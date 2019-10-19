|
|
|MIZZOU
|VANDY
Vaughn scores twice as Vandy upsets No. 22 Missouri 21-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Riley Neal came off the bench and threw a 21-yard touchdown to Cam Johnson with 8:57 left, and Vanderbilt upset No. 22 Missouri 21-14 Saturday with a stifling defensive performance.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn ran for a touchdown and also took a screen 61 yards for another score as Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) snapped a three-game skid to Missouri after losing five of the previous seven in this series.
Missouri (5-2, 2-1) came in leading the SEC East waiting for the Tigers' appeal of NCAA sanctions to be heard. The Tigers also played their first game since moving into the Top 25 with a five-game winning streak - all at home.
Vanderbilt held Missouri to a season-low in points with the Tigers 17th nationally averaging 38.8 points a game. The Commodores sacked Kelly Bryant three times, and Allan George intercepted a Bryant pass in the end zone with 6:44 left in the third quarter.
Missouri had a chance to tie except Vanderbilt sacked Bryant for the third time, and Tucker McCann pulled a 48-yarder wide left for his second missed field goal. Neal and Vanderbilt ran out the final 6 minutes for the win.
Neal started the first six games of the season only to be benched for Mo Hasan against Missouri. The walk-on junior college transfer who had thrown only six passes last season as a backup became the third quarterback this season to jump-start an offense that has been one of the nation's worst.
Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie knocked Hasan out of the game late in the third quarter, going low and leading with his helmet as the Vanderbilt quarterback slid at the end of a run. Hasan was visibly woozy as he stood up, and Gillespie was ejected for targeting after review. Neal came in, and Missouri linebacker Cameron Wilkins intercepted his first pass and went 42 yards to the Vandy 6.
Larry Rountree ran 6 yards for the tying TD on the next play as Missouri tied it at 14 with 1:37 left in the third.
Neal drove the Commodores 65 yards and capped the drive with the toss that Johnson took to the end zone for the lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: The Tigers came in having scored 31 or more points in 11 straight games, the second-longest streak nationally behind only Oklahoma (16). That ended with the Tigers struggling to find room against a Vanderbilt defense that came in ranked 124th out of 130 FBS teams allowing 482.7 yards a game. The Tigers also hurt themselves with a season-high 12 penalties for 120 yards.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores ended up using all three quarterbacks in this game after Hasan was sent to the locker room for evaluation. Neal came out briefly, forcing Deuce Wallace into the game. Hasan was the surprise starter announced at the end of the pregame warmups. Hasan was 7 of 11 for 120 yards and a TD, and he ran nine times for 34 yards before being knocked out of the game.
POLL IMPACT
The Tigers' stay in the Top 25 likely ends at one week when the poll comes out Sunday.
UP NEXT
Missouri: Visits Kentucky next.
Vanderbilt: Open date before visiting South Carolina on Nov. 2.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn pushed ob at VAN 29 for 4 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 29(15:00 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 34 for 5 yards (39-C.Turner32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(14:35 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 34 for no gain (93-T.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - VANDY 34(14:11 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 36 yards from VAN 34 to MIZ 30 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(13:54 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 29 for -1 yard (21-K.Hebert).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 29(13:27 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 35 for 6 yards (7-D.Moore48-A.Mintze).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 35(12:52 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 38 for 3 yards (16-B.Anderson7-D.Moore).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 38(12:14 - 1st) 19-T.McCann punts 57 yards from MIZ 38 out of bounds at the VAN 5.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 5(11:35 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 5 for no gain (32-N.Bolton1-J.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 5(11:28 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 5 for no gain (40-C.Wilkins18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 5(10:51 - 1st) 18-M.Hasan complete to 11-J.Shelton-Mosley. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 13 for 8 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - VANDY 13(10:09 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 48 yards from VAN 13. 87-C.Musser pushed ob at MIZ 45 for 6 yards (42-C.Coleman).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(9:33 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to VAN 45 for 10 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(9:23 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(9:02 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant sacked at MIZ 46 for -9 yards. Penalty on MIZ 7-K.Bryant Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MIZ 46. (90-C.Tidd).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 19 - MIZZOU 46(8:56 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to VAN 47 for 7 yards (33-D.Jerkins28-A.George).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIZZOU 47(8:42 - 1st) 19-T.McCann punts 36 yards from VAN 47 to VAN 11 fair catch by 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 11(8:28 - 1st) 18-M.Hasan incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 11(8:06 - 1st) 18-M.Hasan to VAN 23 for 12 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(7:59 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn pushed ob at VAN 34 for 11 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(7:25 - 1st) 18-M.Hasan to VAN 31 for -3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 13 - VANDY 31(6:50 - 1st) 18-M.Hasan to VAN 30 for -1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - VANDY 30(6:13 - 1st) 18-M.Hasan incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - VANDY 30(5:32 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 45 yards from VAN 30. 87-C.Musser to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (21-K.Hebert17-F.Afemui).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Missed FG (14 plays, 41 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(5:27 - 1st) Penalty on MIZ 59-C.Cook False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 27. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 22(5:16 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 27 for 5 yards (48-A.Mintze).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(5:16 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Scott. Penalty on VAN 3-T.Daley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIZ 27. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(4:57 - 1st) 1-T.Badie pushed ob at VAN 44 for 14 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(4:46 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to VAN 39 for 5 yards (7-D.Moore41-E.McAllister).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 39(4:24 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant to VAN 35 for 4 yards (3-T.Daley23-J.Mahoney).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 35(3:50 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to VAN 35 for no gain (48-A.Mintze).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 35(3:25 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant to VAN 34 for 1 yard (90-C.Tidd).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(3:09 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to VAN 31 for 3 yards (17-F.Afemui).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 31(2:54 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to VAN 20 for 11 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(2:34 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Scott.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(2:07 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(2:02 - 1st) Penalty on MIZ 12-J.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 20. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 15 - MIZZOU 25(1:58 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant sacked at VAN 32 for -7 yards (8-L.Paulino-Bell).
|
No Good
|
4 & 22 - MIZZOU 32(1:58 - 1st) 19-T.McCann 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
VANDY
Commodores
- TD (9 plays, 68 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(1:19 - 1st) 18-M.Hasan complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to MIZ 34 for 34 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(1:14 - 1st) 18-M.Hasan complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney to MIZ 35 for -1 yard (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 35(0:36 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to MIZ 32 for 3 yards (3-R.Perkins8-J.Ware).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 32(15:00 - 2nd) 18-M.Hasan incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb. Penalty on MIZ 8-J.Ware Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIZ 32. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 17(14:15 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to MIZ 21 for -4 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 14 - VANDY 21(14:09 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to MIZ 22 for -1 yard (93-T.Williams).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 15 - VANDY 22(13:31 - 2nd) 18-M.Hasan to MIZ 1 for 21 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - VANDY 1(12:50 - 2nd) 18-M.Hasan incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Vaughn.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 1(12:08 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:05 - 2nd) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 62 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:00 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 64 yards from VAN 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 23 for 22 yards (28-A.George31-C.Watkins).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(12:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant runs ob at MIZ 39 for 16 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(11:53 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 44 for 5 yards (7-D.Moore13-B.Harris).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 44(11:36 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 41 for -3 yards (91-D.Birchmeier17-F.Afemui).
|
+55 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 41(11:01 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 13-K.Scott. 13-K.Scott to VAN 4 for 55 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - MIZZOU 4(10:17 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to VAN 4 for no gain (13-B.Harris).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 4(9:48 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:10 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(9:03 - 2nd) Penalty on MIZ 81-A.Okwuegbunam Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MIZ 35. No Play.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:03 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann kicks 75 yards from MIZ 20. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 24 for 19 yards (43-J.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 24(9:03 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 28 for 4 yards (39-C.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 28(8:59 - 2nd) 18-M.Hasan incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 28(8:21 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 28 for no gain (32-N.Bolton). Penalty on VAN 77-D.Cochran Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - VANDY 28(8:15 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 58 yards from VAN 28 out of bounds at the MIZ 14.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(8:03 - 2nd) 28-D.Downing to MIZ 16 for 2 yards (7-D.Moore3-T.Daley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 16(7:56 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Okwuegbunam.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 16(7:18 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIZZOU 16(7:13 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann punts 51 yards from MIZ 16 to the VAN 33 downed by 49-J.Hoffman.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(7:07 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 38 for 5 yards (40-C.Wilkins8-J.Smith).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 38(6:54 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn pushed ob at VAN 45 for 7 yards (18-J.Bledsoe8-J.Ware).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(6:17 - 2nd) 18-M.Hasan sacked at VAN 41 for -4 yards (97-A.Byers40-C.Wilkins).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - VANDY 41(5:44 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 45 for 4 yards. Penalty on VAN 80-J.Pinkney Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 41. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 24 - VANDY 31(5:04 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 43 for 12 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - VANDY 43(4:42 - 2nd) 18-M.Hasan to VAN 47 for 4 yards (39-C.Turner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - VANDY 47(4:00 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 14 yards from VAN 47 to the MIZ 39 downed by 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(3:11 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to MIZ 38 for -1 yard (28-A.George).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 38(3:01 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Parker.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 38(2:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 38(2:37 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann punts 39 yards from MIZ 38. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley pushed ob at MIZ 46 for 31 yards (25-J.Brooks). Penalty on VAN 8-L.Paulino-Bell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZ 46.
VANDY
Commodores
- TD (1 plays, 61 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(2:33 - 2nd) 18-M.Hasan complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:20 - 2nd) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Halftime (7 plays, 19 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:06 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(2:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant to MIZ 33 for 8 yards (16-B.Anderson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(2:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam to MIZ 39 for 6 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(1:46 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to VAN 44 for 17 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(1:38 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to VAN 49 for -5 yards (48-A.Mintze).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 49(1:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to VAN 44 for 5 yards (7-D.Moore90-C.Tidd).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(1:01 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam to VAN 34 for 10 yards. Penalty on MIZ 75-T.Wallace-Simms Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VAN 44. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 25 - MIZZOU 41(0:54 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles to MIZ 44 for 3 yards (8-L.Paulino-Bell).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:39 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 29 for 4 yards (9-C.Peart).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 29(15:00 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 32 for 3 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(14:37 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(14:08 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann punts 58 yards from MIZ 32. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 13 for 3 yards (14-A.Sparks).
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 13(14:01 - 3rd) Penalty on MIZ 14-A.Sparks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VAN 13.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(14:01 - 3rd) Penalty on VAN 74-C.Clemens False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - VANDY 23(14:01 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 23 for no gain (40-C.Wilkins1-J.Elliott).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - VANDY 23(13:45 - 3rd) 18-M.Hasan to VAN 24 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - VANDY 24(13:45 - 3rd) 18-M.Hasan complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 32 for 8 yards (2-D.Acy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - VANDY 32(13:05 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 51 yards from VAN 32 to MIZ 17 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Interception (10 plays, -32 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 17(11:48 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 21 for 4 yards (9-C.Peart94-R.Reitmaier).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 21(11:48 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 33 for 12 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(11:39 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles runs ob at MIZ 33 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(11:12 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 36 for 3 yards (3-T.Daley7-D.Moore).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 36(10:59 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles pushed ob at MIZ 48 for 12 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(10:30 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to VAN 46 for 6 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 46(9:36 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant pushed ob at VAN 20 for 26 yards (16-B.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(9:36 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Scott.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(9:18 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles to VAN 19 for 1 yard (91-D.Birchmeier10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 19(8:52 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles to VAN 14 for 5 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 9(8:45 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann 32 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on VAN 3-T.Daley Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at VAN 14. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - MIZZOU 9(8:07 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to VAN 9 for no gain (48-A.Mintze).
|
Int
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 9(7:25 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Okwuegbunam INTERCEPTED by 28-A.George at VAN End Zone. 28-A.George touchback.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(6:54 - 3rd) 18-M.Hasan complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 28 for 8 yards (40-C.Wilkins9-T.Gillespie).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 28(6:44 - 3rd) 18-M.Hasan to VAN 26 for -2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 26(6:44 - 3rd) 18-M.Hasan complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 28 for 2 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - VANDY 28(5:54 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 44 yards from VAN 28. 87-C.Musser to MIZ 27 for -1 yard (15-E.Hamilton).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(5:10 - 3rd) 28-D.Downing to MIZ 30 for 3 yards (17-F.Afemui).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 30(4:38 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant to MIZ 37 for 7 yards (33-D.Jerkins). Penalty on MIZ 79-L.Borom Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - MIZZOU 20(4:29 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Downing.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 17 - MIZZOU 20(4:07 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles pushed ob at MIZ 26 for 6 yards (41-E.McAllister).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 26(3:46 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann punts 56 yards from MIZ 26. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley runs ob at VAN 18 for no gain.
