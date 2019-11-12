Drive Chart
UGA
AUBURN

Much on line when No. 4 Georgia meets No. 12 Auburn

  • Nov 12, 2019

Saturday's game between No. 4 Georgia and No. 12 Auburn will be like most of the previous 123 meetings between the Southeastern Conference rivals. There's a ton on the line.

For Georgia (8-1, 5-1 SEC), a win sends the Bulldogs back to Atlanta as the SEC East champion for the third year in a row, while the Tigers (7-2, 4-2) would love to keep that from happening and remain in line for a possible major bowl.

People wanting to see an offensive shootout better check their expectations at the door.

Although both programs rank in the top five when it comes to total offense in the SEC (Georgia third, Auburn fifth), it's defense that has both programs where they are.

The Tigers rank third in the SEC in scoring defense (17.4 points per game), while the Bulldogs are second nationally in scoring defense (10.1) and fifth nationally in total defense (260.3 yards per game). Georgia, which also leads the league in rushing defense at 74.6 yards per game, has yet to allow a rushing touchdown.

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn -- whose Tigers are second in the SEC in rushing (219.3 yards per game) -- is impressed with Georgia.

"They've got a lot of defensive linemen they play, and when they put other guys in there, there really isn't a drop off," Malzahn said. "Real impressed, obviously, with the run defense. I don't think they've given up a rushing touchdown all season -- which, that hadn't happened in, what, the last 20 years in college football. So that tells you a lot.

"I think they're solid on the back end, too. They've got some guys that can really run. And like I said, we're playing one of the more talented teams in the entire country -- maybe the most talented. But they're impressive to watch on film."

Georgia's offense will have a challenge of its own.

The Tigers boast what is arguably the nation's top defensive front, led by seniors Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson, two very big reasons Auburn is allowing just 112.7 rushing yards per game.

"Their defense speaks for itself. They've got a ton of guys that are going to be drafted on it," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.

"They got guys that seem like they have played in our conference for 10 years, and it seems like we've played against that defensive group a lot, because all those guys, seemed like they started as freshmen from the secondary to the front.

"So, they've done a great job. Coach (Kevin) Steele does a great job with their defense. They play really hard, and they've got a really good football team. So, we've got a huge challenge this week, especially coming off the physical game we just had."

Quarterbacks will play a huge role. For Georgia, that's junior Jake Fromm, who comes in with excellent experience in big-time games, against Auburn talented freshman Bo Nix, who has played better at home than he has on the road.

Nix was 30 of 44 for a career-high 340 yards last week in a 20-14 home win over Ole Miss.

"I know he's excited," Malzahn said. "It's his first game against Georgia. So, we'll see what happens."

--Field Level Media

1234T
6 Georgia 8-1 -----
11 Auburn 7-2 -----
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, Alabama
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67% 1858 13 3 149.8
J. Fromm 156/233 1858 13 3
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 233 2 1 183.4
S. Bennett 18/23 233 2 1
N. Priestley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
N. Priestley 1/2 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
147 921 7
D. Swift 147 921 7 47
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 366 5
B. Herrien 70 366 5 40
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 271 2
Z. White 46 271 2 29
K. McIntosh 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 128 1
K. McIntosh 13 128 1 62
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 122 2
J. Cook 18 122 2 37
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 45 0
D. Robertson 3 45 0 16
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 0
T. Simmons 7 45 0 17
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 31 0
J. Fromm 23 31 0 15
S. Clark 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
S. Clark 6 19 0 7
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 1
S. Bennett 2 15 1 14
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
P. Hudson 1 5 0 5
N. Priestley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
N. Priestley 1 -1 0 0
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
M. Landers 1 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Cager 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 470 4
L. Cager 32 470 4 52
G. Pickens 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 389 4
G. Pickens 29 389 4 43
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 229 3
D. Robertson 20 229 3 33
D. Blaylock 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 209 3
D. Blaylock 12 209 3 60
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 172 1
D. Swift 15 172 1 48
E. Wolf 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 142 0
E. Wolf 11 142 0 24
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 89 0
T. Simmons 10 89 0 14
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 87 0
J. Cook 13 87 0 19
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 70 0
B. Herrien 9 70 0 18
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
M. Landers 6 54 0 15
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
K. Jackson 3 44 0 32
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 0
C. Woerner 6 35 0 17
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
J. FitzPatrick 1 22 0 22
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
Z. White 2 20 0 15
J. Johnson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Johnson 2 20 0 11
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
P. Hudson 1 14 0 14
W. Erdman 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
W. Erdman 2 14 0 12
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Blount 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Cine 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Cine 0-0 0 1
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Reed 0-0 0 1
D. Wilson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Wilson 0-0 0 1
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. LeCounte 0-0 0 2
L. Brini 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Brini 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
19/22 32/32
R. Blankenship 19/22 0 32/32 89
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 1798 12 6 128.5
B. Nix 140/248 1798 12 6
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 54 2 0 230.5
J. Gatewood 5/7 54 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 553 7
J. Whitlow 113 553 7 39
D. Williams 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 303 1
D. Williams 55 303 1 70
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 293 2
K. Martin 52 293 2 52
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 214 5
B. Nix 70 214 5 30
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 208 1
S. Shivers 41 208 1 27
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 148 3
J. Gatewood 29 148 3 18
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 112 2
A. Schwartz 8 112 2 57
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 81 1
H. Joiner 9 81 1 32
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 56 1
E. Stove 6 56 1 36
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
M. Miller 7 26 0 8
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Hill 1 7 0 7
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Sandberg 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 569 8
S. Williams 35 569 8 48
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 305 1
A. Schwartz 23 305 1 50
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 247 2
E. Stove 27 247 2 49
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 174 1
W. Hastings 12 174 1 38
S. Cannella 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 137 0
S. Cannella 8 137 0 31
J. Wilson 42 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 121 1
J. Wilson 12 121 1 31
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 118 0
H. Joiner 5 118 0 78
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
M. Miller 4 49 0 12
D. Williams 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
D. Williams 5 32 0 15
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
J. Whitlow 1 25 0 25
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
K. Martin 3 21 0 10
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 1
J. Shenker 3 21 1 9
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
M. Hill 3 14 0 10
Z. Farrar 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Z. Farrar 1 10 0 10
S. Nigh 99 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Nigh 1 9 0 9
S. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Jackson 1 6 0 6
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
S. Shivers 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Dinson 0-0 0 1
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Tutt 0-0 0 1
C. Wooten 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Wooten 0-0 0 1
R. McCreary 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. McCreary 0-0 0 1
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Davis 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/17 34/35
A. Carlson 12/17 0 34/35 70
S. Ledbetter 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
S. Ledbetter 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores