It's truly a new era for the Washington Commanders, as they have a new name, new uniforms and a new quarterback in Carson Wentz. It remains to be seen if he's a band-aid or a player with franchise quarterback potential, but Ron Rivera and Co. are higher on him than any other team in the NFL.

There's reason to expect Washington could be improved in 2022, as Curtis Samuel is finally expected to be healthy, Washington also added a new wide receiver in Jahan Dotson and a couple of defensive playmakers as well.

Below, we will provide a complete look at the teams set to play Washington this year, as look at the complete 2022 schedule.

2022 opponents

Home

Dallas Cowboys: Washington's archrival, and the NFC East's reigning champion. This will be the first two editions of the rebranded Cowboys vs. Commanders rivalry. Dallas won both games last season, and Dec. 26 in Dallas was tough, as the Cowboys absolutely stomped the Football Team, 56-14.

New York Giants: Washington won both games against New York last year, but the Giants have a new front office and new head coach. They also had a great draft in which they selected arguably the top two players in the class in pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive lineman Evan Neal. It could be hard for the Commanders to sweep the season series again.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles made the playoffs as a wild-card last year, and after the offseason they had, Philly could be in the postseason again. Howie Roseman drafted two of the best players from arguably the best defense in college football history, and swung a trade for star wideout A.J. Brown.

Minnesota Vikings: It's a reunion with Kevin O'Connell! The former Washington offensive coordinator was in the running to be hired as its new head coach a few years ago, and now he has his own gig with the Vikings. Minnesota has two dominant weapons in Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, so it will be interesting to see how different this offense looks.

Green Bay Packers: Washington lost by 14 points to Green Bay last year. Aaron Rodgers did lose Davante Adams, but you can't rule this team out. Green Bay has won 13 games in three straight seasons.

Tennessee Titans: The Titans have won the AFC South in two straight seasons, but are things about to change? They traded A.J. Brown away this offseason, and now Ryan Tannehill has a younger quarterback breathing down his neck. Still, Derrick Henry is a force to be reckoned with.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Washington's Week 1 opponent. The Jaguars will be an interesting team to watch this season, as Doug Pederson is now in charge. Will Trevor Lawrence make a big jump forward in Year 2, or will this team remain in the basement of the NFL?

Cleveland Browns: When it comes to the Browns, we are awaiting the NFL's decision on Deshaun Watson. Will he be suspended or not? It likely won't matter for Washington, as it faces Cleveland very late in the year.

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons have an intriguing team this year. They have a new quarterback, who will either be Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder, a budding star at tight end in Kyle Pitts and a new receiver in Drake London. However, it remains to be seen if this defense has improved.

Away

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Chicago Bears: The Bears are another team with a young quarterback and brand new leadership. Justin Fields showed some flashes of greatness in his rookie season, but does he have the weapons necessary to do something special in 2022?

Detroit Lions: The Lions probably aren't competing for a Lombardi Trophy in 2022, but this roster plays hard for Dan Campbell. If you don't show up on Sunday, the Lions may just surprise you. Detroit also selected two impact players in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson and wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Houston Texans: Davis Mills will be Houston's quarterback in 2022, and he showed some good things in his rookie season -- especially in the red zone. The Texans also picked up some potential impact players in the draft. Among them are cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., offensive lineman Kenyon Green, safety Jalen Pitre and wide receiver John Metchie III.

Indianapolis Colts: Another year, another quarterback for the Colts. Matt Ryan told CBS Sports he's rejuvenated by this change of scenery, however, and this team can certainly make the playoffs. They may be much better than the 9-8 team they were in 2021.

San Francisco 49ers: This team seemingly could either be a Super Bowl sleeper, or a disappointing flop in 2022. Trey Lance is the new quarterback, and then we don't know what the future has in store for Deebo Samuel.

Full 2022 schedule