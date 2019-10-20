|
|
|TENN
|BAMA
No. 1 Alabama survives Tua injury, beats Tennessee 35-13
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) With Tua Tagovailoa hurt, No. 1 Alabama turned to the defense and Najee Harris to pull out a 35-13 victory over Tennessee on Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) faced its first test of the season without last season's Heisman Trophy runner-up against the five-touchdown underdogs. Both starting quarterbacks left the game before halftime, and the Volunteers (2-5, 1-3) put up a fight much of the way.
Tagovailoa, the leader of a normally high-powered offense, left with an ankle injury in the second quarter and coach Nick Saban said he is likely to miss the next game against Arkansas. He called time out before the play clock ran out after a sack.
''I didn't even know he was hurt,'' Saban said. ''He said he felt like he twisted his ankle.''
Tennessee freshman Brian Maurer had already exited with an unspecified injury, replaced by former starter Jarrett Guarantano.
The end result was familiar: Alabama's 13th consecutive win over the rival Vols.
Trevon Diggs recovered Guarantano's fumble on fourth-and-goal from the 1 and raced 100 yards for a touchdown to end the threat. Tennessee could have cut the deficit to a touchdown, down 28-13.
''This is the first time we had to grind one out and we really had to make plays,'' Saban said.
Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt had some angry words for Guarantano as the quarterback walked toward the sideline, pointing his finger toward him and briefly grabbing at his facemask.
Harris was already delivering before Tagovailoa's injury. He wound up running for 105 yards and two touchdowns and adding 48 yards on four catches. It was the second straight 100-yard game for a playmaker often overshadowed by Tagovailoa and the passing game.
Alabama got a cushion when reserve wide receiver Slade Bolden threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Miller Forristall in the end zone with 4:55 in the third. Bolden did a celebratory dance toward the sideline, where he was swarmed by teammates.
It was a needed pick-me-up with the Vols riding momentum and having cut it to 21-13 with a field goal. The defense then made a stop with Terrell Lewis sacking Guarantano on third down.
Tagovailoa finished 11-of-12 passing for 155 yards but also threw an interception on first-and-goal from the 2 when he scrambled around and forced the ball. Backup Mac Jones passed for 72 yards and is expected to get his first start.
TAKEAWAY
Tennessee: Came closer to the Tide than any other opponent this season. Had 13 penalties for 93 yards. Guarantano was 7 of 16 for 55 yards. Maurer was 5 of 7 for 62 yards with an interception.
Alabama: Survived a rare bad decision by Tagovailoa and his injury. A young defense delivered when it had to. Alabama also was heavily penalized, flagged eight times for 93 yards.
TARGETING
Tennessee middle linebacker Daniel Bituli was ejected for targeting in the second quarter for a hit on receiver Jerry Jeudy near the goal line. The Vols were without linebacker Henry To'o To'o for the first half for a targeting infraction against Mississippi State.
ICING THE KICKER
When Alabama's Joseph Bulovas lined up for a 41-yard field goal attempt late in the first half, Tennessee called time out. Then another one, and finally a third while Tide fans booed. The strategy may have worked because Bulovas' kick went wide left.
UP NEXT
Tennessee hosts South Carolina, which lost 38-27 to No. 9 Florida.
Alabama hosts Arkansas, coming off a 51-10 loss to No. 11 Auburn.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 15 for 13 yards (10-A.Kaho18-S.Bolden).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 15(15:00 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 14 for -1 yard (99-R.Davis33-A.Jennings).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - TENN 14(14:56 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson to TEN 17 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TENN 17(14:17 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 8 - TENN 17(13:45 - 1st) Team penalty on TEN Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at TEN 17. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TENN 12(13:40 - 1st) 47-J.Doyle punts 36 yards from TEN 12. 17-J.Waddle pushed ob at TEN 35 for 13 yards (15-J.Jennings).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (7 plays, 35 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(13:40 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to TEN 16 for 19 yards (41-K.George).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 16(13:27 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TEN 10 for 6 yards (13-D.Johnson26-T.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 10(13:06 - 1st) Penalty on BAMA 74-J.Wills False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 10. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 15(12:34 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs. Penalty on TEN 20-B.Thompson Pass interference 13 yards enforced at TEN 15. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - BAMA 2(12:17 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TEN 1 for 1 yard (12-S.Shamburger97-D.Middleton).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 1(12:11 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Forristall. Penalty on TEN 18-N.Warrior Holding 0 yards enforced at TEN 1. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BAMA 1(11:33 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:28 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Interception (3 plays, 42 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:22 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 20 for 15 yards (22-N.Harris).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(11:22 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to TEN 25 for 5 yards (21-J.Mayden).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 25(11:18 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 33 for 8 yards (8-C.Harris).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(10:41 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings INTERCEPTED by 21-J.Mayden at TEN 42. 21-J.Mayden to TEN 38 for 4 yards (15-J.Jennings).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Interception (5 plays, -3 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(10:12 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to TEN 24 for 14 yards (19-D.Taylor).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(10:06 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs to TEN 26 for -2 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAMA 26(9:32 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris pushed ob at TEN 17 for 9 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 17(8:55 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to TEN 2 for 15 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
Int
|
1 & 2 - BAMA 2(8:25 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-N.Warrior at TEN End Zone. 18-N.Warrior to BAMA 41 for 59 yards (11-H.Ruggs).
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 41(7:50 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to BAMA 40 for 1 yard (24-T.Lewis).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 40(7:33 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer to BAMA 41 for -1 yard (24-T.Lewis).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 41(6:59 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to BAMA 21 for 20 yards. Penalty on BAMA 99-R.Davis Offside declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 21(6:19 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Wood-Anderson. Penalty on BAMA 24-T.Lewis Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 21. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 11(5:52 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer complete to 9-T.Jordan. 9-T.Jordan to BAMA 15 for -4 yards (8-C.Harris). Penalty on TEN 15-J.Jennings Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 11. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 20 - TENN 21(5:45 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to BAMA 3 for 18 yards (8-C.Harris15-X.McKinney).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 3(5:27 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to BAMA 2 for 1 yard (24-T.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 2(4:51 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:25 - 1st) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:21 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 30 yards from TEN 35 to BAMA 35 fair catch by 88-M.Tennison.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(4:21 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 48 for 13 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(4:21 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TEN 47 for 5 yards (94-M.Butler35-D.Bituli).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 47(3:52 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TEN 42 for 5 yards (90-G.Emerson).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(3:03 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs pushed ob at TEN 24 for 18 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(2:42 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TEN 19 for 5 yards (95-K.Bennett2-A.Taylor). Penalty on TEN 35-D.Bituli Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at TEN 19.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - BAMA 9(2:12 - 1st) 24-B.Robinson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:42 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- FG (14 plays, 55 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:35 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(1:35 - 1st) Penalty on TEN 64-W.Morris False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 25. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - TENN 20(1:35 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to TEN 36 for 16 yards (21-J.Mayden15-X.McKinney).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(1:35 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 37 for 1 yard (24-T.Lewis99-R.Davis).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 37(1:11 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to TEN 45 for 8 yards (21-J.Mayden).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 45(0:27 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 47 for 2 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(15:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 47(14:20 - 2nd) 9-T.Jordan to BAMA 20 for 33 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(14:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano to BAMA 18 for 2 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TENN 18(13:49 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway. Penalty on BAMA 2-P.Surtain Pass interference 13 yards enforced at BAMA 18. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 5 - TENN 5(13:09 - 2nd) Penalty on TEN 72-D.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 5. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 10(13:04 - 2nd) 9-T.Jordan to BAMA 10 for no gain (8-C.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TENN 10(13:04 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Pope. Team penalty on TEN Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined. Penalty on TEN 75-J.Carvin Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 10. Team penalty on TEN Holding declined.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - TENN 20(12:20 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 20 - TENN 20(12:12 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - TENN 20(12:06 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (8 plays, 82 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:59 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(11:54 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to BAMA 39 for 14 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(11:54 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs to TEN 13 for 48 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 13(11:21 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to TEN 16 for -3 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - BAMA 16(10:46 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 24-B.Robinson. 24-B.Robinson to TEN 8 for 8 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 8(10:05 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to TEN 1 for 7 yards (35-D.Bituli18-N.Warrior).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 8(9:21 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to TEN 1 for 7 yards (35-D.Bituli18-N.Warrior).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - BAMA 1(9:21 - 2nd) Penalty on TEN 35-D.Bituli Personal Foul 0 yards enforced at TEN 1. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BAMA 1(9:21 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:06 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:02 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 57 yards from BAMA 35. 1-M.Callaway pushed ob at TEN 24 for 16 yards (9-J.Battle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 24(9:02 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 24(8:57 - 2nd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 35 for 11 yards (8-C.Harris5-S.Carter).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(8:48 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer. Penalty on BAMA 7-T.Diggs Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEN 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 50(8:18 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Pope.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 50(8:12 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to BAMA 45 FUMBLES (21-J.Mayden). 4-D.Wood-Anderson to BAMA 45 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 50(8:07 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 50(8:07 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles pushed ob at BAMA 49 for 1 yard (58-C.Barmore).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TENN 49(7:59 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 28 yards from BAMA 49 to BAMA 21 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 21(7:37 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa sacked at BAMA 16 for -5 yards (90-G.Emerson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - BAMA 16(7:30 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 24-B.Robinson. 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 21 for 5 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 21(6:54 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 34 for 13 yards (95-K.Bennett22-J.McCollough).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(6:03 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 37 for 3 yards (99-J.Mincey95-K.Bennett).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 37(5:31 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Tennison.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 37(4:52 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones sacked at BAMA 27 for -10 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - BAMA 27(4:48 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard punts 33 yards from BAMA 27 to the TEN 40 downed by 42-J.Moody.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(4:12 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 41 for 1 yard (21-J.Mayden).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 41(4:00 - 2nd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 48 for 7 yards (24-T.Lewis7-T.Diggs).
