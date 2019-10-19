Drive Chart
Dillon's 3 TD runs and Bailey's pair carry BC past NC State

  • Oct 19, 2019

BOSTON (AP) AJ Dillon ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, David Bailey had two long TD runs with 181 yards and Boston College pounded the Atlantic Coast Conference's top rushing defense in a 45-24 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday.

Dillon had scores of 2, 3 and 8 yards as the Eagles (4-3, 2-2 ACC) ran for 429 yards on 60 attempts.

Dennis Grosel completed 6 of 15 passes for 103 yards in his first collegiate start for BC after Anthony Brown was lost for the season with a leg injury two weeks ago.

Backup QB Devin Leary was 15 of 33 for 259 yards and three TDs for the Wolfpack (4-3, 1-2).

Leading 7-3, the Eagles scored on three consecutive possessions to take a 24-3 lead into halftime. They led 31-3 after Dillon's first TD run.

Turning to the run against a defense which had allowed just 66.7 yards per game entering the day, BC ran 10 straight times for 63 yards before Aaron Boumerhi's 27-yard field goal made it 10-3 midway into the second quarter.

Bailey then went to work, breaking his pair of long touchdown runs to make it 24-3.

On the first, he broke two attempted tackles near the line of scrimmage before heading up the middle for a 54-yard score. On the second, a 48-yarder, he went around the right end, escaped cornerback Malik Dunlap's grasp a few yards from the line of scrimmage before breaking away from safety Jarius Morehead at the 10-yard line and going into the endzone

The Eagles had taken a 7-0 lead when corner Jason Maitre picked off Bailey Hockman at the N.C. State's 8-yard line and went in for a TD.

OVERBLOWN NUMBERS

N.C. State entered allowing just 2.3 yards per carry, but both Dillon (116) and Bailey (113) were over 100 in the first half and the Eagles averaged 7.2 yards per carry for the game.

REVOLVING QUARTERBACKS

Hockman, who replaced Matthew McKay and started three weeks ago, was benched after missing a receiver on a 4th-and-goal from BC's 2. Hockman finished 4 of 10 for 27 yards with the Pick-6.

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. State: The Wolfpack head into their bye week with more problems. They already needed to figure out the QB situation before it spirals them into a rough season. Now, defensively, big holes led to bigger problems there, too.

Boston College: A rushing game like Saturday can go a long way, but the roughest part of the schedule starts next week at Clemson. After that, the Eagles are at Syracuse before hosting Florida State. They close with games at Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Bye next week. At Wake Forest on Nov. 2.

Boston College: At No. 3 Clemson next Saturday.

BC Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 97-T.Gill kicks 51 yards from NCST 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 37 for 23 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37
(15:00 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 42 for 5 yards (31-J.Morehead21-S.Griffin).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BC 42
(15:00 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 42 for no gain (2-L.Acceus).
No Gain
3 & 5 - BC 42
(14:32 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete.
Punt
4 & 5 - BC 42
(14:05 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 40 yards from BC 42. 87-T.Thomas to NCST 36 for 18 yards (28-J.Lamot).

NCST Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, -14 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36
(14:04 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 35 for -1 yard (14-M.Richardson).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NCST 35
(13:51 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
Sack
3 & 11 - NCST 35
(13:24 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 22 for -13 yards (47-S.Sillah).
Punt
4 & 24 - NCST 22
(13:18 - 1st) 97-T.Gill punts 53 yards from NCST 22. 23-T.Levy to BC 30 for 5 yards (91-J.Shimko32-D.Thomas).

BC Eagles
- Missed FG (13 plays, 49 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 30
(12:40 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 9-K.White.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BC 30
(12:28 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 35 for 5 yards (21-S.Griffin41-I.Moore).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - BC 35
(12:23 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 40 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 40
(12:06 - 1st) 4-Z.Flowers to BC 40 for no gain (12-B.Miller).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BC 40
(11:50 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 49 for 9 yards (31-J.Morehead).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BC 49
(11:31 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel to NCST 49 for 2 yards (29-A.McNeill10-T.Ingle).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 49
(11:04 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to NCST 42 for 7 yards (31-J.Morehead). Team penalty on BC Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at NCST 49. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 42
(10:43 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete.
+51 YD
2 & 10 - BC 42
(10:24 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to NCST 7 for 51 yards (14-D.Graves).
Penalty
1 & 7 - BC 7
(10:18 - 1st) Team penalty on BC False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 7. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 12 - BC 12
(9:50 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 9 for 3 yards (13-D.Leary).
No Gain
2 & 9 - BC 9
(9:40 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete.
Sack
3 & 9 - BC 9
(9:10 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Team penalty on BC Intentional grounding 12 yards enforced at NCST 9.
No Good
4 & 21 - BC 21
(9:04 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NCST Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 21
(9:00 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 21
(8:55 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
-1 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 21
(8:47 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas to NCST 20 for -1 yard (14-M.Richardson).
Punt
4 & 11 - NCST 20
(8:41 - 1st) 97-T.Gill punts 49 yards from NCST 20. 23-T.Levy runs ob at BC 47 for 16 yards.

BC Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 47
(8:05 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 45 for 8 yards (2-L.Acceus).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - BC 45
(7:54 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 39 for 6 yards (31-J.Morehead24-M.Dunlap).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 39
(7:29 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Garrison.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BC 39
(7:06 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to NCST 37 for 2 yards (31-J.Morehead).
No Gain
3 & 8 - BC 37
(7:00 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Garrison.
Punt
4 & 8 - BC 37
(6:39 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 36 yards from NCST 37 Downed at the NCST 1.

NCST Wolfpack
- Interception (3 plays, 97 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 1
(6:31 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman to NCST 3 for 2 yards (14-M.Richardson18-M.Palmer).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NCST 3
(6:21 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
Int
3 & 8 - NCST 3
(5:46 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Maitre at NCST 8. 3-J.Maitre runs 8 yards for a touchdown.

BC Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:42 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
Kickoff
(5:36 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 53 yards from BC 35 out of bounds at the NCST 12.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 35
(5:36 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 35 for no gain.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - BC 35
(5:36 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 46 for 11 yards (10-B.Sebastian25-M.El Attrach).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - BC 46
(5:01 - 1st) 87-T.Thomas complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to BC 30 for 24 yards (18-M.Palmer).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 30
(4:31 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman to BC 23 for 7 yards (28-J.Lamot).
-5 YD
2 & 3 - BC 23
(4:12 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 85-K.Lesane. 85-K.Lesane to BC 28 for -5 yards (18-M.Palmer).
+22 YD
3 & 8 - BC 28
(3:44 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to BC 6 for 22 yards (18-M.Palmer3-J.Maitre).
+3 YD
1 & 6 - BC 6
(2:57 - 1st) 26-T.Pennix to BC 3 for 3 yards (90-B.Morais28-J.Lamot).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BC 3
(2:38 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to BC 1 for 2 yards (25-M.El Attrach3-J.Maitre).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - BC 1
(2:07 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to BC 2 for -1 yard (48-T.Karafa25-M.El Attrach).
No Gain
4 & 2 - BC 2
(1:44 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.

NCST Wolfpack
- FG (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 2
(1:02 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 1 for -1 yard (11-P.Wilson31-J.Morehead).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NCST 1
(0:58 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete.
+5 YD
3 & 11 - NCST 1
(0:25 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 19-B.Glines. 19-B.Glines to BC 6 for 5 yards (21-S.Griffin).
Punt
4 & 6 - NCST 6
(0:19 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 35 yards from BC 6 out of bounds at the BC 41.

BC Eagles
- FG (10 plays, 63 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 41
(15:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to BC 39 for 2 yards (44-B.Barlow28-J.Lamot).
+23 YD
2 & 8 - BC 39
(14:51 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas to BC 16 for 23 yards (34-J.Sparacio3-J.Maitre).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 16
(14:22 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary to BC 20 FUMBLES. 13-D.Leary to BC 21 for no gain (2-R.Yeargin13-A.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 15 - BC 21
(13:52 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to BC 21 for no gain (14-M.Richardson).
+8 YD
3 & 15 - BC 21
(13:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary scrambles to BC 13 for 8 yards (47-S.Sillah).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - BC 13
(12:32 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

NCST Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:55 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill kicks 59 yards from NCST 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 27 for 21 yards (11-P.Wilson30-C.Czesak).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 27
(11:51 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 36 for 9 yards (11-P.Wilson).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - NCST 36
(11:45 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 43 for 7 yards (10-T.Ingle).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 43
(11:20 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 35 for 22 yards (10-T.Ingle).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 35
(11:03 - 2nd) 4-Z.Flowers to NCST 33 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 33
(10:45 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to NCST 26 for 7 yards (32-D.Thomas).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 26
(10:28 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to NCST 24 for 2 yards (99-J.Boletepeli10-T.Ingle).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 24
(9:56 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 13 for 11 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
-7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 13
(9:28 - 2nd) 4-Z.Flowers to NCST 20 for -7 yards (92-L.Murchison10-T.Ingle).
+4 YD
2 & 17 - NCST 20
(9:08 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 16 for 4 yards (11-P.Wilson).
+6 YD
3 & 13 - NCST 16
(8:39 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel to NCST 10 for 6 yards (31-J.Morehead41-I.Moore).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - NCST 10
(8:07 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

BC Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 47 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:28 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25
(7:23 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 25 for no gain (97-M.Valdez14-M.Richardson).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BC 25
(7:23 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 34 for 9 yards (3-J.Maitre25-M.El Attrach).
No Gain
3 & 1 - BC 34
(6:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
Punt
4 & 1 - BC 34
(6:15 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill punts 13 yards from NCST 34 out of bounds at the NCST 47.

NCST Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 47
(6:10 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 44 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - NCST 44
(6:03 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 39 for 5 yards (96-D.Johnson). Penalty on BC 70-J.Phillips Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 44. No Play.
+54 YD
2 & 17 - NCST 46
(5:40 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:20 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

BC Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 87 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:07 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(5:07 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 24 for -1 yard (99-T.Rayam34-J.Sparacio).
No Gain
2 & 11 - BC 24
(5:07 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
+9 YD
3 & 11 - BC 24
(4:52 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NCST 33 for 9 yards (27-J.DeBerry18-M.Palmer).
Punt
4 & 2 - BC 33
(4:48 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill punts 62 yards from NCST 33. 9-K.White to BC 13 for 8 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).

NCST Wolfpack
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+27 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 13
(4:11 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 40 for 27 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 40
(4:01 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 47 for 7 yards (2-L.Acceus).
Penalty
2 & 3 - NCST 47
(3:43 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to NCST 49 for 4 yards (2-L.Acceus). Penalty on NCST 13-T.Baker-Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at BC 47. No Play.
+48 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48
(3:19 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:03 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

BC Eagles
- Halftime (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:51 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35 out of bounds at the NCST 3. Team penalty on BC Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NCST 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(2:51 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 55 yards from BC 35 out of bounds at the NCST 10.
Sack
1 & 10 - BC 35
(2:51 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary sacked at NCST 28 for -7 yards (14-M.Richardson).
+11 YD
2 & 17 - BC 28
(2:51 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 39 for 11 yards (27-J.DeBerry).
Penalty
3 & 6 - BC 39
(2:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter. Penalty on BC 3-J.Maitre Pass interference 11 yards enforced at NCST 39. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 50
(1:56 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Team penalty on NCST Illegal formation declined.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 50
(1:45 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - BC 50
(1:35 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 26-T.Pennix. 26-T.Pennix to BC 46 for 4 yards (25-M.El Attrach).
Punt
4 & 6 - BC 46
(1:30 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill punts 45 yards from BC 46 out of bounds at the BC 1.

NCST Wolfpack
- Downs (7 plays, 73 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 1
(0:33 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel to BC 3 for 2 yards (92-L.Murchison44-J.Harris).

BC Eagles
- TD (18 plays, 98 yards, 6:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:25 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas to NCST 38 for 13 yards (34-J.Sparacio).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 38
(15:00 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
+55 YD
2 & 10 - BC 38
(14:34 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to BC 7 for 55 yards (18-M.Palmer).
+5 YD
1 & 7 - BC 7
(14:29 - 3rd) 7-M.McKay to BC 2 for 5 yards (14-M.Richardson).
No Gain
2 & 2 - BC 2
(13:54 - 3rd) 26-T.Pennix to BC 2 for no gain (25-M.El Attrach97-M.Valdez).
No Gain
3 & 2 - BC 2
(13:29 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
No Gain
4 & 2 - BC 2
(12:48 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.

NCST Wolfpack
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 2
(12:44 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 4 for 2 yards (31-J.Morehead52-I.Kante).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NCST 4
(12:40 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
Penalty
3 & 8 - NCST 4
(12:09 - 3rd) Penalty on BC 64-B.Petrula False start 2 yards enforced at BC 4. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 2
(12:03 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel scrambles pushed ob at BC 13 for 11 yards (52-I.Kante).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 13
(12:03 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 15 for 2 yards (41-I.Moore2-L.Acceus).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 15
(11:41 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 22 for 7 yards (21-S.Griffin2-L.Acceus).
Penalty
3 & 1 - NCST 22
(11:22 - 3rd) Penalty on BC 78-T.Vrabel False start 5 yards enforced at BC 22. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 6 - NCST 17
(10:58 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 26 for 9 yards (12-B.Miller2-L.Acceus).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 26
(10:40 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 29 for 3 yards (2-L.Acceus).
+25 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 29
(10:19 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to NCST 46 for 25 yards (2-L.Acceus).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 46
(10:02 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 42 for 4 yards (29-A.McNeill44-J.Harris).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 42
(9:33 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 33 for 9 yards (90-S.Jackson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 33
(9:03 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 32 for 1 yard (12-B.Miller10-T.Ingle).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NCST 32
(8:43 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 32 for no gain (44-J.Harris).
+24 YD
3 & 9 - NCST 32
(8:14 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to NCST 8 for 24 yards (11-P.Wilson).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - NCST 8
(7:46 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to NCST 5 for 3 yards (44-J.Harris26-J.Harris).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 5
(7:13 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 2 for 3 yards (99-J.Boletepeli10-T.Ingle).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 2
(6:40 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:06 - 3rd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

BC Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 67 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:02 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 40 yards from BC 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 85-K.Lesane.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25
(6:02 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 25
(6:02 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - BC 25
(5:55 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 44 for 19 yards (25-M.El Attrach27-J.DeBerry).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 44
(5:51 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to BC 45 for 11 yards (3-J.Maitre44-B.Barlow).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - BC 45
(5:27 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 84-J.Provillon. 84-J.Provillon to BC 7 for 38 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
+1 YD
1 & 7 - BC 7
(5:02 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to BC 6 for 1 yard (14-M.Richardson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BC 6
(4:31 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Houston.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BC 6
(0:48 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Provillon.
+6 YD
4 & 6 - BC 6
(3:42 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:39 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.

NCST Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:35 - 3rd) 97-T.Gill kicks 63 yards from NCST 35. 19-B.Glines to BC 33 for 31 yards (26-J.Harris).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 33
(3:35 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 38 for 5 yards (10-T.Ingle).
Penalty
2 & 5 - NCST 38
(3:29 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 11-P.Wilson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BC 38. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 47
(3:23 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to NCST 45 for 2 yards (32-D.Thomas).
+15 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 45
(3:19 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to NCST 30 for 15 yards (28-K.Miller).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 30
(2:48 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 27 for 3 yards (92-L.Murchison28-K.Miller).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 27
(2:19 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 20 for 7 yards (92-L.Murchison11-P.Wilson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20
(1:49 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 17 for 3 yards (10-T.Ingle32-D.Thomas).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 17
(1:19 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 16 for 1 yard (26-J.Harris15-C.Hart).
+13 YD
3 & 6 - NCST 16
(0:46 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 3 for 13 yards (26-J.Harris).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - NCST 3
(15:00 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:35 - 4th) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

BC Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:32 - 4th) 37-D.Longman kicks 55 yards from BC 35 out of bounds at the NCST 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 35
(14:32 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 35
(14:32 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BC 35
(14:27 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Lesane.
Punt
4 & 10 - BC 35
(14:21 - 4th) 97-T.Gill punts 51 yards from NCST 35 Downed at the BC 14.

NCST Wolfpack
- TD (8 plays, 50 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 14
(14:15 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to BC 21 for 7 yards (15-C.Hart99-J.Boletepeli).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 21
(14:03 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to BC 20 for -1 yard (15-C.Hart29-A.McNeill).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 20
(13:28 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to BC 22 for 2 yards (10-T.Ingle).
Penalty
4 & 2 - NCST 22
(13:02 - 4th) Team penalty on BC Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at BC 22. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - NCST 17
(12:24 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 33 yards from BC 17 to NCST 50 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas.

BC Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 54 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 50
(12:24 - 4th) 24-Z.Knight to BC 43 for 7 yards (14-M.Richardson28-J.Lamot).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - BC 43
(12:10 - 4th) 24-Z.Knight to BC 42 for 1 yard (14-M.Richardson20-E.Jones).
+15 YD
3 & 2 - BC 42
(11:40 - 4th) 24-Z.Knight to BC 27 for 15 yards (10-B.Sebastian5-N.Borgersen).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BC 27
(11:08 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs ob at BC 11 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 11
(10:37 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BC 11
(10:13 - 4th) 24-Z.Knight to BC 8 for 3 yards (18-M.Palmer48-T.Karafa).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - BC 8
(10:06 - 4th) 24-Z.Knight to BC 6 for 2 yards (44-B.Barlow48-T.Karafa).
+6 YD
4 & 5 - BC 6
(9:32 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:54 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.

