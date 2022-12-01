|
|JAC
|DET
Jaguars-Lions Preview
DETROIT (AP) Normally, a December matchup between 4-7 teams wouldn't get much attention.
The Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, though, might be worth a watch on Sunday. The young teams are playing much better than they did during terrible starts to the season.
At the end of October, the Lions were 1-6, but they started November with wins over the Packers, Bears and Giants - the last two on the road - before taking Buffalo to the final play in a 28-25 Thanksgiving Day loss.
The Jaguars finished October at 2-6, but beat the Raiders at home, played a decent game in a loss at AFC-best Kansas City, then came back from their bye to beat the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.
''Our whole focus has to be on the team that's coming in here on Sunday, because they are very much a mirror image of us,'' Lions coach Dan Campbell said. ''They are starting over a little bit with a new coach, and they are hungry with a ton of talent coming off their best win of the season.
''If we don't understand that, we won't have a chance. If we do, I like our odds.''
STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES
The Jaguars and Lions have gotten to 4-7 in different ways. Jacksonville has outscored its opponents by 12 points and ranks near the league average in both scoring offense and defense.
Detroit, though, has built an explosive if inconsistent offense. The Lions rank eighth in the league in points and have scored 30 or more five times. They also had a two-game stretch sandwiched around their bye in which they totaled a pair of field goals in losses to Dallas and New England.
Detroit's defense has been awful, ranking last in the league in points allowed at 28.2 per game. It has allowed 24 or more points in nine of 11 games, only keeping Green Bay (9) and the Giants (18) below that total.
''They've been scoring points - that hasn't been one of their issues,'' Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. ''I think they are more comfortable in the second year of their system and Jared (Goff) is obviously confident in the guys around him.''
LAWRENCE'S OPPORTUNITY
The difference in the game could be Trevor Lawrence going against a struggling Detroit secondary. Campbell is hoping to have cornerbacks Jerry Jacobs and Jeff Okudah back from the concussion protocol.
Lawrence had one of the best games of his career in the 28-27 win over Baltimore, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns.
''Early in the season, we had a lot of turnovers in the red zone, and that's something I've worked on constantly,'' Lawrence said. ''You obviously want to score a touchdown every time you are in the red zone, but you can't be a superhero and end up making a mistake. Take three points if that's what is out there.''
WINNING IS HARD
Unlike Goff, who has been to a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, Lawrence has spent his short NFL career on bad teams. The Jaguars went 3-14 under Urban Meyer and interim coach Darrell Bevell last year, then got off to a slow start this year under Pederson.
That's quite a change from his college career. Lawrence went 38-2 at Clemson, won a national championship and made two other trips to the College Football Playoff.
''After the struggles we've had in the last year and a half, I've learned how much harder it is to win in the NFL compared to college,'' he said. ''I was used to winning, and I had to change my perspective a little bit.
''It takes a lot, but we now have the confidence we can go out and beat anybody.''
So do the Lions, which could make this an interesting matchup.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|11:03
|15:57
|1st Downs
|7
|14
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|168
|227
|Total Plays
|29
|32
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|46
|Rush Attempts
|12
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|107
|181
|Comp. - Att.
