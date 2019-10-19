|
Swift runs for 2 TDs as No. 10 Georgia tops Kentucky 21-0
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) D'Andre Swift's 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter snapped a scoreless tie, and No. 10 Georgia overcame a slow start to beat Kentucky 21-0 on Saturday night.
Swift, who ran for 179 yards, added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Brian Herrien ran for 60 yards, including an 8-yard scoring run.
Swift said he wanted to take a lead role for the offense after it was clear this was not a night for a productive passing game.
''That's exactly what I told them,'' Swift said. ''I talked at halftime and told them keep doing what you're doing. It's on me. I've got y'all. I've got us.''
Georgia (6-1, 3-1) recovered from last week's loss to South Carolina by finally taking advantage of its Southeastern Conference-leading ground game in the second half. The Bulldogs ran for 235 yards, including 140 in the second half.
The win sets the stage for a top-10 SEC East showdown against Florida in two weeks.
Each offense was affected by Nestor, the former tropical storm which dumped rain on Athens throughout the day. The wet conditions contributed to the scoreless first half.
''You have to be patient with those type of elements,'' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. ''You're not just going to run the ball down their throats or throw it 30-40 times in those conditions.''
Some Georgia fans were impatient, booing conservative play calls throughout the game.
''It had no effect on me,'' Smart said. ''I've got headphones on. We're trying to make the best decisions to give us the best chance to win.''
Kentucky (3-4, 1-4) got 99 yards rushing from Lynn Bowden in his second start at quarterback, but the Wildcats' attack was one-dimensional. Bowden, Kentucky's third starting quarterback of the season, didn't complete a pass on his first nine attempts. He completed only 2 of 15 passes for 17 yards.
Bowden was not enough to offset Swift's big night. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said he hopes this is the last time he has to face Swift, a junior.
''I just gave him a `Congratulations' after the game and wished him `Goodbye,' because he needs to go to the NFL,'' Stoops said. ''He's an elite player.''
Georgia's Jake Fromm did not have a turnover one week after throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble. He completed 9 of 12 passes for only 35 yards.
On the soggy Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium, Kentucky stayed right with Georgia until midway through the third quarter.
The Bulldogs took advantage of two mistakes by the Wildcats to grab control.
A poor punt by Max Duffy went out of bounds at the Kentucky 39 early in the second half after carrying only 15 yards.
''I just shanked it,'' Duffy said. ''It was just one of those things that I would like to take back and do over perfect.''
The punt allowed Georgia to start a possession outside of its 20 for the first time in the game. Swift needed only one play to take advantage of the excellent field position.
Running behind right tackle Isaiah Wilson and right guard Cade Mays, Swift broke a tackle by safety Yusuf Corker on the 39-yard scoring run.
Bowden's fumble, caused by J.R. Reed, on the Wildcats' next possession was recovered by Georgia's Richard LeCounte at the Kentucky 31. Herrien's scoring run on his fourth straight carry pushed the Georgia lead to 14-0.
Georgia held Kentucky to 52 yards in the first half.
The Bulldogs fought poor field position throughout the half, starting three drives inside their 15.
Fromm was stopped on a fourth-and-1 sneak at midfield midway through the second quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kentucky: The Wildcats clearly have a unique talent in Bowden, who was the team's leading receiver before last week's move to quarterback. Still, more work is needed to add balance to the offense. Bowden led the Wildcats to a 24-20 win over Arkansas last week in his debut at quarterback, but now opposing teams will be better prepared for his frequent runs.
Georgia: The Bulldogs showed good poise in recovering from the ugly first half and capitalizing on opportunities in the third quarter. Still, the offense failed to produce like a unit capable of contending for a championship. The receivers again struggled to beat press coverage and the line failed to push back Kentucky's defensive front on a fourth-down sneak. Fans booed some conservative play calls, perhaps influenced by the ugly weather, but the patient approach paid off. The Bulldogs, who lost four turnovers in last week's loss, did not lose the ball against the Wildcats.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Georgia's second-half recovery should save it from another drop in the Top 25.
