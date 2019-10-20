Drive Chart
Bright runs for 2 TDs as Utah State beats Nevada 36-10

  • Oct 20, 2019

LOGAN, Utah (AP) Gerold Bright had 126 yards rushing and two scores on 15 carries, Savon Scarver had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Utah State beat Nevada 36-10 in the snow on Saturday night.

The Wolf Pack, on the game's opening possession, had first-and-goal from the 8 but a holding penalty and a false start forced them to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Brandon Talton. Scarver returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, the first of 36 consecutive points by the Aggies (4-2, 3-0 Mountain West).

Bright scored on runs of 67 and 9 yards - just 84 seconds apart - to make it 36-3 with 10:03 left in the game.

Taua had 20 carries for 80 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, for Nevada (4-3, 1-2).

Utah State's two losses this year have both come on the road against Power 5 conference teams. The Aggies lost 38-35 to Wake Forest in their season opener and 42-6 to then-No. 5 (and currently second-ranked) LSU on Oct. 5.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:48
35-Q.Conaway extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
36
Touchdown 4:56
35-T.Taua runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
36
Point After TD 10:03
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
36
Touchdown 10:06
1-G.Bright runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
35
Point After TD 11:27
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
29
Touchdown 11:39
1-G.Bright runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:20
62-D.Eberle 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
22
Point After TD 5:33
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
19
Touchdown 5:39
10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
18
Field Goal 11:02
62-D.Eberle 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
12
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Safety 0:12
35-T.Taua to NEV End Zone for -1 yard (51-J.Te'i). to NEV End Zone for -1 yard safety.
plays
yds
pos
3
9
Point After TD 9:33
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 9:45
36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 11-S.Scarver runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:04
pos
3
6
Field Goal 9:49
43-B.Talton 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
90
yds
05:05
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 22
Rushing 4 11
Passing 9 9
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 4-18 4-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 306 375
Total Plays 73 77
Avg Gain 4.2 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 113 244
Rush Attempts 35 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 5.5
Net Yards Passing 193 131
Comp. - Att. 17-38 15-33
Yards Per Pass 5.1 4.0
Penalties - Yards 13-110 6-52
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 10-40.4 7-40.1
Return Yards 114 177
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-20
Kickoffs - Returns 5-109 3-119
Int. - Returns 1-5 2-38
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Nevada 4-3 300710
Utah State 4-2 91301436
UTAHST -21.5, O/U 59
Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Logan, Utah
 193 PASS YDS 131
113 RUSH YDS 244
306 TOTAL YDS 375
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 19 5:05 11 75 FG
9:33 NEVADA 25 1:19 3 4 Punt
7:14 NEVADA 19 0:50 3 1 Punt
6:11 UTAHST 49 1:15 3 -2 Punt
4:07 NEVADA 21 2:28 5 5 Punt
0:21 NEVADA 1 0:00 1 -1 Safety
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 NEVADA 14 0:47 3 -9 Punt
11:02 NEVADA 29 0:47 3 3 Punt
8:54 NEVADA 39 1:14 4 22 INT
5:33 NEVADA 28 1:05 3 7 Punt
2:20 NEVADA 33 0:27 3 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:37 UTAHST 38 0:50 3 -4 Punt
8:56 NEVADA 30 4:28 9 36 FG Miss
2:55 NEVADA 12 1:31 4 -4 Punt
0:28 NEVADA 5 0:09 10 75 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 NEVADA 25 0:17 3 18 INT
10:03 NEVADA 25 5:07 15 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:06 UTAHST 32 0:45 4 11 Punt
6:19 UTAHST 42 0:00 1 11 Fumble
4:47 UTAHST 20 0:34 3 6 Punt
1:35 UTAHST 30 1:10 5 28 Punt
0:12 NEVADA 47 0:04 5 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 NEVADA 35 2:04 5 23 FG
10:10 UTAHST 30 0:36 3 8 Punt
7:40 NEVADA 39 2:01 7 39 TD
3:53 UTAHST 28 1:33 7 57 FG
1:50 UTAHST 2 1:13 7 7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 UTAHST 25 0:00 3 37 INT
13:08 UTAHST 14 3:32 10 56 FG Miss
4:28 UTAHST 34 0:57 3 1 Punt
1:18 NEVADA 41 0:45 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 UTAHST 20 0:36 3 80 TD
10:36 UTAHST 43 0:30 2 57 TD
4:48 UTAHST 32 3:31 7 37