VANDY
Commodores
- Interception (3 plays, 76 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 18(3:43 - 3rd) 18-M.Hasan to VAN 24 for 6 yards (9-T.Gillespie). Penalty on MIZ 9-T.Gillespie Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VAN 24.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(3:04 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 44 for 5 yards (28-J.Hansford).
|
Int
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 44(2:54 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb INTERCEPTED by 40-C.Wilkins at VAN 48. 40-C.Wilkins pushed ob at VAN 6 for 42 yards (6-R.Neal).
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:42 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:42 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:37 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 31 for 6 yards (31-M.Manuel).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 31(1:37 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal to VAN 37 for 6 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(0:58 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 37(0:25 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 39 for 2 yards (40-C.Wilkins39-C.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 39(0:17 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - VANDY 39(0:17 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 49 yards from VAN 39 to MIZ 12 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 12(15:00 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance pushed ob at MIZ 18 for 6 yards (16-B.Anderson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 18(14:54 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 21 for 3 yards (33-D.Jerkins9-C.Peart).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 21(14:46 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 25 for 4 yards (13-B.Harris).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:26 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (7-D.Moore90-C.Tidd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(13:58 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(13:34 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Okwuegbunam.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(13:02 - 4th) 19-T.McCann punts 54 yards from MIZ 27. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 35 for 16 yards (32-N.Bolton39-C.Turner).
VANDY
Commodores
- TD (7 plays, 63 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(12:46 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 37 for 2 yards (93-T.Williams90-M.Utsey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 37(12:46 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 37(12:28 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney to MIZ 48 for 15 yards (20-K.Oliver).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(11:50 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn pushed ob at MIZ 39 for 9 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 39(11:41 - 4th) Penalty on MIZ 90-M.Utsey Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZ 39. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 24(11:02 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to MIZ 22 for 2 yards (40-C.Wilkins78-K.Whiteside).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 22(10:53 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to MIZ 21 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 21(9:45 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:06 - 4th) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Missed FG (6 plays, 30 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:57 - 4th) 98-R.Guay kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(8:57 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant scrambles pushed ob at MIZ 36 for 11 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(8:57 - 4th) Penalty on VAN 7-D.Moore Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZ 36.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(8:57 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance. Penalty on VAN 16-B.Anderson Pass interference 7 yards enforced at VAN 49. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(8:57 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 13-K.Scott. 13-K.Scott pushed ob at VAN 28 for 14 yards (16-B.Anderson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(8:57 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to VAN 25 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 25(8:34 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant to VAN 28 for -3 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo7-D.Moore).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(8:30 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant sacked at VAN 30 for -2 yards (48-A.Mintze).
|
No Good
|
4 & 12 - MIZZOU 30(8:09 - 4th) 19-T.McCann 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
VANDY
Commodores
- End of Game (10 plays, 38 yards, 5:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(6:05 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 34 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 34(6:05 - 4th) 6-R.Neal to VAN 42 for 8 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(6:00 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to MIZ 49 for 9 yards (18-J.Bledsoe32-N.Bolton).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 49(5:16 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to MIZ 44 for 5 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(3:47 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to MIZ 33 for 11 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(3:47 - 4th) Penalty on MIZ 1-J.Elliott Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 33. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - VANDY 28(3:31 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to MIZ 27 for 1 yard (2-D.Acy).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 27(2:31 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to MIZ 25 for 2 yards (2-D.Acy18-J.Bledsoe).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 25(2:25 - 4th) Penalty on MIZ 1-J.Elliott Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(2:19 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to MIZ 20 for no gain (78-K.Whiteside97-A.Byers).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 20(2:19 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to MIZ 16 for 4 yards (40-C.Wilkins18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 16(1:34 - 4th) 5-K.Vaughn to MIZ 15 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - VANDY 15(0:50 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Bostic.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|17
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|4
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|293
|313
|Total Plays
|66
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|153
|150
|Rush Attempts
|40
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|140
|163
|Comp. - Att.
|13-26
|10-19
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|12-120
|7-72
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-50.1
|8-43.1
|Return Yards
|71
|69
|Punts - Returns
|3-7
|4-50
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|1-42
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|140
|PASS YDS
|163
|
|
|153
|RUSH YDS
|150
|
|
|293
|TOTAL YDS
|313
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
