Joe Burrow throws 4 TDs passes, No. 2 LSU routs MSU 36-13

  • Oct 19, 2019

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Joe Burrow threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns to break the LSU season record with 29 in the No. 2 Tigers' 36-13 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.

LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) had 415 yards of total offense and averaged 6.9 yards per play.

Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3) sacked Burrows three times and regularly confounded the Tigers on third down, but LSU managed to score points on every drive of the first half and led 22-7 at the break. A pair of third-quarter touchdowns sealed the win.

Burrows was 25 of 32 and again threw prolifically to Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase. Jefferson had eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Chase had five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Racey McMath and Derrick Dillon also caught TD passes.

Mississippi State freshman Garrett Shrader threw for 238 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. He also rushed for 66 yards and another touchdown. Kylin Hill, the SEC's No. 2 rusher, had only 34 yards and was held below 100 yards for the third straight game. Mississippi State had 13 penalties for 109 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: Even in a hostile conference road environment, the Tigers kept right on doing the same things they've done all season: scoring points and shutting down opposing offenses. This team has all the pieces to compete in Atlanta and beyond.

MSU: The Bulldogs looked as good on defense as they have at any point this season, but the math for bowl eligibility continues to get tougher for second-year head coach Joe Moorhead.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts No. 11 Auburn.

Mississippi State: At Texas A&M.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

MISSST Bulldogs
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 30 for 5 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 30
(15:00 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 36 for 6 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 36
(14:36 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 40 for 4 yards (5-K.Vincent).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 40
(14:00 - 1st) 2-D.Thomas to MSST 45 for 5 yards (1-K.Fulton7-G.Delpit).
No Gain
3 & 1 - MISSST 45
(13:33 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 45 for no gain (7-G.Delpit).
No Gain
4 & 1 - MISSST 45
(12:51 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 45 for no gain (3-J.Stevens).

LSU Tigers
- FG (11 plays, 42 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45
(12:15 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to MSST 43 for 2 yards (29-C.Morgan).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 43
(12:09 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 42 for 1 yard (3-C.Dantzler).
+19 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 42
(11:47 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to MSST 23 for 19 yards (11-J.Landrews).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 23
(11:06 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 16 for 7 yards (29-C.Morgan).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 16
(10:37 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 14 for 2 yards (10-L.Lewis42-M.Spencer).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 14
(10:12 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 12 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 12
(9:53 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 10-S.Sullivan. 10-S.Sullivan to MSST 6 for 6 yards (32-B.Cole).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 6
(9:17 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 2 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson32-B.Cole).
No Gain
1 & 2 - LSU 2
(8:57 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
-1 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 2
(8:50 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 3 for -1 yard (40-E.Thompson32-B.Cole).
No Gain
3 & 3 - LSU 3
(8:45 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - LSU 3
(8:00 - 1st) 36-C.York 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Punt (12 plays, 30 yards, 6:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:56 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(7:52 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 26 for 1 yard (91-B.Fehoko8-P.Queen).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - MISSST 26
(7:52 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 36 for 10 yards (5-K.Vincent).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 36
(7:12 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 37 for 1 yard (7-G.Delpit).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - MISSST 37
(6:47 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 40 for 3 yards (7-G.Delpit5-K.Vincent).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - MISSST 40
(6:18 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to MSST 48 for 8 yards (18-K.Chaisson93-J.Thomas).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48
(5:30 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to LSU 48 for 4 yards (5-K.Vincent).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 48
(4:55 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to LSU 43 for 5 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 43
(4:22 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to LSU 40 for 3 yards (6-J.Phillips97-G.Logan).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 40
(3:40 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to LSU 24 for 16 yards (3-J.Stevens). Penalty on MSST 5-O.Mitchell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LSU 40. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 25 - MISSST 45
(3:05 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry.
+2 YD
2 & 25 - MISSST 45
(2:37 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 47 for 2 yards (7-G.Delpit).
+8 YD
3 & 23 - MISSST 47
(2:31 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to LSU 45 for 8 yards (5-K.Vincent).
Punt
4 & 15 - MISSST 45
(1:54 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 34 yards from LSU 45 to the LSU 11 downed by 41-T.Washington.

