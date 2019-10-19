Drive Chart
No. 11 Auburn routs Arkansas 51-10

  • AP
  • Oct 19, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Bo Nix was itching to get back on the field after struggling in a loss to Florida in his last start for No. 11 Auburn.

The problem was the wait took two weeks as the Tigers had a bye following the 24-13 loss.

Nix didn't waste much time moving on, throwing three touchdown passes including two in the span of 22 seconds in the third quarter as the Tigers routed Arkansas 51-10 Saturday. The true freshman also ran for a touchdown as the Tigers completely dominated this Southeastern Conference contest.

''It's fun being out on the field with guys like Sal (Canella), Eli (Stove) and Will (Hastings), guys that can get open if they are over there covering the other two (Seth Williams and Anthony Swartz),'' Nix said. ''Everybody is just starting to come along.''

Nix hit Seth Williams down the right sideline on a 48-yard pass with 4:19 left in the third quarter, then after an Auburn interception, Nix connected with Anthony Schwartz on a 15-yard scoring strike to give the Tigers (6-1, 3-1 SEC) some breathing room after Arkansas had closed to within 17-3

''It was really important,'' Nix said of the third quarter surge. ''We didn't finish off the first half very well. We moved the ball, we just couldn't score. The second half we came out and threw the ball around and it was very good.''

Nix finished the day completing 12-of-17 passes for 176 yards and touchdown strikes of 48, 28 and 15 yards including a pair to Williams.

Auburn, now 9-0 under coach Gus Malzahn coming off a bye week, scored two touchdowns on its first six offensive snaps to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. On the third play of the game, Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson stripped Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks of the ball and the Tigers quickly capitalized with Nix scoring on a keeper from the 4.

Davidson dominated the Arkansas offensive line the entire afternoon, finishing with 3 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

The Tigers needed just three plays again after a short Arkansas punt as Kam Martin dashed 52 yards on first down, then Shaun Shivers bounced around the left side on a 9-yard scoring run and a 14-0 lead with 10:48 still left in the first quarter.

After the opening fireworks, the Tigers went quiet offensively. Auburn's defense still made plenty of noise. Auburn held the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4) without a first down until 43 seconds remained in the first quarter. Arkansas finally put together a lengthy drive toward the end of the first half, but Connor Limpert's 44-yard field goal attempt at the end of the half hooked wide right.

''I thought Bo did an outstanding job in the second half,'' Malzahn said. ''I think he was 8-for-8 or 7-for-7. He did a good job throwing the football. That was nice to see. In the second half he really looked comfortable. I think when he hit that one to Seth, I think it opened everything up and he played really good after that.''

Arkansas finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a drive aided by two major penalties. Limbert's 28-yard field goal pulled the Razorbacks within 17-3. It also seemed to wake the Tigers up. Auburn answered swiftly, handing Arkansas its 15th consecutive SEC loss.

Nix was 12-of-17 passing for 176 yards for the Tigers, and Williams caught four passes for 90 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn seemed to put the 24-13 loss to Florida before its bye week in the rearview mirror. The two quick first-quarter touchdowns were more than enough for the Tigers, although Nix had consistency issues for a lot of the first half.

The Tigers only had 170 yards of total offense at halftime with 52 of that on Martin's long run. Auburn also went three-and-out on its first possession of the second half before torching the Razorbacks on the back-to-back scoring passes to lock down the win.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Davidson set the tone early for the Tigers when he caved in the left side of the Arkansas offensive line and reached up to smack the ball away from Hicks on the game's third play. Auburn recovered the fumble and three plays later Nix kept the ball over the left side and scored easily with 12:38 left in the first quarter.

A RECORD, THEN A MISS

Auburn set an NCAA record for most consecutive extra-points at 304 following the touchdown pass to Schwartz. Kicker Anders Carlson drilled the record-setting PAT, and then promptly missed the next one.

What happened on the miss?

''Coming toward it, I saw laces back and just didn't drive through it like I should have,'' Carlson said.

QUOTEABLE

''Our guys came out ready to play right off the bat,'' Malzahn said. ''Offensively we got off to a good start, but kind of fizzled in the second quarter. (Arkansas) got after us. They stopped us on the third and one. It was a stupid call to come back and call the same play, but give them credit. They were getting after it early.''

WHAT WAS THAT?

Arkansas attempted a fake punt in the second quarter from its own 41 that failed miserably as punter Sam Loy tried a two-handed overhead jump pass that was intercepted by Auburn's Chandler Wooten.

