College basketball rankings: Gonzaga wins 19th straight, remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 with BYU up next

Kansas vs. Baylor is the centerpiece of Saturday's college basketball schedule because it's a showdown featuring two top-five teams -- one of which (Baylor) is on a historically great 23-game winning streak. But Gonzaga vs. BYU is also excellent and worthy of attention.

The Zags won again Thursday night.

So did the Cougars.

As a result, those two teams will enter Saturday's matchup having combined to win 26 consecutive games. Gonzaga is 27-1 overall, 13-0 in the West Coast Conference and on a 19-game winning streak after Thursday night's 71-54 victory over San Francisco. And though BYU's record (22-7, 11-3) is not as impressive as Gonzaga's even after Thursday night's 85-75 victory over Santa Clara, it should be noted that the Cougars are actually 14-2 this season when their best player, Yoeli Childs, is in the lineup.

He'll be in the lineup Saturday.

So this really should be a great game.

Gonzaga is No. 1 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 54th consecutive day. BYU is No. 22. Tipoff for Saturday's game inside the Marriott Center is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Friday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Michigan State 4 Oregon Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Killian Tillie finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 71-54 victory over San Francisco. The Zags' 19-game winning streak features 15 double-digit wins. -- 27-1 2 Baylor Jared Butler finished with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's 65-54 victory at Oklahoma. The Bears' 23-game winning streak also includes victories over Kansas, Villanova and Butler. -- 24-1 3 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in Sunday's 72-55 win at Boise State. The Aztecs are 26-0 for the first time in school history. -- 26-0 4 Kansas Devon Dotson made six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points in Monday's 91-71 victory over Iowa State. The Jayhawks will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Baylor. -- 23-3 5 Dayton Jalen Crutcher made two 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Tuesday's 66-61 victory at VCU. Both of the Flyers' losses are OT losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. -- 24-2 6 Maryland Jalen Smith finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-67 victory over Northwestern. The Terrapins will take an nine-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Ohio State. -- 22-4 7 Florida St. Patrick Williams got 16 points and five rebounds off the bench in Tuesday's 82-67 victory over Pitt. The Seminoles are 12-3 in the ACC, tied with Louisville in the loss column for second in the league standings. -- 22-4 8 Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Tuesday's 73-65 victory at Marquette. The Bluejays are 8-1 in their past nine games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence. -- 21-6 9 Duke The Blue Devils missed 13 of the 17 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 88-66 loss at NC State. It was Duke's most lopsided loss since a 90-63 loss at Miami in January 2013. -- 22-4 10 Kentucky Immanuel Quickley finished with 21 points, six assists and four rebounds in Tuesday's 79-76 win at LSU. The Wildcats are 9-1 in their past 10 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn. -- 21-5 11 Penn St. The Nittany Lions missed 15 of the 19 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 62-56 loss to Illinois. The loss snapped Penn State's eight-game winning streak. -- 20-6 12 Seton Hall Sandro Mamukelashvili made the game-winning bucket at the buzzer and finished with 15 points in Wednesday's 74-72 victory over Butler. Seton Hall is 3-2 in its past five games with wins over Villanova and Butler. -- 19-7 13 Villanova Saddiq Bey made five of the Wildcats' 18 3-pointers, and finished with 20 points, in Wednesday's 91-71 victory at DePaul. The Wildcats are one of just six teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. -- 20-6 14 Auburn The Tigers missed 22 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 65-55 loss at Georgia. Auburn is 0-2 since Isaac Okoro suffered a hamstring injury. -- 22-4 15 Colorado Tyler Bey finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 70-66 victory over USC. The Buffaloes are the only team besides Kansas to beat Dayton this season. 1 21-6 16 Louisville Jordan Nwora finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 90-66 victory over Syracuse. The Cardinals are tied for second in the loss column of the ACC standings with Florida State. 1 22-5 17 W. Virginia Oscar Tshiebwe finished with eight points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 65-47 victory over Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers are 5-4 in their past nine games. 1 19-7 18 Butler The Bulldogs missed 14 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 74-72 loss at Seton Hall. Butler is 1-3 in its past four games and just 7-7 in the Big East. 1 19-8 19 Oregon The Ducks missed 20 of the 28 3-pointers they attempted in Thursday's 77-72 loss at Arizona State. Oregon is 2-3 in its past five games with all three losses in that stretch coming to unranked teams. 4 20-7 20 Marquette Markus Howard scored zero points in the first half, and only finished with 14, in Tuesday's 73-65 loss to Creighton. The Golden Eagles will take a two-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Providence. -- 17-8 21 Michigan Zavier Simpson finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's 60-52 victory at Rutgers. The Wolverines are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Ohio State. -- 17-9 22 BYU TJ Haws finished with 28 points and nine assists in Thursday's 85-75 victory over Santa Clara. The Cougars are 14-2 with Yoeli Childs in the lineup. -- 22-7 23 Iowa Luka Garza finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 85-76 victory over Ohio State. The Hawkeyes are 8-6 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with only two losses coming outside of the first quadrant. -- 19-8 24 Houston Caleb Mills made five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points in Wednesday's 76-43 victory over Tulsa. The Cougars are 11-3 in the AAC and alone atop the league standings. -- 21-6 25 Arizona Josh Green finished with 18 points, six assists and four steals in Thursday's 89-63 victory over Oregon State. The Wildcats are 6-1 in their past seven games with wins in that stretch over USC and Washington. 1 19-7 26 Michigan St. Cassius Winston finished with 23 points and six assists in Thursday's 86-65 victory at Nebraska. The Spartans have five Quadrant 1 wins and only one loss outside of the first quadrant. NR 18-9

IN: Michigan State

OUT: Ohio State