UP NEXT
Kentucky: The Wildcats return home to play No. 22 Missouri next Saturday night. Kentucky scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to beat Missouri 15-14 last season.
Georgia: Following an off week, Georgia will look for its third straight win over No. 9 Florida on Nov. 2 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bulldogs won last year's matchup of top-10 teams, 36-17.
- Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 51 yards from KEN 35. 4-J.Cook to UGA 14 for no gain.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 14(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 28 for 14 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 28(14:56 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 33 for 5 yards (27-C.Dort56-K.Daniel).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 33(14:18 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 35 for 2 yards (95-Q.Bohanna).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UGA 35(13:32 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at UGA 37 for 2 yards (32-J.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UGA 37(12:53 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 63 yards from UGA 37 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(12:22 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 27 for 7 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 27(12:13 - 1st) 6-J.Ali to KEN 30 for 3 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 30(11:38 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 30 for no gain (10-M.Herring2-R.LeCounte).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UK 30(11:04 - 1st) Penalty on KEN 88-K.Upshaw False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 30. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - UK 25(10:18 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 36 for 11 yards (30-T.Crowder51-D.Marshall).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UK 36(10:02 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 36 for no gain (30-T.Crowder2-R.LeCounte).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UK 36(9:14 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 53 yards from KEN 36. 8-D.Blaylock pushed ob at UGA 18 for 7 yards (28-Z.Johnson). Penalty on UGA 24-P.Hudson Holding 9 yards enforced at UGA 18.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 9(8:46 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 35-B.Herrien. 35-B.Herrien to UGA 12 for 3 yards (22-C.Oats).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 12(8:34 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to UGA 11 for -1 yard (31-J.Watson22-C.Oats).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UGA 11(7:53 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UGA 11(7:06 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 54 yards from UGA 11. 6-J.Ali pushed ob at UGA 46 for 19 yards (41-C.Tindall).
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 46(7:01 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to UGA 45 for 1 yard (2-R.LeCounte).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UK 45(6:49 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Rose.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - UK 45(6:07 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden scrambles pushed ob at UGA 38 for 7 yards (25-Q.Walker1-D.Wilson).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - UK 38(6:01 - 1st) Penalty on KEN 71-L.Stenberg False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 38. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UK 43(5:21 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 37 yards from UGA 43 Downed at the UGA 6. Team penalty on KEN Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UGA 43. No Play.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - UGA 48(5:21 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 28 yards from UGA 48 out of bounds at the UGA 20.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(5:10 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 23 for 3 yards (32-J.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 23(5:03 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 25 for 2 yards (4-J.Paschal29-Y.Corker).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 25(4:24 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 27 for 2 yards (17-D.Square91-C.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UK 27(3:42 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 49 yards from UGA 27 out of bounds at the KEN 24.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (8 plays, 16 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 24(3:00 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 29 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean51-D.Marshall).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 29(2:51 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 31 for 2 yards (4-N.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UGA 31(2:23 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Thomas.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UGA 31(1:47 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 69 yards from KEN 31 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(1:41 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 24 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker59-K.Looney).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 24(1:29 - 1st) 7-D.Swift pushed ob at UGA 26 for 2 yards (15-J.Wright).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 26(0:45 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 30 for 4 yards (32-J.Brown29-Y.Corker).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 30(0:06 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to UGA 34 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 34(15:00 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 42 for 8 yards (17-D.Square).