''Not the result we were looking for,'' said Arkansas coach Chad Morris. ''We'd actually been working on that for a couple weeks. I thought at the time we needed something to get us kick started. I knew we were going to have to try to steal a possession somewhere. . We were looking for anything to try to get a spark on that.

''We were going to let the rush come and just a touch-pass over the top, like a basketball shot.''

UP NEXT

Auburn: The Tigers travel to No. 2 LSU. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are on the road at No. 1 Alabama for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

---

ARK Razorbacks
- Fumble (3 plays, 53 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(15:00 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 29 for 4 yards (10-O.Pappoe).
No Gain
2 & 6 - ARK 29
(15:00 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 29 for no gain (5-D.Brown20-J.Dinson).
Sack
3 & 6 - ARK 29
(14:28 - 1st) 6-B.Hicks sacked at ARK 22 for -7 yards FUMBLES (3-M.Davidson). 3-M.Davidson to ARK 22 for no gain.

AUBURN Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 22 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22
(13:48 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz pushed ob at ARK 17 for 5 yards (21-M.Brown2-K.Curl).
+13 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 17
(13:40 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to ARK 4 for 13 yards (2-K.Curl).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - AUBURN 4
(13:10 - 1st) 10-B.Nix runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:45 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:38 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(12:38 - 1st) 6-B.Hicks complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to ARK 27 for 2 yards (6-C.Tutt).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARK 27
(12:38 - 1st) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARK 27
(12:02 - 1st) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 27
(11:58 - 1st) 42-S.Loy punts 36 yards from ARK 27 to AUB 37 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt.

AUBURN Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 63 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
+52 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37
(11:53 - 1st) 9-K.Martin pushed ob at ARK 11 for 52 yards (2-K.Curl).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 11
(11:45 - 1st) 9-K.Martin to ARK 6 for 5 yards (8-D.Harris).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 6
(11:25 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:52 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:48 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35. 1-D.Warren to ARK 19 for 19 yards (35-Z.McClain).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 19
(10:48 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 20 for 1 yard (33-K.Britt). Penalty on ARK 66-T.Clary Chop block 9 yards enforced at ARK 19. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 19 - ARK 10
(10:42 - 1st) 6-B.Hicks complete to 21-D.Whaley. 21-D.Whaley pushed ob at ARK 22 for 12 yards (24-D.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ARK 22
(10:35 - 1st) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Morris.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARK 22
(10:22 - 1st) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley.
Punt
4 & 7 - ARK 22
(10:15 - 1st) 42-S.Loy punts 38 yards from ARK 22 to AUB 40 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt. Penalty on AUB 31-C.Wooten Offside declined.

AUBURN Tigers
- Downs (7 plays, 17 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40
(10:09 - 1st) 9-K.Martin to AUB 43 for 3 yards (13-C.Clay).
No Gain
2 & 7 - AUBURN 43
(10:02 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Cannella.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 43
(9:34 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to ARK 50 for 7 yards (4-J.McClellion).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50
(9:23 - 1st) 1-J.Gatewood to ARK 44 for 6 yards (7-J.Foucha).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 44
(9:13 - 1st) 9-K.Martin to ARK 41 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool).
No Gain
3 & 1 - AUBURN 41
(8:37 - 1st) 1-J.Gatewood to ARK 41 for no gain (2-K.Curl).
-2 YD
4 & 1 - AUBURN 41
(8:02 - 1st) 1-J.Gatewood to ARK 43 for -2 yards (7-J.Foucha).

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 43
(7:29 - 1st) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 85-C.O'Grady.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 43
(7:26 - 1st) 6-B.Hicks scrambles to ARK 45 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARK 45
(7:20 - 1st) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 45
(6:36 - 1st) 42-S.Loy punts 36 yards from ARK 45 to AUB 19 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt.

