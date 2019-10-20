|
|
|BOISE
|BYU
BYU upsets No. 14 Boise State 28-25
PROVO, Utah (AP) Baylor Romney threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start to help BYU upset No. 14 Boise State 28-25 on Saturday night and snap a three-game losing streak.
The Cougars turned to Romney, their third-string quarterback, with Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall both sidelined with injuries. He threw two scoring passes to Matt Bushman and helped deliver a second home win for BYU (3-4) over a Top 25 opponent this season.
It is the first time in school history that the Cougars have two home victories over Top 25 opponents in the same season.
''We needed a game like this to get that stone rolling again,'' Bushman said.
Chase Cord, Boise State's No. 2 quarterback, got the call with Hank Bachmeier out because of an injury. He struggled in his first career start, throwing for 185 yards, two touchdowns, and a pair of interceptions.
Boise State (6-1) was dealt a serious blow to its New Year's Six bowl hopes with the team's first loss to BYU since 2015.
''I didn't do anything too crazy,'' BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. ''The players worked extremely hard for this win.''
The Broncos trimmed an 18-point deficit to three late in the fourth quarter. Cord hit Octavius Evans with a 13-yard TD pass and then Akilian Butler with a 5-yard TD pass to make it 28-25 with 3:17 remaining.
''There wasn't one point where we thought we were going to lose,'' Boise State lineman John Molchon said. ''That's the one thing about us. No one had their head down. No one felt very comfortable in the situation. We all really truly believed that we were going to come out on top.''
The Cougars were able to run out the clock after Austin Kafentzis picked up a yard on 4th-and-inches from the BYU 34 with 2:17 left.
BYU took its first lead at 14-10 early in the third quarter when Sione Finau took an option pitch and raced 46 yards untouched for the score. Then the Cougars dug into the bag of tricks to pull away.
Romney hit Bushman with a pair of touchdown passes to extend BYU's lead to 28-10 late in the quarter. On the first one, he faked a QB sneak on 4th down, popped out, and hit Bushman down the middle for 27 yards. Then, following an interception by Jackson Kaufusi, Romney hit a wide-open Bushman down the sideline after a flea flicker for a 39-yard score.
The Cougars racked up 196 yards on just 11 plays in the third quarter.
''Our game plan coming into this game was to be aggressive,'' Romney said. ''We tried in the first half and it didn't really work. In the third quarter, when we had them where we wanted them, that's when it paid off being aggressive.''
Neither team could get much done on offense before halftime. Boise State and BYU each scored on their opening drive, then combined for six straight 3-and-outs during the second quarter. The Broncos finally broke that lengthy string of punts on their final drive before halftime, scoring on a 38-yard field goal from Eric Sachse to take a 10-7 lead into the locker room.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boise State: With Bachmeier out, the Broncos did not possess their usual explosiveness on offense. Cord threw a pair of costly interceptions and Boise State could not get enough done in the running game when it mattered against one of the nation's worst run defenses.
BYU: Down to their third-string quarterback, the Cougars struggled for a time to move the ball after a promising start. They generated three total yards on 13 plays in the second quarter before coming alive with three consecutive third quarter scoring drives.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Boise State will likely take a steep tumble in the polls after its first loss of the season.
UP NEXT
Boise State visits San Jose State on Saturday.
BYU visits Utah State in the Battle for the Old Wagon Wheel on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (9 plays, 70 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 63 yards from BYU 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 30 for 28 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(15:00 - 1st) 34-R.Mahone to BOISE 33 for 3 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 33(15:00 - 1st) 34-R.Mahone to BOISE 36 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga93-B.El-Bakri).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - BOISE 36(14:22 - 1st) 10-C.Cord complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to BYU 44 for 20 yards (16-D.Mandell).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(13:47 - 1st) 10-C.Cord complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas pushed ob at BYU 34 for 10 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(13:21 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BYU 33 for 1 yard (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 33(12:54 - 1st) 34-R.Mahone to BYU 29 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 29(12:21 - 1st) 10-C.Cord complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to BYU 16 for 13 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 16(11:41 - 1st) 34-R.Mahone to BYU 12 for 4 yards (58-U.Leiataua).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 12(11:07 - 1st) 6-C.Thomas runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:36 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (17 plays, 80 yards, 6:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:28 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 22 for 22 yards (14-K.Buffalo).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(10:28 - 1st) 16-B.Romney to BYU 20 for -2 yards (55-D.Moa).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BYU 20(10:23 - 1st) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - BYU 20(9:50 - 1st) Penalty on BOISE 15-J.Walker Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 20. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 25(9:43 - 1st) 16-B.Romney complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 47 for 22 yards (15-J.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(9:43 - 1st) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 47(9:16 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 42 for 11 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(9:09 - 1st) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Laulu-Pututau.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 42(8:39 - 1st) 16-B.Romney complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BOISE 31 for 11 yards (4-D.Pierce).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 31(8:34 - 1st) 16-B.Romney scrambles runs ob at BOISE 29 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 29(7:56 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BOISE 26 for 3 yards (98-S.Lui).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 26(7:24 - 1st) 16-B.Romney complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BOISE 17 for 9 yards (4-D.Pierce).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 17(6:45 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 14 for 3 yards (28-K.Kaniho). Penalty on BYU 17-M.Laulu-Pututau Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 16.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 19 - BYU 26(6:21 - 1st) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 19 - BYU 26(5:54 - 1st) 16-B.Romney complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 19 for 7 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - BYU 19(5:48 - 1st) 16-B.Romney complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BOISE 6 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - BYU 6(5:01 - 1st) 24-A.Kafentzis to BOISE 4 for 2 yards (90-S.Igiehon).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 4(4:25 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:39 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Interception (3 plays, 39 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:34 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 62 yards from BYU 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 18 for 15 yards (35-S.Finau).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 18(3:34 - 1st) 10-C.Cord complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 26 for 8 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BOISE 26(3:28 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 30 for 4 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(3:00 - 1st) 10-C.Cord incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 53-I.Kaufusi at BOISE 43. 53-I.Kaufusi to BOISE 43 for no gain.
BYU
Cougars
- Missed FG (10 plays, 22 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(2:32 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 39 for 4 yards (93-C.Hatada25-B.Wickersham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BYU 39(2:26 - 1st) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - BYU 39(1:52 - 1st) 16-B.Romney complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BOISE 33 for 6 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 33(1:47 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BOISE 17 for 16 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 17(1:22 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BOISE 16 for 1 yard (38-D.Washington).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 16(0:59 - 1st) 16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BOISE 6 for 10 yards (26-A.Williams).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 6 - BYU 6(0:12 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 8 for -2 yards (55-D.Moa).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BYU 8(15:00 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BYU 8(14:26 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney scrambles runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BYU Holding 11 yards enforced at BOISE 8. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 19 - BYU 19(14:20 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 21 for -2 yards (38-D.Washington).
|
No Good
|
4 & 21 - BYU 21(14:13 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(13:33 - 2nd) 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 20 for -1 yard (16-D.Mandell).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 20(13:26 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord sacked at BOISE 19 for -1 yard (55-L.Fauatea).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BOISE 19(12:51 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - BOISE 19(12:11 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 38 yards from BOISE 19 out of bounds at the BYU 43.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(12:04 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 43(11:56 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 43 for no gain (98-S.Lui).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - BYU 43(11:50 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney sacked at BYU 39 for -4 yards (99-C.Weaver25-B.Wickersham).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - BYU 39(11:08 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 32 yards from BYU 39 Downed at the BOISE 29.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(10:25 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 33 for 4 yards (55-L.Fauatea).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 33(10:16 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 35 for 2 yards (41-K.Pili).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BOISE 35(9:44 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BOISE 35(9:02 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 47 yards from BOISE 35. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 32 for 14 yards (7-A.Butler).
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BYU 32(8:55 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney sacked at BYU 28 for -4 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - BYU 28(8:41 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 30 for 2 yards (21-T.Jones15-J.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BYU 30(8:03 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - BYU 30(7:20 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 28 yards from BYU 30 Downed at the BOISE 42.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(7:14 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 46 for 4 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 46(7:05 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 43 for -3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BOISE 43(6:37 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BOISE 43(6:00 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 54 yards from BOISE 43 Downed at the BYU 3.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 3(5:55 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 6 for 3 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BYU 6(5:42 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 6(5:06 - 2nd) 16-B.Romney complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 11 for 5 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BYU 11(5:00 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 52 yards from BYU 11 Downed at the BOISE 37.
BOISE
Broncos
- FG (10 plays, 42 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(4:21 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to BOISE 43 for 6 yards (27-B.Tanner).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 43(4:09 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 49 for 6 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(3:40 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BYU 45 for 6 yards (2-A.Lee).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 45(3:26 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BYU 42 for 3 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 42(2:53 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord to BYU 40 for 2 yards (55-L.Fauatea).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(2:12 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BYU 38 for 2 yards (38-J.Kaufusi).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 38(1:47 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord scrambles runs ob at BYU 24 for 14 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 24(1:37 - 2nd) 7-A.Butler to BYU 20 for 4 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku27-B.Tanner).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 20(1:28 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to BYU 21 for -1 yard (3-C.Ah You).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 21(1:14 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BOISE 21(0:38 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:28 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 33 for 8 yards (99-C.Weaver).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 33(15:00 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BOISE 49 for 18 yards (4-D.Pierce).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(14:26 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 35-S.Finau. 35-S.Finau to BOISE 46 for 3 yards (21-T.Jones).
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 46(13:48 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:13 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Missed FG (12 plays, 71 yards, 4:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:03 - 3rd) 20-S.Southam kicks 60 yards from BYU 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 10 for 5 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 10(13:03 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 14 for 4 yards (38-J.Kaufusi).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 14(12:56 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 19 for 5 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 19(12:25 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord to BOISE 21 for 2 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(11:49 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 27 for 6 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 27(11:18 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 37 for 10 yards (11-I.Herron).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(10:37 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BYU 47 for 16 yards (2-A.Lee).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(10:03 - 3rd) Team penalty on BYU 12 players 5 yards enforced at BYU 47. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - BOISE 42(9:38 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BYU 36 for 6 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(9:24 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower. Penalty on BYU 11-I.Herron Pass interference 13 yards enforced at BYU 36. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(8:57 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BYU 23 for no gain (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 23(8:51 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren pushed ob at BYU 19 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BOISE 19(8:18 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - BOISE 19(8:13 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 79 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 21(7:50 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway. Penalty on BOISE 26-A.Williams Pass interference 4 yards enforced at BYU 21. No Play.
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(7:46 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BOISE 36 for 39 yards (26-A.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(7:23 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to BOISE 33 for 3 yards (55-D.Moa).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BYU 33(7:16 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 37-M.Wake False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 33. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - BYU 38(6:41 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 28 for 10 yards (15-J.Walker).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 28(6:18 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney to BOISE 27 for 1 yard (98-S.Lui).
|
+27 YD
|
4 & 1 - BYU 27(5:37 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:55 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Interception (4 plays, 36 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:49 - 3rd) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 23 for 23 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(4:49 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Butler.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 23(4:40 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to BOISE 38 for 15 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(4:35 - 3rd) 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 43 for 5 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|
Int
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 43(4:23 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 38-J.Kaufusi at BYU 46. 38-J.Kaufusi to BOISE 41 for 13 yards (1-O.Evans).
BYU
Cougars
- TD (2 plays, 41 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(4:02 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to BOISE 39 for 2 yards (55-D.Moa).
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 39(3:52 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:20 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (17 plays, 66 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:10 - 3rd) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 19 for 19 yards (35-S.Finau).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 19(3:10 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 27 for 8 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - BOISE 27(3:04 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 32 for 5 yards (55-L.Fauatea).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(2:30 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans. Penalty on BYU 11-I.Herron Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BOISE 32. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(2:01 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord sacked at BOISE 39 for -8 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - BOISE 39(1:53 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 18 - BOISE 39(1:16 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 55-L.Fauatea Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at BOISE 39. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(1:16 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BYU 37 for 9 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 37(1:09 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Collingham.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 37(0:37 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to BYU 31 for 6 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 31(0:32 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BYU 23 for 8 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - BOISE 23(0:07 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BYU 17 for 6 yards (32-S.Willis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 17(15:00 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BYU 15 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 15(14:34 - 4th) 2-K.Shakir to BYU 6 for 9 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - BOISE 6(14:00 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BYU 3 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 3(13:32 - 4th) 10-C.Cord runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BOISE Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 3. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - BOISE 13(12:55 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(12:49 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 5-G.Collingham. 5-G.Collingham to BYU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(12:42 - 4th) Penalty on BOISE 1-O.Evans Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BOISE 35. No Play.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:42 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 69 yards from BOISE 20. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 37 for 26 yards (14-K.Buffalo).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 37(12:42 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 42 for 5 yards (55-D.Moa).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 42(12:35 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 50 for 8 yards (90-S.Igiehon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 50(12:10 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 50 for no gain (99-C.Weaver).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 50(11:36 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Laulu-Pututau.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BYU 50(11:00 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BYU 50(10:55 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 36 yards from BYU 50 to BOISE 14 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 14(10:49 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 47-M.Pistone. 47-M.Pistone to BOISE 28 for 14 yards (52-T.Pili).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 28(10:41 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 31 for 3 yards (32-S.Willis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 31(10:11 - 4th) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 31(9:28 - 4th) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Butler.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - BOISE 31(9:21 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 21 yards from BOISE 31 out of bounds at the BYU 48.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(9:16 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 48 for 4 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 48(9:10 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 45 for 3 yards (93-C.Hatada15-J.Walker).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 45(8:20 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BOISE 44 for 1 yard (99-C.Weaver).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - BYU 44(7:49 - 4th) Team penalty on BYU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BOISE 44. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - BYU 49(7:02 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 48 yards from BOISE 49 Downed at the BOISE 1. Team penalty on BYU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BOISE 49. No Play.