LSU Tigers
- FG (9 plays, 84 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 11
(1:12 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 22 for 11 yards (52-K.Jones).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 22
(1:02 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 30 for 8 yards (1-M.Emerson43-F.Adams).
No Gain
2 & 2 - LSU 30
(0:32 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
+17 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 30
(15:00 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 47 for 17 yards (1-M.Emerson43-F.Adams).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 47
(14:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to MSST 29 for 24 yards (3-C.Dantzler29-C.Morgan).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 29
(14:30 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to MSST 7 for 22 yards (3-C.Dantzler11-J.Landrews).
No Gain
1 & 7 - LSU 7
(14:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 7
(13:27 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 5 for 2 yards (42-M.Spencer84-J.Crumedy).
No Gain
3 & 5 - LSU 5
(13:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Dillon.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - LSU 5
(12:40 - 2nd) 36-C.York 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Fumble (2 plays, 20 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:31 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(12:27 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 21-N.Gibson. 21-N.Gibson to MSST 49 for 24 yards (7-G.Delpit3-J.Stevens).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 49
(12:27 - 2nd) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 47 FUMBLES (45-M.Divinity). 90-R.Lawrence to MSST 44 for 1 yard (6-G.Shrader).

LSU Tigers
- FG (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 44
(11:43 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Sullivan. Penalty on MSST 5-C.Rivers Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MSST 44. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 29
(11:37 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to MSST 27 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 27
(11:30 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 19 for 8 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 19
(10:55 - 2nd) Penalty on MSST 5-C.Rivers Illegal use of hands 9 yards enforced at MSST 19.
Sack
1 & 10 - LSU 10
(10:55 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at MSST 16 for -6 yards (10-L.Lewis).
-1 YD
2 & 16 - LSU 16
(10:20 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 17 for -1 yard (22-N.Pickering).
+10 YD
3 & 17 - LSU 17
(10:06 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to MSST 7 for 10 yards (11-J.Landrews29-C.Morgan).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - LSU 7
(9:04 - 2nd) 36-C.York 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

MISSST Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:44 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(8:33 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to MSST 43 for 18 yards (1-K.Fulton3-J.Stevens).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 43
(8:33 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 82-F.Green. 82-F.Green to LSU 46 for 11 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 46
(8:05 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to LSU 44 for 2 yards (18-K.Chaisson23-M.Baskerville).
+17 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 44
(7:25 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to LSU 27 for 17 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 27
(6:48 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader to LSU 25 for 2 yards (23-M.Baskerville72-T.Shelvin).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MISSST 25
(6:13 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Thomas.
Penalty
3 & 8 - MISSST 25
(5:37 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 3-J.Stevens Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at LSU 25. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 12
(5:37 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:31 - 2nd) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.

LSU Tigers
- TD (1 plays, 60 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:24 - 2nd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 62 yards from MSST 35. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 25 for 22 yards (11-J.Landrews). Penalty on MSST 11-J.Landrews Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LSU 25.
+60 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40
(5:24 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(5:17 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is no good.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Interception (8 plays, 5 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:07 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(5:07 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MSST 28 for 3 yards (8-P.Queen).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 28
(5:07 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 34 for 6 yards (6-J.Phillips).
Penalty
3 & 1 - MISSST 34
(4:33 - 2nd) Penalty on MSST 78-T.Phillips False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 34. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 6 - MISSST 29
(4:01 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to MSST 44 for 15 yards (1-K.Fulton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 44
(3:37 - 2nd) Team penalty on MSST False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 44. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - MISSST 39
(3:06 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 39 for no gain (90-R.Lawrence).
No Gain
2 & 15 - MISSST 39
(2:44 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Hill.
Int
3 & 15 - MISSST 39
(2:09 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Stevens at MSST 49. 3-J.Stevens to MSST 40 for 9 yards (2-D.Thomas). Penalty on LSU 5-K.Vincent Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at MSST 40.

