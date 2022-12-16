Believe it or not, we've only got four full weekends of NFL action left before the playoffs begin. And who's to say which teams are truly in the hunt, and which ones are not? The Vikings are looking to rebound from an upset to the Lions, who are still alive in the NFC playoff picture. The Jets and Patriots are still scratching and clawing in the AFC East. "Any given Sunday" applies now more than ever, as the postseason stakes rise with every matchup. Which clubs are actually worth backing? We're glad you asked!

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them all in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Colts at Vikings



Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Vikings -5.5

Current: Vikings -3.5

Latest Odds: Minnesota Vikings -3.5 Bet Now

"The Vikings should lean on the run against Indianapolis. Firstly, because the line should be reinforced with both Christian Darrisaw and Garrett Bradbury set to resume their starting spots after injury. Secondly, because while the Colts boast a top-10 defense, they've proven quite vulnerable against the run, ranking 21st in that category. Limited to 16 touches against Detroit, Dalvin Cook should be primed for a breakout on home turf. Indy has a tough "D," which has enabled the team to stay competitive despite a battered, sinking offense, but without Shaquille Leonard patrolling the middle, the Colts are giving up more than 126 rushing yards per game, which is even worse than the Vikings."

CBS Sports NFL writer Cody Benjamin likes Minnesota to move the ball at home against Indy, even though he's not necessarily buying a Vikings blowout. Catch his full preview of the game, with key matchups for each side, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Vikings (-4) Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings

Ravens at Browns

Time: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Browns -3

Current: Browns -3

Latest Odds: Cleveland Browns -3 Bet Now

"The Ravens won't have Lamar Jackson, but will they have Tyler Huntley, who suffered a concussion last week? Or will it be rookie Anthony Brown? The Browns are done, so this is a pride game. Deshaun Watson hasn't been that good, which is a concern. The Ravens are playing consecutive road games, which is tough. They will win it behind their defense, but it's close."

CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco isn't buying the Browns as slight favorites at home, even with the uncertainty at quarterback in Baltimore. Huntley, for what it's worth, has been active in practice and looks set to make another start for Jackson. Catch Prisco's full breakdown of the game, plus all his Week 15 ATS picks, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens at Browns (-2.5) Ravens Ravens Ravens Browns Ravens Ravens Browns Ravens

Dolphins at Bills

Time: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Bills -7.5

Current: Bills -7

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bills -7 Bet Now

"Has the NFL figured out how to stop the Dolphins offense? Sure looks like it. Over the last two weeks, Miami has been held in check offensively as defenses have pressed receivers but then have dropped back into zone with two high safeties and no blitz. The Dolphins' 46% completion percentage is the lowest in the NFL over this stretch and their yards-per-attempt average has dropped to 7.2 from 9.0. That blueprint plays well into the Bills' hands as they play press coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL (80%). The weather is also expected to be a factor in this game. The early forecast calls for 28 degrees and 16 mph winds. Tua Tagovailoa has never played an NFL game in freezing temperatures but is 0-4 with a 61.6 passer rating in the four coldest games of his career. Those factors have me laying the points and rolling with the Bills."

CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan is telling you it's OK to back Buffalo in a rout. If you want more tips and tricks from Sully on this game, plus other key matchups in Week 15, check out his full ATS forecast right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Bills (-7) Bills Bills Bills Dolphins Bills Bills Dolphins Bills

Eagles at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Eagles -7.5

Current: Eagles -9

Latest Odds: Chicago Bears +9 Bet Now

"The Bears are eliminated from the playoffs, Justin Fields is dealing with an illness while Chase Claypool missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury. I'm not saying both won't play, but the Eagles are an absolute wagon. Philly is third in total offense and second in total defense this season. The Bears have lost six straight and are just 1-5 ATS during that span. Jalen Hurts has a 117.3 passer rating since Week 8, which ranks best in the NFL. The Bears defense, meanwhile, has allowed a 116.5 passer rating since Week 8, which ranks worst in the NFL. With the Eagles coming off a 48-22 win on the road in New York, I think they have the momentum needed to cover against a lesser opponent."

Worried the Bears will spoil the Eagles' weekend before Christmas? Don't be, says CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani, who's up to 135-71-2 on straight-up picks this year. Catch Dajani's full breakdown, plus all of his Week 15 predictions, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-9) at Bears Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Bears Eagles

Falcons at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Saints -3

Current: Saints -4

Latest Odds: New Orleans Saints -4 Bet Now

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times to forecast final scores each week, and it's now up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. Basically, you can trust it to back the teams worth backing! In fact, the model is currently on a 157-113 run on top NFL picks since 2017. This week, identifying top candidates for survivor bets, the simulator is shying away from the Falcons despite Atlanta entering Week 15's rivalry game against the Saints with the better record. The chief reason: rookie Desmond Ridder will make his first start at QB in place of Marcus Mariota, and "he couldn't have picked an un-friendlier environment than the Superdome, (as) the Saints are averaging nearly a touchdown more per game at home than on the road."

Catch more analysis on this matchup, plus other ATS picks and survivor advice, on SportsLine right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Saints (-4) Saints Saints Falcons Falcons Saints Falcons Saints Saints

Lions at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jets -3

Current: Lions -1.5

Latest Odds: New York Jets +1.5 Bet Now

"Pick Six NFL Podcast" host Will Brinson was leaning Lions even before the Jets announced Zach Wilson would start in place of the injured Mike White at QB. He does have concerns about the other signal-caller in this matchup: "Can Jared Goff go win this game in the cold weather if the Lions can't run?" But even if White were under center coming off a rib injury he suffered in Week 14, New York hasn't proven as consistent on the offensive side. Tyler Sullivan, who joined Brinson to preview the Week 15 slate on the show this week, is also siding with Detroit.

Catch the full breakdown from the "Pick Six" crew, with ATS picks for other major matchups, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Jets (-1) Lions Lions Jets Jets Lions Lions Jets Jets

Steelers at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Panthers -3

Current: Panthers -3

Latest Odds: Carolina Panthers -3 Bet Now

Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol for the Steelers, so it'll likely be either Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph under center against Carolina's formidable front. Sam Darnold on the other side doesn't necessarily scare anyone, but he's brought some energy to the Panthers recently; now he's got a chance to hand Mike Tomlin his first-ever losing season as a head coach. Tomlin is typically a safe bet, but here, Carolina is right to be favored, with two other key Steelers starters -- Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth -- nursing injuries going into this game. The Panthers like to run, and they should be able to do so against Pittsburgh.

For an in-depth breakdown of this matchup, as well as other ATS projections, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Panthers (-3) Panthers Panthers Panthers Steelers Steelers Steelers Panthers Panthers

Cowboys at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -6

Current: Cowboys -4

Latest Odds: Jacksonville Jaguars +4 Bet Now

The SportsLine Projection Model has ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years, beating more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four different times during that span. Now, it has simulated every Week 15 snap to identify its best parlay picks for a five-team bet that could net a 25-1 payout. We can tell you that one team included is the Cowboys (-4.5), who are poised to cover on the road against the Jaguars. The model says Dallas covers in well over 50% of simulations, making it one of the strongest Week 15 NFL picks.

Catch the rest of the Projection Model's parlay, as well as other ATS analysis for this showdown, over at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-4) at Jaguars Cowboys Jaguars Jaguars Cowboys Jaguars Cowboys Cowboys Jaguars

Chiefs at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -14

Current: Chiefs -14

Latest Odds: Houston Texans +14 Bet Now

At SportsLine, weekly NFL simulations have provided some of the best bets on the market; our Projection Model takes the latest odds from Caesars, simulates every snap of every game and projects the outcomes, and it's now on a 21-5 run on straight-up picks over the last two weeks. Approaching Week 15, we can tell you that one of its strongest predictions for office-pool picks is the Chiefs downing the Texans. Houston has kept things close with some superior foes this year, namely the Eagles and Cowboys, but Kansas City just might be the Super Bowl favorite out of the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes among MVP front-runners and poised to attack Lovie Smith's defense.

Check out a full breakdown of this game, as well as ATS picks for all Week 15 matchups, right here at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-14) at Texans Chiefs Texans Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Texans Chiefs Chiefs

Cardinals at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Broncos -1

Current: Broncos -3

Latest Odds: Denver Broncos -1.5 Bet Now

"Kyler Murray is done for the season with a torn ACL, which means Colt McCoy starts for the Cardinals in this game between two disappointing teams. Russell Wilson suffered a concussion last week, so his status is up in the air. It could be Brett Rypien at quarterback. Rypien vs. McCoy. Oh, boy. The Broncos have the better defense, so that's what will win this game for them."

CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco doesn't expect a whole lot of fireworks from two depleted teams in this one, but he trusts Denver's defense to lead the way in a potential seven-point victory. In other words, trust the home favorites here. And catch more analysis from Prisco on the Week 15 slate right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Broncos (-2.5) Broncos Broncos Cardinals Cardinals Broncos Cardinals Broncos Broncos

Patriots at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Raiders -2

Current: Raiders -1

Latest Odds: Las Vegas Raiders -1 Bet Now

The Patriots are fresh off a prime-time win over the Cardinals, and technically they own an AFC playoff spot entering the weekend. Bill Belichick will also have a chance to top his former accomplice, Josh McDaniels, as New England visits the Raiders on Sunday. But should we really be trusting Mac Jones and Co. to match a Las Vegas team that's at least shown firepower with the ball in its hands? Not necessarily, according to R.J. White, SportsLine's No. 1 expert for ATS NFL picks over the last five years. Every week, White identifies five teams as best bets for the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, and this matchup will be among those included.

Where, exactly, is R.J. leaning in this one, which will have Belichick looking to slow Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams? Find out here over at SportsLine, where you can also get R.J.'s other SuperContest picks and predictions.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots (-1) at Raiders Patriots Patriots Patriots Raiders Patriots Raiders Patriots Patriots

Titans at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -2

Current: Chargers -3

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Chargers -3 Bet Now

"If I had to rank the five playoff contenders that I trust the least, these two teams would both definitely make the list. I can't trust the Titans because they've looked like one of the worst teams in football over the past three weeks and I can't trust the Chargers because they're the Chargers. ... We have the NFL's worst rushing defense (Chargers) going up against the NFL's second-leading rusher (Derrick Henry) and one of the NFL's worst passing defenses (Titans) going up against the NFL's second-leading passer (Justin Herbert). ... When I made my Chargers prediction last week, I said that the most Chargers thing possible would be for them to beat the Dolphins and then immediately follow that up by losing to the Titans, and that logic still seems pretty sound."

CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech is torn between both sides here, unwilling to give either Los Angeles or Tennessee the benefit of the doubt, but ultimately likes Mike Vrabel's squad to win a three-point contest. Check out his full breakdown of the game, plus other Week 15 bets, right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Chargers (-3) Chargers Chargers Titans Chargers Chargers Titans Titans Chargers

Bengals at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bengals -2

Current: Bengals -3.5

Latest Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5 Bet Now

"For the Bucs to cover a teaser leg, all they have to do is not lose at home by double digits. With Tom Brady at quarterback, that seems like a reasonable ask. They've had just one double-digit loss at home all year, and that was by only 10 points against an elite Chiefs team. But this Buccaneers team looks to be in a far worse state than that squad from earlier in the year, with a decimated offensive line, more injuries in the secondary and an offense that just doesn't look like it's been on the same page all year. The team they'll face this week is the Bengals, who might be every bit as good at this point as that Chiefs team from earlier in the year, so I think a double-digit Cincinnati win is certainly in play."

SportsLine expert R.J. White, who's dominated ATS NFL picks over the last half-decade, really likes the Bengals here, meaning he's got other matchups you'll wanna consider for teaser plays. Check out his full breakdown over at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-3.5) at Buccaneers Bengals Bengals Buccaneers Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals

Giants at Commanders

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Commanders -4

Current: Commanders -4.5

Latest Odds: Washington Commanders -5 Bet Now

Betting expert Larry Hartstein entered the season 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), and he's gone a whopping 22-8-1 on his last 31 picks involving the Commanders, who are going down to the wire in the NFC wild-card race with their rival Giants on Sunday night. He's well aware that Daniel Jones has admirable career numbers against Washington, and we can tell you he's leaning Over for the total in this rematch. But for Hartstein's full preview of the Sunday night showdown, as well as his ATS pick that incorporates a crucial X factor, you'll wanna head over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Commanders (-4.5) Commanders Commanders Giants Giants Giants Commanders Commanders Commanders

Rams at Packers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Packers -9

Current: Packers -7

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -7 Bet Now

We don't need to tell you how good R.J. White is at forecasting NFL games. SportsLine's No. 1 ATS expert since 2017, he's a machine when it comes to weekly best bets, he's twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. But get this: he also knows a thing or two about the Packers in particular, going 56-20-2 (up $3,300) on his last 78 ATS picks involving Green Bay. Does he trust Aaron Rodgers and Co. to take care of business at home, in prime time, against the Rams? Or is Baker Mayfield about to play hero again? Find out exactly which factors R.J. is considering in his forecast, as well as his final ATS prediction, over at SportsLine. <<NEEDS SPORTSLINE LINK