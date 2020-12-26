It's Week 16 in the NFL, which means it's Fantasy championship time in a vast majority of leagues. What happens this weekend will decide who walks away with a Fantasy title, unless the matchup involves Alvin Kamara; those are likely over after the Saints star gashed the Vikings for six rushing touchdowns on Christmas. But for anyone still competing or for anyone with teams chasing a playoff spot in the actual league, there are some major matchups on the way this weekend, including the Colts facing the reeling Steelers, the Rams and Seahawks battling for the NFC West crown and the Titans trying to beat the NFC-leading Packers in Green Bay.

Buccaneers at Lions

"With Ronald Jones out, Fournette becomes Tampa Bay's primary back and has a very juicy matchup. The Lions are giving up 137.3 yards on the ground per game, which ranks as the fourth-worst in the league. As long as Fournette gets the starting reps, he'll have a strong chance to go over." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the Over on Leonard Fournette's rushing yards are one of his top props from the game

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bucs (-9.5) at Lions Lions Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Lions Lions Buccaneers Buccaneers

49ers at Cardinals

"Before Murray exploded for 406 passing yards last week, he hadn't reached the 258-yard mark since Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals aren't going to have to put up 40 points to beat the 49ers, and San Francisco has the No. 4 passing defense in the league." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Under on Kyler Murray's passing yards is one of his best prop picks for this game

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers at Cardinals (-4.5) Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals 49ers Cardinals 49ers Cardinals

Dolphins at Raiders

"Against the Chargers, Waller caught nine passes for 150 yards and a touchdown despite catching passes from the backup quarterback for the majority of the matchup. It marked Waller's second game of at least 150 receiving yards in the past three weeks, and also solidified his spot in NFL history. According to NFL Research, Waller now has the most receiving yards recorded by a tight end during a three-game span in the regular season in league history with 425. Waller is seemingly always great in primetime, so take the Over here." -- Jordan Dajani on why he loves the Over on Darren Waller's receiving yards

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins (-3) at Raiders Dolphins Dolphins Raiders Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Falcons at Chiefs

"Boy the Falcons can't catch a break, can they? They blew a massive lead against Tom Brady (the jokes write themselves) and then roll right into a road matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. I don't think Atlanta is going to put up much of a fight in this one, at least in terms of actually winning the game, but I do think the Chiefs have played too many close games to take them as a double digit favorite. They're in cruise control for the No. 1 overall seed and I think Andy Reid will win without being too aggressive here." -- Will Brinson on why he has the Chiefs winning but the Falcons covering

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Chiefs (-10.5) Chiefs Chiefs Falcons Falcons Falcons Chiefs Falcons Chiefs

Giants at Ravens

R.J. White: "I have a best bet on Under 45. Unders are 11-3 in Giants games this year, and I have no faith they'll figure out the quarterback situation in this one. We'll have a banged-up Daniel Jones trying to play, or Colt McCoy, who's very limited. The Giants defense is great against the run; they're sixth in yards per rush allowed. ... That Giants offense scored seven against Arizona, six against Cleveland. I can't expect better on the road in a tougher matchup here."

Kenny White: "You can add me to the best bet ... I'm gonna go Under as well. With it being a must-win for both teams, and with both teams' defenses better than their offenses, I made the total 37.5 ... It's definitely a best bet for me as well."

Will Brinson: "Let's take the Under as the third leg of the parlay. I actually have Baltimore as a best bet at -11, because what they're doing right now with their offense, and letting Lamar Jackson run, he's cranked up his rushing the last four or five games and is starting to get loose."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Ravens (-11) Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens

Bengals at Texans

"This is a terrible spot for the Bengals, who are coming off a 110 percent effort game against the hated Steelers where they secured an improbable win. Now they have a quick turnaround to play a meaningless game during the holiday week. I can't see them showing up at all here, while Deshaun Watson seems likely to carve up a Cincinnati defense that ranks 25th in net yards per pass attempt, especially as the Bengals defense has just 16 sacks on the year. The Bengals scraped together just 78 yards of pass offense in the win last week, marking six straight games under the 210 mark since their bye. Don't expect them to keep up with Watson in this one." -- R.J. White on why the Texans are one of his best bets for Week 16

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Texans (-8) Texans Texans Texans Texans Bengals Bengals Texans Bengals

Browns at Jets

"The Browns are in the division race with the Steelers faltering, but they need to be careful here. The Jets played well last week in beating the Rams on the road. Cleveland is back in the same stadium after playing there Monday night against the Giants. They handled the Giants with ease, but this will be a little tougher. The Jets will hang around." -- Pete Prisco on why he likes the Jets to cover

