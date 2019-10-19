Drive Chart
TULANE
MEMP

No Text

Gainwell sets Memphis record in 47-17 rout of Tulane

  • AP
  • Oct 19, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Brady White threw five touchdown passes, Kenneth Gainwell scored three touchdowns and combined for 307 yards of offense and Memphis routed Tulane 47-17 on Saturday night.

Gainwell is the first player for Memphis (6-1, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), and the first in the FBS to have 200 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing in a game since Troy Edwards of Louisiana Tech in 1997.

Gainwell finished with nine receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and carried the ball 18 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. White was 21-of-29 passing for 358 yards.

Justin McMillan was 15 of 28 for 187 yards passing with one touchdown pass and three interceptions for Tulane (5-2, 2-1). He added 89 yards on the ground on 15 carries, and also ran for a score.

The Tigers led 34-10 at halftime. Riley Patterson's two field goals from 29 and 34 yards stretched the Memphis lead to 40-10 midway through the third quarter.

TULANE Green Wave
- FG (6 plays, 61 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TUL 36 for 11 yards (40-T.Pickens).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36
(15:00 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine pushed ob at TUL 49 for 13 yards (12-L.Thomas).
+41 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49
(14:36 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to MEM 10 for 41 yards (32-J.Francis).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 10
(14:13 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to MEM 16 for -6 yards (55-B.Huff).
+2 YD
2 & 16 - TULANE 16
(13:29 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to MEM 14 for 2 yards (12-L.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 14 - TULANE 14
(12:51 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
Field Goal
4 & 14 - TULANE 14
(12:13 - 1st) 62-M.Glover 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

MEMP Tigers
- TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:07 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 7-C.Claybrooks to MEM 35 for 35 yards (2-P.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 35
(12:03 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Gainwell.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 35
(11:54 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
Penalty
3 & 10 - MEMP 35
(11:49 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones. Penalty on TUL 28-M.Moody Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MEM 35. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 50
(11:43 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 49 for -1 yard (7-P.Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - MEMP 49
(11:37 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 46 for 5 yards (26-T.Keyes7-P.Johnson).
+2 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 46
(11:04 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to TUL 44 for 2 yards (5-C.Sample35-L.Graham).
+6 YD
4 & 4 - MEMP 44
(10:28 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to TUL 38 for 6 yards (35-L.Graham36-C.Kuerschen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 38
(10:03 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Austin.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 38
(9:27 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TUL 30 for 8 yards (2-P.Hall16-L.Williams).
-2 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 30
(9:24 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TUL 32 for -2 yards (25-W.Harper).
+32 YD
4 & 4 - MEMP 32
(8:51 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:10 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Interception (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:04 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(8:04 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan scrambles pushed ob at TUL 29 for 4 yards (41-S.Blake).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 29
(8:04 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 32 for 3 yards (41-S.Blake).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 32
(7:43 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 40 for 8 yards (41-S.Blake).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 40
(7:10 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 40 for no gain (10-M.Joseph5-E.Cunningham).
Int
2 & 10 - TULANE 40
(6:50 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles INTERCEPTED by 25-A.Hall at TUL 50. 25-A.Hall to TUL 46 for 4 yards (80-T.James).

MEMP Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 46 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 46
(6:17 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 46 for no gain (36-C.Kuerschen).
+30 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 46
(6:07 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 16 for 30 yards (2-P.Hall).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 16
(5:25 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TUL 20 for -4 yards (28-M.Moody).
+9 YD
2 & 14 - MEMP 20
(4:55 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 11 for 9 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+11 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 11
(4:11 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(3:25 - 1st) 42-P.Brady incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Baker. Team penalty on MEM Illegal formation declined.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (13 plays, 76 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:20 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(3:20 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 34 for 9 yards (32-J.Francis).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 34
(3:20 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TUL 38 for 4 yards (8-X.Cullens).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38
(2:57 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 44 for 6 yards (8-X.Cullens).
Penalty
2 & 4 - TULANE 44
(2:28 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to MEM 36 for 20 yards (29-C.Gonzalez). Penalty on TUL 64-C.Dublin Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 44. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 14 - TULANE 34
(2:08 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 44 for 10 yards (25-A.Hall).
+22 YD
3 & 4 - TULANE 44
(1:51 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson to MEM 34 for 22 yards (8-X.Cullens).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 34
(1:10 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to MEM 35 for -1 yard (25-A.Hall).
+15 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 35
(0:43 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles to MEM 20 for 15 yards (2-T.Carter).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20
(0:22 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to MEM 11 for 9 yards (12-L.Thomas).
+11 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 11
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan runs 11 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TUL 3-D.Mooney Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 1.
-4 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 11
(14:36 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to MEM 15 for -4 yards (55-B.Huff).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 15
(14:27 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to MEM 7 for 8 yards (2-T.Carter35-T.Hart).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - TULANE 7
(13:50 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:12 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

MEMP Tigers
- TD (12 plays, 49 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:08 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 63 yards from TUL 35. 7-C.Claybrooks pushed ob at TUL 49 for 49 yards (62-M.Glover).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 49
(13:08 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie. Penalty on MEM 53-D.Woodard Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MEMP 49
(12:58 - 2nd) Penalty on MEM 79-S.Dill False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 49. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 15 - MEMP 46
(12:53 - 2nd) 3-B.White to MEM 45 FUMBLES. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 45 for no gain.
+21 YD
3 & 16 - MEMP 45
(12:52 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to TUL 34 for 21 yards (8-W.Langham).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 34
(12:19 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell pushed ob at TUL 16 for 18 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 16
(11:54 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 14 for 2 yards (7-P.Johnson).
Penalty
2 & 8 - MEMP 14
(11:25 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson runs 14 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MEM 10-D.Coxie Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TUL 14. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 23 - MEMP 29
(10:52 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 23 for 6 yards (26-T.Keyes36-C.Kuerschen).
+22 YD
3 & 17 - MEMP 23
(10:46 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico pushed ob at TUL 1 for 22 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
Penalty
1 & 1 - MEMP 1
(10:25 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 1 for no gain (35-L.Graham). Team penalty on MEM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TUL 1. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 6 - MEMP 6
(10:01 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 3 for 3 yards (25-W.Harper).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 3
(9:53 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:10 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:08 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 20 for 20 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20
(9:08 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 24 for 4 yards (8-X.Cullens).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 24
(9:03 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 34 for 10 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 34
(8:45 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 42 for 8 yards (99-B.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 2 - TULANE 42
(8:25 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
Penalty
3 & 2 - TULANE 42
(8:06 - 2nd) Penalty on MEM 45-K.Wilson Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 42. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 47
(8:03 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 48 for 1 yard (8-X.Cullens).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 48
(8:03 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 50 for 2 yards (29-C.Gonzalez).
No Gain
3 & 7 - TULANE 50
(7:30 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles.
Punt
4 & 7 - TULANE 50
(6:49 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 40 yards from TUL 50 to MEM 10 fair catch by 84-C.Austin.

MEMP Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 90 yards, 4:52 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 10
(6:46 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 16 for 6 yards (26-T.Keyes).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MEMP 16
(6:38 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 16 for no gain (28-M.Moody7-P.Johnson).
+12 YD
3 & 4 - MEMP 16
(6:10 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 28 for 12 yards (37-M.Clark).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 28
(5:29 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 32 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 32
(5:00 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at MEM 38 for 6 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 38
(4:20 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 43 for 5 yards (7-P.Johnson28-M.Moody).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 43
(3:50 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 49 for 6 yards (26-T.Keyes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 49
(3:08 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 17-K.Watkins.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 49
(2:39 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to TUL 46 for 5 yards (2-P.Hall).
+46 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 46
(2:34 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:54 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Interception (1 plays, 58 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:49 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 21 for 21 yards (40-T.Pickens).
Int
1 & 10 - TULANE 21
(1:49 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones INTERCEPTED by 40-T.Pickens at TUL 29. 40-T.Pickens to TUL 21 for 8 yards (11-A.Jones).

MEMP Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 21 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 21
(1:42 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 17 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 17
(1:35 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 1 for 16 yards (26-T.Keyes28-M.Moody).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - MEMP 1
(0:52 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Penalty
(0:21 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good. Team penalty on MEM Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 3. No Play.
PAT Good
(0:19 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:19 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(0:19 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 30 for 5 yards (8-X.Cullens).

MEMP Tigers
- FG (5 plays, 64 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:19 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 63 yards from TUL 35. 7-C.Claybrooks to MEM 25 for 23 yards (2-P.Hall).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on MEM 77-O.Eze False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 25. No Play.
+68 YD
1 & 15 - MEMP 20
(14:52 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 12 for 68 yards (28-M.Moody).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 12
(14:52 - 3rd) 3-B.White to TUL 17 FUMBLES. 3-B.White to TUL 17 for no gain.
+6 YD
2 & 15 - MEMP 17
(14:19 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico to TUL 11 for 6 yards (9-J.Monroe).
No Gain
3 & 9 - MEMP 11
(13:45 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - MEMP 11
(13:04 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:58 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 16 yards from MEM 35 to the TUL 49 downed by 8-W.Langham to TUL 49 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49
(12:54 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 50 for 1 yard (40-T.Pickens).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 50
(12:51 - 3rd) 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 49 for -1 yard (2-T.Carter).
No Gain
3 & 10 - TULANE 49
(12:34 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles.
Punt
4 & 10 - TULANE 49
(11:43 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 51 yards from TUL 49 to MEM End Zone. touchback.

