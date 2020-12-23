Don't you just hate ties?

We had three of them with our picks against the spread last week, which meant my weekly record was 7-6-3 against the spread.

Of the three ties, all three should have been wins. The Texans, getting seven, fumbled at the 1 in the closing seconds. The Chiefs gave up a late score to let the Saints close to within three for a push, while the Washington Football Team lost by five, when in reality the number was higher than that because Alex Smith didn't play.

So that 7-6-3 record felt like a 10-6 mark for me, even if it doesn't count that way. My best bets on the Pick Six Podcast went 4-3 to up my season record to 53-36-1, tops on the podcast.

Let's keep it going with a good holiday week of picks.

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

The Saints have lost two straight games, but Drew Brees looked more like himself in the second half against the Chiefs. That will carry over here against a Vikings defense that doesn't rush the passer. Look for the Saints defense to get back on track as well. The Saints lost to the Vikings at home in the playoffs last year, but that won't be the case in this one. Saints take it.

Pick: Saints 27, Vikings 17

The Bucs are playing a second straight road game, but they are the class in this game. The Lions have issues on defense and Tom Brady will take advantage of that. With so much on the line, the Bucs will be focused.

Pick: Bucs 31, Lions 23

This is a home game for both teams — since both are playing in the same stadium because of COVID-19 issues in Santa Clara. But this is technically a home game for the Cardinals. The 49ers are out of the playoff race, while Arizona badly needs this game. Motivation will be key. Kyler Murray will have a good day against the 49ers secondary to win it.

Pick: Cardinals 30, 49ers 23

This is a big game in terms of the playoff chase, especially big for Miami. The Raiders will likely be playing Marcus Mariota at quarterback, which is a plus for Miami. Derek Carr has been limited with a groin injury. The Dolphins offense should be able to move the ball against a bad Raiders secondary. Miami will win it.

Pick: Dolphins 30, Raiders 27

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs

The Falcons are playing out the string, while the Chiefs are cruising to the top seed in the AFC. Kansas City is back home after two road victories. The Falcons have blown a lot of big leads in games, but that won't be the case here. They won't lead by much — if at all. Look for Patrick Mahomes to light up the Falcons. Blowout.

Pick: Chiefs 37, Falcons 24

The Browns are in the division race with the Steelers faltering, but they need to be careful here. The Jets played well last week in beating the Rams on the road. Cleveland is back in the same stadium after playing there Monday night against the Giants. They handled the Giants with ease, but this will be a little tougher. The Jets will hang around.

Pick: Browns 25, Jets 20

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

These two are both alive in the playoff chase, which makes this a big game. The Steelers are struggling in a big way to move the football, while the Colts defense has lagged some the past few weeks. Something will have to give. I think Ben Roethlisberger will make some plays down the field that have been missing. The Steelers will pull off the upset.

Pick: Steelers 23, Colts 21

Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team

If Washington wins its last two games, it wins the NFC East. Pretty simple. The Panthers are playing consecutive road games after losing to Green Bay last week. The Washington defense will get the best of Teddy Bridgewater in this one. Washington gets the first of two victories it has to have.

Pick: Washington 20, Carolina 14

The Jaguars can get the first pick in the draft with two more losses, but that matters none to the players. The problem is the players aren't very good. The Chicago defense will be all over Gardner Minshew in this game, which will lead to turnovers and short fields. The Bears will do enough to keep their playoff hopes alive with a victory.

Pick: Bears 27, Jaguars 13

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens

This is essentially a playoff game for these two. They both have to have it. The Giants are playing off a Sunday night loss and now are out on the road, which can be tough. The Ravens seem to be getting back into form. Look for a low-scoring game with the Ravens pulling away late.

Pick: Ravens 24, Giants 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans

These two are playing out the string, which is an advantage to the home team. The Texans are home for the first time in three weeks, while the Bengals are playing on a short week. Cincinnati put a lot into beating the Steelers Monday night, so this will be a letdown. Texans big.

Pick: Texans 34, Bengals 21

The Chargers lost to the Broncos 31-30 earlier this season, so this is a chance for revenge. Justin Herbert is playing great football right now and Denver's beat-up secondary was torched by Josh Allen last week. That continues as we see a high-scoring game with the Chargers winning it.

Pick: Chargers 35, Broncos 28

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

The Rams are coming off a loss to the Jets and now must win this game to have a chance to win the division. Seattle has been improved on defense, but I expect the Rams to come in here and play well. Sean McVay will get them back on track and they will limit Russell Wilson. Rams take it.

Pick: Rams 26, Seahawks 20

The Eagles are on the road for a second straight week with Jalen Hurts as their starter at quarterback. The Cowboys are suddenly playing well on offense. This should be a high-scoring game with the Cowboys winning it with a late touchdown. Dallas tries to stay alive in the playoff chase.

Pick: Cowboys 31, Eagles 26

This will be the running game of the Titans against the passing game of the Packers. Aaron Rodgers was just OK last week, but I think he will bounce back with a big game against a bad Titans defense. Derrick Henry will get his for the Titans, but they won't keep up. The Packers will lock up the top seed.

Pick: Packers 37, Titans 27

The Bills have clinched the AFC East, while the Patriots are playing out the string. It's weird to even write that. Buffalo can still get the No. 2 seed, so it will be focused here. Look for another big game from Josh Allen. Bills keep rolling.

Pick: Bills 28, Patriots 17