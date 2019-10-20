|
|
|MICH
|PSU
Clifford's 4 TDs lead No. 7 Penn State over No. 16 Michigan
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) After a deep ball bounced off his hands, KJ Hamler pulled Sean Clifford aside and told his quarterback he owed him one.
It didn't take long for Hamler to make it up to him.
The speedy wideout burned the Michigan secondary two quarters later and hauled in a perfectly thrown 53-yard touchdown pass to help propel No. 7 Penn State to a 28-21 win over No. 16 Michigan on Saturday.
Clifford wasn't surprised to see the nearest Michigan defender nearly 10 yards behind Hamler, who finished with six catches for 108 yards.
''I know KJ's fast enough to get to that weakness in their defense every single time,'' Clifford said.
And the first-year starter is getting better at finding him down the field.
Clifford hit Hamler on a 25-yard pass to start the scoring, hooked up with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 17-yard touchdown and ran for a 1-yard score to pace Penn State's offense.
Hamler also had a 100-yard kickoff return to start the second half called back on a holding penalty. That would've come in handy as Penn State's offense went cold for much of the second half.
The Wolverines battled back from a 21-7 halftime deficit and with just over two minutes to play, had a chance to tie the game on fourth-and-goal from Penn State's 3. But Michigan wideout Ronnie Bell dropped a potential tying touchdown with Penn State safety Lamont Wade playing tight coverage.
''That stop was huge,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said.
The Nittany Lions took control of the game early. Clifford hooked up with Jahan Dotson for 37 yards to set up the scoring toss to Freiermuth who beat Khaleke Hudson in coverage.
Penn State went up 14-0 on its next drive when Clifford scored on a 1-yard run made easier by a 44-yard rush from Ricky Slade. It got easier when back-to-back Michigan offside penalties moved the ball to the 1.
Tariq Castro-Fields intercepted Shea Patterson's screen pass midway through the second quarter and Clifford arced his second touchdown pass to Hamler five plays later to make it 21-0.
The Wolverines cut Penn State's lead to 21-7 with an eight-play drive that burned 4:27 before halftime. It ended with Zach Charbonnet beating Penn State defenders to the end zone on a 12-yard run.
Charbonnet added another 12-yard run with 1:05 left in the third to make it 21-14. Patterson, who completed 24 of 41 passes for 276 yards, plunged in from a yard out - barely - to cap the scoring in the fourth.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan: The Wolverines did a solid job against Penn State's high-pressure defense gashing the Nittany Lions for a season-high 417 yards. They had all the momentum in the final quarter and had the look they wanted on the fourth down play that turned out to be the difference.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions averaged 7.0 yards per play in the first half, but just 1.9 in the second until Hamler's 53-yard touchdown catch.
LAUNDRY DAY
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh criticized the officiating afterward, not happy with the way his receivers were defended on the Wolverines' later possessions.
Michigan was flagged eight times for 48 yards while Penn State was called five times for 58 yards.
''It'll be interesting to compare some of the scenarios in the game on calls,'' Harbaugh said. ''Thought some of our receivers were getting tackled at the end.''
ATMOSPHERIC EFFECT
Michigan's offense struggled with the noise early.
With their backs to Penn State's 21,000-seat student section to start, the Wolverines lost track of the play clock and had to take a timeout before their first snap.
A false start on third-and-long on their next drive foiled any chance of converting, and three offsides infractions backed Michigan's defense up and helped set up a pair of first-half Penn State touchdowns later in the half.
THE MICAH MACHINE
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons was everywhere in this game, battling through double and triple teams to lead the team with 14 tackles.
UNSUNG PLAY
Leading 21-7 early in the third, the Nittany Lions went three-and-out and risked giving Michigan good field position with punter Blake Gillikin standing close to his own 10.
But Penn State's specialist blasted the ball nearly 60 yards in the air and gunner Dan Chisena blew Donovan Peoples-Jones up for a loss at his own 10-yard-line. The Wolverines punted the ball back seven plays later.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
No. 6 Wisconsin lost on a last-second field goal to Illinois earlier in the day, leaving room for the Nittany Lions to move up with the win.
UP NEXT
Michigan hosts Notre Dame on Saturday.
Penn State visits Michigan State on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Jackson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson to MICH 27 for 2 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICH 27(14:56 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to MICH 44 for 17 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields6-C.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 44(14:19 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to MICH 46 for 2 yards (6-C.Brown).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 46(13:43 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black to PSU 47 for 7 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MICH 47(13:12 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to PSU 47 for no gain (5-T.Castro-Fields36-J.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MICH 47(12:35 - 1st) 17-W.Hart punts 47 yards from PSU 47 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(11:51 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to PSU 31 for 11 yards (20-B.Hawkins14-J.Metellus).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 31(11:42 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 31(11:23 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth pushed ob at PSU 35 for 4 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PSU 35(11:20 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 35 for no gain (20-B.Hawkins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - PSU 35(10:45 - 1st) 93-B.Gillikin punts 50 yards from PSU 35 to MICH 15 fair catch by 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 15(10:02 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 16 for 1 yard (11-M.Parsons).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MICH 16(9:55 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MICH 16(9:21 - 1st) Penalty on MICH 73-J.Mayfield False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 16. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - MICH 11(9:10 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 14 for 3 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos18-S.Toney).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MICH 14(9:10 - 1st) 17-W.Hart punts 49 yards from MICH 14. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 34 for -3 yards (22-G.Green).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 34(8:28 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 37 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - PSU 37(8:18 - 1st) Penalty on MICH 19-K.Paye Offside 5 yards enforced at PSU 37. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - PSU 42(7:52 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 21-N.Cain. 21-N.Cain to PSU 45 for 3 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(7:34 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 46 for 1 yard (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 46(7:07 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs ob at MICH 17 for 37 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 17(6:38 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:05 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Downs (11 plays, 50 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 61 yards from PSU 35. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 14 for 10 yards (45-C.Katshir).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 14(5:59 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 14(5:54 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICH 14(5:49 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to MICH 33 for 19 yards (7-J.Brisker).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 33(5:45 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black to MICH 30 for -3 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - MICH 30(5:10 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson scrambles to MICH 43 for 13 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 43(4:34 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to PSU 49 for 8 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 49(3:58 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to PSU 43 for 6 yards (29-J.Reid11-M.Parsons).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 43(3:35 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 43(3:05 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell pushed ob at PSU 36 for 7 yards (7-J.Brisker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MICH 36(3:02 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to PSU 36 for no gain (18-S.Toney11-M.Parsons).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MICH 36(2:28 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Black.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(1:49 - 1st) 3-R.Slade to MICH 20 for 44 yards (1-A.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(1:45 - 1st) 1-K.Hamler to MICH 18 for 2 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PSU 18(1:16 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-R.Slade.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - PSU 18(0:43 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to MICH 8 for 10 yards (19-K.Paye).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - PSU 8(0:40 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to MICH 5 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson7-K.Hudson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - PSU 5(0:17 - 1st) Penalty on MICH 50-M.Dwumfour Offside 2 yards enforced at MICH 5. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - PSU 3(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on MICH 14-J.Metellus Offside 1 yards enforced at MICH 3. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - PSU 2(15:00 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(14:56 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson to MICH 24 for -1 yard (18-S.Toney99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICH 24(14:56 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 25 for 1 yard (18-S.Toney54-R.Windsor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICH 25(14:18 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson scrambles to MICH 25 for no gain (11-M.Parsons).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MICH 25(13:33 - 2nd) 17-W.Hart punts 49 yards from MICH 25. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 29 for 3 yards (25-H.Haskins).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 29(12:58 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 33 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PSU 33(12:47 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PSU 33(12:13 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Ford.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - PSU 33(12:08 - 2nd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 44 yards from PSU 33. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 26 for 3 yards (91-C.Stoll26-J.Sutherland).
