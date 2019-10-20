|
|
|NEVADA
|UTAHST
Bright runs for 2 TDs as Utah State beats Nevada 36-10
LOGAN, Utah (AP) Gerold Bright had 126 yards rushing and two scores on 15 carries, Savon Scarver had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Utah State beat Nevada 36-10 in the snow on Saturday night.
The Wolf Pack, on the game's opening possession, had first-and-goal from the 8 but a holding penalty and a false start forced them to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Brandon Talton. Scarver returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, the first of 36 consecutive points by the Aggies (4-2, 3-0 Mountain West).
Bright scored on runs of 67 and 9 yards - just 84 seconds apart - to make it 36-3 with 10:03 left in the game.
Taua had 20 carries for 80 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, for Nevada (4-3, 1-2).
Utah State's two losses this year have both come on the road against Power 5 conference teams. The Aggies lost 38-35 to Wake Forest in their season opener and 42-6 to then-No. 5 (and currently second-ranked) LSU on Oct. 5.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- FG (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35. 10-B.Putman to NEV 19 for 19 yards (63-A.Adams26-C.Nelson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19(15:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 20 for 1 yard (91-D.Anderson10-T.Galeai).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 20(14:55 - 1st) 16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 28 for 8 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 28(14:23 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 29 for 1 yard (9-D.Woodward).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(13:44 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 35 for 6 yards (9-D.Woodward).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 35(13:22 - 1st) 16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to UTS 36 for 29 yards (7-D.Williams). Penalty on UTS 94-C.Andersen Offside declined.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(12:43 - 1st) 16-M.Henry complete to 3-K.Fossum. 3-K.Fossum runs ob at UTS 8 for 28 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 8 - NEVADA 8(12:27 - 1st) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 8. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 18 - NEVADA 18(11:55 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UTS 14 for 4 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEVADA 14(11:45 - 1st) 16-M.Henry scrambles to UTS 1 for 13 yards (9-D.Woodward24-D.Baker).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 1(11:02 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 31-R.Roberson False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 1. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 6(10:22 - 1st) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 6(9:55 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:49 - 1st) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 11-S.Scarver runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:45 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(9:33 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 63 yards from UTS 35. 10-B.Putman to NEV 25 for 23 yards (17-T.Compton).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(9:33 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 32 for 7 yards (9-D.Woodward).
|
Sack
|
2 & 3 - UTAHST 32(9:27 - 1st) 16-M.Henry sacked at NEV 29 for -3 yards (10-T.Galeai).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 29(8:56 - 1st) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Fossum.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTAHST 29(8:14 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 39 yards from NEV 29 out of bounds at the UTS 32.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32(8:06 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 43 for 11 yards (30-L.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(7:58 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Bright.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 43(7:47 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 43 for no gain (30-L.Hall98-S.Hammond).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 43(7:40 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NEVADA 43(7:21 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 38 yards from UTS 43 to the NEV 19 downed by 57-B.Pada.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Fumble (1 plays, 11 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19(7:14 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 20 for 1 yard (10-T.Galeai96-C.Unga).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 20(7:05 - 1st) 16-M.Henry incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UTAHST 20(6:30 - 1st) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UTAHST 20(6:24 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 38 yards from NEV 20 Downed at the UTS 42.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49(6:11 - 1st) 16-M.Henry complete to 3-K.Fossum. 3-K.Fossum to NEV 47 for -4 yards (21-A.Grayson). Team penalty on NEV False start declined.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - UTAHST 47(6:00 - 1st) 23-K.Moore to NEV 49 for 2 yards (9-D.Woodward).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UTAHST 49(5:45 - 1st) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - UTAHST 49(4:56 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 51 yards from NEV 49 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(4:47 - 1st) 10-J.Love to UTS 26 for 6 yards (30-L.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 26(4:40 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 26(4:20 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NEVADA 26(4:13 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 53 yards from UTS 26 to the NEV 21 downed by 57-B.Pada.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21(4:07 - 1st) 16-M.Henry complete to 3-K.Fossum. 3-K.Fossum to NEV 41 for 20 yards. Penalty on NEV 67-G.Davis Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at NEV 21. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - UTAHST 16(3:55 - 1st) Penalty on UTS 91-D.Anderson Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 16. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21(3:27 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 24 for 3 yards (91-D.Anderson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 24(3:07 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 26 for 2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 26(2:30 - 1st) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAHST 26(1:45 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 0 yards from NEV 26 blocked by 11-S.Scarver. 7-R.Doubs to NEV End Zone. 7-R.Doubs touchback. Penalty on UTS 11-S.Scarver Offside 4 yards enforced at NEV 26. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTAHST 30(1:39 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 40 yards from NEV 30 to UTS 30 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Safety (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(1:35 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 43 for 13 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(1:20 - 1st) 10-J.Love to NEV 46 for 11 yards (6-T.Williams7-G.Sewell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(1:00 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to NEV 42 for 4 yards (99-D.Peterson32-G.Miranda).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 42(0:45 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 42(0:29 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 42(0:25 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 41 yards from NEV 42 to the NEV 1 downed by 13-D.Thompkins.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:12 - 1st) 36-J. Diaz kicks 67 yards from NEV 20. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 32 for 19 yards (10-B.Putman12-M.Jackson). Penalty on NEV 17-J.Fotofili Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UTS 32.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(0:08 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 47(0:08 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to NEV 42 for 11 yards (28-A.Arnold30-L.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42(15:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 42(14:50 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to NEV 39 for 3 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 39(14:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NEVADA 39(14:24 - 2nd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 25 yards from NEV 39 to NEV 14 fair catch by 3-K.Fossum.
UTAHST
Aggies
- FG (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14(14:18 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 14(14:12 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 16 for 2 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 16(14:06 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry sacked at NEV 6 for -10 yards FUMBLES (21-A.Grayson). 35-T.Taua to NEV 5 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - UTAHST 5(13:31 - 2nd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 50 yards from NEV 5. 16-J.Nathan to NEV 35 for 20 yards (10-B.Putman22-J.Godley).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(13:15 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to NEV 34 for 1 yard (96-H.Sekona).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 34(12:41 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to NEV 16 for 18 yards (12-M.Jackson4-E.Muhammad).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 16(12:19 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to NEV 15 for 1 yard (32-G.Miranda).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 15(12:06 - 2nd) 10-J.Love to NEV 12 for 3 yards (50-L.Touray).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 12(11:52 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 12(11:11 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:02 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 59 yards from UTS 35. 10-B.Putman to NEV 29 for 23 yards (12-A.Carter).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(10:58 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 32 for 3 yards (24-D.Baker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 32(10:53 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 32(10:20 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UTAHST 32(10:15 - 2nd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 38 yards from NEV 32 to UTS 30 fair catch by 13-D.Thompkins.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Interception (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(10:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 30(10:03 - 2nd) 10-J.Love scrambles to UTS 37 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 37(9:59 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 38 for 1 yard (54-C.Green).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 38(9:34 - 2nd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 38 yards from UTS 38 to NEV 24 fair catch by 3-K.Fossum. Penalty on UTS 17-T.Compton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 24.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (7 plays, 39 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(8:54 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 41 for 2 yards (9-D.Woodward).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 41(8:35 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 43 for 2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer96-C.Unga).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 43(8:05 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 72-M.Beach False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 43. No Play.
