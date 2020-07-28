Watch Now: Top Wagering Trends: Best NHL Wager To Make Now ( 1:34 )

Playoff hockey is starting to feel real. The NHL and NHLPA ratified the return-to-play plan, the schedule was released and the hub cities were officially announced earlier this month. The NHL season was paused four months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic and will return by heading straight into the playoffs with a 24-team format.

The NHL has released the schedule and game times for the first few games in the qualifying rounds, which includes round-robin and best-of-five series. The league plans to crown a champion by the first week in October, with the playoffs beginning Aug. 1.

In the first 10-day span of hockey returning, there is the potential for 52 games to be played.

Take a look at the qualifying round schedule, as well as info on the exhibition games that will take place before the qualifiers:

August 1

Game 1: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 12 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSSN

Game 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 3 p.m. ET | TV: NBC

Game 1: Panthers vs. Islanders, 4 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Game 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET | TV: NBC

Game 1: Jets vs. Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

August 2

Game 1: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2 p.m. ET | TV: USA Network

Round Robin: Bruins vs. Flyers, 3 p.m. ET | TV: NBC

Round Robin: Blues vs. Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Game 1: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 8 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Game 1: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

August 3

Game 2: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 12 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Jets vs. Flames, 2:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Round Robin: Capitals vs. Lightning, 4 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Round Robin: Stars vs. Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

August 4

Game 2: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Jets vs. Flames, 6:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Hurricanes vs. Rangers, 8 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Game 2: Wild vs. Canucks, 10:30 p.m. ET | TV: USA Network

August 5

Game 3: Panthers vs. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Coyotes vs. Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Round Robin: Lightning vs. Bruins, 4 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Round Robin: Avalanche vs. Stars, 6:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins, 8 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers, 10:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBCSN

In addition, each team will play an exhibition game and there will be a total 12 games that span over three days.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers kick it off with a game at 4 p.m. ET on July 28 and the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes will conclude the exhibition games with a game on July 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

Games will be played behind closed doors and will take place in two hub cities, Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. Toronto will be the Eastern Conference's hub city, and Edmonton will hold the Western Conference. The Conference finals and Stanley Cup Final will be played in Edmonton.

The Oilers and Maple Leafs tweeted out graphics after the news became "officially official."

The NHL's official public relations Twitter account also released a video breaking down how the return will work, what safety protocols have been added and a breakdown of the schedule as we move forward in the return-to-play plan.

In the latest update to the league's return-to-play policy, clubs are not permitted to disclose player injury and/or illness information. Moving forward, the league will not allow clubs to release the identity of a player who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

"The league will continue to announce, on a regular basis throughout Phase 3 and Phase 4, positive player test results for COVID-19 while not releasing individual player or team identifies," the league said in a statement.