AUBURN Tigers
- FG (12 plays, 55 yards, 5:26 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 19
(6:30 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 20 for 1 yard (8-D.Harris).
Sack
2 & 9 - AUBURN 20
(6:23 - 1st) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 19 for -1 yard (3-M.Agim).
+20 YD
3 & 10 - AUBURN 19
(5:46 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 39 for 20 yards (26-M.Smith2-K.Curl).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39
(5:03 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to AUB 40 for 1 yard (11-M.Soli).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 40
(4:42 - 1st) 9-K.Martin to AUB 42 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool).
+14 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 42
(4:16 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to ARK 44 for 14 yards (18-M.Mason).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44
(3:35 - 1st) 32-M.Miller to ARK 37 for 7 yards (2-K.Curl).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - AUBURN 37
(3:20 - 1st) 32-M.Miller to ARK 35 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool31-G.Morgan).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 35
(3:00 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to ARK 34 for 1 yard (31-G.Morgan).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34
(2:38 - 1st) 9-K.Martin to ARK 33 for 1 yard (26-M.Smith).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 33
(2:16 - 1st) 9-K.Martin to ARK 26 for 7 yards (10-B.Pool).
No Gain
3 & 2 - AUBURN 26
(1:43 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - AUBURN 26
(1:04 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Interception (5 plays, 38 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:57 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(0:51 - 1st) 6-B.Hicks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to ARK 42 for 17 yards (23-R.McCreary).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 42
(0:51 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 47 for 5 yards (9-J.Sherwood).
-3 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 47
(0:36 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 44 for -3 yards (9-J.Sherwood).
Sack
3 & 8 - ARK 44
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks sacked at ARK 41 for -3 yards (3-M.Davidson).
Int
4 & 11 - ARK 41
(14:24 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-C.Wooten at ARK 39. 31-C.Wooten to ARK 37 for 2 yards (32-H.Johnson31-G.Morgan).

AUBURN Tigers
- Missed FG (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37
(13:35 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to ARK 30 for 7 yards (8-D.Harris).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - AUBURN 30
(13:27 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to ARK 28 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool8-D.Harris).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 28
(12:55 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to ARK 25 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(12:30 - 2nd) 9-K.Martin to ARK 22 for 3 yards (8-D.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 7 - AUBURN 22
(12:03 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
Sack
3 & 7 - AUBURN 22
(11:32 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix sacked at ARK 29 for -7 yards (52-T.Smith10-B.Pool).
No Good
4 & 14 - AUBURN 29
(11:20 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (9 plays, 27 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 30
(10:38 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 30
(10:34 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to ARK 39 for 9 yards (31-C.Wooten).
No Gain
3 & 1 - ARK 39
(10:28 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks to ARK 39 for no gain (9-J.Sherwood29-D.Hall).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - ARK 39
(9:45 - 2nd) 85-C.O'Grady to ARK 42 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 42
(9:10 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 45 for 3 yards (9-J.Sherwood33-K.Britt).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 45
(8:43 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 19-T.Morris. 19-T.Morris to AUB 47 for 8 yards (15-J.Peters).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47
(8:12 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to AUB 44 for 3 yards (5-D.Brown).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 44
(7:34 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to AUB 41 for 3 yards (5-D.Brown).
Sack
3 & 4 - ARK 41
(7:05 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks sacked at AUB 43 for -2 yards (10-O.Pappoe).
Punt
4 & 6 - ARK 43
(6:26 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 33 yards from AUB 43 to the AUB 10 downed by 27-H.Henry.

AUBURN Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 10
(5:42 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Schwartz.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 10
(5:32 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 15 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha).
No Gain
3 & 5 - AUBURN 15
(5:27 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Cannella.
Punt
4 & 5 - AUBURN 15
(4:55 - 2nd) 90-A.Siposs punts 48 yards from AUB 15 to the ARK 37 downed by 4-N.Igbinoghene.

ARK Razorbacks

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 37
(4:50 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 41-T.Hammonds. 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 32 for -5 yards (3-M.Davidson).
+9 YD
2 & 15 - ARK 32
(4:40 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to ARK 41 for 9 yards (24-D.Thomas).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 41
(4:06 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 48 for 7 yards (6-C.Tutt).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 48
(3:27 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to AUB 50 for 2 yards (23-R.McCreary).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 50
(2:55 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd pushed ob at AUB 48 for 2 yards (35-Z.McClain).
+19 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 48
(2:27 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox pushed ob at AUB 29 for 19 yards (23-R.McCreary).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 29
(2:07 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 29
(1:32 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to AUB 25 for 4 yards (3-M.Davidson5-D.Brown).
-1 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 25
(1:26 - 2nd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to AUB 26 for -1 yard (20-J.Dinson).
No Good
4 & 7 - ARK 26
(0:41 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.

