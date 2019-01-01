College Basketball Rankings: Marquette, No. 24 in the Top 25 And 1, has a New Year's Day test at St. John's
The Golden Eagles enter with an 11-2 record featuring a win over Wisconsin
Marquette is 11-2 with wins over Wisconsin, Buffalo, Kansas State and Louisville -- and losses only at Indiana and to Kansas on a neutral court. That's a nice body of work, undeniably. And it's among the reasons Marquette's fanbase has a bigger issue with the Top 25 And 1 these days than any other fanbase.
I have Marquette ranked 24th.
And though I do not believe it's nearly as crazy to have Marquette 24th as some Marquette fans insist, I can acknowledge that having the Golden Eagles as much as 10 spots higher wouldn't be crazy either -- which is why I'm looking forward to their Big East opener at St. John's on New Year's Day. It's another real test. And if the Golden Eagles pass it and add a fifth win over a top-55 KenPom team, I'll be forced, I think, to move Marquette up significantly. Anything less would be unfair to my Twitter mentions.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 11-1 record features a win over Gonzaga and 10 double-digit victories over unranked opponents. The lone loss is an overtime loss to Kansas.
|--
|11-1
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features wins over Texas Tech, Auburn, Indiana and Kentucky. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.
|--
|11-1
|3
|Nevada
|Nevada's perfect record features three double-digit road wins - specifically victories at Loyola-Chicago, USC and Utah. Seven of the Wolf Pack's 13 victories have come away from home.
|--
|13-0
|4
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' win over Marshall on Monday doubled as Tony Bennett's 300th career victory. Virginia is 14-0 for the second time in the past five seasons.
|--
|12-0
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan's perfect record features double-digit wins over North Carolina, Purdue and Villanova. The Wolverines will resume Big Ten play Thursday with a home game against Penn State.
|--
|13-0
|6
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume includes wins over three other schools in the Top 25 And 1 - namely Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Arizona State.
|--
|11-1
|7
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume includes wins over Duke and Creighton and losses to Tennessee and North Carolina. They'll take a 14-game home winning streak into Saturday's WCC opener with Santa Clara.
|--
|13-2
|8
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won six straight games since losing at Louisville in overtime. They're 2-0 in the Big Ten heading into Wednesday's game with Northwestern.
|--
|11-2
|9
|Texas Tech
|Jarrett Culver finished with 19 points on 13 field-goal attempts in Friday's win over UT Rio Grande Valley. The Red Raiders will open Big 12 play Wednesday at West Virginia.
|--
|11-1
|10
|Florida St.
|Terance Mann finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's win over Saint Louis. FSU has won six straight games since losing to Villanova.
|--
|11-1
|11
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies have won their past six games by an average of 31.8 points. Next up is Tuesday's ACC opener against Notre Dame.
|--
|11-1
|12
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Michigan State. Kaleb Wesson is averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.
|--
|12-1
|13
|NC State
|NC State's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Wisconsin. The Wolfpack, led by Torin Dorn, will open ACC play Thursday at Miami.
|--
|12-1
|14
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss coming at NC State. The only other loss on their resume is a single-digit loss to Duke.
|--
|11-2
|15
|Miss. State
|Mississippi State has won nine consecutive games since losing to Arizona State. The best wins on the Bulldogs' resume are victories over Cincinnati, Clemson and Saint Mary's.
|--
|12-1
|16
|Kentucky
|UK's three-game winning streak features a neutral-court win over North Carolina and road win over Louisville. The Wildcats open SEC play Saturday at Alabama.
|--
|10-2
|17
|N. Carolina
|UNC's resume features wins over Gonzaga, UCLA and Davidson - and losses to Michigan, Kentucky and Texas. Cameron Johnson is averaging 16.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game.
|--
|9-3
|18
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes have won five straight games since losing at Michigan State. They'll restart Big Ten play Thursday at Purdue.
|--
|11-2
|19
|Houston
|This 13-0 record represents the best start for the Cougars since the 1967-68 team opened 31-0. Houston has won 26 consecutive games at home.
|--
|13-0
|20
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners won at Northwestern on Friday despite missing 16 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted. Oklahoma's lone loss is a loss to Wisconsin.
|--
|11-1
|21
|Cincinnati
|Nysier Brooks finished with a career-high 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's win over South Carolina State. The Bearcats' two losses are to Ohio State and Mississippi State.
|--
|11-2
|22
|Nebraska
|The Huskers have won four straight games since losing at Minnesota. They're 1-1 in the Big Ten heading into Wednesday's game at Maryland.
|--
|11-2
|23
|Indiana
|The Hoosiers own five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over Marquette, Butler and Louisville. Romeo Langford has scored at least 12 points in all 13 games.
|--
|11-2
|24
|Marquette
|Markus Howard has scored a total of 71 points in Marquette's past two wins. The Golden Eagles will open Big East play Tuesday at St. John's.
|--
|11-2
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work includes wins over three top-50 KenPom teams and a lone loss at Marquette. They are projected to win the MAC by multiple games.
|--
|12-1
|26
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are just 5-3 in their past eight games - which includes a loss at Western Kentucky. They'll restart Big Ten play Thursday against Minnesota.
|--
|10-3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Poll Attacks: Did voter miss ASU loss?
A Marquette beat writer didn't drop the Sun Devils a single spot for losing a terrible gam...
-
Podcast: Who replaces Alford?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss UCLA's decision to fire its coach on New Year's Ev...
-
Alford never was a good fit at UCLA
Alford paid the price for not meeting UCLA's lofty standards for success
-
Mid-term report: ACC
The ACC again looks like the best basketball league in the land
-
Coaches Poll: Duke leaps UVA for No. 1
The Blue Devils jumped from No. 2 to No. 1 in the Coaches Poll this week
-
UCLA fires Bruins coach Steve Alford
Alford and the Bruins are 7-6 and in the midst of a four-game losing skid