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - UTAHST 38(7:40 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-S.Bond at UTS 27. 4-S.Bond to NEV 39 for 34 yards (65-A.Frost40-M.Wilmer).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39(7:40 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Repp.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 39(7:23 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to NEV 37 for 2 yards (99-D.Peterson52-K.Adams).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 37(7:18 - 2nd) 10-J.Love to NEV 27 for 10 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27(6:59 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to NEV 26 for 1 yard (6-T.Williams7-G.Sewell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 26(6:40 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to NEV 21 for 5 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 21(6:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to NEV 13 for 8 yards (12-M.Jackson).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13(6:04 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:39 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- FG (7 plays, 57 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:33 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 59 yards from UTS 35. 10-B.Putman to NEV 28 for 22 yards (2-T.Adams).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(5:33 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 33 for 5 yards (9-D.Woodward).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 33(5:28 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 37 for 4 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 37(5:03 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 35 for -2 yards (9-D.Woodward42-N.Heninger).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 35(4:28 - 2nd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 27 yards from NEV 35 out of bounds at the UTS 38. Penalty on UTS 7-D.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 38.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(3:53 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 30 for 2 yards (96-H.Sekona7-G.Sewell).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 30(3:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 45 for 15 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(3:15 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to NEV 30 for 25 yards (30-L.Hall).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(3:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to NEV 16 for 14 yards (1-B.Robins17-J.Fotofili).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 16(2:30 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to NEV 15 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 15(2:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 15(2:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 15(2:20 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Halftime (7 plays, 7 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:20 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 54 yards from UTS 35. 31-C.Swint to NEV 33 for 22 yards (26-C.Nelson12-A.Carter).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(2:07 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry complete to 3-K.Fossum. 3-K.Fossum pushed ob at NEV 38 for 5 yards (6-C.Haney).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 38(2:01 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 38(1:57 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Fossum.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAHST 38(1:53 - 2nd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 60 yards from NEV 38 to the UTS 2 downed by 22-J.Godley.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Interception (3 plays, 37 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 2(1:50 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 4 for 2 yards (92-K.Meder12-M.Jackson).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 4(1:38 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 16 for 12 yards (4-E.Muhammad6-T.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16(1:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Love to UTS 20 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16(1:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Love to UTS 20 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 20(0:39 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 7-G.Sewell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTS 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(0:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 35(0:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 23 for -12 yards FUMBLES (16-M.Broady). 10-J.Love to UTS 21 for no gain.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 24 - UTAHST 21(0:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Love kneels at UTS 20 for -1 yard.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:09 - 2nd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 24 for -1 yard (52-K.Adams).
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 24(14:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Eaton INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Robins at UTS 43. 1-B.Robins to UTS 38 for 5 yards.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Missed FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(14:37 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to UTS 36 for 2 yards (96-C.Unga).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 36(14:26 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 36(13:53 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry sacked at UTS 42 for -6 yards (91-D.Anderson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - UTAHST 42(13:47 - 3rd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 28 yards from UTS 42 to UTS 14 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Missed FG (9 plays, 36 yards, 4:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(13:08 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 33 for 19 yards (12-M.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(13:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 35 for 2 yards (16-M.Broady). Penalty on NEV 99-D.Peterson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UTS 35.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50(12:50 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to NEV 48 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 48(12:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Love scrambles to NEV 41 for 7 yards (6-T.Williams32-G.Miranda).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 41(11:56 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to NEV 35 for 6 yards (53-Z.Mahannah).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(11:30 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to NEV 35 for no gain (92-K.Meder).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 35(11:20 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins pushed ob at NEV 20 for 15 yards (98-S.Hammond).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(10:59 - 3rd) to NEV 25 for -5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - NEVADA 25(10:39 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to NEV 20 for 5 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 20(10:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Love sacked at NEV 30 for -10 yards (16-M.Broady).
|
No Good
|
4 & 20 - NEVADA 30(9:36 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(8:56 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to UTS 48 for 22 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(8:51 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to UTS 43 for 5 yards (90-R.Fata9-D.Woodward).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 43(8:30 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to UTS 39 for 4 yards (10-T.Galeai9-D.Woodward).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 39(8:05 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to UTS 36 for 3 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(7:22 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks pushed ob at UTS 27 for 9 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 27(6:50 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 76-N.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 32(6:10 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to UTS 32 for no gain (21-A.Grayson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 32(5:50 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to UTS 29 for 3 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 29(5:08 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 29. No Play.
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - UTAHST 34(4:28 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton 61 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34(4:28 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 35 for 1 yard (16-M.Broady6-T.Williams).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 35(4:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 30 for -5 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - NEVADA 30(3:50 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 35 for 5 yards (54-C.Green).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 35(3:31 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 53 yards from UTS 35 Downed at the NEV 12.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12(2:55 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 24 for 12 yards. Penalty on NEV 76-N.Brown Chop block 6 yards enforced at NEV 12. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 16 - UTAHST 6(2:41 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 8 for 2 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - UTAHST 8(2:15 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - UTAHST 8(1:30 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Fossum.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - UTAHST 8(1:24 - 3rd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 33 yards from NEV 8 out of bounds at the NEV 41.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Downs (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(1:18 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to NEV 38 for 3 yards (17-J.Fotofili).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 38(1:12 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to NEV 38 for no gain (53-Z.Mahannah).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 38(0:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NEVADA 38(0:33 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 33 yards from NEV 38 Downed at the NEV 5.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (3 plays, 80 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 5(0:28 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 15 FUMBLES (21-A.Grayson). 4-E.Cooks to NEV 16 for no gain.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16(0:19 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 36 for 20 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(15:00 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 46 for 10 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(14:44 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 72-M.Beach False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 46. No Play.
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTAHST 41(14:26 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to UTS 26 for 33 yards (6-C.Haney4-S.Bond).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26(14:03 - 4th) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 8-B.O'Leary-Orange. Penalty on NEV 8-B.O'Leary-Orange Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTS 26. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 25 - UTAHST 41(13:42 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to UTS 36 for 5 yards (10-T.Galeai).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - UTAHST 36(13:35 - 4th) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Fossum.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 20 - UTAHST 36(12:56 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to UTS 32 for 4 yards (10-T.Galeai9-D.Woodward).
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 16 - UTAHST 32(12:50 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to UTS 20 for 12 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Interception (3 plays, 18 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(12:15 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to UTS 29 for 9 yards (12-M.Jackson28-A.Arnold).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 29(12:05 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to UTS 33 for 4 yards (16-M.Broady).
|
+67 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(11:45 - 4th) 1-G.Bright runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:39 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (2 plays, 57 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:27 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(11:27 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 41 for 16 yards (21-A.Grayson7-D.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(11:27 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 44 for 3 yards (18-C.Lampkin).
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 44(11:10 - 4th) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Fossum INTERCEPTED by 33-K.Meitzenheimer at UTS 39. 33-K.Meitzenheimer to UTS 43 for 4 yards (4-E.Cooks).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 5:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(10:36 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to NEV 9 for 48 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - NEVADA 9(10:26 - 4th) 1-G.Bright runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:06 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:03 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(10:03 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 25 for no gain (41-E.Shelton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25(10:03 - 4th) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Lappin.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 25(9:31 - 4th) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Lee. Penalty on UTS 41-E.Shelton Pass interference 3 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(9:25 - 4th) 16-M.Henry scrambles runs ob at NEV 37 for 9 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 37(9:18 - 4th) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Humphrey. Team penalty on NEV Ineligible player downfield during passing down 4 yards enforced at NEV 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 33(8:46 - 4th) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 33(8:41 - 4th) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Fossum INTERCEPTED by 18-C.Lampkin at NEV 50. 18-C.Lampkin to NEV 30 for 20 yards (72-M.Beach). Penalty on UTS 21-A.Grayson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEV 33. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(8:33 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to UTS 48 for 4 yards (41-E.Shelton).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 48(8:26 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to UTS 35 for 13 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(7:40 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to UTS 30 for 5 yards (45-J.Bannerman41-E.Shelton).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 30(7:09 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to UTS 27 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 27(6:25 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to UTS 20 for 7 yards (93-J.Wildman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(5:46 - 4th) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Fossum.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 20(5:10 - 4th) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 20(5:01 - 4th) 35-T.Taua runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:56 - 4th) 35-Q.Conaway extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:48 - 4th) 35-Q.Conaway kicks 33 yards from NEV 35. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 32 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32(4:48 - 4th) 34-R.Burt to UTS 35 for 3 yards (50-L.Touray5-E.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 35(4:46 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to UTS 39 for 4 yards (17-J.Fotofili).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 39(4:05 - 4th) 34-R.Burt to UTS 42 for 3 yards (52-K.Adams63-A.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42(3:20 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to UTS 43 for 1 yard (1-B.Robins).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 43(2:41 - 4th) 34-R.Burt to NEV 36 for 21 yards (1-B.Robins).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(1:56 - 4th) 34-R.Burt to NEV 30 for 6 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 30(1:17 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi to NEV 31 for -1 yard (30-L.Hall).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-18
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|306
|375
|Total Plays
|73
|77
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|244
|Rush Attempts
|35
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|193
|131
|Comp. - Att.
|17-38
|15-33
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|13-110
|6-52
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-40.4
|7-40.1
|Return Yards
|114
|177
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-109
|3-119
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|2-38
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|193
|PASS YDS
|131
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|244
|
|
|306
|TOTAL YDS
|375
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
ARKST
37
20
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
34
16
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
36
31
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
CUSE
27
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
52
3
Final BTN
-
UNLV
FRESNO
27
56
Final CBSSN
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
20
26
Final ESPN2
-
6WISC
ILL
23
24
Final BTN
-
WVU
5OKLA
14
52
Final FOX
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
34
24
Final FS1
-
11AUBURN
ARK
51
10
Final SECN
-
HOU
UCONN
24
17
Final ESPNU
-
NCST
BC
24
45
Final FSN
-
9FLA
SC
38
27
Final ESPN
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
45
10
Final ABC
-
GATECH
MIAMI
28
21
Final/OT ACCN
-
KENTST
OHIO
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
BGREEN
38
20
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
14
52
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
CAL
21
17
Final PACN
-
TCU
KSTATE
17
24
Final FSN
-
NILL
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESPN+
-
NMEX
WYO
10
23
Final ATSN
-
CSTCAR
GAS
27
30
Final/3OT ESP3
-
USM
LATECH
30
45
Final NFLN
-
UNC
VATECH
41
43
Final/6OT FSN
-
2LSU
MISSST
36
13
Final CBS
-
12OREG
25WASH
35
31
Final ABC
-
DUKE
UVA
14
48
Final ACCN
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
21
45
Final ESPN2
-
BUFF
AKRON
21
0
Final ESP3
-
LAMON
24APLST
7
52
Final ESPN+
-
20MINN
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
TULSA
21CINCY
13
24
Final ESPNU
-
IND
MD
34
28
Final BTN
-
SFLA
NAVY
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
CHARLO
WKY
14
30
Final ESPN+
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
14
21
Final SECN
-
ODU
UAB
14
38
Final ESPN+
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
45
27
Final FOX
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
30
33
Final STAD
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
3
21
Final PACN
-
RICE
TXSA
27
31
Final ESP3
-
ME
LIB
44
59
Final ESPN+
-
UK
10UGA
0
21
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
48
50
Final LHN
-
TULANE
MEMP
17
47
Final ESPN2
-
COLO
WASHST
10
41
Final ESPNU
-
SDGST
SJST
27
17
Final FBOOK
-
ECU
UCF
28
41
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
EMICH
27
34
Final ESPN+
-
UTEP
FIU
17
32
Final ESPN+
-
ARMY
GAST
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
FSU
WAKE
20
22
Final ACCN
-
TXAM
MISS
24
17
Final SECN
-
16MICH
7PSU
21
28
Final ABC
-
TENN
1BAMA
13
35
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
USC
14
41
Final PACN
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
10
36
Final ESPNU
-
14BOISE
BYU
25
28
Final ESPN2
-
AF
HAWAII
56
26
Final CBSSN