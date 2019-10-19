|
Gainwell sets Memphis record in 47-17 rout of Tulane
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Brady White threw five touchdown passes, Kenneth Gainwell scored three touchdowns and combined for 307 yards of offense and Memphis routed Tulane 47-17 on Saturday night.
Gainwell is the first player for Memphis (6-1, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), and the first in the FBS to have 200 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing in a game since Troy Edwards of Louisiana Tech in 1997.
Gainwell finished with nine receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and carried the ball 18 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. White was 21-of-29 passing for 358 yards.
Justin McMillan was 15 of 28 for 187 yards passing with one touchdown pass and three interceptions for Tulane (5-2, 2-1). He added 89 yards on the ground on 15 carries, and also ran for a score.
The Tigers led 34-10 at halftime. Riley Patterson's two field goals from 29 and 34 yards stretched the Memphis lead to 40-10 midway through the third quarter.
TULANE
Green Wave
- FG (6 plays, 61 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TUL 36 for 11 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(15:00 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine pushed ob at TUL 49 for 13 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(14:36 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to MEM 10 for 41 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 10(14:13 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to MEM 16 for -6 yards (55-B.Huff).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - TULANE 16(13:29 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to MEM 14 for 2 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TULANE 14(12:51 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - TULANE 14(12:13 - 1st) 62-M.Glover 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:07 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 7-C.Claybrooks to MEM 35 for 35 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(12:03 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Gainwell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 35(11:54 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 35(11:49 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones. Penalty on TUL 28-M.Moody Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MEM 35. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 50(11:43 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 49 for -1 yard (7-P.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 49(11:37 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 46 for 5 yards (26-T.Keyes7-P.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 46(11:04 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to TUL 44 for 2 yards (5-C.Sample35-L.Graham).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 4 - MEMP 44(10:28 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to TUL 38 for 6 yards (35-L.Graham36-C.Kuerschen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(10:03 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Austin.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 38(9:27 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TUL 30 for 8 yards (2-P.Hall16-L.Williams).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 30(9:24 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TUL 32 for -2 yards (25-W.Harper).
|
+32 YD
|
4 & 4 - MEMP 32(8:51 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:10 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Interception (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(8:04 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan scrambles pushed ob at TUL 29 for 4 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 29(8:04 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 32 for 3 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 32(7:43 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 40 for 8 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(7:10 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 40 for no gain (10-M.Joseph5-E.Cunningham).
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 40(6:50 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles INTERCEPTED by 25-A.Hall at TUL 50. 25-A.Hall to TUL 46 for 4 yards (80-T.James).
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 46 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(6:17 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 46 for no gain (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 46(6:07 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 16 for 30 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(5:25 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TUL 20 for -4 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - MEMP 20(4:55 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 11 for 9 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 11(4:11 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(3:25 - 1st) 42-P.Brady incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Baker. Team penalty on MEM Illegal formation declined.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (13 plays, 76 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:20 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:20 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 34 for 9 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 34(3:20 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TUL 38 for 4 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(2:57 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 44 for 6 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 44(2:28 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to MEM 36 for 20 yards (29-C.Gonzalez). Penalty on TUL 64-C.Dublin Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 44. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - TULANE 34(2:08 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 44 for 10 yards (25-A.Hall).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 44(1:51 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson to MEM 34 for 22 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(1:10 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to MEM 35 for -1 yard (25-A.Hall).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 35(0:43 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles to MEM 20 for 15 yards (2-T.Carter).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(0:22 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to MEM 11 for 9 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 11(15:00 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan runs 11 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TUL 3-D.Mooney Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 1.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 11(14:36 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to MEM 15 for -4 yards (55-B.Huff).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 15(14:27 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to MEM 7 for 8 yards (2-T.Carter35-T.Hart).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - TULANE 7(13:50 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:12 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (12 plays, 49 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:08 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 63 yards from TUL 35. 7-C.Claybrooks pushed ob at TUL 49 for 49 yards (62-M.Glover).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(13:08 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie. Penalty on MEM 53-D.Woodard Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 49(12:58 - 2nd) Penalty on MEM 79-S.Dill False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 49. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - MEMP 46(12:53 - 2nd) 3-B.White to MEM 45 FUMBLES. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 45 for no gain.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 16 - MEMP 45(12:52 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to TUL 34 for 21 yards (8-W.Langham).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(12:19 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell pushed ob at TUL 16 for 18 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(11:54 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 14 for 2 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 14(11:25 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson runs 14 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MEM 10-D.Coxie Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TUL 14. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 23 - MEMP 29(10:52 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 23 for 6 yards (26-T.Keyes36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 17 - MEMP 23(10:46 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico pushed ob at TUL 1 for 22 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - MEMP 1(10:25 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 1 for no gain (35-L.Graham). Team penalty on MEM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TUL 1. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - MEMP 6(10:01 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 3 for 3 yards (25-W.Harper).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 3(9:53 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:10 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:08 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 20 for 20 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(9:08 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 24 for 4 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 24(9:03 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 34 for 10 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(8:45 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 42 for 8 yards (99-B.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 42(8:25 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 42(8:06 - 2nd) Penalty on MEM 45-K.Wilson Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 42. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(8:03 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 48 for 1 yard (8-X.Cullens).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 48(8:03 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 50 for 2 yards (29-C.Gonzalez).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 50(7:30 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 50(6:49 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 40 yards from TUL 50 to MEM 10 fair catch by 84-C.Austin.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 90 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 10(6:46 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 16 for 6 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 16(6:38 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 16 for no gain (28-M.Moody7-P.Johnson).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 16(6:10 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 28 for 12 yards (37-M.Clark).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 28(5:29 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 32 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 32(5:00 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at MEM 38 for 6 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(4:20 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 43 for 5 yards (7-P.Johnson28-M.Moody).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 43(3:50 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 49 for 6 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(3:08 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 17-K.Watkins.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 49(2:39 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to TUL 46 for 5 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+46 YD
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 46(2:34 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:54 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Interception (1 plays, 58 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:49 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 21 for 21 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(1:49 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones INTERCEPTED by 40-T.Pickens at TUL 29. 40-T.Pickens to TUL 21 for 8 yards (11-A.Jones).
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 21 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 21(1:42 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 17 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 17(1:35 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 1 for 16 yards (26-T.Keyes28-M.Moody).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MEMP 1(0:52 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(0:21 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good. Team penalty on MEM Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 3. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(0:19 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 30 for 5 yards (8-X.Cullens).
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (5 plays, 64 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 63 yards from TUL 35. 7-C.Claybrooks to MEM 25 for 23 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on MEM 77-O.Eze False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 25. No Play.
|
+68 YD
|
1 & 15 - MEMP 20(14:52 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 12 for 68 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 12(14:52 - 3rd) 3-B.White to TUL 17 FUMBLES. 3-B.White to TUL 17 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - MEMP 17(14:19 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico to TUL 11 for 6 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 11(13:45 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MEMP 11(13:04 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:58 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 16 yards from MEM 35 to the TUL 49 downed by 8-W.Langham to TUL 49 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(12:54 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 50 for 1 yard (40-T.Pickens).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 50(12:51 - 3rd) 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 49 for -1 yard (2-T.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 49(12:34 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TULANE 49(11:43 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 51 yards from TUL 49 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (6 plays, 64 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(11:39 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 43 for 37 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(11:31 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 35 for 8 yards (36-C.Kuerschen35-L.Graham).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 35(10:57 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones pushed ob at TUL 20 for 15 yards (45-M.Lawal).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(10:17 - 3rd) 3-B.White to TUL 21 for -1 yard (54-C.Hatcher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 21(9:32 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - MEMP 21(8:48 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 16 for 5 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MEMP 16(8:43 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Interception (12 plays, -10 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:57 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(7:53 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 34 for 9 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 34(7:53 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 37 for 3 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(7:22 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 37(6:57 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones pushed ob at MEM 49 for 14 yards (29-C.Gonzalez).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(6:49 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones pushed ob at MEM 41 for 8 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 41(6:25 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to MEM 42 for -1 yard (93-D.Hawkins).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 42(5:52 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to MEM 38 for 4 yards (35-T.Hart).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(5:16 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 27-Y.Booker. 27-Y.Booker to MEM 26 for 12 yards (12-L.Thomas7-C.Claybrooks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(4:53 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 26(4:31 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 26(4:27 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at MEM 39 for -13 yards (5-E.Cunningham).
|
Int
|
4 & 23 - TULANE 39(4:22 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-Q.Johnson at MEM 15. 15-Q.Johnson to MEM 15 for no gain (82-J.Toles).
