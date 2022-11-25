|
|
|ATL
|WAS
Falcons-Commanders Preview
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Ron Rivera tried to keep from getting too excited about his Washington Commanders getting on enough of a roll to move into the mix for a playoff spot.
He couldn't contain himself over how he felt about playing host to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a meaningful post-Thanksgiving game.
''Giddy,'' he said after a pause. ''It's really cool.''
It's also a little unexpected after the Falcons looked like they were coming into the season in rebuilding or retooling mode and the Commanders lost four of their first five games. But here they are, with 6-5 Washington and 5-6 Atlanta just outside wild-card spots in the NFC and realistic chances at making the postseason. It was something that not long ago seemed improbable.
''You try to earn the right to be in games that matter as you get into Thanksgiving and December,'' Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. ''Obviously their journey's been different than ours. You want to be in big games, and this is obviously a big game for both teams and it's a credit to the players on both sides.''
Atlanta's running game buoyed by new quarterback Marcus Mariota and Washington's steadily improving defense have made this possible. It's still possible only one of these teams makes the playoffs.
Just getting in position to make a run at it would be welcome in Atlanta.
''What's cool about us is we can continue to improve,'' Mariota said. ''If we can string these together, when we get to the point where the season is done, I think we'll be excited about it.''
Much like Rivera, Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen - tied with fellow Alabama product Daron Payne for the team lead with 6 1/2 sacks - is trying not to get too high off this success. As one of the team's captains, he addressed teammates after beating Houston last week to point out some flaws he worried might get lost in the win and wants them to stay focused.
''It's very easy to be high on ourselves right now, but we still have a lot of football left and we're just trying to keep the same mentality we had when we were 1-3, 1-4,'' Allen said. ''You don't get too ahead of yourselves. You don't focus on where you're trying to be. You focus on what you have to do today to get to your goal.''
MARIOTA A DUAL-THREAT SCORER
Mariota has scored touchdowns as a rusher and passer in three games this season, including in last week's 27-24 win against Chicago. Michael Vick set the team record with four games scoring both as a runner and passer in 2002.
Chicago's Justin Fields (five) and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow (four) are the only QBs with more scoring rushing and passing touchdowns this season.
Mariota has passed for 1,878 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He ranks third on the team with 372 rushing yards and is second with four rushing touchdowns.
''Marcus has obviously done a nice job,'' Smith said. ''He's a huge part of our offense. There's a lot of things we ask him to do. He can extend plays, and certainly on designed runs or zone read plays he can make people pay.''
HEINICKE THE GUY
Another QB who can extend plays is Taylor Heinicke, who is now Washington's starter for good despite Carson Wentz returning from surgery to repair a broken finger. The Commanders are 4-1 since Heinicke took over, and his personality and ''play every game like it's my last'' style have made him easy to rally around.
''Sometimes he looks like his hair is on fire because he's so hyper,'' Rivera said. ''I mean the dude is constantly going, and I think his teammates feed off of that energy, which has been a big plus. I think there's a lot of things that go into why (name Heinicke the starter), and winning is obviously the first and foremost thing because when you're winning, it is easy to buy into it and get behind it.''
FALCONS TIGHT END OPTIONS
Atlanta put tight end Kyle Pitts on injured reserve with a knee injury, and MyCole Pruitt replaced him against Chicago. But Pruitt is not the only option at the position. Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser also have experience there, and the team is awaiting the return of rookie Feleipe Franks from a calf injury.
When asked how Pruitt rose on the depth chart to become Pitts' top backup, Smith said: ''There are different ways to manufacture things so it's never one for one. But certain things, they all have unique skill sets. MyCole is very good blocker at the point of attack in multiple schemes. He's got a very good feel for space, a smart football player. He's played in a lot of big games.''
BAD-WEATHER COMMANDERS?
Washington's stout defense and its propensity to run the ball, whether with backs Antonio Gibson and rookie Brian Robinson Jr., receiver Curtis Samuel or Heinicke, could help in games like this one with rain in the forecast and others later in the season that could include cold and snow.
''The teams that go win Super Bowls, they can run the ball well and they have a good defense and that's what we've been doing for weeks now,'' Heinicke said.
---
AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Atlanta contributed.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|13:08
|6:41
|1st Downs
|7
|5
|Rushing
|5
|1
|Passing
|2
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|114
|89
|Total Plays
|21
|12
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|82
|18
|Rush Attempts
|12
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|32
|71
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|6-7
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|10.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-38.0
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|19
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-19
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|32
|PASS YDS
|71
|
|
|82
|RUSH YDS
|18
|
|
|114
|TOTAL YDS
|89
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
4
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|6/9
|32
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
4
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|4
|37
|0
|11
|4
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|5
|30
|0
|15
|3
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|2
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|4
|3
|19
|0
|15
|4
|
D. London 5 WR
1
FPTS
|D. London
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
0
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Jarrett 97 NT
|G. Jarrett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 DB
|I. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
3
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|1/1
|47
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|6/7
|71
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
8
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|2
|9
|0
|5
|8
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|7
|0
|4
|1
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
5
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|2
|2
|32
|0
|26
|5
|
D. Brown 2 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Brown
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
8
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|8
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
1
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holmes 34 CB
|C. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 59 ILB
|J. Bostic
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 91 DT
|J. Ridgeway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
1
FPTS
|J. Slye
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 25 - ATL 47(10:11 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to C.Patterson (K.Fuller).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 32(10:39 - 2nd) C.Patterson right end to WAS 19 for 13 yards (K.Curl - J.Davis). PENALTY on ATL-M.Pruitt - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 32 - No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 47(11:18 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left guard to WAS 32 for 15 yards (D.Forrest).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 46(12:02 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left tackle to WAS 47 for -1 yards (D.Payne).