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 42(14:23 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to UGA 35 for -7 yards (17-D.Square).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - UK 35(13:49 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to UGA 36 for 1 yard (4-J.Paschal).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - UK 36(13:05 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - UK 36(12:18 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 64 yards from UGA 36 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Downs (6 plays, 37 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 20(12:12 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 20 for no gain (11-J.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 20(12:02 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 23 for 3 yards (2-R.LeCounte10-M.Herring).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UGA 23(11:25 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UGA 23(10:35 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 58 yards from KEN 23 Downed at the UGA 19.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 19(10:27 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 41 for 22 yards (56-K.Daniel).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 41(10:15 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 45 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UK 45(9:41 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 45(9:03 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm scrambles to KEN 49 for 6 yards (22-C.Oats).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - UK 45(8:59 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm scrambles to UGA 50 for 5 yards (22-C.Oats).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UK 50(8:33 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm to UGA 50 for no gain (56-K.Daniel17-D.Square).
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UGA 50(8:22 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden sacked at KEN 47 for -3 yards (25-Q.Walker20-J.Reed).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - UGA 47(8:19 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to UGA 45 for 8 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UGA 45(7:28 - 2nd) 6-J.Ali incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UGA 45(6:59 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 34 yards from UGA 45 out of bounds at the UGA 11.
UK
Wildcats
- Halftime (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 11(6:49 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 14 for 3 yards (29-Y.Corker91-C.Taylor).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 14(6:38 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 34 for 20 yards (32-J.Brown).
|
-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 34(5:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm to UGA 25 FUMBLES. 11-J.Fromm to UGA 25 for no gain.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 19 - UK 25(5:17 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 48 for 23 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 48(4:37 - 2nd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 49 for 1 yard (50-M.McCall22-C.Oats).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - UK 49(3:54 - 2nd) 35-B.Herrien to KEN 45 for 6 yards (22-C.Oats). Penalty on UGA 89-C.Woerner Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 49. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 19 - UK 39(3:12 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm scrambles to UGA 45 for 6 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - UK 45(2:50 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm scrambles to UGA 45 for no gain (31-J.Watson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UK 45(2:00 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 39 yards from UGA 45 Downed at the KEN 16.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 16(1:15 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 17 for 1 yard (94-M.Barnett30-T.Crowder).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 17(1:03 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 23 for 6 yards (17-N.Dean).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 23(0:50 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 27 for 4 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(0:44 - 2nd) kneels at KEN 24 for -3 yards.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:10 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 48 yards from UGA 35. 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 34 for 17 yards (25-Q.Walker29-C.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 34(15:00 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 38 for 4 yards (2-R.LeCounte32-M.Rice).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 38(14:54 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 47 for 9 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 47(14:19 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to UGA 42 for 11 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 42(13:47 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to UGA 31 for 11 yards (84-W.Grant).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 31(13:13 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to UGA 30 for 1 yard (17-N.Dean30-T.Crowder).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 30(12:32 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to UGA 27 for 3 yards (92-J.Young).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UGA 27(11:46 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to UGA 20 for 7 yards (32-M.Rice14-D.Daniel). Penalty on KEN 71-L.Stenberg Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - UGA 37(10:58 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - UGA 37(10:32 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 24 yards from UGA 37 out of bounds at the UGA 13.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 13(10:25 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 15 for 2 yards (91-C.Taylor22-C.Oats).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 15(10:18 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 17 for 2 yards (4-J.Paschal).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UK 17(9:39 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 17 for no gain (22-C.Oats).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UK 17(9:01 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 48 yards from UGA 17. 6-J.Ali to KEN 35 FUMBLES (17-N.Dean). 26-B.Echols to KEN 29 for no gain.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (1 plays, 39 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 29(8:23 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Thomas.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 29(8:09 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 34 for 5 yards (94-M.Barnett95-D.Wyatt).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UGA 34(8:02 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden scrambles to KEN 39 for 5 yards (32-M.Rice). Penalty on KEN 67-L.Young Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UGA 24(7:16 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UGA 24(6:44 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 15 yards from KEN 24 out of bounds at the KEN 39.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (5 plays, 31 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:20 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 40 yards from UGA 35 to KEN 25 fair catch by 24-C.Rodriguez.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(6:20 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 27 for 2 yards (99-J.Davis30-T.Crowder).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 27(6:20 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 31 for 4 yards (99-J.Davis11-J.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - UGA 31(5:32 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 34 FUMBLES. 2-R.LeCounte to KEN 31 for 1 yard.