ARK Razorbacks
- FG (17 plays, 77 yards, 7:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:03 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 55 yards from ARK 35. 19-M.Hill to AUB 32 for 22 yards (21-M.Brown).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 32
(15:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on AUB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AUB 32. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - ARK 27
(14:53 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to AUB 33 for 6 yards (21-M.Brown).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 33
(14:53 - 3rd) 9-K.Martin to AUB 41 for 8 yards (7-J.Foucha).
No Gain
3 & 1 - ARK 41
(14:26 - 3rd) 9-K.Martin to AUB 41 for no gain (3-M.Agim52-T.Smith).
Punt
4 & 1 - ARK 41
(14:11 - 3rd) 90-A.Siposs punts 46 yards from AUB 41 to ARK 13 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.

AUBURN Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 72 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 13
(13:31 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd pushed ob at ARK 24 for 11 yards (6-C.Tutt).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24
(13:23 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox pushed ob at ARK 32 for 8 yards (4-N.Igbinoghene).
No Gain
2 & 2 - AUBURN 32
(13:12 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 32 for no gain (5-D.Brown).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - AUBURN 32
(12:39 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 37 for 5 yards (94-T.Truesdell1-B.Bryant).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37
(11:55 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 38 for 1 yard (94-T.Truesdell).
No Gain
2 & 9 - AUBURN 38
(11:44 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - AUBURN 38
(11:02 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to AUB 49 for 13 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49
(10:55 - 3rd) 16-T.Burks to ARK 48 for -3 yards (6-C.Tutt).
Penalty
2 & 13 - AUBURN 48
(10:26 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to AUB 36 for 16 yards (23-R.McCreary). Penalty on ARK 8-M.Woods Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at ARK 48. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 18 - AUBURN 43
(9:38 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks to ARK 48 for 5 yards (3-M.Davidson).
+8 YD
3 & 13 - AUBURN 48
(8:26 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks pushed ob at AUB 44 for 8 yards (24-D.Thomas). Penalty on AUB 24-D.Thomas Facemasking 15 yards enforced at AUB 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 29
(7:43 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 21-D.Whaley. 21-D.Whaley to AUB 22 for 7 yards (31-C.Wooten10-O.Pappoe).
No Gain
2 & 3 - AUBURN 22
(7:17 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
Penalty
2 & 10 - AUBURN 22
(6:50 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks. Penalty on AUB 13-J.Davis Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 22. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 12
(6:43 - 3rd) 16-T.Burks to AUB 10 for 2 yards (35-Z.McClain).
No Gain
2 & 8 - AUBURN 10
(6:38 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
No Gain
3 & 8 - AUBURN 10
(6:10 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 85-C.O'Grady.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - AUBURN 10
(6:03 - 3rd) 19-C.Limpert 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Interception (1 plays, 19 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:57 - 3rd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 52 yards from ARK 35. 4-N.Igbinoghene to AUB 28 for 15 yards (22-D.Edwards).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 28
(5:53 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 32 for 4 yards (93-I.Nichols).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 32
(5:46 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 42 for 10 yards (10-B.Pool).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 42
(5:22 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 46 for 4 yards (2-K.Curl13-N.Parodi).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 46
(5:09 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 11-S.Jackson. 11-S.Jackson to ARK 48 for 6 yards (26-M.Smith). Team penalty on AUB Offside declined.
+48 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 48
(4:50 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:28 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

AUBURN Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 56 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:19 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(4:19 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Davis at AUB 44. 13-J.Davis to AUB 44 for no gain.

ARK Razorbacks
- Downs (9 plays, 39 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
+28 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 44
(4:19 - 3rd) 5-A.Schwartz pushed ob at ARK 28 for 28 yards (9-G.Brooks).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 28
(4:13 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:04 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

AUBURN Tigers
- Fumble (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:57 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 40 yards from AUB 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 1-D.Warren.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(3:57 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 35 for 10 yards (20-J.Dinson).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35
(3:56 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 32 for -3 yards (8-C.Miller1-B.Bryant).
Penalty
2 & 13 - AUBURN 32
(3:30 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd. Penalty on AUB 10-O.Pappoe Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 32. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42
(2:50 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox to ARK 49 for 7 yards (23-R.McCreary).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - AUBURN 49
(2:44 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to AUB 39 for 12 yards (23-R.McCreary).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39
(2:18 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to AUB 36 for 3 yards (35-Z.McClain).
No Gain
2 & 7 - AUBURN 36
(1:59 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
No Gain
3 & 7 - AUBURN 36
(1:26 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 85-C.O'Grady.
No Gain
4 & 7 - AUBURN 36
(1:21 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Harrell.

