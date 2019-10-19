|
Fields leads No. 4 Ohio State past Northwestern 52-3
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Eyeing a playoff spot and a shot at the national championship, No. 4 Ohio State sure is locked in at the moment.
Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 121 yards and the Buckeyes pounded Northwestern 52-3 on Friday night.
Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) did exactly as expected and blew the game open early, jumping to a 31-3 halftime lead.
''I just feel like it's business,'' defensive end Chase Young said. ''That's the mentality I have, just because I know we can't have any fluke losses. It's gonna mess with what we want to do.''
Fields completed 18 of 23 passes for 194 yards. The sophomore transfer from Georgia matched his career high for TDs through the air. He now has 22 passing and 30 overall on the season.
The nation's second-leading rusher, Dobbins scored from the 5 in the second quarter after breaking off a 67-yard run. He also caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the first half.
The junior now has 947 yards rushing after finishing with more than 1,000 in each of his first two seasons.
Chris Olave caught two TDs. Blake Haubeil kicked a 55-yard field goal that tied the second-longest in the history of the storied program. The Buckeyes racked up 480 yards while holding the Northwestern to 199 and remained unbeaten heading into their showdown at home with No. 6 Wisconsin next week.
''I think we feel good about the way we came out coming off the bye week - with energy, starting fresh and just refocused on all the things that matter within the program,'' coach Ryan Day said. ''Now we know we have a huge challenge next week. ... We know what we have in store there, so it's gonna be a really tough week, tough preparation, tough game, but I know the kids are gonna be excited to play it.''
The loss was the fourth in a row for Northwestern (1-5, 0-4). The Wildcats haven't beaten a top-five opponent since the 1959 team opened with victories over No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 5 Iowa.
Aidan Smith, making his second straight start, was 6 of 20 for 42 yards and an interception. Smith and Hunter Johnson, who started the first four games before sitting out the loss at Nebraska two weeks ago because of a lower-body injury, were listed with the first team on the depth chart this week.
''We're continually beating ourselves (on offense),'' coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''We have guys that are pressing, trying to do too much. They care so much. They're a great group of guys and that's why my heart breaks for them.''
BREAKING IT OPEN
Through the first six games, Ohio State outscored opponents 296-53 - an average margin of 40.5 points that was the biggest differential among FBS schools. The Buckeyes came in leading the Big Ten in scoring and were tops in the conference in total yards and yards per game by wide margins.
With a defense that ranked second in the nation and conference to Wisconsin going against one of the country's worst offenses, the Buckeyes made it look easy.
Ohio State went 70 yards on the game's opening possession, with Fields hitting a wide-open Olave down the middle for a 20-yard touchdown .
Northwestern's Charlie Kuhbander kicked a 33-yard field goal with just over three minutes left in the first quarter. Fields made it 14-3 early in the second when he hit Dobbins on a slant. And after the Wildcats punted, the Buckeyes needed just two plays to bump the lead to 18, with Dobbins carrying the load.
Ohio State added 10 more points in the closing minutes of the half to break it open.
BIG BOOT
Haubeil was ''very confident'' he would make his 55-yarder to end the half. It was the longest by a Buckeye since Mike Nugent nailed one of his own against Wisconsin in 2004. Tom Skladany holds the record with a 59-yarder at Illinois in 1975.
''It's awesome, definitely proves to yourself and our team as a unit you can execute at a high level from the long-distance range,'' Haubeil said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio State: Consider this a good tuneup for the big showdown next week for the Buckeyes, who will get an extra day of rest.
Northwestern: Whether it's Smith or Johnson starting at quarterback, the Wildcats continue to stall on offense. Fitzgerald wouldn't say who will start at QB next week.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: The Buckeyes face a huge test when they host Heisman Trophy hopeful Jonathan Taylor and Wisconsin on Oct. 26.