LSU Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45
(2:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to MSST 44 for 11 yards (11-J.Landrews).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 44
(1:53 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson pushed ob at MSST 28 for 16 yards (32-B.Cole).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 28
(1:23 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase pushed ob at MSST 22 for 6 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
+14 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 22
(1:16 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 8 for 14 yards (1-M.Emerson29-C.Morgan).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - LSU 8
(1:09 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:54 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Halftime (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:50 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 63 yards from LSU 35. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 30 for 28 yards (31-C.Lewis42-A.Moffitt).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30
(0:50 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MSST 35 for 5 yards (7-G.Delpit).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MISSST 35
(0:41 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 35 for no gain (6-J.Phillips7-G.Delpit).

LSU Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:36 - 2nd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
Sack
2 & 10 - LSU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 18 for -7 yards FUMBLES. 9-J.Burrow recovers at the LSU 18. 9-J.Burrow to LSU 18 for no gain.
+7 YD
3 & 17 - LSU 18
(14:54 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 25 for 7 yards (1-M.Emerson).
Punt
4 & 10 - LSU 25
(14:13 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 46 yards from LSU 25. 9-M.Dear to MSST 36 for 7 yards (44-T.Carter).

MISSST Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 36
(13:39 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 35 for -1 yard (8-P.Queen).
No Gain
2 & 11 - MISSST 35
(13:28 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Thomas.
Sack
3 & 11 - MISSST 35
(12:58 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader sacked at MSST 30 for -5 yards (45-M.Divinity).
Punt
4 & 16 - MISSST 30
(12:52 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 38 yards from MSST 30. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 34 for 2 yards (4-J.Payton).

LSU Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 66 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 34
(12:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 40 for 6 yards (11-J.Landrews10-L.Lewis).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 40
(12:03 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 45 for 5 yards (32-B.Cole).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45
(11:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to MSST 37 for 18 yards (1-M.Emerson11-J.Landrews).
+37 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37
(11:05 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:44 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:36 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(10:36 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 28 for 3 yards (92-N.Farrell6-J.Phillips).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 28
(10:36 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 31 for 3 yards (92-N.Farrell72-T.Shelvin).
Sack
3 & 4 - MISSST 31
(10:05 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader sacked at MSST 30 for -1 yard (3-J.Stevens).
Punt
4 & 5 - MISSST 30
(9:20 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 70 yards from MSST 30 to LSU End Zone. touchback.

LSU Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20
(8:39 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 35 for 15 yards (11-J.Landrews12-S.Preston).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35
(8:28 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 44 for 9 yards (3-C.Dantzler12-S.Preston).
+19 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 44
(8:04 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 37 for 19 yards (32-B.Cole).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 37
(7:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Sullivan. Penalty on MSST 1-M.Emerson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSST 37. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 22
(7:11 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 17 for 5 yards (40-E.Thompson12-S.Preston).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 17
(7:04 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to MSST 10 for 7 yards (2-J.Jones).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 10
(6:31 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to MSST 3 for 7 yards (12-S.Preston).
Penalty
2 & 3 - LSU 3
(6:11 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 44-T.Carter. 44-T.Carter runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on LSU 44-T.Carter Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSST 3. No Play.
+18 YD
2 & 18 - LSU 18
(5:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:42 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Interception (7 plays, 15 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:36 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 25
(5:36 - 3rd) Penalty on MSST 84-D.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 25. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - MISSST 20
(5:36 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to MSST 24 for 4 yards (35-D.Clark). Penalty on LSU 97-G.Logan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSST 24.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39
(5:36 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 44 for 5 yards (3-J.Stevens).
Penalty
2 & 5 - MISSST 44
(5:11 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MSST 42 for -2 yards (35-D.Clark). Penalty on LSU 45-M.Divinity Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 44. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 49
(4:21 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 49 for no gain (45-M.Divinity90-R.Lawrence).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 49
(3:59 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
Int
3 & 10 - MISSST 49
(3:19 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Thomas INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Fulton at LSU 40. 1-K.Fulton to LSU 40 for no gain.