|
Sack
|
3 & 2 - TENN 48(3:17 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 45 for -3 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TENN 45(2:35 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 38 yards from TEN 45 out of bounds at the BAMA 17.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Halftime (7 plays, 60 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(1:51 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 29 for 12 yards (94-M.Butler90-G.Emerson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(1:44 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 29(1:27 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 33 for 4 yards (6-J.Peterson27-Q.Crouch).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 33(1:23 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 48 for 15 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(0:33 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to TEN 31 for 21 yards (6-J.Peterson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(0:26 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Forristall.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 31(0:12 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall pushed ob at TEN 23 for 8 yards (41-K.George).
|
No Good
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 23(0:07 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 19 for 19 yards (18-N.Warrior). Penalty on BAMA 18-S.Bolden Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at BAMA 19.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 9(15:00 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 6 for -3 yards (94-M.Butler27-Q.Crouch).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - BAMA 6(14:54 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 9 for 3 yards (90-G.Emerson97-D.Middleton).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 9(14:19 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 13 for 4 yards (97-D.Middleton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAMA 13(13:42 - 3rd) 99-T.Perine punts 42 yards from BAMA 13 to TEN 45 fair catch by 1-M.Callaway.
TENN
Volunteers
- FG (11 plays, 40 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(13:08 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler pushed ob at BAMA 30 for 25 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 30(13:01 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to BAMA 30 for no gain (94-D.Dale).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 30(12:41 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to BAMA 21 for 9 yards (5-S.Carter).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 21(12:03 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano to BAMA 19 for 2 yards (5-S.Carter47-B.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 19(11:40 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to BAMA 17 for 2 yards (47-B.Young35-S.Lee).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 17(11:14 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - TENN 17(10:33 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to BAMA 7 for 10 yards (5-S.Carter).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 7 - TENN 7(10:27 - 3rd) 15-J.Jennings pushed ob at BAMA 1 for 6 yards (15-X.McKinney). Penalty on TEN 64-W.Morris Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 7. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 17 - TENN 17(9:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Byrd. Team penalty on TEN Illegal formation declined.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - TENN 17(9:33 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to BAMA 15 for 2 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TENN 15(9:26 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - TENN 15(8:44 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (11 plays, 76 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:37 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 24 for 24 yards (24-A.Beasley6-J.Peterson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(8:32 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 24(8:26 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 24(8:19 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris. Penalty on TEN 19-D.Taylor Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at BAMA 24. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(8:15 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 44 for 5 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 44(8:09 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 47 for 3 yards (90-G.Emerson94-M.Butler).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 47(7:33 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TEN 41 for 12 yards (95-K.Bennett90-G.Emerson).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(7:05 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TEN 23 for 18 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(6:31 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TEN 14 for 9 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 14(5:58 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TEN 5 for 9 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - BAMA 5(5:37 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TEN 6 for -1 yard (97-D.Middleton).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 6(5:23 - 3rd) 18-S.Bolden complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:59 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:55 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 56 yards from BAMA 35. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 23 for 14 yards (8-C.Harris22-N.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 23(4:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings. Penalty on BAMA 15-X.McKinney Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEN 23. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(4:49 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 42 for 4 yards (8-C.Harris48-P.Mathis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 42(4:43 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles pushed ob at TEN 43 for 1 yard (33-A.Jennings).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - TENN 43(4:02 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 35 for -8 yards (24-T.Lewis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TENN 35(3:31 - 3rd) 47-J.Doyle punts 36 yards from TEN 35 to BAMA 29 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(2:50 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 35 for 6 yards (12-S.Shamburger6-J.Peterson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 35(2:43 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at BAMA 41 for 6 yards (22-J.McCollough). Penalty on BAMA 74-J.Wills Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 35. Team penalty on BAMA Holding declined.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - BAMA 25(2:08 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 33 for 8 yards (94-M.Butler).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 33(1:52 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones scrambles to BAMA 37 for 4 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BAMA 37(1:16 - 3rd) 99-T.Perine punts 51 yards from BAMA 37. 1-M.Callaway to TEN 34 for 22 yards (99-T.Perine11-H.Ruggs).
