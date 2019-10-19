|
|
|KENTST
|OHIO
Tuggle's late TDs lift Ohio past Kent State 45-38
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) De'Montre Tuggle rushed for two touchdowns, a one-yard plunge to break a tie in the third quarter and a 19-yarder in the final three minutes to ice Ohio's 45-38 win over Kent State in a key Mid-America Conference East Division clash on Saturday.
The teams began the second half tied 24-24 when the Bobcats (3-4, 2-1) ate up 7:05 of the third quarter with a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by Tuggle's plunge over right tackle from the 1.
The fourth quarter was frenzied as each team scored twice, Ohio taking the lead for keeps when Nathan Rourke scored from the 7-yard line for a 38-31 lead.
On the next possession, Ohio's defense held the Golden Flashes to a 3-and-out in 49 seconds, setting up Tuggle's back-breaker when he charged through a huge hole in the center of the line and reached the end zone untouched.
Raymond James had lifted Kent State (3-4, 2-1) into a 31-31 tie with his first career TD, a 27-yard pass play from Dustin Crum. Crum, who passed for 262 yards and four TDs, closed the game with an 8-yard pass to Mike Carrigan with 31 seconds left.
The first half ended with a bizarre play when Michael Farkas' line-drive kickoff whanged off the helmet of Kent State's Isaac Vance 15 yards downfield, caromed toward the sideline and into the arms of Ohio's Camyrn Snow.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(15:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 36 for 11 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(15:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 36(14:44 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to OHI 39 for 25 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(14:40 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Penalty on OHI 22-M.Brooks Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OHI 39. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(14:25 - 1st) Penalty on KNT 64-B.Gibbs False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 24. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - KENTST 29(14:19 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to OHI 23 for 6 yards (35-D.Conner34-E.Popp).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 23(14:19 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:55 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- FG (6 plays, 58 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:53 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(13:53 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 26 for 1 yard (98-D.Hill97-Z.West).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 26(13:53 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to OHI 42 for 16 yards (11-A.Peters4-C.Phillips).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 42(13:25 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to KNT 22 for 36 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 22(12:46 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to KNT 22 for no gain (98-D.Hill).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 22(12:05 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke sacked at KNT 26 for -4 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - OHIO 26(11:31 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to KNT 17 for 9 yards (8-E.Hines39-M.Daniel).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OHIO 17(10:55 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:10 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 30 yards from OHI 35 out of bounds at the KNT 35.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(10:08 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 42 for 7 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 42(10:08 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 39 for -3 yards (23-I.Motley12-J.Hampton).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 39(9:48 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 33-J.Shaw. 33-J.Shaw to KNT 43 for 4 yards (23-I.Motley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - KENTST 43(9:17 - 1st) 96-D.Adams punts 22 yards from KNT 43 out of bounds at the OHI 35.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (3 plays, 65 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(8:46 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 44 for 9 yards (11-A.Peters6-M.Bahr).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIO 44(8:40 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to KNT 49 for 7 yards (11-A.Peters).