Northwestern: The Wildcats will try to stop the slide when Iowa visits on Oct. 26.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 15-T.Finison kicks 40 yards from NW 35 to OSU 25 fair catch by. Team penalty on NW Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at OSU 25.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(15:00 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Mack.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 30(15:00 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 33 for 3 yards (91-S.Miller).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 33(14:52 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 43 for 10 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(14:22 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 43(13:42 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 46 for 3 yards (91-S.Miller28-C.Bergin).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 46(13:35 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to NW 47 for 7 yards (13-J.Pace97-J.Gaziano).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(12:48 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to NW 47 for no gain (42-P.Fisher51-B.Gallagher).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 47(12:18 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to NW 31 for 16 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(11:51 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NW 20 for 11 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(11:21 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:48 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:42 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 64 yards from OSU 35 out of bounds at the NW 1.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(10:42 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to NW 48 for 13 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 48(10:42 - 1st) 11-A.Smith sacked at NW 39 for -9 yards (2-C.Young).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - NWEST 39(10:13 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 47 for 8 yards (9-J.Cornell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 47(9:39 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - NWEST 47(9:00 - 1st) 17-D.Kubiuk punts 41 yards from NW 47 out of bounds at the OSU 12.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(8:54 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 14 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 14(8:46 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 14 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 14(8:20 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIOST 14(7:42 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 51 yards from OSU 14. 19-R.Lees runs ob at NW 41 for 6 yards.
NWEST
Wildcats
- FG (8 plays, 44 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(7:37 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to OSU 48 for 11 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 48(7:26 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.James.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 48(6:53 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at OSU 44 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 44(6:47 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to OSU 32 for 12 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(6:14 - 1st) 11-A.Smith to OSU 22 for 10 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 22(5:41 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to OSU 17 for 5 yards (2-C.Young).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 17(4:58 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to OSU 18 for -1 yard (39-M.Harrison67-R.Landers).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 18(4:28 - 1st) 11-A.Smith pushed ob at OSU 15 for 3 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NWEST 15(3:46 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:09 - 1st) 15-T.Finison kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(3:05 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 31 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin51-B.Gallagher).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 31(3:05 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 33 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 33(2:42 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 35 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(2:00 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Penalty on OSU 78-N.Petit-Frere Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 35. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - OHIOST 25(1:27 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 27 for 2 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - OHIOST 27(1:21 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 30 for 3 yards (51-B.Gallagher97-J.Gaziano).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 15 - OHIOST 30(0:40 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to NW 50 for 20 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(0:08 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to NW 48 for 2 yards (51-B.Gallagher93-J.Spivak).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 48(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Mack.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 48(14:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to NW 34 for 14 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(14:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NW 21 for 13 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(13:59 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to NW 19 for 2 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 19(13:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:51 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:44 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(12:44 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 33 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(12:44 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(12:44 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 38 for 13 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(12:44 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 46 for 8 yards. Penalty on NW 70-R.Slater Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 38. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - NWEST 28(12:25 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 30 for 2 yards (72-T.Togiai54-T.Friday).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - NWEST 30(11:55 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith to NW 34 for 4 yards (72-T.Togiai).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - NWEST 34(11:14 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - NWEST 34(10:34 - 2nd) 17-D.Kubiuk punts 38 yards from NW 34. 30-D.McCall to OSU 27 for -1 yard (23-R.Niro).
