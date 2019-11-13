Drive Chart
LSU
MISS

LSU-Mississippi Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 13, 2019

No. 1 Louisiana State took control of the SEC West race when it defeated No. 2 Alabama 46-41 last week.

By emphatically ending an eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide, the Tigers moved past Ohio State and into the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. They are so lofty right now that they might be able to suffer a loss and still make the CFP semifinals.

But LSU (9-0, 5-0) isn't going to take a victory lap just yet. The next step is a road game against Ole Miss (4-6, 2-4) on Saturday night in Oxford.

"We're going to treat this week just like any other week," Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said. "I think that we have a mature enough team not to look down the road because if we don't beat Ole Miss it won't happen."

Orgeron understood the LSU-Ole Miss rivalry from both sides, even before he became the Tigers head coach in 2016. He grew up in Louisiana as an LSU fan and was the Rebels head coach from 2005-07.

He won just three SEC games in three seasons with the Rebels before being fired.

"Ole Miss was a great opportunity for me," Orgeron said. "It was my first job. It was in the SEC. I learned a lot of things. I learned how to do things; I learned how not to do things. So I'm very appreciative of that job. I don't like the results, but you know what, it prepared me for down the road."

Now LSU has games against the Rebels, Arkansas and Texas A&M before a likely SEC Championship Game against Georgia -- and perhaps more.

"The message last week was, 'It's still all about LSU,' and that's how it is every week," Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow said. "We didn't go into last game thinking, 'This is our Super Bowl.' It was just another game where if we played as well as we could play then we'll win the game. We feel like that's the case every week."

Ole Miss would need to pull off the biggest upset of the season this Saturday and defeat Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night just to get bowl eligible.

"That was the goal coming into the season, to try and get this program back to the postseason," Rebels coach Matt Luke said.

"We have two games left and that's what we want to do, we want to win both of them. If it comes down to it at the end, we'll focus on it then. But right now, we have to focus on LSU and find a way to win this football game."

The Rebels' primary challenge will be to do something no LSU opponent, including Alabama, has been able to do -- slow down Burrow, the Heisman Trophy favorite.

The senior is completing an astonishing 78.9 percent of his passes for 3,198 yards, 33 touchdowns and four interceptions.

"We've got nine games worth of tape to watch to try and find out ways to slow him down," Luke said.

"We've got to get some pressure on him to get him out of his comfort zone a little bit. When the plays are there, we have to make them. When we have an opportunity for an interception, we'll have to take it."

LSU's Justin Jefferson leads a standout group of receivers, with 62 catches for 898 yards and nine touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase has hauled in 10 scoring receptions.

Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is coming off a 177-yard rushing performance in a 41-3 win over New Mexico State. He has 777 rushing yards in seven games this season in coordinator Rich Rodriguez's zone-read offense.

"I have been blessed with speed and pretty good vision as well," he said. "So, when you break that initial line you only got two or three guys to make miss."

--Field Level Media

LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.9% 3198 33 4 202.5
J. Burrow 236/299 3198 33 4
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 216 0 1 114.3
M. Brennan 17/29 216 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
135 786 11
C. Edwards-Helaire 135 786 11 57
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 227 3
T. Davis-Price 44 227 3 33
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 189 3
J. Burrow 66 189 3 21
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 115 2
J. Emery Jr. 29 115 2 21
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 57 0
C. Curry 12 57 0 20
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 37 0
M. Brennan 8 37 0 9
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 36 1
L. Fournette 13 36 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 898 9
J. Jefferson 62 898 9 61
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 889 10
J. Chase 49 889 10 64
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 378 8
T. Marshall Jr. 24 378 8 38
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 292 1
T. Moss 27 292 1 44
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 202 1
C. Edwards-Helaire 28 202 1 15
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 152 2
D. Dillon 9 152 2 37
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 138 2
R. McMath 10 138 2 60
S. Sullivan 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 121 0
S. Sullivan 11 121 0 30
J. Kirklin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 75 0
J. Kirklin 2 75 0 65
J. Jenkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
J. Jenkins 5 67 0 35
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 0
T. Davis-Price 8 67 0 18
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
J. Emery Jr. 5 51 0 17
D. Lee 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Lee 2 27 0 28
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 19 0
L. Fournette 5 19 0 10
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Curry 2 14 0 9
T. McLendon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. McLendon 1 12 0 12
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Carter 1 7 0 7
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Palmer 1 6 0 6
J. Pettigrew 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Pettigrew 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Vincent Jr. 0-0 0 1
K. Fulton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Fulton 0-0 0 1
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
D. Stingley Jr. 0-0 0 4
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Queen 0-0 0 1
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Stevens 0-0 0 2
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Delpit 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/15 49/53
C. York 13/15 0 49/53 88
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 1149 4 2 128.2
M. Corral 93/155 1149 4 2
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.8% 666 4 2 105.1
J. Plumlee 61/120 666 4 2
G. Tisdale 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 56 1 0 500.2
G. Tisdale 2/2 56 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 777 7
J. Plumlee 115 777 7 75
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 542 5
S. Phillips 125 542 5 38
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 499 5
J. Ealy 76 499 5 78
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 436 5
S. Conner 62 436 5 84
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 137 1
M. Corral 53 137 1 23
T. Knight 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 38 0
T. Knight 7 38 0 11
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
I. Woullard 10 31 0 8
D. Jackson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
D. Jackson 2 12 0 9
G. Tisdale 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
G. Tisdale 2 10 0 5
K. Dent 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
K. Dent 2 9 0 5
K. Wells 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Wells 1 7 0 7
D. Pennamon 28 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
D. Pennamon 3 5 0 4
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
O. Cooley 1 1 0 5
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
E. Moore 3 1 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 672 4
E. Moore 55 672 4 46
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 157 1
J. Mingo 10 157 1 32
D. Drummond 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 138 0
D. Drummond 11 138 0 26
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 133 0
O. Cooley 12 133 0 21
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 131 1
J. Ealy 16 131 1 26
D. Gregory 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 127 0
D. Gregory 6 127 0 41
J. Pellerin 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 1
J. Pellerin 11 108 1 25
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 104 0
B. Sanders 8 104 0 40
J. Jackson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 87 1
J. Jackson 5 87 1 28
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 77 1
S. Phillips 8 77 1 22
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
S. Conner 6 60 0 25
D. Jackson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
D. Jackson 2 31 0 28
T. Knight 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
T. Knight 4 26 0 11
M. Battle 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
M. Battle 2 20 0 14
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Williams 0-0 0 1
A. Robinson 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Robinson 0-0 0 1
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Hartsfield 0-0 0 1
D. Prince 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Prince 0-0 0 1
J. Haynes 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Haynes 0-0 0 1
B. Jones 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Jones 0-0 0 1
D. Evans 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Evans 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/18 30/32
L. Logan 11/18 0 30/32 63
I. Way 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
I. Way 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