LSU Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40
(3:09 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 49 for 9 yards (32-B.Cole).
No Gain
2 & 1 - LSU 49
(3:02 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 49 for no gain (40-E.Thompson).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 49
(2:43 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 48 for -1 yard (10-L.Lewis52-K.Jones).
Punt
4 & 2 - LSU 48
(2:26 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 52 yards from LSU 48 to MSST End Zone. touchback.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Downs (7 plays, 57 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+29 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20
(1:49 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 12-I.Zuber. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 49 for 29 yards (5-K.Vincent).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 49
(1:40 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to LSU 40 for 11 yards (3-J.Stevens).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 40
(1:13 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry pushed ob at LSU 24 for 16 yards (7-G.Delpit).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 24
(0:30 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to LSU 30 for -6 yards (91-B.Fehoko).
No Gain
2 & 16 - MISSST 30
(15:00 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Payton.
+7 YD
3 & 16 - MISSST 30
(14:23 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to LSU 23 for 7 yards (9-M.Brooks).
No Gain
4 & 9 - MISSST 23
(14:16 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber.

LSU Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - LSU 23
(13:25 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 14 for -9 yards (5-C.Rivers).
+3 YD
2 & 19 - LSU 14
(13:19 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 10-S.Sullivan. 10-S.Sullivan to LSU 17 for 3 yards (10-L.Lewis).
No Gain
3 & 16 - LSU 17
(12:30 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
Punt
4 & 16 - LSU 17
(11:44 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 57 yards from LSU 17. 9-M.Dear to MSST 22 for -4 yards.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 2 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 22
(11:39 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 26 for 4 yards (7-G.Delpit90-R.Lawrence).
Penalty
2 & 6 - MISSST 26
(11:31 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Gardner. Penalty on MSST 70-T.Champion Facemasking 13 yards enforced at MSST 26. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 19 - MISSST 13
(10:46 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 12-I.Zuber. 12-I.Zuber pushed ob at MSST 24 for 11 yards (5-K.Vincent).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - MISSST 24
(10:41 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to MSST 29 for 5 yards (3-J.Stevens7-G.Delpit).
Penalty
4 & 3 - MISSST 29
(10:11 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 4-J.Payton False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 29. No Play.
Punt
4 & 8 - MISSST 24
(9:20 - 4th) 37-T.Day punts 26 yards from MSST 24 Downed at the MSST 50.

LSU Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 50
(9:05 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 50
(8:56 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 44 for 6 yards (43-F.Adams).
No Gain
3 & 4 - LSU 44
(8:52 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer. Penalty on LSU 33-T.Palmer Pass interference declined.
Punt
4 & 4 - LSU 44
(8:09 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 36 yards from MSST 44 Downed at the MSST 8.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, -3 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 8
(8:03 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 82-F.Green. 82-F.Green pushed ob at MSST 38 for 30 yards (3-J.Stevens). Penalty on MSST 78-T.Phillips Ineligible player downfield during passing down 4 yards enforced at MSST 8. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 14 - MISSST 4
(7:51 - 4th) Team penalty on MSST Unsportsmanlike conduct 2 yards enforced at MSST 4. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 16 - MISSST 2
(7:51 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 78-T.Phillips False start 1 yards enforced at MSST 2. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 17 - MISSST 1
(7:32 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 4 for 3 yards (92-N.Farrell).
+1 YD
2 & 14 - MISSST 4
(7:23 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson pushed ob at MSST 5 for 1 yard (45-M.Divinity).
No Gain
3 & 13 - MISSST 5
(6:43 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
Punt
4 & 13 - MISSST 5
(6:14 - 4th) 37-T.Day punts 46 yards from MSST 5 to LSU 49 fair catch by 33-T.Palmer.

LSU Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49
(6:08 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 49 for 2 yards (10-L.Lewis99-J.Jackson).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 49
(5:59 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 45 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson10-L.Lewis).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - LSU 45
(5:09 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price pushed ob at MSST 42 for 3 yards (12-S.Preston). Penalty on LSU 68-D.Lewis Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 42.
No Gain
3 & 11 - LSU 48
(4:20 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
Punt
4 & 11 - LSU 48
(3:54 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 42 yards from LSU 48 to MSST 10 fair catch by 9-M.Dear.