ARK Razorbacks
- TD (1 plays, 45 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 36
(1:15 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 41 for 5 yards (13-N.Parodi10-B.Pool).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 41
(1:06 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 45 FUMBLES (8-D.Harris). 3-M.Agim to AUB 45 for no gain.

AUBURN Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 64 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+45 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45
(0:33 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:24 - 3rd) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:14 - 3rd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 40 yards from ARK 35. 99-S.Nigh to AUB 36 for 11 yards (31-G.Morgan).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 36
(0:14 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 39 for 3 yards (26-M.Smith8-D.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ARK 39
(0:05 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 39 for no gain (6-G.Richardson).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - ARK 39
(15:00 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz runs ob at ARK 49 for 12 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 49
(14:24 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz pushed ob at ARK 40 for 9 yards (2-K.Curl).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 40
(13:51 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-S.Cannella. 80-S.Cannella to ARK 33 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 33
(13:44 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to ARK 32 for 1 yard (8-D.Harris).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 32
(13:10 - 4th) 5-A.Schwartz to ARK 30 for 2 yards (8-D.Harris10-B.Pool).
Penalty
3 & 7 - ARK 30
(12:33 - 4th) Penalty on ARK 86-J.Bell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARK 30. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 15
(12:33 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(12:00 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson extra point is no good.

AUBURN Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 4:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:54 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(11:54 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(11:54 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
No Gain
3 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(11:48 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 85-C.O'Grady.
Penalty
4 & 10 - AUBURN 25
(11:43 - 4th) Team penalty on ARK Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARK 25. No Play.
Punt
4 & 15 - AUBURN 20
(11:33 - 4th) 42-S.Loy punts 39 yards from ARK 20 to AUB 41 fair catch by 33-W.Hastings.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 41
(11:33 - 4th) 1-J.Gatewood to AUB 42 for 1 yard (50-E.Gregory).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 42
(11:24 - 4th) 1-J.Gatewood to ARK 45 for 13 yards (50-E.Gregory7-J.Foucha).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45
(10:41 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to ARK 35 for 10 yards (8-D.Harris6-G.Richardson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 35
(9:55 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to ARK 35 for no gain (27-H.Henry).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 35
(9:13 - 4th) 8-S.Shivers to ARK 23 for 12 yards (4-J.McClellion7-J.Foucha).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 23
(8:29 - 4th) 1-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 23
(7:56 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to ARK 17 for 6 yards (27-H.Henry).
+17 YD
3 & 4 - ARK 17
(7:50 - 4th) 1-J.Gatewood complete to 42-J.Wilson. 42-J.Wilson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:09 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

AUBURN Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 61 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:03 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35. 1-D.Warren to ARK 20 for 20 yards (30-M.Harris).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20
(7:03 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to ARK 18 for -2 yards (45-C.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 12 - AUBURN 18
(6:56 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Harrell.
+8 YD
3 & 12 - AUBURN 18
(6:24 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 26 for 8 yards (31-C.Wooten9-J.Sherwood).
Punt
4 & 4 - AUBURN 26
(6:19 - 4th) 42-S.Loy punts 40 yards from ARK 26 to AUB 34 fair catch by 33-W.Hastings.

ARK Razorbacks
- Fumble (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 34
(5:37 - 4th) 32-M.Miller to AUB 40 for 6 yards (13-N.Parodi).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 40
(5:29 - 4th) 22-H.Joiner to ARK 47 for 13 yards (7-J.Foucha).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47
(4:47 - 4th) 22-H.Joiner to ARK 38 for 9 yards (56-Z.Williams18-M.Mason).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 38
(4:04 - 4th) 1-J.Gatewood pushed ob at ARK 32 for 6 yards (7-J.Foucha).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 32
(3:17 - 4th) 22-H.Joiner runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 2
(2:35 - 4th) Team penalty on AUB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARK 2. No Play.
PAT Good
(2:27 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.

AUBURN Tigers
- End of Game (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:27 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35. 1-D.Warren to ARK 16 for 16 yards (19-M.Hill).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 16
(2:27 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 19 for 3 yards (96-J.Handy45-C.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 19
(2:20 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 20 FUMBLES (30-M.Harris). 30-M.Harris to ARK 20 for no gain.

ARK Razorbacks

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 20
(1:47 - 4th) 1-J.Gatewood kneels at ARK 21 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - ARK 21
(1:41 - 4th) 1-J.Gatewood kneels at ARK 22 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
3 & 12 - ARK 22
(1:04 - 4th) 1-J.Gatewood kneels at ARK 23 for -1 yard.
