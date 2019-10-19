|
|
|GATECH
|MIAMI
Georgia Tech stuns Miami, wins 28-21 in overtime
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Antwan Owens blocked a Miami chip-shot field goal in the final seconds of regulation, Jordan Mason scored on a 1-yard rush on the first possession of overtime and Georgia Tech knocked off the Hurricanes 28-21 on Saturday.
Georgia Tech (2-5, 1-3 ACC) also scored on a fumble recovery after a sack in the end zone by Ja'Quon Griffin in the first quarter, on a 41-yard pass by punter Pressley Harvin III on a fake in the second quarter and later a 35-yard strike from James Graham to Ahmearan Brown.
Miami missed three field goals in the game, all of them from 34 yards or closer. Turner Davidson missed a 34-yarder in the second quarter, Bubba Baxa missed a 27-yarder late in the fourth and then Davidson's 25-yarder at the end was blocked by Owens.
The Hurricanes have now missed six field goals inside of 34 yards this season, plus two extra points.
Cam'Ron Harris rushed for 136 yards and N'Kosi Perry threw touchdown passes to Harris and KJ Osborn for Miami (3-4, 1-3) - which needs to win three of its final five games just to become bowl-eligible.
Miami lost top running back DeeJay Dallas in the first quarter to what appeared to be a right knee injury, watched Perry get shaken up - but return - in the third quarter and had linebacker Michael Pinckney depart in the second half as well.
Dallas is Miami's leading rusher, and Pinckney is the Hurricanes' third-leading tackler.
Georgia Tech nearly took the lead with 10 minutes left, when Jamious Griffin busted through multiple tackles and got to the end zone. But replay show the edge of his right foot - barely - touched the sideline during the run, and the Yellow Jackets fumbled the ball away three plays later.
Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman forced the fumble by Georgia Tech's Jordan Mason, recovered it himself at the Miami 23 and Harris busted free for a 42-yard gain - tying his career-long - on the Hurricanes' first play of the ensuing possession.
And that's when Miami's yearlong kicking problem reared its ugly head - again. Baxa's miss capped the possession where Harris had the long run.
That was Baxa's fourth miss from 30 yards or closer this season, not even counting two extra points. Those chip-shot misses were a factor in Miami's losses to Florida and North Carolina, and a missed PAT late against Virginia Tech kept Miami from taking a 36-35 lead late in what became a 42-35 loss.
Miami was a 31-point favorite against Central Michigan and won by five, a 14-point favorite against Virginia Tech and lost by a touchdown - and was an 18-point favorite Saturday, losing again.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets hadn't scored more than 24 points in a game this season, and entered the game as one of four of the 130 FBS teams not to cross that threshold. They've now beaten Miami in back-to-back seasons.
Miami: WR Jeff Thomas was suspended for the game for violating team rules, the latest downturn in his Miami career. Thomas was dismissed from the team last season, announced he was transferring to Illinois and then returned to the Hurricanes. Thomas has 24 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns this season, plus another 192 yards on 11 kick and punt returns.
BAD LOSS
The last time Miami lost to a team coming into a game that was four or more games under .500 coming into the contest was the 2011 finale to Boston College (which entered 3-8). And the last time Miami was beaten by a team with a 1-5 record (or worse) this deep into a season was 1974, when the Hurricanes lost to a Florida State team that came into their meeting with an 0-8 record.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech: Following a bye, plays host to Pitt on Nov. 2.
Miami: Visits Pitt on Oct. 26.