BYU
Cougars
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - BYU 46(7:02 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 33 yards from BYU 46 Downed at the BOISE 21.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 21(6:52 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 25 for 4 yards (55-L.Fauatea5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 25(6:41 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to BYU 43 for 32 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(6:05 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to BYU 40 for 3 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 40(5:45 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to BYU 29 for 11 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 29(5:14 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BYU 26 for 3 yards (58-U.Leiataua).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 26(4:59 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at BYU 5 for 21 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BYU 26(4:26 - 4th) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 26(4:26 - 4th) 10-C.Cord scrambles to BYU 15 for 11 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 15(4:15 - 4th) 10-C.Cord scrambles to BYU 5 for 10 yards (52-T.Pili).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BYU 5(4:06 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:24 - 4th) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:17 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 40 yards from BOISE 35 to BYU 25 fair catch by 35-S.Finau.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(3:17 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 32 for 7 yards (99-C.Weaver).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 32(3:17 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 34 for 2 yards (35-K.Emmsley).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 34(2:31 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 35 for 1 yard (55-D.Moa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BYU 34(2:22 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 34 for no gain (55-D.Moa).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - BYU 34(2:22 - 4th) 24-A.Kafentzis to BYU 36 for 2 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(2:17 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 37 for 1 yard (25-B.Wickersham).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 37(2:05 - 4th) 16-B.Romney kneels at BYU 32 for -5 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 14 - BYU 32(1:19 - 4th) 16-B.Romney kneels at BYU 27 for -5 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|16
|Rushing
|13
|5
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|350
|335
|Total Plays
|72
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|174
|121
|Rush Attempts
|40
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|176
|214
|Comp. - Att.
|18-32
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|9-84
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|5-36.2
|Return Yards
|91
|75
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-91
|2-48
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|214
|
|
|174
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|350
|TOTAL YDS
|335
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
ARKST
37
20
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
34
16
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
36
31
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
CUSE
27
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
52
3
Final BTN
-
UNLV
FRESNO
27
56
Final CBSSN
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
20
26
Final ESPN2
-
6WISC
ILL
23
24
Final BTN
-
WVU
5OKLA
14
52
Final FOX
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
34
24
Final FS1
-
11AUBURN
ARK
51
10
Final SECN
-
HOU
UCONN
24
17
Final ESPNU
-
NCST
BC
24
45
Final FSN
-
9FLA
SC
38
27
Final ESPN
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
45
10
Final ABC
-
GATECH
MIAMI
28
21
Final/OT ACCN
-
KENTST
OHIO
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
BGREEN
38
20
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
14
52
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
CAL
21
17
Final PACN
-
TCU
KSTATE
17
24
Final FSN
-
NILL
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESPN+
-
NMEX
WYO
10
23
Final ATSN
-
CSTCAR
GAS
27
30
Final/3OT ESP3
-
USM
LATECH
30
45
Final NFLN
-
UNC
VATECH
41
43
Final/6OT FSN
-
2LSU
MISSST
36
13
Final CBS
-
12OREG
25WASH
35
31
Final ABC
-
DUKE
UVA
14
48
Final ACCN
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
21
45
Final ESPN2
-
BUFF
AKRON
21
0
Final ESP3
-
LAMON
24APLST
7
52
Final ESPN+
-
20MINN
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
TULSA
21CINCY
13
24
Final ESPNU
-
IND
MD
34
28
Final BTN
-
SFLA
NAVY
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
CHARLO
WKY
14
30
Final ESPN+
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
14
21
Final SECN
-
ODU
UAB
14
38
Final ESPN+
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
45
27
Final FOX
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
30
33
Final STAD
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
3
21
Final PACN
-
RICE
TXSA
27
31
Final ESP3
-
ME
LIB
44
59
Final ESPN+
-
UK
10UGA
0
21
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
48
50
Final LHN
-
TULANE
MEMP
17
47
Final ESPN2
-
COLO
WASHST
10
41
Final ESPNU
-
SDGST
SJST
27
17
Final FBOOK
-
ECU
UCF
28
41
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
EMICH
27
34
Final ESPN+
-
UTEP
FIU
17
32
Final ESPN+
-
ARMY
GAST
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
FSU
WAKE
20
22
Final ACCN
-
TXAM
MISS
24
17
Final SECN
-
16MICH
7PSU
21
28
Final ABC
-
TENN
1BAMA
13
35
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
USC
14
41
Final PACN
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
10
36
Final ESPNU
-
14BOISE
BYU
25
28
Final ESPN2
-
AF
HAWAII
56
26
Final CBSSN