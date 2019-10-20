|
|
|KANSAS
|TEXAS
No. 15 Texas beats Kansas 50-48 on last-second FG
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) On the brink of being upset, Texas put the game in the hands of quarterback Sam Ehlinger and on the foot of the Longhorn player that coach Tom Herman refuses to call by name.
Ehlinger came through again. So did Cameron Dicker the kicker.
Given the ball with just 1:11 to play after Kansas had taken a one-point lead, Ehlinger drove the Longhorns to the Jayhawks' 21-yard line.
Dicker did the rest, calmly booting a 33-yard field goal as time expired to send the No. 15 Longhorns to a 50-48 victory in a wild game with a frantic fourth quarter that saw the teams exchange six touchdowns, two field goals and a blocked extra point for a 2-point safety.
''I love kickers,'' said Herman, who makes a joke of not saying a kicker's name, and still didn't in his postgame news conference. ''I'm glad that we have the one we have.''
It's the second career game-winner the sophomore has delivered for the Longhorns. His field goal in the final seconds beat Oklahoma last season. After beating Kansas, the student section of fans was chanting his name.
''When we got into 10 seconds left ... I was ready to go,'' Dicker said. ''I felt pretty confident going into this. Going in and nailing it felt pretty good.''
Kansas, under first-year coach Les Miles, nearly had a victory that would have stunned the Big 12 and knocked Texas out of the ranks of favorite to get to the league championship.
And the Jayhawks (2-5, 0-4) were oh-so-close.
Pooka Williams rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns and Carter Stanley passed for 310 yards and four touchdowns for the Jayhawks. Stanley's 22-yard scoring pass to Stephon Robinson and 2-point conversion throw to Daylon Charlot put the Jayhawks ahead.
''They fought their heart out,'' Miles said. ''They have everything they had.''
Ehlinger was just slightly better in crunch time.
Ehlinger finished with 399 yards passing and four touchdowns. He also ran for 91 yards to save Texas on a night the program honored its 1969 national championship team with special uniforms and a halftime celebration.
He completed six passes on Texas' final drive and ran for a first down on third down. He threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to Devin Duvernay, who finished with eight catches for 110 yards.
Texas may need Ehlinger to be that good every week as the Longhorns' defense continues its struggles heading in the back half of the Big 12 schedule and the Longhorns hoping to get a championship game rematch with No. 5 Oklahoma.
''A win's a win,'' Ehlinger said. ''Very thankful we were able to pull that out.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: The Jayhawks came in with the worst offense in the Big 12 but they were explosive under new offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, who was calling his first game after being promoted by Miles two weeks ago. Dearmon was coaching at NAIA program Bethel University last season but dialed up big-hit plays against the Longhorns time and again.
''I got guys that are fighting like hell to be a part of what we're doing here and Dearmon is one of them,'' Miles said.
Texas: The Longhorns defense came in as the worst in the Big 12 and lived down it. Texas gave up huge chunk plays, whiffed on tackles, looked lost in coverage and couldn't protect a lead. The Longhorns have allowed three 100-yard rushers in the last two games.
''They have a great running back who can make a lot of people miss in space, who is very explosive,'' Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai said.
ROACH TENTACLES
Texas defensive end Malcolm Roach was suspended for the first half after a targeting penalty a week earlier against Oklahoma. He made a big impact with his return as Williams found tougher running in the second half. Roach also got the surge up the middle to block the extra point that Texas returned the other way. Herman called it the ''play of the game.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
This was the kind of game that could drop Texas in the rankings if voters decide to punish them for nearly losing at home to the worst team in the Big 12. Herman noted the Longhorns gutted out a win on weekend other ranked programs lost, but this one felt like Texas might pay a price.
SLOPPY SPECIAL TEAMS
Kansas kicker Liam Jones had a rollercoaster night. He kicked two fields, including a career-long 46-yarder. He also missed one, had another one blocked and had the extra point blocked in the fourth quarter. He also kicked three kickoffs out of bounds.
UP NEXT
Baylor host Texas Tech on next Saturday.
Texas plays at TCU next Saturday
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-L.Jones kicks 63 yards from KAN 35 out of bounds at the TEX 2.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(15:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 41 for 6 yards (98-C.Sampson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 41(15:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 46 for 5 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(14:40 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to KAN 48 for 6 yards (1-B.Torneden13-H.Defense).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 48(14:06 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to KAN 42 for 6 yards (5-A.Kamara).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(13:37 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to KAN 14 for 28 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(13:23 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:01 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Missed FG (7 plays, 47 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:56 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(12:56 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 26 for 1 yard (25-B.Foster33-D.Gbenda).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 26(12:56 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson. Penalty on TEX 4-A.Cook Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KAN 26. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(12:30 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 45 for 4 yards (49-T.Graham). Penalty on TEX 99-K.Coburn Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at KAN 45.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(12:21 - 1st) 1-P.Williams runs ob at TEX 28 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(11:55 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 28(11:34 - 1st) 12-T.Locklin to TEX 27 for 1 yard (40-A.Adeoye).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 27(11:30 - 1st) to TEX 27 FUMBLES. 1-P.Williams to TEX 28 for -1 yard (49-T.Graham).
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - KANSAS 28(10:49 - 1st) 46-L.Jones 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (10 plays, 72 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(10:02 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to TEX 36 for 8 yards (1-B.Torneden11-M.Lee).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 36(9:56 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 41 for 5 yards (98-C.Sampson15-K.Johnson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(9:30 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to KAN 47 for 12 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(9:16 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to KAN 41 for 6 yards (12-J.McCullough).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 41(8:56 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to KAN 27 for 14 yards (2-C.Harris).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 27(8:12 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to KAN 19 for 8 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 19(7:55 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to KAN 15 for 4 yards (24-R.Thomas1-B.Torneden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(7:33 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 15(7:28 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith to KAN 10 for 5 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 10(7:10 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on KAN Holding declined.
|
PAT Good
|(6:38 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- FG (5 plays, 74 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:31 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 21 for 21 yards (50-B.Vaughns).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(6:31 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 24 for 3 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|
+65 YD
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 24(6:26 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to TEX 11 for 65 yards (4-A.Cook).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 11(5:53 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley to TEX 7 for 4 yards (31-D.Overshown).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 7(5:21 - 1st) 5-S.Robinson to TEX 5 for 2 yards (50-B.Vaughns).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 5(4:42 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - KANSAS 5(4:08 - 1st) 46-L.Jones 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Downs (7 plays, 37 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:04 - 1st) 46-L.Jones kicks 65 yards from KAN 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 13 for 13 yards (85-H.Kaufman).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(4:01 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 15 for 2 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 15(3:57 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 26 for 11 yards (13-H.Defense11-E.Naylor).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(3:28 - 1st) Penalty on KAN 13-H.Defense Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TEX 26. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(3:28 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 33 for -8 yards (19-G.Potter5-A.Kamara).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - TEXAS 33(3:01 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 18 - TEXAS 33(2:32 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 49 for 16 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 49(2:26 - 1st) 16-J.Smith to TEX 50 for 1 yard.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(1:48 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to TEX 46 for 4 yards (42-M.Bimage).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 46(1:41 - 1st) 18-V.Gardner to TEX 46 for no gain (93-T.Sweat).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 46(1:13 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to TEX 39 for 7 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(0:41 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 39(0:30 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to TEX 32 for 7 yards (25-B.Foster).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - KANSAS 32(0:26 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley runs ob at TEX 17 for 15 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 17(15:00 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to TEX 10 for 7 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 10(14:53 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley to TEX 2 for 8 yards (25-B.Foster).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 2 - KANSAS 2(14:20 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 61-M.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 2. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - KANSAS 7(13:46 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:30 - 2nd) 46-L.Jones extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(13:24 - 2nd) Penalty on TEX 25-B.Foster Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KAN 35. No Play.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Downs (9 plays, 43 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:24 - 2nd) 46-L.Jones kicks 33 yards from KAN 50 Downed at the TEX 17.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(13:24 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 33 for 16 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(13:23 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 38 for 5 yards (90-J.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 38(13:07 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 42 for 4 yards (5-A.Kamara27-D.Ford).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 42(12:47 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to KAN 48 for 10 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(12:25 - 2nd) Penalty on TEX 75-J.Angilau False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 48. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEXAS 47(11:53 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to KAN 46 for 7 yards (27-D.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 46(11:38 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 46(11:06 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith to KAN 40 for 6 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 40(11:01 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Brewer.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (4 plays, 60 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(10:28 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to TEX 10 for 50 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 10(10:25 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to TEX 8 for 2 yards (31-D.Overshown).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 8(9:56 - 2nd) 12-T.Locklin to TEX 7 for 1 yard (98-M.Ojomo40-A.Adeoye).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 7(9:22 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:45 - 2nd) 46-L.Jones extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:38 - 2nd) 46-L.Jones kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(8:38 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 26 for 1 yard (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 26(8:38 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 28 for 2 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 28(8:04 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 18 for -10 yards (19-G.Potter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - TEXAS 18(7:29 - 2nd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 55 yards from TEX 18. 23-K.Logan to KAN 41 for 14 yards (39-M.Estell50-B.Vaughns).
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(6:50 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 18-V.Gardner. 18-V.Gardner to KAN 46 for 5 yards (31-D.Overshown).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 46(6:41 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 4-A.Parchment False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 46. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 41(6:06 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 46 for 5 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 46(5:51 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - KANSAS 46(5:23 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 38 yards from KAN 46 to TEX 16 fair catch by 19-B.Jones.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (10 plays, 84 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 16(5:18 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 48 for 32 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(5:10 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to KAN 47 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 47(4:53 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 47(4:17 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to KAN 23 for 24 yards (43-J.Dineen).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23(4:13 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to KAN 20 for 3 yards (3-E.Hempstead).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 20(3:55 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to KAN 16 for 4 yards (94-C.Cole).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 16(3:42 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to KAN 10 for 6 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 10(3:14 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 10(3:01 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to KAN 5 for 5 yards (19-G.Potter).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 5(2:56 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:25 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Missed FG (11 plays, 56 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:19 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(2:19 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 33 for 8 yards (25-B.Foster).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - KANSAS 33(2:19 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley to KAN 35 for 2 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(1:57 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 78-H.Adeniji False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KANSAS 30(1:37 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - KANSAS 30(1:25 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to KAN 43 for 13 yards (70-C.Jones).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 43(1:19 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams pushed ob at TEX 32 for 25 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32(1:09 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 32(1:02 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to TEX 21 for 11 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(0:56 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter runs ob at TEX 19 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 19(0:40 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 19(0:35 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - KANSAS 19(0:29 - 2nd) 46-L.Jones 37 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 46-J.Ossai. out of bounds at the TEX 12.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 27 for 2 yards (50-B.Vaughns).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(15:00 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 41 for 14 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(14:27 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 29-B.Miles.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 41(14:11 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 41(14:06 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to TEX 48 for 11 yards (4-A.Cook).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(13:59 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to TEX 49 for -1 yard (25-B.Foster99-K.Coburn).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 49(13:43 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs ob at TEX 27 for 22 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(13:08 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley runs ob at TEX 20 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 20(12:53 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 29-B.Miles. 29-B.Miles runs ob at TEX 18 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - KANSAS 18(12:23 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley to TEX 16 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16(11:58 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 16(11:35 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to TEX 7 for 9 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - KANSAS 7(11:31 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to TEX 4 for 3 yards (50-B.Vaughns).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 4 - KANSAS 4(10:46 - 3rd) Penalty on KAN 67-K.Feder False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 4. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - KANSAS 9(10:12 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:52 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- FG (8 plays, 54 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:48 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(9:48 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 30 for 5 yards (98-C.Sampson).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30(9:48 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 47 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(9:28 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 47(9:00 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to KAN 40 for 13 yards (12-J.McCullough).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(8:53 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to KAN 26 for 14 yards (19-G.Potter11-M.Lee).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(8:38 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 26(8:22 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at KAN 32 for -6 yards (43-J.Dineen).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 16 - TEXAS 32(8:19 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to KAN 21 for 11 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TEXAS 21(7:41 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:03 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(6:59 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 33 for 8 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - KANSAS 33(6:59 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Sosinski.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 33(6:30 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to TEX 47 for 20 yards (50-B.Vaughns).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(6:24 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley to TEX 41 for 6 yards. Penalty on KAN 58-A.Mane Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 47. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - KANSAS 43(5:57 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 18-V.Gardner. 18-V.Gardner to KAN 46 for 3 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - KANSAS 46(5:40 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 47 for 1 yard (19-B.Jones).
|
Sack
|
3 & 16 - KANSAS 47(5:01 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley sacked at KAN 40 for -7 yards (31-D.Overshown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - KANSAS 40(4:27 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 39 yards from KAN 40 to TEX 21 fair catch by 16-J.Smith.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (13 plays, 79 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(3:49 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 34 for 13 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(3:42 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 35 for 1 yard.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 35(3:28 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 43 for 8 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 43(2:48 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 47 for 4 yards. Penalty on TEX 52-S.Cosmi Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 43. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - TEXAS 33(2:12 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 48 for 15 yards (24-R.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(1:48 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to KAN 48 for 4 yards (43-J.Dineen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 48(1:28 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 48(0:50 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to KAN 44 for 4 yards (12-J.McCullough).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 44(0:47 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to KAN 40 for 4 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(0:25 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to KAN 29 for 11 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(15:00 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to KAN 17 for 12 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(14:46 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to KAN 14 for 3 yards (94-C.Cole).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 14(14:32 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:07 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (11 plays, 28 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:01 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(14:01 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 33-D.Gbenda Offside 5 yards enforced at KAN 25. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 5 - KANSAS 30(14:01 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 27 for -3 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(14:01 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 87-J.Luavasa. 87-J.Luavasa to KAN 32 for 5 yards (4-A.Cook).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - KANSAS 32(13:24 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 46 for 14 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(12:48 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 46 for no gain (50-B.Vaughns).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 46(12:19 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 45 for -1 yard (42-M.Bimage).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - KANSAS 45(11:47 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot. Penalty on TEX 4-A.Cook Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KAN 45. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(11:22 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley scrambles to TEX 42 for -2 yards (31-D.Overshown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - KANSAS 42(11:17 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - KANSAS 42(10:42 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 12 - KANSAS 42(10:35 - 4th) Penalty on KAN 1-B.Torneden False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 42. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - KANSAS 47(10:29 - 4th) 80-K.Thompson punts 38 yards from TEX 47 to TEX 9 fair catch by 19-B.Jones.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:06 - 4th) 46-L.Jones kicks 63 yards from KAN 35 out of bounds at the TEX 2.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(10:06 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 39 for 4 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 39(10:06 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 38 for -1 yard (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 38(9:41 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to KAN 43 for 19 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(9:02 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:40 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- FG (6 plays, 47 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:32 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 25 for 25 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(8:32 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 34 for 9 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 34(8:25 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 36 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(7:51 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley to TEX 28 for 36 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(7:31 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 28(7:18 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 28(7:12 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - KANSAS 28(7:06 - 4th) 46-L.Jones 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Fumble (2 plays, 11 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:01 - 4th) 46-L.Jones kicks 40 yards from KAN 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(6:56 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 23 for -2 yards (19-G.Potter).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - TEXAS 23(6:56 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith to TEX 36 FUMBLES (11-M.Lee). 1-B.Torneden to TEX 36 for no gain.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (6 plays, 36 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(6:28 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to TEX 36 for no gain (99-K.Coburn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 36(6:19 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 36(5:40 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
+23 YD
|
4 & 10 - KANSAS 36(5:34 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to TEX 13 for 23 yards (4-A.Cook).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 13(5:28 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to TEX 11 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 11(5:04 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:31 - 4th) 46-L.Jones extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:25 - 4th) 46-L.Jones kicks 50 yards from KAN 35 out of bounds at the TEX 15.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(4:25 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 32 for -3 yards (5-A.Kamara).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TEXAS 32(4:25 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - TEXAS 32(3:44 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TEX 46 for 14 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(3:39 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to KAN 3 for 51 yards (19-G.Potter).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TEXAS 3(3:13 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:52 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:47 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(2:47 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 26 for 1 yard (5-D.Jamison).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 26(2:47 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 33 for 7 yards (11-C.Adimora).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 33(2:25 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 37 for 4 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(2:15 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 37(1:58 - 4th) 5-S.Robinson to KAN 37 for no gain (50-B.Vaughns46-J.Ossai).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 37(1:53 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 42 for 5 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+36 YD
|
4 & 5 - KANSAS 42(1:47 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to TEX 22 for 36 yards (39-M.Estell11-C.Adimora).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(1:42 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:15 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to TEX End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- End of Game (10 plays, 65 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:11 - 4th) 46-L.Jones kicks 40 yards from KAN 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 80-C.Brewer.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(1:11 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TEX 30 for 5 yards. Penalty on TEX 56-Z.Shackelford Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TEX 25.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEXAS 20(1:11 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TEX 36 for 16 yards (5-A.Kamara).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(1:01 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 40 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 40(0:50 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Brewer.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 40(0:43 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 48 for 8 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(0:39 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 48(0:30 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to KAN 32 for 20 yards (24-R.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(0:26 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger spikes the ball at KAN 32 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 32(0:15 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to KAN 22 for 10 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(0:14 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to KAN 15 for 7 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 15(0:08 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|33
|Rushing
|13
|15
|Passing
|11
|17
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|562
|618
|Total Plays
|86
|85
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|259
|239
|Rush Attempts
|39
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.6
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|303
|379
|Comp. - Att.
|27-47
|31-45
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|8-86
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.3
|1-55.0
|Return Yards
|62
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-46
|1-13
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|303
|PASS YDS
|379
|
|
|259
|RUSH YDS
|239
|
|
|562
|TOTAL YDS
|618
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