MICH
Wolverines
- Interception (5 plays, 40 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 26(12:04 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 27 for 1 yard (11-M.Parsons55-A.Shelton).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICH 27(11:53 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black to MICH 32 for 5 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICH 32(11:18 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 40 for 8 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields26-J.Sutherland).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(10:11 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Charbonnet.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - MICH 40(9:53 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-T.Castro-Fields at MICH 37. 5-T.Castro-Fields to MICH 34 for 3 yards (73-J.Mayfield).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PSU 34(9:49 - 2nd) Penalty on PSU 18-S.Toney Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MICH 34. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 49(9:49 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to MICH 50 for -1 yard (2-C.Kemp19-K.Paye).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - PSU 50(9:43 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to MICH 32 for 18 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(9:11 - 2nd) 3-R.Slade to MICH 30 for 2 yards (19-K.Paye).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 30(8:40 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to MICH 25 for 5 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 3 - PSU 25(8:02 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:31 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:22 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(7:22 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 26 for 1 yard (5-T.Castro-Fields11-M.Parsons).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICH 26(7:22 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins pushed ob at PSU 44 for 30 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 44(6:48 - 2nd) Penalty on MICH 86-L.Schoonmaker False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 44. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - MICH 49(6:17 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to PSU 39 for 10 yards (13-E.Brooks6-C.Brown).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICH 39(6:00 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to PSU 33 for 6 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 33(5:22 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to PSU 33 for no gain (18-S.Toney54-R.Windsor).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 33(4:55 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson scrambles to PSU 29 for 4 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICH 29(4:16 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at PSU 22 for 7 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(3:39 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to PSU 10 FUMBLES (7-J.Brisker). 6-C.Johnson runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MICH 51-C.Ruiz Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at PSU 22. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - MICH 27(3:15 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Black. Penalty on PSU 5-T.Castro-Fields Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PSU 27. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 12(3:05 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:01 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:55 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by 4-J.Brown.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(2:55 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 29 for 4 yards (19-K.Paye14-J.Metellus).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PSU 29(2:55 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PSU 29(2:18 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - PSU 29(2:11 - 2nd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 35 yards from PSU 29 to the MICH 36 downed by 40-J.Luketa.
MICH
Wolverines
- Missed FG (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 36(2:04 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at PSU 45 for 19 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 45(1:53 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 45(1:48 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 24-Z.Charbonnet. 24-Z.Charbonnet to PSU 41 for 4 yards (6-C.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MICH 41(1:42 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - MICH 41(1:02 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody 58 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 41(0:56 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 48 for 7 yards (1-A.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - PSU 48(0:51 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - PSU 48(0:32 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 50 for 2 yards (19-K.Paye).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - PSU 50(0:27 - 2nd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 43 yards from PSU 50. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 6 for -1 yard (88-D.Chisena).
MICH
Wolverines
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 6(0:21 - 2nd) kneels at MICH 4 for -2 yards.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 10 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 40 for 40 yards. Penalty on PSU 26-J.Sutherland Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 40. Team penalty on PSU Holding declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PSU 30(15:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on MICH Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PSU 30. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(15:00 - 3rd) 21-N.Cain to MICH 42 for 13 yards (44-C.McGrone6-J.Uche).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 42(15:00 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 42(14:48 - 3rd) 21-N.Cain to MICH 40 for 2 yards (19-K.Paye4-M.Danna).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 8 - PSU 40(14:48 - 3rd) 21-N.Cain to MICH 43 for -3 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - PSU 43(14:48 - 3rd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 35 yards from MICH 43. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 10 for 2 yards.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (7 plays, 24 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 10(14:48 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson scrambles to MICH 22 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(12:57 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 22 for no gain (11-M.Parsons54-R.Windsor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 22(12:49 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Black.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MICH 22(12:18 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell. Penalty on PSU 38-L.Wade Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MICH 22. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 37(11:46 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 37 for no gain (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 37(11:41 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 41 for 4 yards (11-M.Parsons99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - MICH 41(11:35 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson sacked at MICH 34 for -7 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MICH 34(10:59 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 51 yards from MICH 34. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 22 for 7 yards (43-J.McCurry30-D.Hill).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 22(9:33 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 24 for 2 yards (19-K.Paye44-C.McGrone).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PSU 24(9:22 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PSU 24(8:51 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - PSU 24(8:42 - 3rd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 60 yards from PSU 24. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 10 for -6 yards (88-D.Chisena).