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(3:35 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 20 for 5 yards (5-C.Sample7-P.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 20(3:28 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 28 for 8 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 28(2:45 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 31 for 3 yards (5-C.Sample).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 31(1:54 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 31 for no gain (48-D.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 31(1:10 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MEMP 31(0:28 - 3rd) 48-A.Williams punts 49 yards from MEM 31. 11-A.Jones to TUL 21 for 1 yard.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(0:25 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 11 for -10 yards (2-T.Carter).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 20 - TULANE 11(0:18 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TUL 21 for 10 yards (23-J.Russell).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 21(15:00 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan scrambles pushed ob at TUL 31 for 10 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(14:24 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TUL 34 for 3 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 34(13:47 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 34(13:14 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Carroll.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 34(13:11 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 19 yards from TUL 34 Downed at the MEM 47.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 53 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(13:07 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell pushed ob at TUL 46 for 7 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 46(12:56 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 45 for 1 yard (45-M.Lawal).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 45(12:14 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Magnifico. Penalty on TUL 35-L.Graham Pass interference 14 yards enforced at TUL 45. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(11:29 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 29 for 2 yards (90-D.Wright).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 29(11:24 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 27 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 27(10:41 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:53 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (5 plays, 85 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:47 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 62 yards from MEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 15 for 12 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(9:47 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 20 for 5 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 20(9:42 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan pushed ob at TUL 31 for 11 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(9:07 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 15-J.Robertson. 15-J.Robertson pushed ob at MEM 47 for 22 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(8:39 - 4th) Penalty on MEM 40-T.Pickens Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MEM 47. No Play.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(8:39 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:16 - 4th) 92-S.Stockwell extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:07 - 4th) 92-S.Stockwell kicks 62 yards from TUL 35. 14-A.Gibson to MEM 21 for 18 yards (25-W.Harper).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 21(8:07 - 4th) 21-T.Taylor to MEM 19 for -2 yards (54-C.Hatcher).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 19(8:01 - 4th) 21-T.Taylor to MEM 23 for 4 yards (55-M.Hinton40-N.Anderson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 23(7:21 - 4th) Team penalty on MEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MEM 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MEMP 18(6:29 - 4th) 8-C.Adair incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Fairman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MEMP 18(6:05 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 76 yards from MEM 18 Downed at the TUL 6.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 6(6:00 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 10 for 4 yards (8-X.Cullens93-D.Hawkins).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 10(5:44 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey. Penalty on TUL 1-J.McCleskey Pass interference 5 yards enforced at TUL 10. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 5(5:15 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 9 for 4 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 9(5:06 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Carroll. Team penalty on TUL Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 9(4:43 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 46 yards from TUL 9 to MEM 45 fair catch by 84-C.Austin. Penalty on TUL 35-L.Graham Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 45.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(4:37 - 4th) 1-T.Samuel to TUL 42 for -2 yards (33-T.Barge).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 42(4:26 - 4th) 1-T.Samuel to TUL 40 for 2 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 40(3:43 - 4th) 1-T.Samuel to TUL 39 for 1 yard (54-C.Hatcher).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MEMP 39(2:55 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 29 yards from TUL 39 to TUL 10 fair catch by 15-J.Robertson.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 10(2:12 - 4th) 9-K.Howard pushed ob at TUL 12 for 2 yards (34-T.Garvey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 12(2:05 - 4th) 9-K.Howard 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 87-K.LeDee.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 12(1:32 - 4th) 9-K.Howard to TUL 15 for 3 yards (37-J.Allen90-J.Tate).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULANE 15(1:25 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 40 yards from TUL 15 Downed at the MEM 45.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|19
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|304
|470
|Total Plays
|63
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|146
|112
|Rush Attempts
|34
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|158
|358
|Comp. - Att.
|15-29
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|11.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-69
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.2
|3-51.3
|Return Yards
|54
|137
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-53
|4-125
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|158
|PASS YDS
|358
|
|
|146
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|470
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