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - ATL 43(12:45 - 2nd) M.Mariota right end to WAS 46 for 11 yards (D.Forrest).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 36(13:29 - 2nd) M.Mariota right end to ATL 43 for 7 yards (J.Davis).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 35(14:14 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to C.Huntley to ATL 36 for 1 yard (C.Holmes).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 23(14:54 - 2nd) C.Huntley right end to ATL 35 for 12 yards (D.Forrest - K.Curl).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAS 33(15:00 - 2nd) T.Way punts 44 yards to ATL 23 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by A.Williams.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - WAS 32(0:09 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 33 for 1 yard (A.Ebiketie; D.Alford).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAS 32(0:13 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to A.Gibson [A.Ebiketie].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 28(0:57 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to WAS 32 for 4 yards (M.Walker; T.Horne).
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 25(1:35 - 1st) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 28 for 3 yards (D.Hall).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 18(2:14 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short middle to L.Thomas to WAS 25 for 7 yards (M.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - ATL 44(2:20 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 38 yards to WAS 18 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by A.Erickson.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ATL 44(2:23 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ATL 44(2:28 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to P.Hesse [M.Sweat].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(3:03 - 1st) M.Mariota right end to ATL 44 for 8 yards (D.Forrest).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 21(3:39 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to C.Patterson to ATL 36 for 15 yards (D.Forrest).
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 63 yards from WAS 35 to ATL 2. A.Williams to ATL 21 for 19 yards (M.Eifler).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 14(3:53 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short right to B.Robinson for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 20(4:35 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short middle to T.McLaurin to ATL 14 for 6 yards (R.Evans - R.Grant).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 24(5:18 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to ATL 20 for 4 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - WAS 41(5:58 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass deep right to D.Brown to ATL 24 for 17 yards (I.Oliver) [G.Jarrett].
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 43(6:41 - 1st) C.Samuel left guard to ATL 41 for 2 yards (A.Ogundeji; G.Jarrett).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 48(7:21 - 1st) B.Robinson right tackle to ATL 43 for 5 yards (R.Grant; A.Ogundeji).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 26(8:01 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass deep right to T.McLaurin ran ob at ATL 48 for 26 yards (J.Hawkins).
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 59 yards from ATL 35 to WAS 6. A.Gibson to WAS 26 for 20 yards (D.Malone).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ATL 29(8:12 - 1st) Y.Koo 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ATL 29(8:57 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to C.Patterson to WAS 29 for no gain (J.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ATL 29(9:35 - 1st) C.Patterson up the middle to WAS 29 for no gain (J.Bostic).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 31(10:19 - 1st) T.Allgeier up the middle to WAS 29 for 2 yards (K.Fuller; J.Allen).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 38(10:59 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London to WAS 31 for 7 yards (J.Davis).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(11:38 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to C.Patterson to WAS 38 for 4 yards (J.Davis - B.McCain).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 48(12:19 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to WAS 42 for 6 yards (J.Allen - D.Forrest).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 44(12:59 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end pushed ob at WAS 48 for 8 yards (D.Forrest).
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - ATL 33(13:44 - 1st) M.Mariota right end to ATL 44 for 11 yards (K.Fuller).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 28(14:26 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to M.Pruitt to ATL 33 for 5 yards (J.Ridgeway; J.Davis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to ATL 28 for 3 yards (J.Allen - J.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
ATL
WAS
3
7
2nd 10:08 FOX
-
BAL
JAC
3
0
1st 9:23 CBS
-
CHI
NYJ
10
7
2nd 14:20 FOX
-
CIN
TEN
0
0
2nd 15:00 CBS
-
DEN
CAR
0
7
2nd 11:24 FOX
-
HOU
MIA
0
10
2nd 15:00 CBS
-
TB
CLE
7
10
2nd 15:00 FOX
-
LAC
ARI
0
048.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
LV
SEA
0
047.5 O/U
-4
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
LAR
KC
0
042 O/U
-15.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
NO
SF
0
043.5 O/U
-8.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
GB
PHI
0
046 O/U
-6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
PIT
IND
0
039.5 O/U
-2.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BUF
DET
28
25
Final CBS
-
NYG
DAL
20
28
Final FOX
-
NE
MIN
26
33
Final NBC