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:36 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NW 25 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(9:36 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 27 for 2 yards (32-T.Borland).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 27(9:36 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Jefferson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 27(8:59 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan. Penalty on OSU 3-D.Arnette Pass interference 8 yards enforced at NW 27. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(8:54 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith sacked at NW 34 for -1 yard. Penalty on OSU 18-J.Cooper Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NW 35. No Play. (53-D.Hamilton9-J.Cornell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(8:50 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan to OSU 49 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 49(8:38 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith to OSU 46 for 3 yards (18-J.Cooper).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 46(8:08 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Mangieri.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NWEST 46(7:25 - 2nd) 17-D.Kubiuk punts 33 yards from OSU 46 to OSU 13 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 13(7:20 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 17 for 4 yards (13-J.Pace91-S.Miller).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 17(7:12 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 17 FUMBLES. 1-J.Fields to OSU 12 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - OHIOST 12(6:35 - 2nd) 30-D.McCall to OSU 19 for 7 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OHIOST 19(5:54 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 56 yards from OSU 19. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at NW 31 for 6 yards. Team penalty on NW Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NW 31.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Downs (4 plays, -6 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(5:12 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 24 for 3 yards (67-R.Landers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 24(5:04 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Jefferson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 24(4:35 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|
-9 YD
|
4 & 7 - NWEST 24(4:26 - 2nd) 43-T.Gillikin to NW 24 FUMBLES. 17-D.Kubiuk to NW 15 for no gain.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(4:22 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to NW 8 for 7 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 8(4:18 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:50 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:45 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(3:45 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 35 for 10 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(3:45 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 34 for -1 yard (32-T.Borland).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 34(3:18 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith complete to 5-J.James. 5-J.James to NW 39 for 5 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 39(2:49 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Washington.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NWEST 39(2:08 - 2nd) 17-D.Kubiuk punts 36 yards from NW 39. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 29 for 4 yards (21-C.Mitchell).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(2:02 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Mack. Penalty on NW 18-C.Ruiz Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 29. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(1:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor pushed ob at OSU 46 for 7 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 46(1:42 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to OSU 45 for -1 yard (42-P.Fisher).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 45(1:38 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OHIOST 45(1:18 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 54 yards from OSU 45 to the NW 1 downed by 49-L.McCullough.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 1(1:11 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith to NW 2 for 1 yard (92-H.Garrett72-T.Togiai).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 2(0:59 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 2 for no gain (20-P.Werner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NWEST 2(0:54 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 2 for no gain (72-T.Togiai8-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NWEST 2(0:48 - 2nd) 17-D.Kubiuk punts 33 yards from NW 2. 5-G.Wilson to NW 36 for -1 yard (8-K.McGowan).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Halftime (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(0:41 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Penalty on OSU 75-T.Munford Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 36. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - OHIOST 46(0:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to NW 38 for 8 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OHIOST 38(0:22 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields spikes the ball at NW 38 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 12 - OHIOST 38(0:04 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil 55 yards Field Goal is Good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NW 25 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 34 for 9 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 34(15:00 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 34 for no gain (39-M.Harrison).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 34(14:35 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith to NW 43 for 9 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(14:10 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 44 for 1 yard (39-M.Harrison).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 44(13:37 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith scrambles to NW 44 for no gain (9-J.Cornell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NWEST 44(13:06 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NWEST 44(12:19 - 3rd) 17-D.Kubiuk punts 36 yards from NW 44 out of bounds at the OSU 20. Penalty on NW 23-R.Niro Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at OSU 20.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(12:15 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack to OSU 43 for 8 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 43(12:05 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to NW 47 for 10 yards (13-J.Pace28-C.Bergin).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(11:52 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack pushed ob at NW 34 for 13 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(11:27 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to NW 33 for 1 yard (51-B.Gallagher91-S.Miller).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 33(11:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack pushed ob at NW 27 for 6 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 27(10:42 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NW 23 for 4 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23(10:11 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:51 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Downs (12 plays, 45 yards, 5:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:45 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 59 yards from OSU 35. 19-R.Lees to NW 22 for 16 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 22(9:45 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 26 for 4 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 26(9:40 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 5-J.James. 5-J.James to NW 31 for 5 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 31(9:10 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 33 for 2 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(8:33 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 42 for 9 yards (11-T.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 42(7:54 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 42 for no gain (92-H.Garrett).