Every team in the NFC South is under .500 as we head towards Week 13 on the NFL schedule, but those struggles also guarantee an exciting finish in the worst division in football. First to last in the standings is only separated by 1.5 games with six weeks to play, which means every divisional matchup should have playoff intensity going forward. The Buccaneers will host the Saints on Monday Night Football, with Tampa Bay favored by 3.5 points in the Week 13 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Meanwhile, the Dolphins and 49ers will go head-to-head, and San Francisco is a 4.5-point favorite in the Week 13 NFL spreads.

One of the model's strongest Week 13 NFL picks is that the Giants (+2.5) cover the spread against the Commanders. These are the third and fourth-place teams in the NFC East standings, but both teams would be in the playoffs if they started today and Sunday's matchup is a critical one for both sides. Even with the Commanders coming in off wins in six of their last seven games and the Giants losing three of four, the game sets up well for New York.

Washington still hasn't had a bye week and the Giants have an extended break after playing on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys. Expect Brian Daboll's team to be well-prepared and play with a chip on their shoulders as home underdogs against a team they're ahead of in the standings. That's why the model predicts that the Giants cover in well over 60% of simulations and win outright nearly 60% of the time as well. See which other teams to pick here.

The model's Week 13 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Chargers, even though they are favorites over the Raiders. Los Angeles is coming off a gutsy victory over the Cardinals in which head coach Brandon Staley electing to go for two rather than taking the extra point and the tie. Los Angeles wound up converting and went on to win 25-24. The Chargers are now back above .500 and in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

However, the Chargers will face a confident Raiders team coming off back-to-back overtime wins. Las Vegas has gained 983 yards of total offense during that span and the Raiders have finally looked like the big-play offense that most were expecting when Josh McDaniels was hired and Davante Adams was acquired during the offseason. The Raiders have won four of the last seven meetings against the Chargers and the model is predicting they win outright well over 50% of the time. See which team you should pick here.

One of the strongest Week 13 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Ravens beat the Broncos. Baltimore has been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL this season from a statistical standpoint, as the Ravens enter Week 13 second in team DVOA (28.4%) behind only the Bills. Unfortunately, the Ravens have blown several late leads and are sitting at 7-4 with the Bengals breathing down their necks in the AFC North.

However, this week they'll take on one of the biggest underachievers in the NFL this season. Denver enters the weekend at 3-8 and has lost six of seven while failing to score more than 23 points in a game all season despite hiring Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and trading for nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson during the offseason.

Even though the Broncos rank third in points allowed and yards allowed, they rank 19th against the run and are coming off a week in which they were bulldozed by the Panthers to the tune of 185 rushing yards. The Ravens winning outright in well over 70% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Steelers at Falcons (PK, 42.5)

Broncos at Ravens (-9.5, 39.5)

Packers at Bears (+4, 45)

Jaguars at Lions (-1, 51)

Browns at Texans (+8, 46.5)

Jets at Vikings (-3, 44.5)

Commanders at Giants (+2.5, 40.5)

Titans at Eagles (-4.5, 44)

Seahawks at Rams (+6.5, 41)

Dolphins at 49ers (-4.5, 45.5)

Chiefs at Bengals (+2, 53)

Chargers at Raiders (-2.5, 49.5)

Colts at Cowboys (-10.5, 44.5)

Monday, Dec. 5

Saints at Buccaneers (-3.5, 40.5)