----
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 33 for 8 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 33(14:57 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 34 for 1 yard (30-R.Finley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 34(14:16 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 57 yards from GT 34 Downed at the MFL 9.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (3 plays, 89 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9(13:36 - 1st) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 9(13:24 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 11 for 2 yards (12-B.Jordan-Swilling).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 11(13:19 - 1st) 5-N.Perry sacked at MFL End Zone for -11 yards FUMBLES (17-D.Knight). 92-J.Griffin runs no gain for a touchdown.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(12:42 - 1st) 37-B.King extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(12:35 - 1st) Penalty on GT 92-J.Griffin Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (14 plays, 64 yards, 6:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:35 - 1st) 38-W.Wells kicks 57 yards from GT 20. 13-D.Dallas to MFL 36 for 13 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(12:35 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 43 for 7 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 43(12:29 - 1st) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 48 for 5 yards (6-D.Curry).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(11:51 - 1st) Penalty on MFL 9-B.Jordan False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 43(11:14 - 1st) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIAMI 43(10:55 - 1st) 5-N.Perry to MFL 47 for 4 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 47(10:49 - 1st) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to GT 36 for 17 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(10:10 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to GT 31 for 5 yards (89-A.Owens).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 31(9:31 - 1st) 5-N.Perry complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to GT 22 for 9 yards (6-D.Curry1-J.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(8:57 - 1st) Penalty on GT 21-Z.Walton Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at GT 22. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(8:57 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to GT 8 for 3 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 8(8:25 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to GT 6 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 6(7:51 - 1st) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins. Penalty on GT 3-T.Swilling Pass interference 4 yards enforced at GT 6. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIAMI 2(7:06 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to GT 1 for 1 yard (89-A.Owens).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 1(7:00 - 1st) 5-N.Perry runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:21 - 1st) 47-T.Davidson extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:17 - 1st) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to GT End Zone. touchback. Penalty on GT 14-J.King Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MFL 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(6:17 - 1st) 21-B.Baxa kicks 36 yards from MFL 45. 80-D.Leonard to GT 27 for 8 yards (26-G.Hall21-B.Bolden).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(6:17 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown to GT 28 for 1 yard (15-G.Rousseau).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 28(6:12 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 28(5:37 - 1st) 4-J.Graham sacked at GT 21 for -7 yards (94-T.Hill).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - GATECH 21(4:46 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 44 yards from GT 21. 2-K.Osborn to GT 13 for 52 yards (10-C.Campbell).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 13(4:46 - 1st) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:07 - 1st) 47-T.Davidson extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:04 - 1st) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(4:04 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 27 for 2 yards (99-C.Nnoruka).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(4:04 - 1st) 4-J.Graham runs ob at GT 42 for 15 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(3:22 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to MFL 49 for 9 yards (71-S.Patchan).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 49(2:53 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to MFL 48 for 1 yard. Team penalty on MFL 12 players 5 yards enforced at MFL 49. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(2:37 - 1st) 5-J.Howard to MFL 41 for 3 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 41(2:15 - 1st) 8-T.Oliver to MFL 34 for 7 yards (20-R.Knowles). Team penalty on GT Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - MIAMI 49(1:49 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Davis.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - MIAMI 49(1:00 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to MFL 41 for 10 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|
+41 YD
|
4 & 7 - MIAMI 41(0:56 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin complete to 31-N.Cottrell. 31-N.Cottrell runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:18 - 1st) 37-B.King extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:10 - 1st) 38-W.Wells kicks 37 yards from GT 35. 22-R.Burns to MFL 44 for 16 yards (33-J.Askew38-W.Wells).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(0:10 - 1st) 23-C.Harris pushed ob at GT 30 for 26 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(0:03 - 1st) 5-N.Perry sacked at GT 34 for -4 yards (92-J.Griffin).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 14 - GATECH 34(15:00 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to GT 37 for -3 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - GATECH 37(14:17 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - GATECH 37(13:34 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 31 yards from GT 37 to the GT 6 downed by 29-J.Murphy.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 6(13:29 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 6(13:21 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 6 for no gain (55-S.Quarterman).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 6(13:16 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham sacked at GT 1 for -5 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - MIAMI 1(12:33 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 47 yards from GT 1. 2-K.Osborn to GT 32 for 16 yards (10-C.Campbell31-N.Cottrell).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(12:25 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to GT 20 for 12 yards (21-Z.Walton44-Q.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(12:06 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to GT 19 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 19(11:28 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 19(10:49 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:44 - 2nd) 47-T.Davidson extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Missed FG (9 plays, 55 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:37 - 2nd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:37 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin pushed ob at GT 29 for 4 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 29(10:37 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham to GT 37 for 8 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(10:03 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 36 for -1 yard (94-T.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 36(9:42 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 36(9:12 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 90-J.Howard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIAMI 36(9:09 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 36 yards from GT 36 to the MFL 28 downed by 2-T.Carpenter.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(9:03 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 42 for 14 yards (13-A.Showell).