20 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to G.Pickens to PIT 35 for 10 yards (K.Elam).
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. S.Sims kneels - 5 yds. into end zone.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:20 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 15(7:24 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 47(7:53 - 2nd) D.Singletary left end pushed ob at PIT 30 for 23 yards (C.Heyward; A.Maulet). PENALTY on PIT-M.Jack - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at PIT 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - PIT 27(8:04 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 26 yards to BUF 47 - Center-C.Kuntz - downed by PIT-M.Boykin.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PIT 27(8:09 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to D.Johnson (M.Milano) [V.Miller].
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 26(8:49 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 27 for 1 yard (D.Hamlin).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(9:29 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 26 for 1 yard (D.Hamlin).
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - PIT 28(9:47 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 34 yards to BUF 38 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by K.Shakir.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 26(10:22 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris to PIT 28 for 2 yards (D.Hamlin - M.Milano).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PIT 26(10:49 - 2nd) N.Harris left guard to PIT 26 for no gain (J.Phillips; J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(11:25 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 26 for 6 yards (T.Dodson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 21(11:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right intended for G.Davis INTERCEPTED by L.Wallace at PIT -2. Touchback.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 39(12:12 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs ran ob at PIT 21 for 18 yards (C.Sutton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 41(12:51 - 2nd) J.Cook right tackle to PIT 39 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|+26 YD
3 & 11 - BUF 33(13:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to Q.Morris pushed ob at PIT 41 for 26 yards (J.Pierre).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 34(14:14 - 2nd) J.Cook left end to BUF 33 for -1 yards (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 34(14:18 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to Q.Morris (D.Leal). Pass batted at line.
|+26 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 8(14:52 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to I.Hodgins to BUF 34 for 26 yards (T.Norwood).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BUF 8(15:00 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs (L.Wallace).
|+7 YD
1 & 11 - BUF 1(0:34 - 1st) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 8 for 7 yards (C.Sutton).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 2(0:34 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-D.Dawkins - False Start - 1 yard - enforced at BUF 2 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - PIT 29(0:48 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 69 yards to BUF 2 - Center-C.Kuntz - downed by PIT-M.Allen. J.Pierre deflected ball at BUF 1 to keep ball in play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PIT 29(0:55 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to D.Johnson (D.Jackson).
|+11 YD
2 & 17 - PIT 18(1:35 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 29 for 11 yards (T.Dodson).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - PIT 28(2:02 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to PIT 41 for 13 yards (D.Hamlin - K.Elam). PENALTY on PIT-Z.Gentry - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 28 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(2:41 - 1st) N.Harris right end to PIT 28 for 3 yards (T.Dodson).
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BUF 17(2:45 - 1st) T.Bass 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BUF 17(2:49 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 18(3:33 - 1st) J.Allen left end to PIT 17 for 1 yard (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 18(3:39 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34(4:29 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles left tackle to PIT 18 for 16 yards (C.Sutton).
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 35(4:57 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep middle to K.Shakir to PIT 34 for 31 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 35(5:32 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 35 for no gain (A.Maulet).
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to BUF 1. K.Shakir pushed ob at BUF 35 for 34 yards (A.Maulet).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - PIT 11(5:42 - 1st) C.Boswell 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PIT 11(5:45 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson. BUF-V.Miller was injured during the play. V.Miller jogs off.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 10(6:30 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to BUF 11 for -1 yards (T.Johnson - T.Dodson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 13(7:11 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to BUF 10 for 3 yards (T.Dodson; J.Johnson).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(7:53 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to G.Pickens to BUF 13 for 12 yards (K.Elam).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 33(8:35 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to Z.Gentry to BUF 25 for 8 yards (T.Dodson).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PIT 33(8:39 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson (A.Epenesa). Pass batted at line.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39(9:21 - 1st) N.Harris right guard to BUF 33 for 6 yards (K.Elam).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 50(10:01 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool to BUF 39 for 11 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - PIT 38(10:35 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to G.Pickens ran ob at 50 for 12 yards.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 40(11:19 - 1st) N.Harris left end to PIT 38 for -2 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39(11:56 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Watt to PIT 40 for 1 yard (T.Dodson - J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 20 - BUF 31(12:02 - 1st) T.Bass 49 yard field goal is BLOCKED (C.Heyward) - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - BUF 31(12:07 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis.
|-4 YD
2 & 16 - BUF 27(12:51 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to PIT 31 for -4 yards (A.Highsmith).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - BUF 17(13:09 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to PIT 9 for 8 yards (D.Bush; D.Leal). PENALTY on BUF-R.Bates - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 17 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 21(13:52 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary pushed ob at PIT 17 for 4 yards (A.Maulet).
|Fumble
|(13:56 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 45 yards from BUF 35 to PIT 20. J.Pierre MUFFS catch - touched at PIT 25 - RECOVERED by BUF-T.Johnson at PIT 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:56 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|+98 YD
3 & 10 - BUF 2(14:09 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep middle to G.Davis for 98 yards - TOUCHDOWN [M.Fitzpatrick].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 2(14:49 - 1st) D.Singletary right guard to BUF 2 for no gain (M.Jack - C.Heyward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 2(14:54 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary (D.Leal).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to BUF 0. T.Jones MUFFS catch - and recovers at BUF 0. T.Jones to BUF 2 for 2 yards (T.Norwood).