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(8:10 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:39 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (16 plays, 83 yards, 5:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:31 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 62 yards from OHI 35. 2-W.Matthews to KNT 17 for 14 yards (20-A.Floyd27-J.Neatherton).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 17(7:31 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 38 for 21 yards (22-M.Brooks). Penalty on KNT 3-K.Price Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KNT 38.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 23(7:26 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 33 for 10 yards (50-K.Caesar).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(7:26 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 33(7:26 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to KNT 46 for 13 yards (7-J.Hagan38-K.Thompson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 46(7:26 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 45 for -1 yard (38-K.Thompson35-D.Conner).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - KENTST 45(7:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to OHI 33 for 22 yards (23-I.Motley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(7:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 33(7:00 - 1st) 33-J.Shaw to OHI 26 for 7 yards (38-K.Thompson50-K.Caesar).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 26(7:00 - 1st) 33-J.Shaw to OHI 21 for 5 yards (38-K.Thompson99-B.Arp).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 21(7:00 - 1st) 33-J.Shaw to OHI 20 for 1 yard (38-K.Thompson88-A.Ogun-Semore).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 20(7:00 - 1st) 33-J.Shaw to OHI 17 for 3 yards (38-K.Thompson35-D.Conner).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 17(7:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to OHI 12 for 5 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - KENTST 12(7:00 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to OHI 6 for 6 yards (7-J.Hagan16-M.Coleman).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - KENTST 6(7:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to OHI 4 for 2 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
-8 YD
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 4(2:47 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to OHI 12 for -8 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - KENTST 12(2:22 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:41 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:36 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(1:36 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to OHI 29 for 4 yards (92-T.Majette).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 29(1:36 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to OHI 35 for 6 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(1:05 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to OHI 34 for -1 yard (24-Q.Knight).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIO 34(0:31 - 1st) 4-T.Walton to OHI 35 for 1 yard (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIO 35(15:00 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 14-K.Minter. 14-K.Minter to OHI 49 for 14 yards.
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(14:30 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 8-J.Buckner. 8-J.Buckner runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:25 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (10 plays, 66 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:54 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 62 yards from OHI 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 24 for 21 yards (20-A.Floyd).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(13:54 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 31 for 7 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 31(13:48 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to KNT 37 for 6 yards (6-D.Mitchell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(13:27 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan. Penalty on OHI 23-I.Motley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KNT 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(13:14 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 48(13:05 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to OHI 37 for 11 yards (3-J.Wood).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(13:00 - 2nd) 33-J.Shaw to OHI 30 for 7 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 30(12:45 - 2nd) 33-J.Shaw to OHI 19 for 11 yards (3-J.Wood).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(12:22 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to OHI 14 for 5 yards (29-T.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 14(12:08 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Orr.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 14(11:30 - 2nd) 33-J.Shaw to OHI 10 for 4 yards (9-W.Evans).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - KENTST 10(11:25 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Missed FG (9 plays, 49 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:49 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(10:49 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to OHI 29 for 4 yards (41-J.Price).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 29(10:45 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to OHI 36 for 7 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(10:15 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to KNT 43 for 21 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(9:47 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Walton.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 43(9:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to KNT 38 for 5 yards (7-J.Parker28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIO 38(9:11 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to KNT 31 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(8:35 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to KNT 31 for no gain (92-T.Majette).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 31(7:59 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to KNT 26 FUMBLES (92-T.Majette). 44-A.Luehrman to KNT 26 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OHIO 26(7:15 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
|
No Good
|
4 & 5 - OHIO 26(6:28 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 26(6:26 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 37 for 11 yards (35-D.Conner24-X.Motley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(6:20 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 38 for 1 yard (47-A.Conrad99-B.Arp).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 38(6:00 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 50 for 12 yards (6-D.Mitchell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 50(5:45 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to OHI 11 for 39 yards. Penalty on KNT 23-I.McKoy Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KNT 50. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 25 - KENTST 35(5:33 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to OHI 48 for 17 yards (38-K.Thompson24-X.Motley).
|
-8 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 48(5:33 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 44 FUMBLES (9-W.Evans). 14-D.Crum to KNT 44 for no gain.