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns (-9.5) at Jets Jets Browns Browns Jets Jets Browns Jets Browns

Colts at Steelers

"I don't think the Steelers are going to win another game. There's something wrong with Ben Roethlisberger, and this entire offense. Philip Rivers continues to play mistake-free football. Lay the small number." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Colts are one of his best bets

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-1.5) at Steelers Steelers Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Steelers

Bears at Jaguars

"The Jaguars are in great position to hold onto the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they just have to continue to lose. With their victory on Sunday, the 1-13 New York Jets are no longer the sole possessors of the worst record in the NFL. Not only that, but the Jaguars have an easier strength of schedule, which puts them in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick. The Bears, on the other hand, have won back-to-back games since their long six-game losing streak. They've scored 30-plus points in all three games since Mitchell Trubisky returned as the starter, and really have been rolling as of late. Don't overthink this pick." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Bears are one of his best bets

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears (-7.5) at Jaguars Bears Bears Jaguars Bears Jaguars Bears Jaguars Bears

Broncos at Chargers



"Do I believe in the Chargers? No. Do I believe less in Drew Lock? Yes. Lock had his one good December game already against Carolina. Denver topped the Chargers earlier this year, but that was back when they had no clue how to win close games. You'll recall L.A. went into the fourth quarter up 24-10 and ended the game with Lock dancing on them. Justin Herbert for Offensive Rookie of the Year." -- Jonathan Jones on why he thinks the Chargers win this week

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Chargers (-3) Chargers Chargers Broncos Chargers Chargers Chargers Broncos Broncos

Panthers at Washington

"Honestly, I just love betting on Teddy Bridgewater as an underdog. He's rewarded me plenty of times before. As a starter, Bridgewater's teams are a ridiculous 24-6 ATS as an underdog. This season the Panthers have gone 7-3 ATS as dogs with Bridgewater, and that 7-3 record is his worst single-season performance. To take this a step further, when he's a road dog, Bridgewater's teams are 19-2. Nineteen. And. Two. That includes six straight covers this season against teams like the Saints, Chiefs, and Packers, just to name a few. Washington's been playing better in recent weeks, but they're nowhere near as good as those teams. If Teddy can cover against them, he can cover against Washington." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Panthers are one of his best bets for Week 16

Fornelli put together another .500 week but is looking to finish the season strong with a pair of 3-0 weeks. You can see the three picks he loves in his Thursday column.

Rams at Seahawks

"Los Angeles was able to beat the Seahawks back in Week 10, 23-16. The Rams gave Russell Wilson fits throughout that contest, picking him off twice and sacking him three times. That performance wasn't just a one-off as the Rams have largely dominated Seattle under Sean McVay. They are 5-2 SU against the Seahawks under McVay and are currently 3-0 ATS since the start of last season. L.A. also owns a +58 point differential in those games under McVay. More recently, Seattle is 3-7 ATS coming into Week 16 since starting 4-0 ATS. The Rams are 4-0 ATS following their last 4 ATS losses, which is noteworthy after being upset by the Jets in Week 15." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the Rams are one of his locks

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Seahawks (-1.5) Rams Seahawks Rams Seahawks Seahawks Rams Seahawks Rams

Eagles at Cowboys

"The one thing I will say about the Cowboys is that they were my preseason pick to win the division and I've decided to ride that train until it crashes, which means I have to pick them to win here. To be honest, I'm kind of hoping the train crashes this week. I mean, I don't think I realized how much anxiety being on the Cowboys bandwagon can cause you. Jalen Hurts has been playing out of his mind, but if I've noticed one thing about rookie quarterbacks, it's that they eventually come back down to earth after a hot start, and nothing would be a bigger rookie reality check than losing to your biggest rival." -- John Breech on why he's taking the Cowboys to win outright in this matchup



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-2.5) at Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Cowboys Eagles Eagles

Titans at Packers

I'm putting together a massive run over at SportsLine, entering Week 16 on a 50-31-5 (+1505) streak with my ATS picks that includes a 15-3 record over the last three weeks. That's on top of a 67-43-5 (+1890) record on my last 115 picks overall, including the Saints covering on Christmas.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Packers (-3.5) Packers Packers Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Packers

Bills at Patriots



Mike Tierney is a national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, but he also entered the 2020 season as the No. 1 NFL expert on SportsLine, where he put together a 66-44 ATS record in 2019 and a 63-46 ATS record in 2018 as part of a 282-222 mark over the previous four years.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-7) at Patriots Bills Bills Patriots Bills Patriots Bills Bills Patriots

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!