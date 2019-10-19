|
|
|BUFF
|AKRON
Buffalo finally wins on the road, blanks winless Akron, 21-0
AKRON, Ohio (AP) Ledarius Mack and Kadofi Wright each scored on fumble recoveries and Buffalo blanked winless Akron, 21-0 in a Mid-America Conference battle between teams still looking for a conference victory Saturday.
The win was the second road MAC shutout and first road win of the year for the Bulls.
Kevin Marks capped 75-yard drive that covered almost eight minutes of the second quarter by punching in from 2-yards out for the game's lone offensive touchdown, giving the Bulls a 7-0 lead at intermission.
Taylor Riggins stripped Zach Gibson and Mack scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown to make it 14-0 after three quarters. Wright recovered a fumble in the Akron end zone for a touchdown with 7:54 left in the game.
Each team missed two field goal attempts in the game and each team struggled to move the ball. Kyle Vantease was 14 of 23 passing for just 65 yards for Buffalo (3-4, 1-2), but the Bulls ran for 189 on 42 carries. Gibson was 22 of 39 for 193 yards passing for Akron (0-7, 0-3), but the Zips managed just three net yards rushing.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 7:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(15:00 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 31 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 31(15:00 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to BUF 34 for 3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 34(14:32 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 41 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(14:08 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 47 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 47(13:42 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to AKR 48 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(13:11 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 5-K.Marks. 5-K.Marks to AKR 47 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 47(12:26 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to AKR 46 for 1 yard.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 46(11:48 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to AKR 37 for 9 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 37(10:58 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to AKR 29 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 29(10:38 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to AKR 25 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(10:22 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to AKR 21 for 4 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 21(9:45 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to AKR 8 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - BUFF 8(9:05 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to AKR 6 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 6(8:29 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee. Penalty on AKR 29-J.Hooks Pass interference 4 yards enforced at AKR 6. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BUFF 2(7:56 - 1st) 5-K.Marks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:50 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:47 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(7:47 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 26 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 26(7:47 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - AKRON 26(7:12 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Reese.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - AKRON 26(7:08 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 38 yards from AKR 26 to BUF 36 fair catch by 23-R.Cook.
BUFF
Bulls
- Missed FG (13 plays, 33 yards, 5:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(7:03 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 44 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 44(6:56 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 48 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(6:08 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Marks.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 48(5:29 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to AKR 49 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 49(5:21 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to AKR 41 for 8 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(4:42 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to AKR 35 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 35(4:23 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to AKR 35 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 35(4:09 - 1st) Penalty on BUF 67-E.Ksiezarczyk False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 35. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - BUFF 40(3:27 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to AKR 28 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(3:05 - 1st) Penalty on BUF 66-J.Gall False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - BUFF 33(2:20 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - BUFF 33(2:06 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to AKR 31 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - BUFF 31(1:58 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Porter.
|
No Good
|
4 & 13 - BUFF 31(1:13 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
AKRON
Zips
- Missed FG (12 plays, 41 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(1:05 - 1st) 20-D.Reese to AKR 37 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - AKRON 37(1:00 - 1st) 20-D.Reese to AKR 40 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AKRON 40(0:42 - 1st) 20-D.Reese to AKR 42 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 42(0:22 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 42 for no gain. Team penalty on AKR Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 42. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - AKRON 32(15:00 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 42 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 42(14:26 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 20-D.Reese. 20-D.Reese to AKR 46 for 4 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - AKRON 46(13:45 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 86-M.Mathison. 86-M.Mathison to BUF 38 for 16 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(12:56 - 2nd) 20-D.Reese to BUF 30 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - AKRON 30(12:42 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at BUF 38 for -8 yards. Penalty on BUF 33-T.Hill Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 30. No Play. (5-T.Terry).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(12:20 - 2nd) 7-B.Lee to BUF 26 for -6 yards. Penalty on AKR 26-M.Wolfley Holding declined.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - AKRON 26(11:45 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 26-M.Wolfley.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 16 - AKRON 26(11:18 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson to BUF 28 for -2 yards.
|
No Good
|
4 & 18 - AKRON 28(11:12 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(10:39 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to BUF 32 for 4 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 32(10:33 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 26-J.Patterson. 26-J.Patterson to BUF 29 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUFF 29(9:59 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BUFF 29(9:17 - 2nd) 14-J.Baltar punts 39 yards from BUF 29. 1-A.Davis to AKR 37 for 5 yards. Penalty on AKR 37-J.Cooper Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 29. No Play.