|
+54 YD
|
3 & 16 - KENTST 44(5:33 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to OHI 2 for 54 yards (23-I.Motley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - KENTST 2(5:33 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to OHI 2 for no gain (7-J.Hagan34-E.Popp).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - KENTST 2(3:26 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:46 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (11 plays, 72 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:40 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 62 yards from KNT 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 28 for 25 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke7-J.Parker).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 28(2:40 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to OHI 42 for 14 yards (4-C.Phillips7-J.Parker).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 42(2:31 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 46 for 4 yards (24-Q.Knight15-K.Sherald).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 46(2:10 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle to KNT 42 for 12 yards (4-C.Phillips6-M.Bahr).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 42(1:45 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to KNT 22 for 20 yards (7-J.Parker). Penalty on OHI 76-H.Meservy Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - OHIO 48(1:30 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Walton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - OHIO 48(1:18 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 48 for no gain (6-M.Bahr).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 20 - OHIO 48(1:10 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to KNT 28 for 24 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 28(1:03 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 28(0:50 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to KNT 9 for 19 yards (8-E.Hines). Penalty on KNT 8-E.Hines Holding declined.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - OHIO 9(0:46 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to KNT 4 for 5 yards. Penalty on KNT 11-A.Peters Pass interference 6 yards enforced at KNT 9. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - OHIO 3(0:39 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:18 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos kicks 15 yards from OHI 35. 27-I.Vance to OHI 45 FUMBLES. to the OHI 45 downed by 81-C.Snow.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(0:13 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to KNT 44 for 11 yards (11-A.Peters).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 44(0:10 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 33 for 8 yards (6-M.Bahr1-N.Faulkner).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - KENTST 33(15:00 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 38 for 5 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(14:20 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 43 for 5 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 43(13:55 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 48 for 5 yards (6-M.Bahr).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(13:15 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 50 for 2 yards (1-N.Faulkner24-Q.Knight).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 50(12:39 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to KNT 46 for 4 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - KENTST 46(12:00 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to KNT 28 for 18 yards (11-A.Peters).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(11:20 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to KNT 25 for 3 yards (92-T.Majette53-A.Hoag).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 25(10:45 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to KNT 24 for 1 yard (98-D.Hill).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 24(10:00 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to KNT 13 for 11 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 13(9:25 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to KNT 5 for 8 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - KENTST 5(8:50 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to KNT 1 for 4 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - KENTST 1(8:10 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:00 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (9 plays, 41 yards, 5:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:55 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos kicks 44 yards from OHI 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 35 for 14 yards (40-J.McCrory).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(7:55 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 35(7:49 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to KNT 43 for 8 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIO 43(7:45 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to KNT 47 for 4 yards (35-D.Conner38-K.Thompson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(7:22 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy. Penalty on OHI 22-M.Brooks Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KNT 47. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(7:05 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to OHI 33 for 5 yards (67-N.Monnin).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 33(6:59 - 3rd) Penalty on KNT 67-N.Monnin Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OHI 33. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - OHIO 48(6:59 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to OHI 46 for 2 yards (16-M.Coleman).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - OHIO 46(6:26 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to OHI 36 for 10 yards (88-A.Ogun-Semore32-B.Houston).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIO 36(6:20 - 3rd) 96-D.Adams punts 30 yards from OHI 36 Downed at the OHI 6.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Fumble (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 6(6:20 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 13 for 7 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 13(5:23 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 18 for 5 yards (6-M.Bahr).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 18(4:45 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 32 for 14 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(4:07 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 32(3:30 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 34 for 2 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 34(3:25 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 42 for 8 yards (24-Q.Knight11-A.Peters).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(2:45 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 47 for 5 yards (1-N.Faulkner97-Z.West).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 47(2:20 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 49 for 2 yards (4-C.Phillips97-Z.West).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 49(1:42 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 47 for -2 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - KENTST 47(1:00 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas punts 43 yards from OHI 47 Downed at the KNT 10.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 10(0:24 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 4 for -6 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 16 - OHIO 4(0:12 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 17 for 13 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 17(15:00 - 4th) 33-J.Shaw to KNT 12 for -5 yards (9-W.Evans).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIO 12(14:40 - 4th) 96-D.Adams punts 41 yards from KNT 12. 6-I.Cox to KNT 49 FUMBLES (15-K.Sherald). 