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (16 plays, 66 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(0:39 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 39 for 5 yards (5-S.Carter15-X.McKinney).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 39(0:24 - 3rd) 15-J.Jennings to TEN 40 for 1 yard (33-A.Jennings91-T.Musika).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - TENN 40(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway to BAMA 47 for 13 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(14:16 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to BAMA 42 for 5 yards (91-T.Musika99-R.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TENN 42(13:48 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to BAMA 42 for no gain (33-A.Jennings).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 42(13:12 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler pushed ob at BAMA 34 for 8 yards (36-M.Benton).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(12:32 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to BAMA 35 for -1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - TENN 35(12:07 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 72-D.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 35. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - TENN 40(11:25 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson to BAMA 34 for 6 yards (8-C.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TENN 34(10:59 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway. Penalty on BAMA 2-P.Surtain Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAMA 34. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 19(10:16 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to BAMA 11 for 8 yards (7-T.Diggs21-J.Mayden).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 11(10:10 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan pushed ob at BAMA 2 for 9 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - TENN 2(9:44 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to BAMA 3 for -1 yard (94-D.Dale).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 3(9:16 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to BAMA 2 for 1 yard (33-A.Jennings).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TENN 2(8:39 - 4th) 27-C.Fils-aime to BAMA 1 for 1 yard (35-S.Lee47-B.Young).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TENN 1(8:02 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano Downed at the BAMA End Zone to BAMA 1 FUMBLES. 7-T.Diggs runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Downs (8 plays, 31 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(7:35 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(7:21 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35. 1-M.Callaway pushed ob at TEN 25 for 21 yards (9-J.Battle).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(7:21 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 32 for 7 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 32(7:13 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 32(6:35 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 12-J.Shrout Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEN 32. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 27(6:28 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout sacked at TEN 15 for -12 yards (24-T.Lewis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - BAMA 15(6:28 - 4th) 47-J.Doyle punts 45 yards from TEN 15. 17-J.Waddle to TEN 38 for 22 yards (18-N.Warrior).
TENN
Volunteers
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(5:39 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to TEN 27 for 11 yards (18-N.Warrior22-J.McCollough).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 27(5:20 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to TEN 22 for 5 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TENN 22(4:42 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to TEN 22 for no gain (13-D.Johnson4-W.Burrell).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 22(3:57 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to TEN 16 for 6 yards (19-D.Taylor12-S.Shamburger).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 16(3:13 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to TEN 13 for 3 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 13(2:40 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to TEN 9 for 4 yards (6-J.Peterson98-A.Solomon).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TENN 9(1:56 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to TEN 7 for 2 yards (79-J.Abercrombie98-A.Solomon).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TENN 7(1:13 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to TEN 7 for no gain (98-A.Solomon).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 7(0:33 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout kneels at TEN 5 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|5
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|207
|358
|Total Plays
|61
|58
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|140
|Rush Attempts
|37
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|93
|218
|Comp. - Att.
|12-24
|18-24
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|13-93
|8-93
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.6
|3-42.0
|Return Yards
|160
|82
|Punts - Returns
|1-22
|2-35
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-79
|2-43
|Int. - Returns
|1-59
|1-4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|93
|PASS YDS
|218
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|207
|TOTAL YDS
|358
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
