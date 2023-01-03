Based on the schedule, Purdue was always unlikely to get through this week with a zero still in the loss column. I made note of that in Monday morning's Top 25 And 1.
But the loss was supposed to come Thursday.
Not Monday.
Which is why what happened inside Mackey Arena in the Boilermakers' first game of 2023 qualified as a surprising development. Yes, it was overshadowed by the scary situation on Monday Night Football, rightfully so. But Rutgers still shook up the sport with a 65-64 win at Purdue that dropped Matt Painter's program to 13-1 and cost the Boilermakers the top spot in the Top 25 And 1.
"We [knew what was] coming with Rutgers," Painter said afterward. "What Rutgers did tonight didn't shock the coaching staff. We sold it and sold it and sold it, like, 'Hey, man, these guys are coming.' If we were going to war, we would stop by New Jersey and pick them up. Them cats, they play for keeps."
Rutgers led by 10 points at the break and by as many as 13 early in the second half. So the Boilermakers were playing catchup most of the night, which was difficult considering A) national player of the year favorite Zach Edey wasn't getting as many touches as usual, and B) Purdue's inability to consistently make 3-pointers was once again a problem. Regardless, Purdue eventually erased that deficit and actually led in the final minute. But Rutgers' Cam Spencer made a 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left that gave Rutgers a 65-64 edge and proved to be the game-winner after Purdue's Brandon Newman missed a jumper in the final moments.
With the loss, Purdue is down to No. 3 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. (Houston is the new No. 1.) The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Ohio State, where KenPom.com projects them as two-point underdogs against a Buckeyes team that's on a three-game winning streak and ranked 20th in the Top 25 And 1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Tramon Mark finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's The Cougars' next game is Thursday against SMU.
|1
|14-1
|2
UConn
|UConn allowed the Musketeers to shoot 53.8% from the field in Saturday's 83-73 loss at Xavier. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Providence.
|1
|14-1
|3
Purdue
|Purdue missed 16 of the 23 3-pointers it attempted in Monday's 65-64 loss to Rutgers. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Ohio State.
|2
|13-1
|4
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 69-60 win at Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Washington.
|--
|13-1
|5
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 69-67 win over Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday at Texas Tech.
|--
|12-1
|6
Texas
|Timmy Allen finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 70-69 win at Oklahoma. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State.
|--
|12-1
|7
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 111-88 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' next game is Thursday at San Francisco.
|--
|12-3
|8
Alabama
|Marcus Sears finished with 20 points and three assists in Wednesday's 78-67 win at Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Ole Miss.
|--
|11-2
|9
Virginia
|Kihei Clark finished with 15 points and eight assists in Saturday's 74-56 win at Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday at Pitt.
|--
|10-2
|10
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi finished with 22 points and two steals in Wednesday's 63-59 win at Ole Miss. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Mississippi State.
|--
|11-2
|11
UCLA
|Adem Bona finished with 18 points and three blocks in Sunday's 74-49 win at Washington. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against USC.
|--
|13-2
|12
Miami
|Nijel Pack finished with 21 points and four steals in Friday's 76-65 win at Notre Dame. The Hurricanes' next game is Wednesday at Georgia Tech.
|--
|13-1
|13
Indiana
|Tamar Bates finished with 19 points and two assists in Friday's 69-55 win over Kennesaw State. The Hoosiers' next game is Jan. 5 at Iowa.
|--
|10-3
|14
Xavier
|Zach Freemantle finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 83-73 win over UConn. The Musketeers' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|--
|12-3
|15
Wisconsin
|Steven Crowl finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 76-66 win over Western Michigan. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Minnesota.
|--
|10-2
|16
Duke
|Ryan Young finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 86-67 win over Florida State. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday at NC State.
|--
|11-3
|17
Baylor
|Baylor allowed the Cyclones to shoot 50.0% from the field in Saturday's 77-62 loss at Iowa State. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against TCU.
|--
|10-3
|18
Missouri
|Kobe Brown finished with 30 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 89-75 win over Kentucky. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas.
|--
|12-1
|19
Arkansas
|Arkansas missed 21 of the 25 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 60-57 loss at LSU. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Missouri.
|--
|11-2
|20
Ohio St.
|Brice Sensabaugh finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 73-57 win at Northwestern. The Buckeyes' next game is Thursday against Purdue.
|--
|10-3
|21
New Mexico
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 20 points and two assists in Saturday's 76-75 win at Wyoming. The Lobos' next game is Tuesday at Fresno State.
|--
|14-0
|22
San Diego St
|Matt Bradley finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 76-67 win at UNLV. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday at Wyoming.
|--
|11-3
|23
LSU
|Trae Hannibal finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 60-57 win over Arkansas. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday at Kentucky.
|--
|12-1
|24
TCU
|Mike Miles Jr. finished with 23 points and three assists in Saturday's 67-61 win over Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs' next game is Wednesday at Baylor.
|--
|12-1
|25
Iowa St.
|Caleb Grill finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-62 win over Baylor. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma.
|--
|10-2
|26
Marquette
|Stevie Mitchell finished with 19 points and four steals in Saturday's 68-66 win at Villanova. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at St. John's.
|--
|11-4