NCST Wolfpack
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:49 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn kicks 19 yards from NCST 35 to the BC 46 downed by 9-K.White to BC 46 for no gain.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 46
(8:49 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 48 for 6 yards (92-L.Murchison11-P.Wilson).
+28 YD
2 & 4 - NCST 48
(8:49 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 20 for 28 yards (26-J.Harris).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20
(8:21 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to NCST 17 for 3 yards (11-P.Wilson15-C.Hart).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 17
(7:41 - 4th) 26-D.Bailey to NCST 13 for 4 yards (26-J.Harris11-P.Wilson).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - NCST 13
(6:59 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to NCST 8 for 5 yards (2-L.Acceus32-D.Thomas).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - NCST 8
(6:15 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:33 - 4th) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

BC Eagles
- End of Game (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:28 - 4th) 37-D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35 out of bounds at the NCST 3.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 35
(5:28 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 33 for -2 yards (47-S.Sillah).
+29 YD
2 & 12 - BC 33
(5:28 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to BC 38 for 29 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 38
(4:52 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Lesane.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BC 38
(4:19 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to BC 34 for 4 yards (42-V.DePalma).
+24 YD
3 & 6 - BC 34
(4:14 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to BC 10 for 24 yards (42-V.DePalma).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 10
(3:35 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - BC 10
(3:00 - 4th) 7-M.McKay to BC 15 for -5 yards (47-S.Sillah51-H.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 15 - BC 15
(2:55 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Lesane.
+15 YD
4 & 15 - BC 15
(2:19 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:14 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.

BC Eagles

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:04 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn kicks 35 yards from NCST 35. 19-B.Glines to BC 30 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 30
(2:04 - 4th) 38-P.Stehr to BC 32 for 2 yards (44-J.Harris).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - BC 32
(2:04 - 4th) 38-P.Stehr to BC 31 for -1 yard (31-J.Morehead97-X.Lyas).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - BC 31
(1:18 - 4th) 38-P.Stehr to BC 39 for 8 yards (15-C.Hart).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:04
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
45
Touchdown 2:14
13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
23
45
Point After TD 5:28
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
45
Touchdown 5:33
2-A.Dillon runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
44
Point After TD 8:49
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
38
Touchdown 8:54
13-D.Leary complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
38
Point After TD 14:32
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
38
Touchdown 14:35
2-A.Dillon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:35
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 3:39
13-D.Leary complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
31
Point After TD 6:02
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
31
Touchdown 6:06
2-A.Dillon runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:51
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 3:03
26-D.Bailey runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
23
Point After TD 5:07
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 5:20
26-D.Bailey runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
16
Field Goal 7:28
41-A.Boumerhi 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
63
yds
03:48
pos
3
10
Field Goal 11:55
32-C.Dunn 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
28
yds
02:28
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:36
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:42
16-B.Hockman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Maitre at NCST 8. 3-J.Maitre runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 23
Rushing 2 17
Passing 12 4
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-17 9-16
4th Down Conv 3-5 0-0
Total Net Yards 346 532
Total Plays 71 75
Avg Gain 4.9 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 56 429
Rush Attempts 27 60
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 7.2
Net Yards Passing 290 103
Comp. - Att. 20-44 6-15
Yards Per Pass 6.6 6.9
Penalties - Yards 2-20 12-164
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-45.5 4-36.0
Return Yards 18 112
Punts - Returns 1-18 3-29
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 4-75
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-8
Safeties 0 0
1234T
NC State 4-3 0371424
Boston College 4-3 71771445
BC 3.5, O/U 54.5
Alumni Stadium Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
 290 PASS YDS 103
56 RUSH YDS 429
346 TOTAL YDS 532
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 NCST 36 0:46 3 -14 Punt
9:00 NCST 21 0:19 3 -1 Punt
6:31 NCST 1 0:45 3 97 INT
5:36 NCST 35 3:52 10 63 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 41 2:28 5 28 FG
7:28 NCST 25 1:13 3 9 Punt
5:07 NCST 25 0:19 3 8 Punt
2:51 NCST 35 1:21 6 19 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 NCST 25 0:00 7 73 Downs
6:02 NCST 25 2:23 9 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:32 NCST 35 0:11 3 0 Punt
12:24 NCST 50 3:30 8 50 TD
5:28 NCST 35 3:14 9 65 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 37 0:55 3 5 Punt
12:40 BC 30 3:36 13 49 FG Miss
8:05 BC 47 1:26 5 16 Punt
1:02 BC 2 0:43 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 BC 27 3:48 10 63 FG
6:10 NCST 47 0:50 3 47 TD
4:11 BC 13 1:08 4 87 TD
0:33 BC 1 0:00 1 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 BC 2 6:38 18 98 TD
3:35 BC 33 2:49 10 67 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 BC 14 1:51 4 3 Punt
8:49 BC 46 3:16 6 54 TD
2:04 BC 30 0:46 3 9 Game
