No ranked team had a more different first two games than Tony Bennett's Virginia Cavaliers. On Wednesday, they opened with an 89-54 blowout of Towson in which they made 15 of the 29 3-pointers they attempted. Looked great. But then, on Friday, they suffered a 61-60 loss to San Francisco in which they missed nine of the 12 3-pointers they attempted. Looked terrible.

"[We have to] look in the mirror [and] grow from it," Bennett told reporters after Friday's loss.

The good news is that if there's any program built to do exactly that, it's probably the one that in 2018 became the first No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history to lose to a No. 16 seed before bouncing back in 2019 and winning the NCAA Tournament. In other words, I'm not concerned about Virginia's ability to bounce back. But the loss to San Francisco really did change the entire conversation about the Cavaliers after an awesome season-opening victory.

It wasn't just that they won their first game by 35 points. It was how they won their first game by 35 points — specifically by shooting better than 50% from 3-point range on 29 attempts. The morning after that performance, I suggested that if Virginia is suddenly a great 3-point shooting team like it was two seasons ago, as opposed to a terrible 3-point shooting team like it was last season, the Cavaliers would be a real threat to win what would be back-to-back national championships. Then, just one day later, Virginia shot 25% from beyond the arc and lost to a San Francisco team that opened with a loss to UMass Lowell.

Incredible.

As for what it means for the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, loyal readers might remember that a few years back I implemented an automatic 10-spot drop for obviously good teams that take terrible losses early in the season. It's the best way to punish while not overreacting to one surprising result and dropping somebody from the top 10 to completely out. So the Cavaliers are falling from No. 4 in Friday morning's Top 25 And 1 to No. 14 in Saturday morning's Top 25 And 1 and thus remain in the top 15. But if they take another confusing loss any time soon, needless to say, they'll have to go.

Top 25 And 1 rankings