MEMP Tigers
- FG (6 plays, 64 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
+37 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 20
(11:39 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 43 for 37 yards (35-L.Graham).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 43
(11:31 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 35 for 8 yards (36-C.Kuerschen35-L.Graham).
+15 YD
2 & 2 - MEMP 35
(10:57 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones pushed ob at TUL 20 for 15 yards (45-M.Lawal).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 20
(10:17 - 3rd) 3-B.White to TUL 21 for -1 yard (54-C.Hatcher).
No Gain
2 & 11 - MEMP 21
(9:32 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
+5 YD
3 & 11 - MEMP 21
(8:48 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 16 for 5 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - MEMP 16
(8:43 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Interception (12 plays, -10 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:57 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(7:53 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 34 for 9 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 34
(7:53 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 37 for 3 yards (12-L.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 37
(7:22 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 37
(6:57 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones pushed ob at MEM 49 for 14 yards (29-C.Gonzalez).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49
(6:49 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones pushed ob at MEM 41 for 8 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 41
(6:25 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to MEM 42 for -1 yard (93-D.Hawkins).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 42
(5:52 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to MEM 38 for 4 yards (35-T.Hart).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38
(5:16 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 27-Y.Booker. 27-Y.Booker to MEM 26 for 12 yards (12-L.Thomas7-C.Claybrooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 26
(4:53 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 26
(4:31 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
Sack
3 & 10 - TULANE 26
(4:27 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at MEM 39 for -13 yards (5-E.Cunningham).
Int
4 & 23 - TULANE 39
(4:22 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-Q.Johnson at MEM 15. 15-Q.Johnson to MEM 15 for no gain (82-J.Toles).

MEMP Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 15
(3:35 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 20 for 5 yards (5-C.Sample7-P.Johnson).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 20
(3:28 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 28 for 8 yards (40-N.Anderson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 28
(2:45 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 31 for 3 yards (5-C.Sample).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MEMP 31
(1:54 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 31 for no gain (48-D.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 7 - MEMP 31
(1:10 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
Punt
4 & 7 - MEMP 31
(0:28 - 3rd) 48-A.Williams punts 49 yards from MEM 31. 11-A.Jones to TUL 21 for 1 yard.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 21
(0:25 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 11 for -10 yards (2-T.Carter).
+10 YD
2 & 20 - TULANE 11
(0:18 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TUL 21 for 10 yards (23-J.Russell).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - TULANE 21
(15:00 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan scrambles pushed ob at TUL 31 for 10 yards (32-J.Francis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 31
(14:24 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TUL 34 for 3 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TULANE 34
(13:47 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TULANE 34
(13:14 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Carroll.
Punt
4 & 7 - TULANE 34
(13:11 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 19 yards from TUL 34 Downed at the MEM 47.

MEMP Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 53 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 47
(13:07 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell pushed ob at TUL 46 for 7 yards (35-L.Graham).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 46
(12:56 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 45 for 1 yard (45-M.Lawal).
Penalty
3 & 2 - MEMP 45
(12:14 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Magnifico. Penalty on TUL 35-L.Graham Pass interference 14 yards enforced at TUL 45. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 31
(11:29 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 29 for 2 yards (90-D.Wright).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 29
(11:24 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to TUL 27 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams).
+27 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 27
(10:41 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:53 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (5 plays, 85 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:47 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 62 yards from MEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 15 for 12 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15
(9:47 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 20 for 5 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 20
(9:42 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan pushed ob at TUL 31 for 11 yards (8-X.Cullens).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 31
(9:07 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 15-J.Robertson. 15-J.Robertson pushed ob at MEM 47 for 22 yards (40-T.Pickens).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 47
(8:39 - 4th) Penalty on MEM 40-T.Pickens Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MEM 47. No Play.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 32
(8:39 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:16 - 4th) 92-S.Stockwell extra point is good.

MEMP Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:07 - 4th) 92-S.Stockwell kicks 62 yards from TUL 35. 14-A.Gibson to MEM 21 for 18 yards (25-W.Harper).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 21
(8:07 - 4th) 21-T.Taylor to MEM 19 for -2 yards (54-C.Hatcher).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - MEMP 19
(8:01 - 4th) 21-T.Taylor to MEM 23 for 4 yards (55-M.Hinton40-N.Anderson).
Penalty
3 & 8 - MEMP 23
(7:21 - 4th) Team penalty on MEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MEM 23. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 13 - MEMP 18
(6:29 - 4th) 8-C.Adair incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Fairman.
Punt
4 & 13 - MEMP 18
(6:05 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 76 yards from MEM 18 Downed at the TUL 6.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 6
(6:00 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 10 for 4 yards (8-X.Cullens93-D.Hawkins).
Penalty
2 & 6 - TULANE 10
(5:44 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey. Penalty on TUL 1-J.McCleskey Pass interference 5 yards enforced at TUL 10. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 5
(5:15 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 9 for 4 yards (40-T.Pickens).
No Gain
3 & 7 - TULANE 9
(5:06 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Carroll. Team penalty on TUL Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 7 - TULANE 9
(4:43 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 46 yards from TUL 9 to MEM 45 fair catch by 84-C.Austin. Penalty on TUL 35-L.Graham Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 45.

MEMP Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 40
(4:37 - 4th) 1-T.Samuel to TUL 42 for -2 yards (33-T.Barge).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - MEMP 42
(4:26 - 4th) 1-T.Samuel to TUL 40 for 2 yards (40-N.Anderson).
+1 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 40
(3:43 - 4th) 1-T.Samuel to TUL 39 for 1 yard (54-C.Hatcher).
Punt
4 & 9 - MEMP 39
(2:55 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 29 yards from TUL 39 to TUL 10 fair catch by 15-J.Robertson.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 10
(2:12 - 4th) 9-K.Howard pushed ob at TUL 12 for 2 yards (34-T.Garvey).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TULANE 12
(2:05 - 4th) 9-K.Howard 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 87-K.LeDee.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 12
(1:32 - 4th) 9-K.Howard to TUL 15 for 3 yards (37-J.Allen90-J.Tate).
Punt
4 & 5 - TULANE 15
(1:25 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 40 yards from TUL 15 Downed at the MEM 45.

MEMP Tigers
- End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 45
(0:42 - 4th) 8-C.Adair kneels at MEM 43 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:07
92-S.Stockwell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
47
Touchdown 8:16
12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
47
Point After TD 9:47
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
47
Touchdown 9:53
3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
46
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:57
36-R.Patterson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
40
Field Goal 12:58
36-R.Patterson 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
37
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:19
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
34
Touchdown 0:21
19-K.Gainwell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
33
Point After TD 1:49
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
27
Touchdown 1:54
3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
26
Point After TD 9:08
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 9:10
3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
19
Point After TD 13:08
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
13
Touchdown 13:12
12-J.McMillan runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:20
42-P.Brady incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Baker. Team penalty on MEM Illegal formation declined.
plays
yds
pos
3
13
Touchdown 3:25
3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
13
Point After TD 8:04
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 8:10
3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
6
Field Goal 12:07
62-M.Glover 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 19
Rushing 7 4
Passing 10 13
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 5-12 6-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 304 470
Total Plays 63 64
Avg Gain 4.8 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 146 112
Rush Attempts 34 34
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 3.3
Net Yards Passing 158 358
Comp. - Att. 15-29 21-30
Yards Per Pass 5.4 11.9
Penalties - Yards 6-69 8-65
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 5-39.2 3-51.3
Return Yards 54 137
Punts - Returns 1-1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-53 4-125
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-12
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulane 5-2 370717
Memphis 6-1 13216747
MEMP -3, O/U 60
Liberty Bowl Memorial Memphis, Tennessee
 158 PASS YDS 358
146 RUSH YDS 112
304 TOTAL YDS 470
Tulane
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Memphis
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULANE 25 2:47 6 61 FG
8:04 TULANE 25 1:14 5 29 INT
3:20 TULANE 25 2:58 13 76 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:08 TULANE 20 2:19 8 30 Punt
1:49 TULANE 21 0:00 1 58 INT
0:19 TULANE 25 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 TULANE 49 1:15 3 0 Punt
7:57 TULANE 25 3:35 12 -10 INT
0:25 TULANE 21 0:07 6 13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:47 TULANE 15 1:31 5 85 TD
6:00 TULANE 6 1:17 4 3 Punt
2:12 TULANE 10 0:47 3 5 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:07 MEMP 35 3:57 11 65 TD
6:17 TULANE 46 2:52 5 46 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 TULANE 49 3:58 12 49 TD
6:46 MEMP 10 4:52 10 90 TD
1:42 TULANE 21 1:23 3 21 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 MEMP 25 0:00 5 64 FG
11:39 MEMP 20 2:56 6 64 FG
3:35 MEMP 15 3:07 5 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 MEMP 47 3:14 6 53 TD
8:07 MEMP 21 2:02 4 -3 Punt
4:37 TULANE 40 1:42 3 1 Punt
0:42 MEMP 45 0:00 1 -2 Game
NCAA FB Scores