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 42(7:28 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith to NW 43 for 1 yard (32-T.Borland).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(6:50 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to OSU 41 for 16 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(6:22 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to OSU 35 for 6 yards (20-P.Werner24-S.Wade).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 35(5:53 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to OSU 34 for 1 yard (32-T.Borland).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 34(5:23 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith runs ob at OSU 27 for 7 yards. Penalty on NW 89-C.Mangieri Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 34. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - NWEST 44(4:47 - 3rd) 20-J.Moten to OSU 42 for 2 yards (20-P.Werner36-K.Pope).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 11 - NWEST 42(4:16 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith scrambles to OSU 33 for 9 yards (20-P.Werner).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (8 plays, 21 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(3:43 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 41 for 8 yards (7-T.Whillock42-P.Fisher).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 41(3:36 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 42 for 1 yard (51-B.Gallagher).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 42(3:05 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 46 for 4 yards (53-E.Leota51-B.Gallagher).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(2:34 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 44 for -2 yards (53-E.Leota51-B.Gallagher).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - OHIOST 44(1:58 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams. Penalty on NW 2-G.Newsome Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 44. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(1:17 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to NW 42 for 4 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 42(1:08 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to NW 39 for 3 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 39(0:27 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields sacked at NW 44 for -5 yards FUMBLES (97-J.Gaziano). 1-J.Fields to NW 46 for no gain (97-J.Gaziano).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - OHIOST 46(15:00 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 37 yards from NW 46 to NW 9 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 9(14:21 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 15 for 6 yards (19-D.Gant36-K.Pope).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 15(14:09 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 15 for no gain (19-D.Gant).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 15(13:35 - 4th) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 15(12:52 - 4th) 17-D.Kubiuk punts 45 yards from NW 15 Downed at the OSU 40.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(12:48 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 43 for 3 yards (51-B.Gallagher7-T.Whillock).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 43(12:38 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 47 for 4 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 47(12:00 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 48 for 1 yard (91-S.Miller51-B.Gallagher).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - OHIOST 48(11:26 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 39 yards from OSU 48 to NW 13 fair catch by 19-R.Lees. Penalty on NW 2-G.Newsome Holding 6 yards enforced at NW 13.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Interception (3 plays, 82 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 7(10:42 - 4th) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 7(10:34 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 6 for -1 yard (52-A.Jackson).
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 6(10:31 - 4th) 11-A.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-S.Banks at NW 11. 12-S.Banks to NW 11 for no gain.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (3 plays, 11 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11(9:54 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to NW 7 for 4 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 7(9:49 - 4th) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 7(9:31 - 4th) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:28 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:20 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(9:20 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 29 for 4 yards (25-B.White8-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 29(9:20 - 4th) 11-A.Smith to NW 31 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 31(8:55 - 4th) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.James.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 31(8:13 - 4th) 34-A.David punts 42 yards from NW 31 to OSU 27 fair catch by 30-D.McCall.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Interception (10 plays, -9 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:46 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NW 25 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(7:46 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 26 for 1 yard (52-A.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 26(7:46 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 26 for no gain (19-D.Gant36-K.Pope).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - NWEST 26(7:11 - 4th) 7-A.Marty incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Washington. Penalty on OSU 21-M.Williamson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NW 26. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(6:31 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 46 for 5 yards (53-D.Hamilton25-B.White).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 46(6:23 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 48 for 2 yards (19-D.Gant).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 48(5:40 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to OSU 36 for 16 yards (25-B.White).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(5:04 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to OSU 33 for 3 yards (8-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 33(4:40 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to OSU 33 for no gain (8-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 33(4:04 - 4th) 20-J.Moten to OSU 36 for -3 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|
Int
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 36(3:24 - 4th) 7-A.Marty incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 10-A.Riep at OSU 16. 10-A.Riep to OSU 16 for no gain.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- End of Game (5 plays, 47 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(2:45 - 4th) 23-M.Crowley to OSU 16 for no gain (16-B.Joseph).
|
+53 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 16(2:38 - 4th) 23-M.Crowley pushed ob at NW 31 for 53 yards (22-B.Jackson).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(1:56 - 4th) kneels at NW 33 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - OHIOST 33(1:44 - 4th) kneels at NW 35 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 14 - OHIOST 35(1:04 - 4th) kneels at NW 37 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|14
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|12
|1
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|480
|190
|Total Plays
|63
|68
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|2.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|279
|157
|Rush Attempts
|37
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|201
|33
|Comp. - Att.
|19-26
|6-21
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|1.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-58
|8-76
|Touchdowns
|7
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|5
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.4
|8-38.0
|Return Yards
|2
|30
|Punts - Returns
|3-2
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|201
|PASS YDS
|33
|
|
|279
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|480
|TOTAL YDS
|190
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