|8-17
|16-19
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|21
|43
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|1-32
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|107
|PASS YDS
|181
|61
|RUSH YDS
|46
|168
|TOTAL YDS
|227
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
T. Lawrence 16 QB
5
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|8/17
|107
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
T. Etienne 1 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|9
|46
|0
|13
|5
T. Lawrence 16 QB
5
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|2
|12
|0
|10
|5
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
C. Kirk 13 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|6
|5
|84
|0
|37
|13
T. Etienne 1 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|2
|2
|16
|0
|13
|5
E. Engram 17 TE
1
FPTS
|E. Engram
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
C. Manhertz 84 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Manhertz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Z. Jones 7 WR
0
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Oluokun 23 ILB
|F. Oluokun
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wingard 42 DB
|A. Wingard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 2 SS
|R. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 29 DB
|T. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 CB
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 6 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Hamilton 52 NT
|D. Hamilton
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 OLB
|T. Walker
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Lloyd 33 ILB
|D. Lloyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
R. Patterson 10 K
6
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|2/2
|42
|0/0
|6
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|2
|41.5
|1
|53
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
J. Goff 16 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Goff
|16/19
|183
|1
|0
|13
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Williams 30 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Williams
|6
|28
|1
|12
|8
D. Swift 32 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Swift
|4
|12
|0
|5
|5
J. Jackson 42 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
A. St. Brown 14 WR
13
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|1
|2
|0
|2
|13
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
D. Chark 4 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Chark
|4
|4
|78
|0
|41
|11
A. St. Brown 14 WR
13
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|5
|4
|35
|1
|12
|13
D. Swift 32 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Swift
|3
|2
|28
|0
|24
|5
J. Reynolds 8 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|3
|3
|19
|0
|8
|4
B. Wright 89 TE
2
FPTS
|B. Wright
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
K. Raymond 11 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
J. Jackson 42 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
K. Joseph 31 FS
|K. Joseph
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 79 DE
|J. Cominsky
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Jacobs 39 CB
|J. Jacobs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|1
J. Paschal 93 DE
|J. Paschal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Barnes 55 OLB
|D. Barnes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Jones 94 DT
|B. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Badgley 17 K
8
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|2/2
|47
|2/2
|8
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Jackson 42 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Raymond 11 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Play
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - DET 42(3:00 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 47 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - DET 42(3:35 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 42 for no gain (F.Oluokun).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 33(4:08 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Chark to DET 42 for 9 yards (Te.Campbell - F.Oluokun).
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 64 yards from JAC 35 to DET 1. J.Jackson to DET 33 for 32 yards (C.Claybrooks - Mo.Brown).
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - JAC 24(4:19 - 2nd) R.Patterson 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - JAC 24(4:24 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to C.Kirk.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 28(5:09 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk to DET 24 for 4 yards (W.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 28(5:14 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to Z.Jones.
|+25 YD
3 & 7 - JAC 47(5:40 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk pushed ob at DET 28 for 25 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - JAC 47(5:45 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to Z.Jones.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 44(6:10 - 2nd) T.Etienne left tackle to JAC 47 for 3 yards (J.Paschal).
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - JAC 34(6:35 - 2nd) T.Lawrence left end to JAC 44 for 10 yards (K.Joseph).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(6:58 - 2nd) T.Etienne left tackle to JAC 34 for 9 yards (D.Barnes; K.Joseph). DET-I.Buggs was injured during the play.
|Kickoff
|(6:58 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DET 29(7:02 - 2nd) M.Badgley 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DET 27(7:43 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at JAC 29 for -2 yards (sack split by C.Muma and D.Hamilton).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - DET 32(8:18 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown ran ob at JAC 27 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 34(8:55 - 2nd) A.St. Brown right tackle to JAC 32 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun - T.Walker).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - DET 42(9:35 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to JAC 34 for 8 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - DET 46(10:16 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to JAC 42 for 4 yards (T.Campbell).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 49(10:53 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to JAC 46 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun - T.Walker).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(11:32 - 2nd) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass deep right to D.Chark to DET 49 for 19 yards (T.Campbell).
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - JAC 28(11:43 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 53 yards to DET 19 - Center-R.Matiscik. K.Raymond to DET 30 for 11 yards (R.Matiscik).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - JAC 28(11:49 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to Z.Jones (J.Cominsky).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 25(12:33 - 2nd) T.Etienne right end to JAC 28 for 3 yards (A.McNeill - D.Elliott).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(12:39 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (W.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(12:39 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - DET 26(12:44 - 2nd) M.Badgley 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DET 26(12:47 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to D.Swift [F.Oluokun].
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DET 26(12:52 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Jackson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(13:30 - 2nd) J.Jackson up the middle to JAC 26 for 4 yards (D.Hamilton; R.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - DET 34(14:03 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift pushed ob at JAC 30 for 4 yards (T.Campbell).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 43(14:21 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark (C.Claybrooks). Detroit challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle - Shotgun) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Chark to JAC 34 for 9 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+24 YD
2 & 4 - DET 33(15:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift ran ob at JAC 43 for 24 yards (A.Wingard).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 27(0:21 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 33 for 6 yards (C.Muma).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DET 15(0:56 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 27 for 12 yards (A.Wingard - D.Williams).
