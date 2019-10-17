|
|
|LALAF
|ARKST
UL-Lafayette beats Arkansas State 37-20
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Raymond Calais and Elijah Mitchell each ran for a pair of touchdowns to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat Arkansas State 37-20 on Thursday night.
Calais and Mitchell each scored in the fourth quarter to help the Ragin' Cajuns (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) pull away. Mitchell scored from 1 yard for a 30-20 lead with 6:19 left and Calais added a 38-yard TD run with 3:18 left.
Calais ran eight times for 144 yards and Mitchell ran 23 times for 109 yards.
The Red Wolves (3-4, 1-2) trailed 24-10 at halftime. Blake Grupe kicked a 46-yard field goal in the third quarter and Layne Hatcher threw a 25-yard TD pass to Kirk Merritt to cut the deficit to 24-20 early in the fourth.
Hatcher passed for 303 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Marcel Murray ran for 164 yards on 35 carries and Omar Bayless caught nine passes for 150 yards.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (13 plays, 100 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares kicks 60 yards from ULL 35 to ARKS 5 fair catch by 82-B.Bowling.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 5(15:00 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to ARKS 15 for 10 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 15(14:59 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 35 for 20 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(14:45 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 38 for 3 yards (50-A.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 38(14:23 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 40 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill38-T.Miller).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 40(13:59 - 1st) Penalty on ULL 4-Z.Hill Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(13:36 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 45(13:36 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 48 for 3 yards (17-C.Manac).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 48(13:03 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ULL 26 for 26 yards (29-B.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 26(12:18 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ULL 23 for 3 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 23(11:58 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ULL 17 for 6 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 17(11:35 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ULL 13 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 13(11:15 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ULL 10 for 3 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 10(10:43 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 82-B.Bowling. 82-B.Bowling runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:17 - 1st) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:13 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 41 yards from ARKS 35. 24-P.Migl to ULL 32 for 8 yards (51-K.Louis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 32(10:13 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 36 for 4 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 36(10:06 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ULL 30 for -6 yards FUMBLES (50-W.Bradley-King). 1-L.Lewis to ULL 30 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - LALAF 30(9:46 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 35 for 5 yards (95-J.Carbonell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - LALAF 35(9:05 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 41 yards from ULL 35 to ARKS 24 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(8:34 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 24(8:27 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Murray.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 24(8:22 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 25 for 1 yard (4-Z.Hill).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARKST 25(8:18 - 1st) 41-C.Grace punts 75 yards from ARKS 25 to ULL End Zone. touchback. Penalty on ARKS 46-S.Cottengim Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ULL 20.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (5 plays, 36 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(7:22 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 33 for 8 yards (95-J.Carbonell).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 33(7:10 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 95-J.Carbonell Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 33. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 38(6:50 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 49 for 11 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(6:30 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to ARKS 44 for 7 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 44(5:58 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Calais.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 44(5:58 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ARKS 44 for no gain (34-D.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARKST 44(5:51 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 35 yards from ARKS 44 to ARKS 9 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 9(5:08 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 32 for 23 yards (27-C.Solomon6-K.Moncrief).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(5:00 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 26 for -6 yards (4-Z.Hill97-J.Nelson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - ARKST 26(4:41 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 30 for 4 yards (4-Z.Hill97-J.Nelson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ARKST 30(4:07 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARKST 30(3:39 - 1st) 41-C.Grace punts 44 yards from ARKS 30 out of bounds at the ULL 26.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(3:32 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 26(3:24 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 28 for 2 yards (32-T.Chambers).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 28(3:17 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to ARKS 41 for 31 yards (12-N.Page).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(2:42 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 36 for 5 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 36(2:19 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 31 for 5 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(2:00 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to ARKS 14 for 17 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 14(1:34 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to ARKS 6 for 8 yards (3-B.Edmonds12-N.Page).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 6(1:09 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 1 for 5 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LALAF 1(0:31 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:16 - 1st) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- FG (16 plays, 71 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:11 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares kicks 64 yards from ULL 35. 88-J.Foreman to ARKS 21 for 20 yards (30-B.Bishop).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 21(0:11 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 37 for 16 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(0:06 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 39 for 2 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 39(15:00 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 46 for 7 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 46(14:32 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 49 for 3 yards (94-D.Hutchinson).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(14:03 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ULL 36 for 15 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(13:42 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ULL 35 for 1 yard (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 35(13:27 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ULL 34 for 1 yard. Team penalty on ULL 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at ULL 35. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 30(12:59 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ULL 28 for 2 yards (8-K.Wilkerson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 28(12:45 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ULL 22 for 6 yards (2-L.McCaskill59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 22(12:23 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ULL 18 for 4 yards (50-A.Jones2-L.McCaskill).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 18(12:09 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ULL 17 for 1 yard (4-Z.Hill52-C.LeBlanc).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 17(11:48 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ULL 13 for 4 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 13(11:06 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ULL 11 for 2 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 11(10:42 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ULL 8 for 3 yards (15-B.Higgins3-J.Dillon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 8(10:20 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ULL 8 for no gain (94-D.Hutchinson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 8(9:48 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ARKST 8(9:09 - 2nd) 25-B.Grupe 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:04 - 2nd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 58 yards from ARKS 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 26 for 19 yards (45-T.Ayers).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(9:00 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 28 for 2 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 28(8:55 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 30 for 2 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 30(8:26 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to ULL 43 for 13 yards (34-D.Jackson15-K.Thurmon).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(7:46 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 47 for 4 yards (50-W.Bradley-King).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 47(7:24 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to ARKS 37 for 16 yards (2-K.Davis).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(6:50 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 28 for 9 yards (51-K.Louis).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 28(6:13 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to ARKS 21 for 7 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 21(5:53 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 11 for 10 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 11(5:33 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell runs 11 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ARKS Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(5:18 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (7 plays, 22 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:12 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 62 yards from ULL 35. 88-J.Foreman to ARKS 16 for 13 yards (2-L.McCaskill). Penalty on ARKS 45-T.Ayers Unsportsmanlike conduct 8 yards enforced at ARKS 16.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 8(5:12 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 20 for 12 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(5:05 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 23 for 3 yards (97-J.Nelson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 23(4:55 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 23(4:15 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 31 for 8 yards (10-A.Washington).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(4:06 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 31(3:48 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 30 for -1 yard (3-J.Dillon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARKST 30(3:40 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARKST 30(3:02 - 2nd) 41-C.Grace punts 50 yards from ARKS 30 to ULL 20 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (1 plays, 80 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+80 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(2:55 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:46 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:35 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(2:35 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 24 for -1 yard (17-C.Manac).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARKST 24(2:35 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 26 for 2 yards (11-M.Jacquet59-J.Boudreaux).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARKST 26(2:07 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 23 for -3 yards (17-C.Manac).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARKST 23(2:00 - 2nd) 41-C.Grace punts 41 yards from ARKS 23 to the ULL 36 downed by 46-S.Cottengim.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (11 plays, 56 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 36(1:53 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to ULL 47 for 11 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 47(1:39 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ARKS 44 for 9 yards (12-N.Page).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 44(1:34 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 40 for 4 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 40(1:30 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Johnson.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 40(1:20 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ARKS 26 for 14 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(1:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 26(1:08 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to ARKS 19 for 7 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 19(1:02 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 15 for 4 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 15(0:41 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 15(0:28 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 15(0:28 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles pushed ob at ARKS 8 for 7 yards (37-L.Wescott).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LALAF 8(0:21 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:11 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 53 yards from ULL 35. 1-S.Johnson to ARKS 12 for no gain.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 12(0:06 - 2nd) kneels at ARKS 10 for -2 yards.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Interception (3 plays, -60 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 18 yards from ARKS 35 to ULL 47 fair catch by 18-J.Williams.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 47(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on ARKS 82-B.Bowling Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at ULL 47. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 38(15:00 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 35 for 3 yards (50-W.Bradley-King95-J.Carbonell).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 35(15:00 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 26 for 9 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(15:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-J.Smith at ARKS 2. 24-J.Smith to ARKS 2 for no gain.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (9 plays, 44 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 2(14:40 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 21 for 19 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 21(14:15 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 23 for 2 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 23(14:07 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 33 for 10 yards (25-D.Wallace).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(13:46 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 37 for 4 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 37(13:20 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 38 for 1 yard (59-J.Boudreaux11-M.Jacquet).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 38(13:04 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to ARKS 45 for 7 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(12:36 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 44 for -1 yard. Penalty on ARKS 79-J.Horst Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 45. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 20 - ARKST 35(11:52 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 28 for -7 yards (15-B.Higgins).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 27 - ARKST 28(11:52 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 32 for 4 yards (29-B.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 23 - ARKST 32(11:31 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 39 for 7 yards (17-C.Manac27-C.Solomon).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - ARKST 39(10:58 - 3rd) 41-C.Grace punts 36 yards from ARKS 39 to the ULL 25 downed by 9-J.Adams.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(9:41 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 26 for 1 yard (34-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 26(9:31 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 29 for 3 yards (50-W.Bradley-King).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 29(9:01 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - LALAF 29(8:16 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 44 yards from ULL 29. 3-B.Edmonds to ARKS 29 for 2 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- FG (9 plays, 42 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(8:10 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 38 for 9 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 38(8:01 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 42 for 4 yards (59-J.Boudreaux16-P.Butler).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(7:36 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 47 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 47(7:19 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs ob at ARKS 47 for no gain. Team penalty on ULL 12 players 5 yards enforced at ARKS 47. No Play.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(6:58 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to ULL 27 for 21 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(6:36 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ULL 24 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 24(6:13 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ULL 20 for 4 yards. Penalty on ARKS 81-J.Isaac Holding 10 yards enforced at ULL 20.