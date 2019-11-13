Drive Chart
WVU
KSTATE

West Virginia-Kansas St. Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 13, 2019

With new head coaches, neither No. 24 Kansas State nor West Virginia knew exactly what they had at the beginning of the season.

The Wildcats' Chris Klieman came from the FCS level, where he won four championships in five years at North Dakota State. The Mountaineers' Neal Brown came off a successful stint at Troy from the Sun Belt Conference.

They meet Saturday in Manhattan, Kan., on different paths.

Brown took over a program seemingly in better shape than Klieman's when he stepped in after Dana Holgorsen's unexpected departure for Houston. The Mountaineers finished last season tied for third in the Big 12 at 6-3 and were 8-4 overall.

But West Virginia (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) has lost five consecutive games and must win all three remaining games to be bowl eligible.

Kansas State (6-3, 3-3) has exceeded nearly everyone's predictions. Picked to finish ninth in the Big 12, K-State has defeated an SEC team (Mississippi State) on the road and then-No. 5 Oklahoma at home. A last-second loss to current No. 19 Texas last Saturday kept the Wildcats from being in prime position to play in the conference championship game.

"It stinks to lose," Klieman said after the Texas game. "There's no moral victories. Guys are hurting. But (I'm) proud of the way the guys fought and battled. We need to bounce back and have a great week of prep and get ready for the next one."

The key for Kansas State has been balance. The Wildcats are averaging 198.8 rushing yards per game and 180.7 through the air. Their point production favors the ground game, with 25 touchdowns on the ground through nine games, compared to just nine via the pass.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson had his career-best in passing yards against Texas (253), but after running for seven touchdowns in the previous two games against Oklahoma and Kansas, he was held out of the end zone.

Ironically, Brown was the choice of a large chunk of Kansas State fans when Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder retired following the 2018 season. Brown was 35-16 in his four seasons at Troy, including 31-7 in his final three seasons, when he won three bowl games. Instead, he took the job in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers have struggled on both sides of the ball in Brown's first season.

They average 253.9 passing yards per game but rank 111th out of 130 teams in total offense because the ground game is managing only 75.8 yards per game. The defense is allowing 421.0 yards per game, and Kansas State will be sure to test a run defense yielding 172.1 yards on average.

"It was a frustrating day all around," Brown said after West Virginia's 38-17 home loss to Texas Tech in which the Red Raiders led 35-10 at halftime. "I don't have any words of wisdom. We got off to an extremely poor start defensively. We settled down and did some things better, but we've got to be ready to go defensively."

One bright spot last week was freshman receiver Sam James, who had 14 receptions for 223 yards.

Oklahoma transfer quarterback Austin Kendall has struggled at times this season -- 12 touchdowns, 10 interceptions -- and might have to hold off Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege, who appeared in his first game last week, completing 11 of 17 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
West Virginia 3-6 -----
16 Kansas State 6-3 -----
Bill Snyder Family Stadium Manhattan, Kansas
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 1989 12 10 122.9
A. Kendall 187/304 1989 12 10
J. Allison 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 144 1 2 116.9
J. Allison 19/26 144 1 2
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 119 1 0 142.9
J. Doege 11/17 119 1 0
I. Esdale 88 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 1 0 631.6
I. Esdale 1/1 24 1 0
J. Growden 96 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
J. Growden 1/1 7 0 0
T. Lowe III 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 108.4
T. Lowe III 2/2 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 227 1
L. Brown 66 227 1 30
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 220 3
K. McKoy 75 220 3 23
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 91 1
A. Kendall 45 91 1 25
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 72 2
M. Pettaway 27 72 2 23
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 41 0
A. Sinkfield 17 41 0 6
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 24 0
S. Ryan 1 24 0 24
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
S. James 4 19 0 8
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
T. Bush 3 15 0 9
T. Mathis 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
T. Mathis 4 14 0 8
T. Lowe III 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
T. Lowe III 3 12 0 13
L. Dorr 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
L. Dorr 2 9 0 4
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
W. Wright 1 2 0 2
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Doege 1 -2 0 0
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
T. Simmons 1 -4 0 0
J. Allison 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
J. Allison 4 -8 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 623 2
S. James 58 623 2 51
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 409 4
T. Simmons 31 409 4 44
G. Campbell 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 285 4
G. Campbell 9 285 4 83
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 168 0
S. Ryan 15 168 0 39
B. Wheaton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 131 1
B. Wheaton 10 131 1 31
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 127 1
K. McKoy 24 127 1 24
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 105 1
A. Jennings 13 105 1 20
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 97 0
W. Wright 19 97 0 16
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
T. Bush 6 95 1 41
I. Esdale 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 89 0
I. Esdale 7 89 0 36
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 62 0
L. Brown 8 62 0 13
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 22 0
M. O'Laughlin 5 22 0 8
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
J. Haskins 4 18 0 6
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 18 0
A. Sinkfield 5 18 0 12
T. Mathis 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 1
T. Mathis 3 16 1 9
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Pettaway 2 7 0 8
D. Bonamico 39 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Bonamico 1 7 0 7
R. Fields Jr. 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Fields Jr. 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Washington Jr. 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
K. Washington Jr. 0-0 0 3
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Smith 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/12 18/18
E. Staley 7/12 0 18/18 39
C. Legg 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
C. Legg 1/2 0 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 1589 9 1 139.8
S. Thompson 124/204 1589 9 1
N. Ast 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 0 0 178.4
N. Ast 3/3 28 0 0
J. Holcombe II 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 0 58.5
J. Holcombe II 1/3 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 558 5
J. Gilbert 100 558 5 51
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 331 10
S. Thompson 75 331 10 61
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 256 3
H. Trotter 62 256 3 17
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 241 3
J. Brown 46 241 3 50
T. Burns 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 148 2
T. Burns 26 148 2 19
J. Ervin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 95 1
J. Ervin 23 95 1 13
J. Holcombe II 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 71 0
J. Holcombe II 13 71 0 21
J. Wright 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 59 0
J. Wright 14 59 0 17
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
M. Knowles 3 24 0 12
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
P. Brooks 5 16 0 8
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 1
J. Youngblood 4 12 1 11
D. Wentzel 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Wentzel 1 7 0 7
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
W. Gill 1 3 0 3
N. Ast 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
N. Ast 2 1 0 2
C. Herron 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Herron 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 457 3
D. Schoen 30 457 3 46
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 325 3
M. Knowles 19 325 3 70
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 151 0
P. Brooks 19 151 0 18
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 146 2
W. Gill 12 146 2 22
N. Lenners 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 137 1
N. Lenners 10 137 1 24
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 0
J. Brown 7 82 0 23
S. Wheeler 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 78 0
S. Wheeler 4 78 0 39
L. Weber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
L. Weber 5 67 0 23
C. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 0
C. Taylor 6 65 0 34
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 52 0
J. Youngblood 7 52 0 12
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Gilbert 2 21 0 16
J. Dineen 29 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Dineen 2 14 0 9
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
H. Trotter 2 14 0 9
S. Porter 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
S. Porter 1 12 0 12
B. Gammon 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Gammon 1 7 0 7
M. Barta 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
M. Barta 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Sullivan 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Sullivan 0-0 0 1
D. Patton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Patton 0-0 0 1
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McPherson 0-0 0 1
D. Patterson 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Patterson 0-0 0 1
W. Neil Jr. 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Neil Jr. 0-0 0 1
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
A. Parker 0-0 0 3
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Goolsby 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/12 36/36
B. Lynch 11/12 0 36/36 69
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores