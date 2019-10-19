|
|
|MTSU
|NTEXAS
Mooney's walk-off FG lifts North Texas over Middle Tennessee
DENTON, Texas (AP) Mason Fine led the game-winning drive capped by Ethan Mooney's 22-yard field goal as time expired to lift North Texas over Middle Tennessee 33-30 on Saturday.
Middle Tennessee (2-5, 1-2 Conference USA) tied the game at 30-all with 28 seconds left. On the ensuing kickoff, Deion Hair-Griffin returned it 50 yards to get the Mean Green (3-4, 2-1) to the Middle Tennessee 44. Fine completed passes of 11 yards to Nic Smith and 28 yards to Jaelon Darden to set up Mooney at the 7.
Fine finished 33 of 45 for 375 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and ran for another touchdown.
Asher O'Hara passed for 136 yards and ran for 82 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Raiders. Chase Cunningham replaced O'Hara in the fourth quarter and finished with 121 yards passing, a touchdown pass and a touchdown run.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (12 plays, 78 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 62 yards from MTS 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 22 for 19 yards (21-J.McDonald).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 30 for 8 yards (25-D.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 30(14:55 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 30(14:22 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence pushed ob at NTX 37 for 7 yards (3-G.Grate).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(14:15 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to MTS 40 for 23 yards (94-T.Render).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(13:53 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to MTS 34 for 6 yards (25-D.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 34(13:23 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Hair-Griffin.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 34(13:01 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to MTS 30 for 4 yards (6-K.Brooks).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(12:57 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 13-D.Torrey. 13-D.Torrey to MTS 33 for -3 yards (12-R.Blankenship42-C.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - NTEXAS 33(12:24 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to MTS 31 for 2 yards (25-D.Anderson).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 31(11:51 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson to MTS 10 for 21 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10(11:16 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at MTS 3 for 7 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 3(10:39 - 1st) 6-M.Fine runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:33 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- FG (12 plays, 65 yards, 4:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:27 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(10:27 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 35 for 10 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(10:27 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson to MTS 42 for 7 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 42(10:04 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 44 for 2 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 44(9:24 - 1st) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 45 for 1 yard (24-T.Robinson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(8:58 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 43 for -2 yards (23-K.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - MTSU 43(8:36 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 45 for 2 yards (32-J.Ozougwu).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 45(7:57 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to NTX 36 for 19 yards (24-T.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(7:16 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 36(6:45 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 11 for 25 yards (32-J.Ozougwu).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 11(6:45 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Jackson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 11(6:13 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 10 for 1 yard (97-D.Novil).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MTSU 10(6:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MTSU 10(5:32 - 1st) 18-C.Holt 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (7 plays, 20 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:25 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 65 yards from MTS 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 20 for 20 yards (26-W.Parks). Penalty on NTX 7-E.Johnson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NTX 20.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10(5:20 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to NTX 11 for 1 yard (95-T.Philpots32-C.Melton).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 11(5:15 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to NTX 32 for 21 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(4:49 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White. Penalty on NTX 72-M.Mose Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 32. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - NTEXAS 22(4:29 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to NTX 25 for 3 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 17 - NTEXAS 25(4:24 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 30 for 5 yards. Penalty on MTS 94-T.Render Offside 5 yards enforced at NTX 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 30(3:54 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NTEXAS 30(3:33 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - NTEXAS 30(3:26 - 1st) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 46 yards from NTX 30 out of bounds at the MTS 24.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- FG (9 plays, 69 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(3:22 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 31 for 7 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 31(3:13 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to MTS 48 for 17 yards (39-J.Moore).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(2:28 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to NTX 40 for 12 yards (39-J.Moore4-K.Muhammad).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(2:07 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 22-D.England-Chisolm. Penalty on NTX 11-C.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NTX 40. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(1:34 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall pushed ob at NTX 18 for 7 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 18(1:25 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 12 for 6 yards (39-J.Moore23-K.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 12(1:02 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 7 for 5 yards (23-K.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 7(0:31 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to NTX 7 for no gain (5-T.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 7(15:00 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MTSU 7(14:20 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:12 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 65 yards from MTS 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 21 for 21 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(14:08 - 2nd) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 22 for 1 yard (90-R.Poydras).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 22(14:03 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 25 for 3 yards (25-D.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 25(13:38 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 25(12:54 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 37 yards from NTX 25. 8-T.Lee to MTS 39 for 1 yard (38-K.Wood).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(12:47 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to MTS 46 for 7 yards (9-N.Harvey).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 46(12:39 - 2nd) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 47 for 1 yard (23-K.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 47(12:17 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to NTX 50 for 3 yards (24-T.Robinson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 50(11:45 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to NTX 42 for 8 yards (54-A.Frow).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 42(11:25 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson to NTX 22 for 20 yards (39-J.Moore).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(10:52 - 2nd) 24-Z.Dobson to NTX 12 for 10 yards (38-K.Wood24-T.Robinson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 12(10:21 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:49 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- FG (10 plays, 74 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:39 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 61 yards from MTS 35. 13-D.Torrey 16-J.Shorter to NTX 17 for 5 yards (1-T.West17-K.Stribling).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 17(9:39 - 2nd) 23-L.Easly to NTX 14 for -3 yards (6-K.Brooks32-C.Melton).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - NTEXAS 14(9:32 - 2nd) 23-L.Easly to NTX 23 for 9 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 23(8:54 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 32 for 9 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(8:06 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 23-L.Easly. 23-L.Easly to MTS 44 for 24 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(7:41 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 9-K.Smith. 9-K.Smith to MTS 35 for 9 yards (8-T.Lee).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 35(7:18 - 2nd) 23-L.Easly to MTS 32 for 3 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(7:01 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson runs ob at MTS 17 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 17(6:31 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Simpson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 17(6:01 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to MTS 13 for 4 yards (25-D.Anderson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 13(5:56 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to MTS 9 for 4 yards (6-K.Brooks).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 9(5:10 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:32 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(4:28 - 2nd) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 29 for 4 yards (9-N.Harvey23-K.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 29(4:28 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 29(4:02 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MTSU 29(3:57 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from MTS 29 blocked by 17-D.Gaddie. 6-D.Harrison runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Interception (3 plays, 28 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(3:49 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(3:42 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(3:42 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles pushed ob at MTS 27 for 2 yards (23-K.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 27(3:42 - 2nd) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 29 for 2 yards (5-T.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(3:35 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(2:37 - 2nd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 46 yards from MTS 29 to NTX 25 fair catch by 1-J.Darden.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Halftime (7 plays, 29 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(2:29 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to NTX 29 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 29(2:21 - 2nd) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 37 for 8 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(1:42 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Smith INTERCEPTED by 2-C.Stamps at NTX 47. 2-C.Stamps to NTX 47 for no gain.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 47(1:19 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to NTX 40 for 7 yards (32-J.Ozougwu).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 40(1:12 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson pushed ob at NTX 37 for 3 yards (9-N.Harvey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(0:45 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 37(0:41 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson to NTX 20 for 17 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(0:33 - 2nd) 24-Z.Dobson pushed ob at NTX 18 for 2 yards (4-K.Muhammad11-C.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 18(0:25 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Brooks.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MTSU 18(0:20 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MTSU 18(0:12 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Downs (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 36 for 11 yards (11-C.Johnson32-J.Ozougwu).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(15:00 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 40 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 40(14:42 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Dobson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 40(14:08 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 40(14:01 - 3rd) Penalty on MTS 33-D.Patterson False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 40. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - NTEXAS 35(13:56 - 3rd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 55 yards from MTS 35. 1-J.Darden runs ob at NTX 16 for 6 yards.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 16(13:56 - 3rd) 23-L.Easly to NTX 23 for 7 yards (7-J.Moffatt12-R.Blankenship).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 23(13:46 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter pushed ob at NTX 41 for 18 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(13:21 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter to MTS 45 for 14 yards (20-D.Thomas33-D.Patterson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(12:52 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson to MTS 41 for 4 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 41(12:22 - 3rd) 23-L.Easly to MTS 17 for 24 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 17(11:57 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 21-N.Smith.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 17(11:17 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at MTS 8 for 9 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 8(11:13 - 3rd) 21-N.Smith to MTS 9 for -1 yard (20-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 9(10:56 - 3rd) 23-L.Easly to MTS 9 for no gain (20-D.Thomas49-J.Starling).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Interception (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 9(10:16 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 9(10:11 - 3rd) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 12 for 3 yards (10-M.Sanders93-C.Colvin).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 12(10:04 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 15 for 3 yards (93-C.Colvin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 15(9:34 - 3rd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 41 yards from MTS 15 to NTX 44 fair catch by 1-J.Darden.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(9:19 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 9-K.Smith. 9-K.Smith to MTS 48 for 8 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 48(9:04 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Moffatt at MTS 22. 7-J.Moffatt to NTX 48 for 30 yards (1-J.Darden).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(8:43 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(8:35 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara 86-J.Pierce to NTX 49 for -1 yard (39-J.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 49(8:30 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - NTEXAS 49(7:50 - 3rd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 49 yards from NTX 49 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(7:45 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to MTS 46 for 34 yards (6-K.Brooks25-D.Anderson).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(7:33 - 3rd) 23-L.Easly to MTS 32 for 14 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(7:13 - 3rd) 23-L.Easly to MTS 29 for 3 yards (49-J.Starling).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 29(6:55 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White. Penalty on MTS 12-R.Blankenship Pass interference 2 yards enforced at MTS 29. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(6:21 - 3rd) 21-N.Smith to MTS 26 for 1 yard (6-K.Brooks).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 26(6:16 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to MTS 16 for 10 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 16(5:48 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine to MTS 22 FUMBLES. 70-T.Preston to MTS 22 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 16 - MTSU 22(5:21 - 3rd) 21-N.Smith to MTS 15 for 7 yards (32-C.Melton12-R.Blankenship).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MTSU 15(4:39 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Simpson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MTSU 15(3:51 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- FG (8 plays, 43 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:45 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(3:40 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson to MTS 25 for no gain (5-T.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(3:40 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson to MTS 29 for 4 yards (9-N.Harvey).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(3:07 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(2:28 - 3rd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 47 yards from MTS 29. 1-J.Darden runs ob at NTX 35 for 11 yards.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(2:24 - 3rd) 23-L.Easly to NTX 38 for 3 yards (99-J.Branch32-C.Melton).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 38(2:14 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter to MTS 50 for 12 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 50(1:47 - 3rd) 23-L.Easly to MTS 33 for 17 yards (33-D.Patterson2-C.Stamps).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 33(1:21 - 3rd) 21-N.Smith to MTS 24 for 9 yards (49-J.Starling90-R.Poydras).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MTSU 24(1:11 - 3rd) 21-N.Smith to MTS 22 for 2 yards (49-J.Starling).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(0:48 - 3rd) 21-N.Smith to MTS 20 for 2 yards (49-J.Starling).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 20(0:25 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine to MTS 22 for -2 yards (2-C.Stamps95-T.Philpots).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 22(15:00 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MTSU 22(14:22 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:16 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(14:16 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 38 for 13 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(14:16 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali pushed ob at NTX 46 for 16 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(13:54 - 4th) 1-T.West to NTX 9 for 37 yards (23-K.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - NTEXAS 9(13:33 - 4th) 21-J.McDonald to NTX 8 for 1 yard (23-K.Davis93-C.Colvin).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 8(12:59 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:18 - 4th) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:10 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(12:10 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Smith.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(12:10 - 4th) 23-L.Easly to NTX 31 for 6 yards (95-T.Philpots20-D.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 31(12:04 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 36 for 5 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(11:27 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to MTS 39 for 25 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(11:09 - 4th) 23-L.Easly to MTS 35 for 4 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 35(10:48 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to MTS 37 for -2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - MTSU 37(10:21 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to MTS 28 for 9 yards (25-D.Anderson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(9:58 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to MTS 25 for 3 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 25(9:40 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs ob at MTS 15 for 10 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 15(9:14 - 4th) 23-L.Easly to MTS 16 for -1 yard.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - MTSU 16(8:46 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:24 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:16 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(8:16 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(8:16 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 29 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(8:09 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Dobson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(7:35 - 4th) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 48 yards from MTS 29. 1-J.Darden to NTX 24 for 1 yard (13-T.Johnson).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Interception (11 plays, 55 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(7:28 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to NTX 27 for 3 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 27(7:18 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 30 for 3 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 30(6:55 - 4th) 23-L.Easly to NTX 30 for no gain (95-T.Philpots).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MTSU 30(6:13 - 4th) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 53 yards from NTX 30 to the MTS 17 downed by 39-J.Moore.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Fumble (1 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 17(5:37 - 4th) 1-T.West to MTS 15 for -2 yards (5-T.Davis).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 15(5:25 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce runs ob at MTS 25 for 10 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 25(4:55 - 4th) 24-Z.Dobson to MTS 31 for 6 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(4:46 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(4:15 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce pushed ob at MTS 40 for 9 yards (24-T.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 40(4:10 - 4th) 24-Z.Dobson to MTS 43 for 3 yards (23-K.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(3:35 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 22-D.England-Chisolm.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(3:06 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(3:00 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham scrambles runs ob at NTX 49 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 49(2:56 - 4th) Team penalty on MTS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NTX 49. No Play.
|
Int
|
4 & 7 - NTEXAS 46(2:14 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Dobson INTERCEPTED by 24-T.Robinson at NTX 33. 24-T.Robinson to MTS 28 for 39 yards (89-Y.Ali).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (7 plays, 79 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(2:03 - 4th) 23-L.Easly to MTS 21 FUMBLES (20-D.Thomas). 32-C.Melton to MTS 21 for no gain.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- End of Game (3 plays, 37 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(1:50 - 4th) 24-Z.Dobson runs ob at MTS 34 for 13 yards.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(1:42 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 22-D.England-Chisolm. 22-D.England-Chisolm to NTX 28 for 38 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(1:36 - 4th) 1-T.West to NTX 27 for 1 yard (23-K.Davis5-T.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 27(1:28 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 1-T.West. 1-T.West to NTX 24 for 3 yards (4-K.Muhammad39-J.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 24(0:59 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
+20 YD
|
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 24(0:51 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to NTX 4 for 20 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NTEXAS 4(0:46 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:33 - 4th) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:28 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 59 yards from MTS 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin pushed ob at MTS 44 for 50 yards (18-C.Holt).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(0:28 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to MTS 33 for 11 yards (95-T.Philpots).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(0:20 - 4th) 23-L.Easly to MTS 35 for -2 yards (94-T.Render).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 35(0:13 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to MTS 7 for 28 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 7 - NTEXAS 7(0:10 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|27
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|12
|19
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|431
|507
|Total Plays
|78
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|176
|132
|Rush Attempts
|30
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|255
|375
|Comp. - Att.
|25-48
|33-45
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-17
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.7
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|31
|209
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|4-47
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-123
|Int. - Returns
|2-30
|1-39
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|255
|PASS YDS
|375
|
|
|176
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|431
|TOTAL YDS
|507
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