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARKST 30(5:48 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ULL 29 for 1 yard (56-T.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ARKST 29(5:19 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - ARKST 29(4:40 - 3rd) 25-B.Grupe 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:35 - 3rd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 59 yards from ARKS 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 22 for 16 yards (21-J.Gamble).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 22(4:29 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 29 for 7 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 29(4:24 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 32 for 3 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 32(4:02 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 38 for 6 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 38(3:48 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 43 for 5 yards (95-J.Carbonell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(3:20 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 44 for 1 yard (3-B.Edmonds34-D.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 44(2:56 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 9-T.Ragas. 9-T.Ragas to ULL 48 for 4 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 48(2:21 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 48 for no gain (15-K.Thurmon).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 48(1:53 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 38 yards from ULL 48 to ARKS 14 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (11 plays, 86 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 14(1:01 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 15 for 1 yard (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 15(0:53 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 15 for no gain (17-C.Manac27-C.Solomon).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARKST 15(0:12 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 30 for 15 yards (19-E.Garror).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(15:00 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 35 for 5 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 35(14:30 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 37 for 2 yards (25-D.Wallace).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 37(14:14 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones to ARKS 39 for 2 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 39(14:02 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 42 for 3 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(13:36 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 46 for 4 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 46(13:16 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 39 for -7 yards (15-B.Higgins3-J.Dillon).
|
+36 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARKST 39(12:52 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 81-J.Isaac. 81-J.Isaac to ULL 25 for 36 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(12:11 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:45 - 4th) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (13 plays, 47 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:35 - 4th) 99-D.Foncham kicks 64 yards from ARKS 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 48 for 47 yards (27-D.Medley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(11:35 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 48 for 4 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 48(11:27 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 48 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 48(11:08 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to ARKS 38 for 10 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 38(10:28 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to ARKS 33 for 5 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 33(10:07 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 22-N.Ralston. 22-N.Ralston to ARKS 27 for 6 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 27(9:43 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to ARKS 17 for 10 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(9:25 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 11 for 6 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 11(9:07 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 9 for 2 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 9(8:38 - 4th) Penalty on ULL 74-M.Mitchell False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 9. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 14(8:13 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to ARKS 6 for 8 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - LALAF 6(7:47 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 3 for 3 yards (50-W.Bradley-King).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 3(7:27 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 1 for 2 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 1(7:06 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(6:25 - 4th) 36-S.Artigue extra point is no good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Downs (9 plays, 23 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:19 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35. 1-S.Johnson to ARKS 20 for 20 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(6:19 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 41 for 21 yards. Penalty on ARKS 74-A.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - ARKST 10(6:14 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 20 - ARKST 10(5:45 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 24 for 14 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARKST 24(5:40 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 34 for 10 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(5:25 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 42 for 8 yards (2-L.McCaskill11-M.Jacquet).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 42(4:56 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 44 for 2 yards (50-A.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 42(4:34 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 43 for 1 yard (50-A.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 43(4:34 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 43 for no gain (4-Z.Hill38-T.Miller).
|
-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 43(4:18 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 41 for -2 yards (17-C.Manac38-T.Miller).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (2 plays, 41 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(3:35 - 4th) 4-R.Calais to ARKS 38 for 3 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 38(3:32 - 4th) 4-R.Calais runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:27 - 4th) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Interception (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:18 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares kicks 61 yards from ULL 35. 1-S.Johnson to ARKS 28 for 24 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 28(3:18 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 45 for 17 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(3:11 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ULL 6 for 49 yards (10-A.Washington).
|
Int
|
1 & 6 - ARKST 6(3:01 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 10-A.Washington at ULL 6. 10-A.Washington touchback.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- End of Game (7 plays, 23 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(2:36 - 4th) Penalty on ULL 16-C.Fields Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at ULL 20. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(2:28 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 24 for 14 yards (35-A.Carter).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(2:28 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 27 for 3 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 27(1:45 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 29 for 2 yards (37-L.Wescott).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 29(1:07 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to ULL 30 for 1 yard (14-A.Fletcher).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 30(0:56 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to ARKS 46 for 24 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 46(0:50 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis kneels at ARKS 47 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|27
|Rushing
|15
|11
|Passing
|10
|14
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|9-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|490
|466
|Total Plays
|70
|83
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|315
|170
|Rush Attempts
|46
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|175
|296
|Comp. - Att.
|17-24
|23-34
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|7-63
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|5
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|5-49.2
|Return Yards
|90
|79
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-90
|5-77
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|175
|PASS YDS
|296
|
|
|315
|RUSH YDS
|170
|
|
|490
|TOTAL YDS
|466
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