BUFF
Bulls
- Fumble (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - AKRON 34(9:11 - 2nd) 14-J.Baltar punts 41 yards from BUF 34 out of bounds at the AKR 25.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(9:02 - 2nd) 20-D.Reese to AKR 28 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 28(8:54 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 32 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUFF 32(8:21 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 33 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BUFF 33(7:35 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 46 yards from AKR 33 Downed at the BUF 21.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 29(6:07 - 2nd) sacked at BUF 32 for -3 yards FUMBLES (52-L.Mack). 56-B.Council to BUF 32 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - BUFF 32(6:00 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Reese.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - BUFF 32(5:02 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 5-N.Stewart. 5-N.Stewart to BUF 19 for 13 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 19(4:56 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to BUF 15 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 15(4:27 - 2nd) 20-D.Reese to BUF 13 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 13(4:05 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to BUF 13 for no gain. Team penalty on AKR Illegal shift declined.
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - BUFF 13(3:23 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
AKRON
Zips
- Halftime (5 plays, 20 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(3:00 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 26 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - AKRON 26(2:55 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 29 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - AKRON 29(2:23 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 32 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(1:49 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to BUF 36 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 36(1:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to BUF 43 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(1:03 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Todd.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 43(1:00 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 50 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - AKRON 50(0:53 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - AKRON 50(0:45 - 2nd) 14-J.Baltar punts 50 yards from BUF 50 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (7 plays, 45 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(0:39 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 88-T.Scippio. 88-T.Scippio to AKR 35 for 15 yards. Team penalty on AKR Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at AKR 20. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - AKRON 15(0:32 - 2nd) 20-D.Reese to AKR 32 for 17 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(0:25 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 5-N.Stewart. 5-N.Stewart to AKR 43 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(0:11 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 43(0:08 - 2nd) 20-D.Reese to AKR 40 for -3 yards.
BUFF
Bulls
- Fumble (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 28 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 28(15:00 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 21 for -7 yards (12-D.Russell).
|
+39 YD
|
3 & 14 - BUFF 21(14:18 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to BUF 40 for 39 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(13:32 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 40(13:10 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 5-N.Stewart. 5-N.Stewart to BUF 36 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 36(13:04 - 3rd) 20-D.Reese to BUF 35 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - BUFF 35(12:22 - 3rd) Penalty on BUF 71-D.Kubik False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 35. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BUFF 40(11:39 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 32 yards from BUF 40 to BUF 8 fair catch by 23-R.Cook.
BUFF
Bulls
- Missed FG (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 8(11:24 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 12 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 12(11:17 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 16 for 4 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 16(10:36 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 15 for -1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - BUFF 15(9:54 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 43 yards from BUF 15. 1-A.Davis to AKR 38 FUMBLES. 6-M.Michel to AKR 38 for no gain.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(9:18 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to AKR 30 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - AKRON 30(9:07 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 26-J.Patterson. 26-J.Patterson to AKR 25 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(8:34 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to AKR 25 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 25(7:58 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to AKR 18 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - AKRON 18(7:51 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - AKRON 18(7:13 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(7:09 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 19 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BUFF 19(7:05 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BUFF 19(6:22 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - BUFF 19(6:17 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 46 yards from AKR 19 Downed at the BUF 35.