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - JAC 45(1:02 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 30 yards to DET 15 - Center-R.Matiscik - out of bounds.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 46(1:34 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to DET 45 for 1 yard (J.Cominsky).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 49(2:10 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to DET 46 for 3 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 49(2:46 - 1st) T.Lawrence scrambles right end ran ob at DET 49 for 2 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - JAC 42(3:04 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk ran ob at JAC 49 for 7 yards (J.Jacobs) [J.Houston].
|No Gain
2 & 6 - JAC 42(3:09 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to Z.Jones (I.Buggs).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 38(3:33 - 1st) T.Etienne right tackle to JAC 42 for 4 yards (J.Cominsky).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(4:04 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to JAC 38 for 13 yards (K.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:04 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - DET 10(4:09 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - DET 9(4:48 - 1st) D.Swift right end to JAC 10 for -1 yards (C.Muma).
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - DET 50(5:29 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep right to D.Chark to JAC 9 for 41 yards (Te.Campbell).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - DET 43(6:02 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to 50 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 38(6:24 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to DET 43 for 5 yards (C.Muma).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - DET 30(6:57 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to DET 38 for 8 yards (C.Muma).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(7:42 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Jackson to DET 30 for 5 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - JAC 13(7:46 - 1st) R.Patterson 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - JAC 13(7:50 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to Z.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - JAC 13(7:56 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right. Ball thrown away.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(8:34 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to DET 13 for 7 yards (J.Jacobs - W.Harris).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 31(9:05 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk pushed ob at DET 20 for 11 yards (K.Joseph).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - JAC 34(9:39 - 1st) J.Agnew right end pushed ob at DET 31 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JAC 34(9:43 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to C.Manhertz.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 36(10:21 - 1st) T.Etienne right tackle to DET 34 for 2 yards (A.McNeill; B.Jones).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43(10:40 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to DET 36 for 7 yards (J.Okudah).
|+37 YD
1 & 15 - JAC 20(10:55 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass deep left to C.Kirk ran ob at DET 43 for 37 yards (K.Joseph).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 25(10:55 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-E.Engram - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:55 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DET 1(10:58 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - DET 13(11:33 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to JAC 1 for 12 yards (A.Wingard).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DET 16(12:13 - 1st) D.Swift left tackle to JAC 13 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun - T.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 16(12:17 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown (D.Williams).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 27(12:45 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to B.Wright to JAC 16 for 11 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - DET 31(13:27 - 1st) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to JAC 27 for 4 yards (D.Hamilton; D.Lloyd).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 38(14:08 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to K.Raymond to JAC 31 for 7 yards (D.Williams) [T.Walker].
|Play
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 25(14:20 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to JAC 38 for 13 yards (D.Elliott). FUMBLES (D.Elliott) - RECOVERED by DET-A.Anzalone at JAC 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 21(14:56 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 25 for 4 yards (D.Elliott; M.Rodriguez).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to JAC 0. J.Agnew to JAC 21 for 21 yards (J.Jackson - J.Woods).
CLE
HOU
7
5
2nd 3:41 CBS
DEN
BAL
6
3
2nd 0:37 CBS
GB
CHI
3
16
2nd 2:00 FOX
JAC
DET
6
20
2nd 2:24 FOX
NYJ
MIN
3
17
2nd 3:35 CBS
PIT
ATL
13
6
2nd 1:42 CBS
TEN
PHI
7
14
2nd 7:28 FOX
WAS
NYG
13
13
2nd 0:02 FOX
MIA
SF
0
045.5 O/U
-4.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
SEA
LAR
0
041 O/U
+6.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
KC
CIN
0
052.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
LAC
LV
0
049.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
IND
DAL
0
044.5 O/U
-10.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
NO
TB
0
040.5 O/U
-3.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
BUF
NE
24
10
Final AMZN