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(8:56 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 48 for 6 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 48(8:20 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to GT 38 for 14 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(7:44 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to GT 37 for 1 yard (22-K.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 37(7:09 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 37(6:32 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to GT 23 for 14 yards (10-C.Campbell).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 23(6:26 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to GT 20 for 3 yards (92-J.Griffin).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 20(5:50 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to GT 17 for 3 yards (92-J.Griffin89-A.Owens).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 17(5:06 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - GATECH 17(4:25 - 2nd) 47-T.Davidson 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Halftime (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(4:19 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown to GT 25 for 5 yards (56-M.Pinckney55-S.Quarterman).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 25(4:15 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 37 for 12 yards (2-T.Bandy21-B.Bolden).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(3:43 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to MFL 49 for 14 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(3:15 - 2nd) 90-J.Howard to MFL 45 for 4 yards (55-S.Quarterman97-J.Garvin).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 45(2:35 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to MFL 40 for 5 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 40(2:00 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to MFL 39 for 1 yard. Penalty on MFL 93-P.Bethel Offside 5 yards enforced at MFL 40. No Play.
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(1:20 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:02 - 2nd) 37-B.King extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (8 plays, 39 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:53 - 2nd) 38-W.Wells kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:53 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 31 for 6 yards (6-D.Curry). Penalty on MFL 51-D.Scaife Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 25. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIAMI 15(0:53 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry to MFL 22 for 7 yards (25-C.Thomas).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (15 plays, 56 yards, 7:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) 38-W.Wells kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn. Penalty on GT 3-T.Swilling Holding 8 yards enforced at MFL 25. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(15:00 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry to MFL 42 for 9 yards (10-C.Campbell6-D.Curry).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 42(14:56 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris pushed ob at GT 40 for 18 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(14:33 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to GT 37 for 3 yards (91-K.Dawson2-T.Carpenter).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 37(13:56 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to GT 25 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(13:17 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(12:47 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 25(12:42 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams sacked at GT 36 for -11 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - GATECH 36(12:38 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 32 yards from GT 36 to the GT 4 downed by 29-J.Murphy.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 4(11:55 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 5 for 1 yard (30-R.Finley93-P.Bethel). Penalty on GT 78-J.DeFoor Holding declined.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 5(11:48 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 5(11:23 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 22 for 17 yards (7-A.Blades).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(11:17 - 3rd) 90-J.Howard to GT 27 for 5 yards (96-J.Ford).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 27(10:51 - 3rd) 90-J.Howard to GT 37 for 10 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(10:20 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Griffin.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 37(9:37 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 44 for 7 yards (26-G.Hall55-S.Quarterman).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 44(9:33 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham to GT 48 for 4 yards (55-S.Quarterman99-C.Nnoruka).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(8:53 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham to MFL 49 for 3 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 49(8:19 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 8-T.Oliver. 8-T.Oliver to MFL 50 for -1 yard (91-J.Miller).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 50(7:37 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 8-T.Oliver. 8-T.Oliver to MFL 38 for 12 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(6:52 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to MFL 39 for -1 yard (34-R.Ragone).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 39(6:15 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham sacked at MFL 44 for -5 yards (93-P.Bethel).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - MIAMI 44(5:30 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 83-D.Deveney. 83-D.Deveney to MFL 34 for 10 yards (23-T.Couch5-A.Carter).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - MIAMI 34(4:42 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 93-T.Chimedza False start 6 yards enforced at MFL 34. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIAMI 40(3:57 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 40 yards from MFL 40 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (17 plays, 101 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(3:57 - 3rd) 2-K.Osborn to MFL 25 for 5 yards (6-D.Curry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 25(3:50 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Hightower.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 25(3:09 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to MFL 28 for 3 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - GATECH 28(3:03 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 67 yards from MFL 28 to the GT 5 downed by 29-J.Murphy.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Missed FG (7 plays, 68 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 5(2:24 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 20 for 15 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(2:12 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 20 for no gain (30-R.Finley20-R.Knowles).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 20(1:42 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 20 for no gain (91-J.Miller3-G.Frierson).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 20(1:10 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders runs ob at GT 40 for 20 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(0:30 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham to GT 41 for 1 yard (71-S.Patchan).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 41(15:00 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 22-J.Griffin. 22-J.Griffin to GT 46 for 5 yards (71-S.Patchan).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 46(14:29 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to MFL 44 for 10 yards (7-A.Blades).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(13:52 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to MFL 36 for 8 yards (34-R.Ragone).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 36(13:35 - 4th) 4-J.Graham to MFL 35 for 1 yard (55-S.Quarterman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 35(13:01 - 4th) 4-J.Graham to MFL 35 for no gain (93-P.Bethel).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 35(12:37 - 4th) 27-J.Mason pushed ob at MFL 31 for 4 yards (26-G.Hall34-R.Ragone).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(11:57 - 4th) 90-J.Howard to MFL 31 for no gain (34-R.Ragone).