MISSST Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 90 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 10
(3:49 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon pushed ob at MSST 22 for 12 yards (35-D.Clark).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 22
(3:41 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 27 for 5 yards (62-S.Ika35-D.Clark).
+13 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 27
(3:12 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 12-I.Zuber. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 40 for 13 yards (5-K.Vincent).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 40
(2:39 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MISSST 40
(2:14 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry. Penalty on LSU 3-J.Stevens Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSST 40. No Play.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 45
(2:08 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to LSU 28 for 17 yards (3-J.Stevens31-C.Lewis).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 28
(2:00 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to LSU 24 for 4 yards (16-J.Ward).
+24 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 24
(1:38 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(1:06 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Payton.

LSU Tigers
- End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:59 - 4th) 48-S.Goodman kicks 52 yards from MSST 35. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 15 for 2 yards (26-A.Conner).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 15
(0:59 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan kneels at LSU 13 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - LSU 13
(0:53 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan kneels at LSU 11 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:59
6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Payton.
plays
yds
pos
36
13
Touchdown 1:06
6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
36
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:36
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
7
Touchdown 5:42
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
35
7
Point After TD 10:36
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
7
Touchdown 10:44
9-J.Burrow complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
28
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:50
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
7
Touchdown 0:54
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
21
7
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:07
36-C.York extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
15
7
Touchdown 5:17
9-J.Burrow complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
35
yds
00:00
pos
15
7
Point After TD 5:24
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
7
Touchdown 5:31
6-G.Shrader scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
6
Field Goal 8:44
36-C.York 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
0
Field Goal 12:31
36-C.York 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:56
36-C.York 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 21
Rushing 8 5
Passing 10 12
Penalty 3 4
3rd Down Conv 3-11 3-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 395 334
Total Plays 60 65
Avg Gain 6.6 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 86 102
Rush Attempts 25 37
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 2.8
Net Yards Passing 309 232
Comp. - Att. 25-35 17-28
Yards Per Pass 8.8 8.3
Penalties - Yards 7-88 13-109
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 4 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 5-46.6 5-42.8
Return Yards 35 31
Punts - Returns 1-2 2-3
Kickoffs - Returns 2-24 1-28
Int. - Returns 2-9 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
2 LSU 7-0 31914036
Miss. State 3-4 070613
MISSST 19.5, O/U 62.5
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, Mississippi
 309 PASS YDS 232
86 RUSH YDS 102
395 TOTAL YDS 334
LSU
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miss. State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 MISSST 45 4:15 11 42 FG
1:12 LSU 11 0:40 9 84 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 MISSST 44 2:39 6 28 FG
5:24 LSU 40 0:07 1 60 TD
2:03 LSU 45 1:09 5 55 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:36 LSU 25 0:00 3 0 Punt
12:14 LSU 34 1:30 4 66 TD
8:39 LSU 20 2:57 9 80 TD
3:09 LSU 40 0:43 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 LSU 23 1:41 3 -6 Punt
9:05 MISSST 50 0:56 3 6 Punt
6:08 LSU 49 2:14 4 -1 Punt
0:59 LSU 15 0:06 2 -4 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISSST 25 2:09 6 20 Downs
7:56 MISSST 25 6:02 12 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 MISSST 25 0:04 2 20 Fumble
8:44 MISSST 25 3:13 8 75 TD
5:07 MISSST 25 2:58 8 5 INT
0:50 MISSST 30 0:09 2 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 MISSST 36 0:47 3 -6 Punt
10:36 MISSST 25 1:16 3 5 Punt
5:36 MISSST 25 2:17 7 15 INT
1:49 MISSST 20 1:19 7 57 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 MISSST 22 2:19 5 2 Punt
8:03 MISSST 8 1:49 6 -3 Punt
3:49 MISSST 10 2:43 8 90 TD
NCAA FB Scores