24-X.Motley to KNT 49 for no gain.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (12 plays, 94 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(14:00 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to KNT 43 for 6 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 43(13:48 - 4th) Penalty on OHI 24-D.Tuggle False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 48(13:16 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to KNT 48 for no gain (24-Q.Knight4-C.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KENTST 48(12:57 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - KENTST 48(12:32 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas punts 42 yards from KNT 48 to KNT 6 fair catch by 12-R.James.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 6(12:24 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 15 for 9 yards. Penalty on OHI 20-A.Floyd Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at KNT 15.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(12:17 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to KNT 30 for no gain (38-K.Thompson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 30(11:55 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Team penalty on OHI Offside 5 yards enforced at KNT 30. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 35(11:40 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 44 for 9 yards (35-D.Conner).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 44(11:32 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to KNT 49 for 5 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 49(11:20 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to OHI 48 for 3 yards (50-K.Caesar).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIO 48(11:00 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to OHI 42 for 6 yards (99-B.Arp).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 42(10:50 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to OHI 41 for 1 yard (54-K.McCracken98-C.Chukwu). Penalty on OHI 23-I.Motley Holding 10 yards enforced at OHI 41.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(10:30 - 4th) Penalty on KNT 64-B.Gibbs False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 31. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - OHIO 36(10:10 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - OHIO 36(10:02 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to OHI 27 for 9 yards (7-J.Hagan9-W.Evans).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 27(9:58 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 12-R.James. 12-R.James runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:34 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:28 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(9:28 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to OHI 41 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(9:28 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 41 for no gain (24-Q.Knight97-Z.West).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 41(9:00 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Walton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KENTST 41(8:39 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Walton. Penalty on KNT 24-Q.Knight Holding 10 yards enforced at OHI 41. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(8:29 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks. Penalty on KNT 8-E.Hines Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KNT 49. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(8:23 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to KNT 18 for 16 yards (11-A.Peters).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 18(8:19 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to KNT 13 for 5 yards (4-C.Phillips). Penalty on OHI 6-I.Cox Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KNT 13.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - KENTST 28(7:53 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to KNT 16 for 12 yards (1-N.Faulkner7-J.Parker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 16(7:25 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 16(6:44 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to KNT 7 for 9 yards (11-A.Peters15-K.Sherald).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - KENTST 7(6:37 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:57 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (4 plays, 51 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:51 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(5:51 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 25(5:51 - 4th) 33-J.Shaw to KNT 25 for no gain (43-C.Baker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OHIO 25(5:44 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - OHIO 25(5:20 - 4th) 96-D.Adams punts 26 yards from KNT 25 to the OHI 49 downed by 1-N.Faulkner.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(5:12 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to KNT 49 for 2 yards (90-B.Jones24-Q.Knight).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 49(5:02 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to KNT 20 for 29 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(4:16 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to KNT 19 for 1 yard (92-T.Majette).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 19(3:37 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:55 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:49 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 43 yards from OHI 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 35 for 13 yards (53-G.Hites).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(2:36 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 35(2:31 - 4th) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 26 for -9 yards (50-K.Caesar).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 19 - OHIO 26(2:25 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 2-W.Matthews. 2-W.Matthews to KNT 38 for 12 yards (24-X.Motley).
|
+19 YD
|
4 & 7 - OHIO 38(2:15 - 4th) 14-D.Crum scrambles to OHI 43 for 19 yards (23-I.Motley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(1:50 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 43(1:36 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to OHI 31 for 12 yards (98-C.Chukwu88-A.Ogun-Semore).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(1:31 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to OHI 22 for 9 yards (26-J.Birchette).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIO 22(1:20 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to OHI 17 for 5 yards (24-X.Motley). Team penalty on OHI 12 men in the huddle declined.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 17(1:00 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to OHI 15 for 2 yards (34-E.Popp).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIO 15(0:56 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to OHI 8 for 7 yards (23-I.Motley).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 8(0:50 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:38 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|31
|Rushing
|13
|12
|Passing
|9
|16
|Penalty
|5
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|461
|568
|Total Plays
|74
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|214
|229
|Rush Attempts
|39
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|247
|339
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|19-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|12.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-86
|9-105
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-29.8
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|67
|29
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-67
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|247
|PASS YDS
|339
|
|
|214
|RUSH YDS
|229
|
|
|461
|TOTAL YDS
|568
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