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 31(11:18 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 31(10:34 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin runs ob at MFL 26 for 5 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 26(10:34 - 4th) 4-J.Graham runs ob at MFL 19 for 7 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19(10:14 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to MFL 23 for -4 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MIAMI 23(9:38 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to MFL 23 FUMBLES (55-S.Quarterman). 55-S.Quarterman to MFL 23 for no gain.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 23(8:52 - 4th) 23-C.Harris runs ob at GT 35 for 42 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(8:46 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley pushed ob at GT 18 for 17 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 18(8:08 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to GT 16 for 2 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 16(7:33 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan. Penalty on GT 3-T.Swilling Holding 8 yards enforced at GT 16. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - GATECH 8(6:46 - 4th) 2-K.Osborn to GT 9 for -1 yard (44-Q.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 9(6:40 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 9(5:55 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
No Good
|
4 & 9 - GATECH 9(5:50 - 4th) 21-B.Baxa 27 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Missed FG (7 plays, 67 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(5:45 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 20(5:41 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to GT 24 for 4 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 24(5:36 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to GT 36 for 12 yards (21-B.Bolden). Penalty on GT 73-Z.Quinney Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 24. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 16 - MIAMI 14(4:57 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 26 for 12 yards (55-S.Quarterman5-A.Carter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIAMI 26(4:36 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 49 yards from GT 26 to MFL 25 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
|
+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(4:12 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to GT 25 for 50 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(4:03 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to GT 24 for 1 yard (93-T.Chimedza).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 24(3:22 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn pushed ob at GT 20 for 4 yards (16-M.Sims).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 20(2:44 - 4th) 5-N.Perry scrambles runs ob at GT 11 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 11(2:08 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to GT 10 for 1 yard (92-J.Griffin).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 10(1:34 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to GT 8 for 2 yards (86-D.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 8(0:51 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - GATECH 8(0:37 - 4th) 47-T.Davidson 25 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 89-A.Owens.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (3 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(0:30 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to GT 26 for 6 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- End of Game (7 plays, 20 yards, 15:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:26 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to MFL 23 for 2 yards (30-R.Finley15-G.Rousseau).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 23( - 5) 27-J.Mason to MFL 1 for 22 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MIAMI 1( - 5) 27-J.Mason runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|( - 5) 37-B.King extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25( - 5) 3-M.Harley to GT 26 for -1 yard (25-C.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 26( - 5) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 26( - 5) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to GT 14 for 12 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14( - 5) 23-C.Harris to GT 13 for 1 yard (89-A.Owens93-T.Chimedza).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 13( - 5) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to GT 8 for 5 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 8( - 5) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - MIAMI 8( - 5) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to GT 5 for 3 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|21
|Rushing
|12
|6
|Passing
|4
|11
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|327
|328
|Total Plays
|64
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|207
|157
|Rush Attempts
|45
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|120
|171
|Comp. - Att.
|10-19
|17-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-82
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.5
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|8
|97
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-68
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-8
|2-29
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|120
|PASS YDS
|171
|
|
|207
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|327
|TOTAL YDS
|328
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
