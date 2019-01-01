College Basketball Rankings: Marquette, No. 24 in the Top 25 And 1, has a New Year's Day test at St. John's

Marquette is 11-2 with wins over Wisconsin, Buffalo, Kansas State and Louisville -- and losses only at Indiana and to Kansas on a neutral court. That's a nice body of work, undeniably. And it's among the reasons Marquette's fanbase has a bigger issue with the Top 25 And 1 these days than any other fanbase.

I have Marquette ranked 24th.

And though I do not believe it's nearly as crazy to have Marquette 24th as some Marquette fans insist, I can acknowledge that having the Golden Eagles as much as 10 spots higher wouldn't be crazy either -- which is why I'm looking forward to their Big East opener at St. John's on New Year's Day. It's another real test. And if the Golden Eagles pass it and add a fifth win over a top-55 KenPom team, I'll be forced, I think, to move Marquette up significantly. Anything less would be unfair to my Twitter mentions.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1