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (6 plays, 40 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 10(8:34 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 22 for 12 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(8:22 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson to MICH 26 for 4 yards (26-J.Sutherland5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 26(7:55 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 43 for 17 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 43(7:30 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 43(7:10 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at MICH 49 for 6 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICH 49(7:06 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 50 for 1 yard (20-A.Isaac6-C.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MICH 50(6:28 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 34 yards from MICH 50 to PSU 16 fair catch by 1-K.Hamler.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 16(5:49 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 17 for 1 yard (44-C.McGrone).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 17(5:42 - 3rd) 3-R.Slade to PSU 19 for 2 yards (97-A.Hutchinson19-K.Paye).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PSU 19(5:04 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - PSU 19(4:28 - 3rd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 46 yards from PSU 19 out of bounds at the MICH 35.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 35(4:22 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 49 for 14 yards (6-C.Brown17-G.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 49(4:15 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to PSU 48 for 3 yards (55-A.Shelton).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 48(3:50 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to PSU 37 for 11 yards (40-J.Luketa29-J.Reid).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 37(3:13 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Charbonnet.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 37(2:41 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to PSU 28 for 9 yards (38-L.Wade11-M.Parsons).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 28(2:21 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to PSU 18 for 10 yards (2-K.Ellis17-G.Taylor).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 18(2:01 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to PSU 12 for 6 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICH 12(1:39 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:11 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:05 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35. 1-K.Hamler pushed ob at PSU 25 for 25 yards (32-L.Grodman).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(1:05 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 26 for 1 yard (19-K.Paye50-M.Dwumfour).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - PSU 26(1:00 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 24 for -2 yards (6-J.Uche).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - PSU 24(0:18 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth. Penalty on MICH 24-L.Hill Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 24. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 34(15:00 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to PSU 35 for 1 yard (7-K.Hudson20-B.Hawkins).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 35(14:51 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 4-J.Brown. 4-J.Brown pushed ob at PSU 39 for 4 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - PSU 39(14:13 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 47 for 8 yards (30-D.Hill).
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 47(13:35 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:22 - 4th) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:14 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(13:14 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins pushed ob at MICH 38 for 13 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 38(13:14 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to PSU 47 for 15 yards (38-L.Wade6-C.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 47(12:49 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to PSU 44 for 3 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 44(12:22 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson to PSU 41 for 3 yards.
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICH 41(11:50 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to PSU 6 for 35 yards (8-M.Wilson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 6 - MICH 6(11:08 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Black. Penalty on PSU 38-L.Wade Facemasking 3 yards enforced at PSU 6. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - MICH 3(10:25 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to PSU 2 for 1 yard (18-S.Toney99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MICH 2(10:21 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to PSU 2 for no gain (11-M.Parsons).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICH 2(10:01 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICH 2(9:15 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to PSU 1 for 1 yard (11-M.Parsons).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MICH 1(9:15 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:00 - 4th) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:48 - 4th) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(8:48 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-R.Slade. 3-R.Slade to PSU 21 for -4 yards (14-J.Metellus44-C.McGrone).
|
Sack
|
2 & 14 - PSU 21(8:48 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 16 for -5 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 19 - PSU 16(8:11 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-R.Slade. 3-R.Slade to PSU 22 for 6 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - PSU 22(7:32 - 4th) 93-B.Gillikin punts 39 yards from PSU 22. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs ob at PSU 47 for 14 yards.
MICH
Wolverines
- Downs (12 plays, 44 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 47(7:03 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins pushed ob at PSU 33 for 14 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 33(6:54 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 33(6:29 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICH 33(6:23 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to PSU 27 for 6 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 4 - MICH 27(6:19 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to PSU 21 for 6 yards (38-L.Wade6-C.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 21(5:38 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to PSU 18 for 3 yards (18-S.Toney5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 18(5:11 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson to PSU 17 for 1 yard (54-R.Windsor).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICH 17(4:28 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to PSU 7 for 10 yards (6-C.Brown11-M.Parsons).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - MICH 7(3:49 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to PSU 5 for 2 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICH 5(3:31 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson to PSU 3 for 2 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields6-C.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MICH 3(2:49 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MICH 3(2:14 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
PSU
Nittany Lions
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 3(2:07 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to PSU 8 for 5 yards (7-K.Hudson2-C.Kemp).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 8(2:01 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to PSU 10 for 2 yards (29-J.Glasgow19-K.Paye).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - PSU 10(1:56 - 4th) 1-K.Hamler to PSU 14 for 4 yards (7-K.Hudson14-J.Metellus).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 14(1:51 - 4th) kneels at PSU 10 for -4 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 14 - PSU 10(1:45 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford kneels at PSU 8 for -2 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 16 - PSU 8(1:05 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford kneels at PSU 4 for -4 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|14
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|15
|7
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|410
|276
|Total Plays
|82
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|141
|101
|Rush Attempts
|41
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|269
|175
|Comp. - Att.
|24-41
|14-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-48
|5-58
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.0
|8-44.0
|Return Yards
|22
|75
|Punts - Returns
|5-12
|3-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-10
|2-65
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|269
|PASS YDS
|175
|
|
|141
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|410
|TOTAL YDS
|276
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
