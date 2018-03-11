Expect the 49ers to land at least one more big-ticket item, and more free-agency notes

The San Francisco 49ers have been among the more proactive organizations in the NFL early in this offseason, making Jimmy Garoppolo the highest-paid player in the NFL – for at least a little while – extending receiver Marquise Goodwin and adding potential Hall of Fame corner Richard Sherman over the weekend.

And they are far from done.

The 49ers still have plenty of cap space and are prepared to spend. Expect them to land at least one more big-ticket item this week at the onset of free agency – specifically, receiver Allen Robinson, who is among the most sought-after players in a largely weak free-agent class. And how do you think Dion Lewis, the best available option at running back, would look in that backfield as a replacement for oft-injured free agent Carlos Hyde?

There will be ample competition for Robinson – the Bears and Browns are among those hot after him, I'm told (while teams like the Ravens and Panthers have some interest but have cap constraints they are fighting against). And the Jaguars would love to keep him.

Robinson is one of the few young, potential difference-makers available on offense and, given that he is not that far removed from a 1,400 season, even missing last season to an ACL tear won't hold him back. Yes, it's most likely he ends up signing a one- or two-year deal that will allow him to relaunch into free agency at a time when he's not rehabbing an injury, but don't be surprised if he ends up landing $14M a year on that pact. Sure, he might not get that $16-plus million that would have come with the franchise tag, but he won't miss out by much.

As for Lewis, his ability to operate as a difference-maker out in space as well as being a powerful runner between the tackles makes him quite attractive to various teams. New England is going to attempt to fight to keep him, from what I gather, but his price-point may far outpace what the Pats are used to spending at the running back position. The Jets, Titans and Colts are also in play for Lewis, sources said, while I can't help but wonder if the Bucs, Browns and Raiders will get involved when the market opens this week.

If the 49ers were to land this duo, and then take one of the many intriguing tight ends in this draft, they may have a transformational offense under Kyle Shanahan. Consider me among the many who are super high on Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers should be bolstered by the return of aging but respected receiver Pierre Garcon, and Goodwin was a revelation once Garoppolo took over the huddle. There is still some work to do on defense, especially if Reuben Foster's legal problems keep him off the field, but the 49ers seem to have improved in bounds since the Garoppolo trade, and they are far from done adding.

Notes