AKRON
Zips
- TD (4 plays, 57 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(6:11 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 35(5:59 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 38 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - AKRON 38(5:54 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Todd.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - AKRON 38(5:19 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 21 yards from BUF 38 out of bounds at the AKR 41.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(5:14 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 26-M.Wolfley. 26-M.Wolfley to AKR 47 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - AKRON 47(5:06 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to BUF 48 for 5 yards. Team penalty on AKR False start 4 yards enforced at AKR 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 43(4:37 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - AKRON 43(4:09 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 35 for -8 yards FUMBLES (49-T.Riggins). 52-L.Mack runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(4:04 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(3:54 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(3:54 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 27 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 27(3:54 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 31 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - AKRON 31(3:09 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Mathison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - AKRON 31(2:49 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 40 yards from AKR 31 to BUF 29 fair catch by 23-R.Cook.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 29(2:46 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 30 for 1 yard.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 30(2:38 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for 15 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(1:57 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 48 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 48(1:19 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to AKR 48 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BUFF 48(0:39 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to AKR 48 FUMBLES (31-A.Watts). 85-J.Bourassa to AKR 48 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - BUFF 48(15:00 - 4th) 14-J.Baltar punts 33 yards from AKR 48 to AKR 15 fair catch by 1-A.Davis.
AKRON
Zips
- TD (3 plays, 83 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 15(14:16 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 86-M.Mathison. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 26 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(14:10 - 4th) 7-B.Lee to AKR 30 for 4 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 30(13:55 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 86-M.Mathison. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 27 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - AKRON 27(13:37 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - AKRON 27(12:56 - 4th) 38-J.Wieland punts 37 yards from AKR 27 to BUF 36 fair catch by 23-R.Cook.
AKRON
Zips
- Interception (14 plays, 5 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(12:46 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 43 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - AKRON 43(12:40 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 48 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 48(11:55 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to AKR 48 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 48(11:16 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to AKR 45 for 3 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - AKRON 45(10:29 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to AKR 46 for -1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - AKRON 46(9:46 - 4th) 14-J.Baltar punts 31 yards from AKR 46 to AKR 15 fair catch by 1-A.Davis.
BUFF
Bulls
- End of Game (7 plays, 40 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 15(9:06 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 86-M.Mathison. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 12 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - BUFF 12(8:59 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - BUFF 12(8:11 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 1 for -11 yards FUMBLES (31-K.Wright). 31-K.Wright runs no gain for a touchdown.
AKRON
Zips
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(8:07 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(7:54 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(7:54 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 86-M.Mathison. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 31 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - AKRON 31(7:54 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 41 for 10 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(7:40 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 49 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - AKRON 49(7:25 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 49 for no gain. Penalty on AKR 72-H.Corne Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AKR 49. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 17 - AKRON 34(7:12 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 44 for 10 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - AKRON 44(6:45 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 5-N.Stewart. 5-N.Stewart to BUF 42 for 14 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 42(6:23 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at BUF 49 for -7 yards (31-K.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - AKRON 49(6:04 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 17 - AKRON 49(5:18 - 4th) Team penalty on AKR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BUF 49. No Play.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 22 - AKRON 46(5:12 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 26-M.Wolfley. 26-M.Wolfley to BUF 30 for 24 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(5:12 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 30(4:56 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 30(4:51 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
Int
|
4 & 10 - AKRON 30(4:44 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight INTERCEPTED by 11-W.Akin at BUF 20. 11-W.Akin to BUF 30 for 10 yards.
AKRON
Zips
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(4:38 - 4th) 8-D.McDuffie to BUF 34 for 4 yards. Team penalty on AKR Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BUF 34.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(4:29 - 4th) Penalty on BUF 9-D.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 49. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - AKRON 44(3:57 - 4th) 8-D.McDuffie to AKR 47 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 47(3:36 - 4th) 8-D.McDuffie to AKR 46 for 1 yard.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - AKRON 46(2:46 - 4th) 8-D.McDuffie to AKR 27 for 19 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 27(2:00 - 4th) kneels at AKR 29 for -2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - AKRON 29(1:16 - 4th) kneels at AKR 30 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|11
|Rushing
|9
|2
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|254
|193
|Total Plays
|65
|59
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|189
|6
|Rush Attempts
|42
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|0.3
|Net Yards Passing
|65
|187
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|22-39
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|9-68
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-36.5
|6-39.8
|Return Yards
|10
|-4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|65
|PASS YDS
|187
|
|
|189
|RUSH YDS
|6
|
|
|254
|TOTAL YDS
|193
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
