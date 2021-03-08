The Big Ten's athletic directors and Council of Presidents and Chancellors agreed in the preseason that the team with the best winning percentage in league games would be the Big Ten champion. So even though Illinois won two more conference games than anybody else, Michigan is technically the Big Ten champion.
That shouldn't be controversial.
Again, this was an agreement reached in the preseason among league leaders. If anybody wanted to argue in favor of a different plan, that should've been done months ago, not now. So Michigan should get a trophy; Illinois should not. But, that said, there's no denying the Illini closed the regular season more impressively than the Wolverines did.
Illinois is 11-1 in its past 12 games with victories over Michigan, Iowa and Ohio State. Meantime, Michigan is 1-2 in its past three games with losses to Illinois and Michigan State. As a result, the Illini have a national-best nine Quadrant 1 victories, which is two more than Michigan. And that's among the reasons I've moved Illinois ahead of Michigan in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Both are still projected No. 1 seeds, though.
And if either of them were to lose early in the Big Ten Tournament and slip, Iowa and Ohio State are among the projected No. 2 seeds in position to maybe replace them. In other words, the Big Ten undeniably has more legitimate Final Four contenders than any other league. So it's not crazy to think the Big Ten could have multiple teams playing on the final weekend of the season in Indianapolis, perhaps even three or four.
Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Virginia, Iowa and Kansas. The Zags won their 15 WCC games by an average of 24.1 points.
|--
|24-0
|2
Baylor
|Baylor is 11-1 in the first two quadrants with wins over Illinois, West Virginia, Kansas and Oklahoma State. The Bears are conference champions for the first time since 1950.
|--
|21-1
|3
Illinois
|Illinois is 14-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State and Purdue. Five of the Illini's six losses are Quadrant 1 defeats.
|1
|20-6
|4
Michigan
|Michigan dropped to 13-3 in the first two quadrants after Sunday's loss at Michigan State. The Wolverines are 1-2 in their past three games.
|1
|19-3
|5
Alabama
|Alabama is 15-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Crimson Tide are SEC champions for the first time since 2002.
|--
|21-6
|6
Iowa
|Iowa is 12-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over Ohio State and Purdue. The Hawkeyes are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Michigan.
|--
|20-7
|7
Arkansas
|Arkansas is 11-5 in the first two quadrants with wins over Alabama and Missouri. The Razorbacks are 11-1 in their past 12 games and the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.
|--
|21-5
|8
Ohio St.
|Ohio State dropped to 12-8 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss to Illinois. The Buckeyes will take a four-game losing streak into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|18-8
|9
Houston
|Houston is 7-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cougars are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Wichita State.
|--
|21-3
|10
Oklahoma St.
|Oklahoma State is 10-6 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cowboys are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Baylor.
|--
|18-7
|11
W. Virginia
|West Virginia dropped to 11-8 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers are 4-3 in their past seven games with two of the losses coming in overtime.
|--
|18-8
|12
Kansas
|Kansas is 9-8 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1. The Jayhawks are the only team that has beaten Baylor.
|--
|19-8
|13
Florida St.
|Florida State dropped to 9-4 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at Notre Dame. The Seminoles' resume also includes a Quadrant 3 loss to UCF.
|--
|15-5
|14
Villanova
|Villanova dropped to 8-5 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at Providence. The Wildcats are 0-1 since losing Collin Gillespie to a knee injury.
|--
|16-5
|15
Texas
|Texas is 9-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over West Virginia, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Six of the Longhorns' seven losses are Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|17-7
|16
Loyola Chi.
|Loyola Chicago is 6-4 in the first two quadrants with wins over Drake and North Texas. The Ramblers are 16-1 in their past 17 games and MVC champions for the third time in the past four seasons.
|--
|24-4
|17
Virginia
|Virginia is 8-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cavaliers will take a two-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament.
|--
|17-6
|18
USC
|USC is 9-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over BYU, Oregon and UCLA. The Trojans recorded a league-best 15 Pac-12 victories.
|--
|21-6
|19
Purdue
|Purdue is 13-7 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Boilermakers will take a five-game winning streak into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|18-8
|20
Creighton
|Creighton is 11-4 in the first two quadrants with three additional losses falling in Quadrant 3. The Bluejays are 1-0 since coach Greg McDermott was indefinitely suspended.
|--
|18-7
|21
Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 5-5 in the first two quadrants with wins over Villanova, Virginia and Clemson. The Hokies finished tied for first in the loss column of the ACC standings.
|--
|15-5
|22
BYU
|BYU is 7-5 in the first two quadrants with wins over San Diego State and Utah State. The Cougars will take a four-game winning streak into the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|19-5
|23
Clemson
|Clemson is 10-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over Alabama, Florida State and Purdue. The Tigers are 6-1 in their past seven games.
|1
|16-6
|24
Connecticut
|UConn is 6-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over USC and Seton Hall. The Huskies are 10-2 with James Bouknight in the lineup.
|1
|14-6
|25
Oregon
|Oregon is 10-3 in the first two quadrants with two additional losses falling in Quadrant 3. The Ducks' top five scorers combined to miss 20 games earlier in the season.
|NR
|19-5
|26
St. Bona.
|St. Bonaventure is 5-3 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Bonnies are outright Atlantic 10 champions for the first time in school history.
|NR
|15-4