UK
Wildcats
- Downs (7 plays, 32 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 31(4:40 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to KEN 20 for 11 yards (26-B.Echols4-J.Paschal).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(4:30 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to KEN 17 for 3 yards (50-M.McCall17-D.Square).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 17(3:47 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to KEN 12 for 5 yards (31-J.Watson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 12(2:58 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to KEN 8 for 4 yards (90-T.Carter).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - UK 8(2:34 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:59 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (14 plays, 92 yards, 8:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:54 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 63 yards from UGA 35. 28-Z.Johnson pushed ob at UGA 40 for 58 yards (98-R.Blankenship).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(1:54 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to UGA 39 for 1 yard (25-Q.Walker).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 39(1:43 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden pushed ob at UGA 18 for 21 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 18(1:02 - 3rd) Penalty on UGA 14-D.Daniel Facemask Incidental 9 yards enforced at UGA 18. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - UGA 9(1:02 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to UGA 8 for 1 yard (94-M.Barnett95-D.Wyatt).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UGA 8(0:41 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 24-C.Rodriguez.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UGA 8(0:06 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 8 - UGA 8(15:00 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali. Penalty on KEN 77-M.Wolfe Holding declined.
UK
Wildcats
- Downs (12 plays, 41 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 8(14:51 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 17 for 9 yards (17-D.Square). Penalty on KEN 95-Q.Bohanna Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UGA 17.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(14:42 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 45 for 13 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 45(14:14 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to KEN 49 for 6 yards (22-C.Oats).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 49(13:37 - 4th) 35-B.Herrien to KEN 35 for 14 yards (44-J.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(12:53 - 4th) 35-B.Herrien to KEN 31 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis26-B.Echols).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UK 31(12:10 - 4th) Team penalty on UGA Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at KEN 31. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - UK 36(11:46 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to KEN 30 for 6 yards (17-D.Square).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 30(11:25 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to KEN 29 for 1 yard (91-C.Taylor).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - UK 29(10:38 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to KEN 22 for 7 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 22(9:53 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to KEN 20 for 2 yards (31-J.Watson27-C.Dort).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 20(9:08 - 4th) 35-B.Herrien to KEN 15 for 5 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 15(8:59 - 4th) 35-B.Herrien to KEN 7 for 8 yards (17-D.Square).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - UK 7(7:59 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to KEN 3 for 4 yards (17-D.Square).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 3(7:10 - 4th) 7-D.Swift runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:28 - 4th) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:24 - 4th) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(6:24 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to KEN 40 for 15 yards (17-N.Dean).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(6:24 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 44 for 4 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 44(6:01 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 47 for 3 yards (17-N.Dean).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - UGA 47(5:20 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden complete to 85-B.Oliver. 85-B.Oliver to UGA 44 for 9 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(4:34 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to UGA 40 for 4 yards (10-M.Herring).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UGA 40(4:03 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Rose.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 40(3:31 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden scrambles to UGA 32 for 8 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 32(3:26 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden complete to 18-C.Thomas. 18-C.Thomas to UGA 24 for 8 yards (1-D.Wilson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - UGA 24(2:44 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner. Penalty on KEN 66-N.Watkins Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 24. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UGA 34(2:04 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UGA 34(1:56 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 12 - UGA 34(1:48 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|14
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|1
|3
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|176
|270
|Total Plays
|51
|55
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|235
|Rush Attempts
|35
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|16
|35
|Comp. - Att.
|2-16
|9-12
|Yards Per Pass
|1.0
|2.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|4-33
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.1
|6-52.8
|Return Yards
|88
|7
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-75
|1-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|16
|PASS YDS
|35
|
|
|160
|RUSH YDS
|235
|
|
|176
|TOTAL YDS
|270
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
