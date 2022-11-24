Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
But what if they're actually better?
That's a reasonable question to ask after Arizona just beat Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Wildcats shot 62.3% from the field in Monday's 101-93 win over Cincinnati, 58.6% from the field in Tuesday's 87-70 win over San Diego State, and 52.9% from the field in Wednesday's 81-79 win over Creighton. As a result, Arizona currently ranks first nationally in effective field goal percentage, first nationally in 2-point field goal percentage and fourth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage.
Simply put, the Wildcats are awesome offensively.
"I'm super proud of these guys," said Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd. "These tournaments are hard. To play three games in three days against three really good teams with very distinct styles, and to come out of it on top the way we did, it says a lot about this group."
With a 6-0 record featuring three top-75 KenPom.com wins, Arizona is up to No. 6 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Wildcats' next game is their Pac-12 opener at Utah next Thursday. After that, they still have notable non-league contests with Indiana (Dec. 10) and Tennessee (Dec. 17). The Hoosiers are No. 14 in the Top 25 And 1. The Vols are No. 18.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Texas
|Marcus Carr finished with 17 points and four assists in Monday's 73-48 win over Northern Arizona. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday against UT Rio Grande Valley.
|--
|4-0
|2
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 19 points and 23 rebounds in Sunday's 80-64 win over James Madison. The Tarheels' next game is Thursday against Portland.
|--
|4-0
|3
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 16 points and three steals in Sunday's 66-56 win at Oregon. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Kent State.
|--
|5-0
|4
Kansas
|Gradey Dick finished with 25 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 80-74 win over NC State. The Jayhawks' next game is Thursday against Wisconsin.
|--
|5-0
|5
Gonzaga
|Julian Strawther finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 88-72 win over Kentucky. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Portland State.
|--
|3-1
|6
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 81-79 win over Creighton. The Wildcats' next game is Dec. 1 against Utah.
|4
|6-0
|7
Michigan St.
|Tyson Walker finished with 22 points and five assists in Friday's 73-71 win over Villanova. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Alabama.
|1
|3-1
|8
Virginia
|Reece Beekman finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 70-61 win over Illinois. The Cavaliers' next game is Friday against Maryland Eastern Shore.
|1
|4-0
|9
Creighton
|Creighton allowed Arizona to shoot 52.9% from the field in Wednesday's 81-79 loss to the Wildcats. The Bluejays' next game is Dec. 1 at Texas.
|1
|6-1
|10
Arkansas
|Trevon Brazile finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 78-74 overtime with over San Diego State. The Razorbacks' next game is Monday against Troy.
|1
|5-1
|11
Kentucky
|Jacob Toppin finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 96-56 win over North Florida. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Bellarmine.
|--
|4-2
|12
Illinois
|Illinois finished with 13 turnovers and 11 assists in Sunday's 70-61 loss to Virginia. The Illini's next game is Friday against Lindenwood.
|--
|4-1
|13
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 74-57 win over Bellarmine. The Blue Devils' next game is Thursday against Oregon State.
|--
|4-1
|14
Indiana
|Race Thompson finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 87-68 win over Little Rock. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Jackson State.
|--
|5-0
|15
Baylor
|Keyonte George finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 89-60 win over McNeese. The Bears' next game is Tuesday at Marquette.
|--
|5-1
|16
UCLA
|Amari Bailey finished with 19 points and five assists in Wednesday's 100-53 win over Pepperdine. The Bruins' next game is Sunday against Bellarmine.
|--
|4-2
|17
Auburn
|Jaylin Williams finished with 11 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 43-42 win over Northwestern. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Saint Louis.
|--
|6-0
|18
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi finished with 13 points and three assists in Wednesday's 71-45 win over Butler. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against McNeese State.
|--
|3-1
|19
San Diego St
|San Diego State squandered a 13-point lead in Wednesday's 78-74 overtime loss to Arkansas. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday against UC Irvine.
|--
|4-2
|20
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 104-62 win over Jacksonville State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|--
|4-0
|21
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 75-70 win over Marquette. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against West Virginia.
|--
|3-0
|22
UConn
|Adama Sanogo finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 95-60 win over Delaware State. The Huskies' next game is Thursday against Oregon.
|--
|5-0
|23
Iowa
|Kris Murray finished with 30 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 100-64 win over Omaha. The Hawkeyes' next game is Friday against Clemson.
|--
|4-0
|24
Maryland
|Donta Scott finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 88-70 win over Miami. The Terrapins' next game is Friday against Coppin State.
|--
|5-0
|25
Ohio St.
|Justice Sueing finished with 33 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 80-73 win over Texas Tech. The Buckeyes' next game is Wednesday at Duke.
|--
|5-1
|26
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech missed 13 of the 18 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 80-73 loss to Ohio State. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Georgetown.
|--
|4-2