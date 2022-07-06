The NHL released its 1,312-game schedule for the 2022-23 regular season on Wednesday. The new campaign's first game will pit the San Jose Sharks against the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL Global Series, taking place in Prague at the famous O2 Arena on Oct. 7.

The Predators and Sharks will face off in Prague once again the following day.

As far as games on American soil are concerned, the Tampa Bay Lightning will open their season on the road against the New York Rangers on Oct. 11. In addition, the Los Angeles Kings will host the Vegas Golden Knights in a Pacific Division battle later that night.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, there will be a six-game slate featuring the Colorado Avalanche raising their Stanley Cup championship banner prior to their game against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Avalanche defeated the Lightning in six games last month to win the 2022 Stanley Cup, their first since 2001.

The Avalanche will also have a Stanley Cup Final rematch versus the Lightning on Feb. 9 in Denver. The teams will also face off at Amalie Arena on Feb. 14.

The Oct. 12 schedule will also feature the Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers, and Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks.

In addition to the pair of games in Prague, the 2022 NHL Global Series will also feature the Blue Jackets facing off against the Avalanche on Nov. 4 and 5 at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.

The 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown will occur on Friday, Nov. 25 with the Philadelphia Flyers hosting their in-state rival Pittsburgh Penguins. Meanwhile, the Lightning will host the St. Louis Blues in the second game of the holiday doubleheader.

On Jan. 2, the 2023 NHL Winter Classic will feature the Bruins hosting the Penguins at historic Fenway Park. It marks the first time that the Winter Classic will be played at Fenway Park since 2010, when the Bruins defeated the Flyers.

The league will take a brief break for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game from Feb. 2-5. The league's top talent will assemble in South Florida, when the Florida Panthers host the 2023 NHL All-Star Game and All-Star Skills competition.

The final outdoor game will take place on Feb. 18, when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Washington Capitals in the 2023 NHL Stadium Series. That contest will be played at NC State's Carter-Finlay Stadium in Raleigh.

The 2022-23 regular season schedule will conclude on April 13 with 30 of the league's 32 teams being in action.