UConn, Purdue and Houston spent the past four months separating from the rest of the sport in a way that allowed them to enter their conference tournaments with a clear understanding of their paths to the Final Four. UConn was always going to start in Brooklyn as the No. 1 seed in the East. Purdue was always going to start in Indianapolis as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. Houston was always going to start in Memphis as the No. 1 seed in the South.

The only remaining question: Which will be the No. overall seed?

We got our answer Saturday when UConn beat Marquette to win the Big East Tournament while Purdue lost to Wisconsin in the Big Ten and Houston lost to Iowa State in the Big 12. Now, barring a surprise, Dan Hurley's Huskies, the reigning national champs, will be the No. 1 overall seed when Adam Zucker unveils the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket later Sunday on CBS.

"We've been the best team in college basketball," Hurley said. "Obviously, March Madness next week ... who knows what goes on there? But we've clearly been the best program in the country this year."

Based on Saturday's developments, UConn is No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Purdue is now No. 2. Houston is No. 3. And Iowa State is the new No. 4, which means, yes, I believe the Cyclones should be the fourth No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

I said it Saturday night.

Some of the pushback was expected because pushback on anything is inevitable on X. But if the debate is between Iowa State and North Carolina, and that appears to be where the debate lies, it's clear to me that Iowa State has the superior body of work.

Take a look for yourself:

Iowa State

Record: 27-6

Q1: 10-6

10-6 Q2: 6-1

6-1 Q3/Q4: 11-0

North Carolina

Record: 27-6

Q1: 9-3

9-3 Q2: 7-4

7-4 Q3/Q4: 11-0

As you can see, the Cyclones and Tar Heels have identical overall records -- but Iowa State has more Q1 wins than UNC and three fewer losses outside of Q1. Moreover, Iowa State is higher than North Carolina in the NET and at KenPom.com and BartTorvik.com. And Iowa State is also the only team besides UConn, Purdue and Houston to have more than nine Q1 wins and less than eight total losses.

But what about Iowa State's non-league strength of schedule?!?!

That's a reply I saw a lot after I tweeted what I tweeted. To that, I'd ask, why should Iowa State's non-league strength of schedule matter? It's in the 300s and bad, sure. But after everything was completed, and all of the games were played in advance of Selection Sunday, Iowa State ended up with four more Q1 games than North Carolina and the same number of games inside the first two quadrants. So it's frankly stupid that non-league SOS would even be a part of this discussion, and I'll continue to insist non-league SOS is the single dumbest number the selection committee uses.

Like I noted on a recent episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast, the selection committee should evaluate bodies of work with no regard for anybody's non-league strength of schedule. To argue the contrary is to argue that you're comfortable punishing a team with a good-enough body of work for something that neither hurt them nor prevented them from building that good-enough body of work -- and that simply makes no sense when you think about it for more than two seconds. Beyond that, whenever a team -- like South Florida, for instance -- stresses what it did in its conference to make a case for an at-large bid, the selection committee quickly points out that what you did in your conference doesn't matter in and of itself because what matters is the total body of work. If that's really true, and the total body of work is what matters, why is a ranking of a fraction of your schedule ever a factor in the selection process at all?

Shouldn't total strength of schedule matter more? On that note, here are two more numbers for you courtesy of Bracketologists.com:

Iowa State's total NET SOS: No. 16.

No. 16. North Carolina's total NET SOS: No. 36

Top 25 And 1 rankings