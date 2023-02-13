Northwestern is off the bubble -- for now -- after coming from behind late to beat top-ranked Purdue on Sunday. The Wildcats are flying under the radar in part because they are Northwestern and in part because they have a few so-so home losses. However, they also have wins at Indiana and Michigan State and beat Illinois at home.

Monday's Bubble Watch is a light but important slate. North Carolina won't get an opportunity for a Quad 1 win vs. Miami -- the Hurricanes rank No. 34 in the NET, and the Tar Heels get them at home -- but there are some late-season chances for last year's runner up to finish strong.

Later in the evening, West Virginia continues a tough road trip in Texas with a matchup against a top-10 Baylor squad. The Big 12 is the toughest conference in college hoops, and the Mountaineers need a few more wins in conference play before it it can feel good about its tournament chances.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on résumé: 8 | Bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 31

Conference Locks Teams ACC 0 Big East 0 Big Ten 1 Purdue Big 12 2 Kansas, Texas Pac-12 2 Arizona, UCLA SEC 2 Alabama, Tennessee American 1 Houston Others 0

On the cut line

Bubble teams in action Monday

1 N. Carolina vs. No. 15 Miami, 7 p.m. | ESPN , fuboTV (Try for free): North Carolina won this weekend, but dropped to 0-8 against the first quadrant after Ohio State finally lost enough games to drop out of that group. No team has received an at-large bid after going winless against Quad 1 since Georgia went 0-5 against such teams in 2015, and that Bulldogs team had the most Quad 1 losses without a win for an at-large team since Oklahoma got a bid in 1998 with an 0-6 record against Quad 1 teams. The Tar Heels have a couple of Quad 1 opportunities left, but this is not one of them. 2 West Virginia at No. 9 Baylor, 9 p.m. | ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free): The Mountaineers got annihilated at Texas on Saturday to drop to 15-10 overall and 9-10 against the top three quadrants. A win at Baylor would be a big lift. It is never easy in the Big 12, but West Virginia gets a home-friendly schedule after this.



All references to NCAA tournament selection records and trends refer only to tournaments going back to 1994 with the exception of 2021. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of nonconference games in 2021, those rankings were not reliable enough to be considered.