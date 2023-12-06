As we march deeper into December, injuries will play an even bigger factor as teams vie for playoff positioning. That fact was reinforced Monday night when the Jaguars sustained injuries to both quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wideout Christian Kirk during their overtime loss to the Bengals.

Jacksonville is one of several teams that are currently facing an uphill battle as far as injuries are concerned. The Eagles, for example, are dealing with some notable injuries involving running back D'Andre Swift and tight end Dallas Goedert. Philadelphia is hoping to have both players in uniform for Sunday night's huge NFC East game against the rival Cowboys.

Here's a rundown of each NFL team's injury news at the start of the work week.

Patriots at Steelers (Thursday)

Patriots: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), OL Riley Reiff (knee), WR Demario Douglas (concussion), WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) OUT; DL Christian Barmore (shoulder), OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand), WR DeVante Parker (knee), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph (ankle), CB James Pierre (shoulder) OUT; G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), LB Elandon Roberts (groin), RB Najee Harris (knee), C Mason Cole (neck) QUESTIONABLE

With Stevenson out, that will lead to more carries for Ezekiel Elliott, who had a monster game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers during his rookie season. Each of New England's questionable players were limited during Wednesday's practice.

Harris, who has not missed a game during his three-year career, did not practice this week. Regardless of Harris' status, fellow running back Jaylen Warren should receive more work on Thursday night, especially with backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky under center. Warren has had over 10 carries in a game just three times this season, but each of those occurrences have taken place over the past five weeks.

Buccaneers at Falcons

Atlanta's top two cornerbacks, Jeff Okudah (ankle) and A.J. Terrell (concussion), were limited during Wednesday's practice. Wideout Mack Hollins (ankle) was a full practice participant.

Linebacker Nate Landman (knee) and offensive lineman Kaleb McGary did not practice after both players were unable to finish Sunday's win over the Jets.

Lions at Bears

D'Onta Foreman (ankle) was a full practice participant. For the Lions, rookie QB Herndon Hooker and linebacker Alex Anzalone (hand) were able to practice in full. Center Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriquez (ankle) were limited.

Colts at Bengals

There is no return timetable for running back Jonathan Taylor, who had thumb surgery last week. Offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) dit not practice, while DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder) was full.

Battered and bruised for the better part of a month, the Bengals had a relatively clean injury report on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Jonah Williams returned to practice in a limited capacity, while DE Sam Hubbard received a veteran's day off.

Jaguars at Browns

Trevor Lawrence did not practice as he continues to deal with a high-ankle sprain suffered during Monday night's loss to Cincinnati. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said the team won't sacrifice the health of any player -- Lawrence included -- for one game. Lawrence said on Wednesday that he feels "a lot better" than he did on Monday night while adding that he is thankful the injury wasn't more serious.

Lawrence's backup, C.J. Beathard, was limited on Wednesday as he is dealing with a shoulder injury. Kirk, who injured his groin early in Monday night's loss, did not practice.

For the Browns, cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) returned to practice as a limited participant. Ward has been inactive for each of Cleveland's last two games. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was limited as he continues to try working his way out of the league's concussion protocol. Running back Kareem Hunt (groin) and wideout Amari Cooper (concussion, ribs) did not practice.

Panthers at Saints

Adam Thielen (rest) was the only Panthers player who did not practice on Wednesday. Tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) and defensive backs Jaycee Horn (hamstring), Vonn Bell (shoulder) and Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps) were limited.

Texans at Jets

Houston, who recently lost wideout Tank Dell for the season, had a host of players on Wednesday's injury report. On a positive note, Denzel Perryman (knee) was a full practice participant. Pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. (shoulder), wideout Noah Brown (knee), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) and tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring) were limited. Linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (shoulder) were among the Texans players who did not practice.

Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) did not practice, which isn't terribly concerning given that Wednesday is sometimes used as a rest day for veteran players. Running back Breece Hall did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to work through his ankle injury.

Offensive tackles Mekhi Becton (knee) and Billy Turner finger), linebacker Quincy Williams (knee) and tight end Tyler Conklin (hamstring) were limited.

Rams at Ravens

Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman did not practice as he is dealing with an illness. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) was a full practice participant, while defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (concussion) and linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) were limited.

Vikings at Raiders

Minnesota received a huge boost Wednesday when All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson was a full practice participant for the first time since during his hamstring back in Week 5. It appears that, barring a setback, Jefferson will be in uniform when Minnesota takes on the Raiders this weekend.

Seahawks at 49ers

Analysis to come.

Bills at Chiefs

Buffalo actually received good news Wednesday as far as injuries are concerned. Josh Allen (right shoulder), tight ends Dalton Kincaid (thumb) and Dawson Knox (wrist), defensive end Leonard Floyd (wrist), and defensive backs Kaiir Elam (ankle), Dane Jackson (concussion) and Taylor Rapp (neck) were all full practice participants.

Broncos at Chargers

Analysis to come.

Eagles at Cowboys

Philadelphia received some good news Wednesday from an injury standpoint. D'Andre Swift was not mentioned on the team's injury report, while tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm) was a full practice participant.

Titans at Dolphins (Monday)

Analysis to come.

Packers at Giants (Monday)

Analysis to come