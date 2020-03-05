College basketball rankings: Villanova upsets Seton Hall, moves into top 10 of updated Top 25 And 1

Seton Hall had a chance Wednesday night to secure its first outright Big Ten regular-season title since 1993. All the Pirates had to do was beat Villanova inside the Prudential Center.

And they were 3.5-point favorites.

So the odds were in their favor.

But, once the game started, the odds didn't seem to matter much. Because Jay Wright's Wildcats took 32 3-pointers, made 13 of them and upset Seton Hall on the road, 79-77, to add a massive Quadrant 1 win to their resume. So now Seton Hall must win at Creighton on Saturday to get the outright Big East title.

The odds won't be in the Pirates' favor in Omaha.

"This one was rough," said Seton Hall senior Myles Powell, who missed 13 of the 18 shots he attempted in the final home game of his college career. "My last time here. I didn't go out the way we wanted to."

With the win, Villanova improved to 8-6 in Quadrant 1 opportunities and 15-7 in Q1/Q2 opportunities with just one loss outside of the first quadrant. I jumped the Wildcats to No. 9 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- which pushed Louisville, Maryland and Kentucky down one spot each, no fault of their own. Villanova closes the regular season Saturday at Georgetown. If the Wildcats win, and Creighton beats Seton Hall, Villanova, Creighton and Seton Hall will finish in a three-way tie atop the Big East standings.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings