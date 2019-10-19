|
|
|LSU
|MISSST
Joe Burrow throws 4 TDs passes, No. 2 LSU routs MSU 36-13
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Joe Burrow threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns to break the LSU season record with 29 in the No. 2 Tigers' 36-13 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.
LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) had 415 yards of total offense and averaged 6.9 yards per play.
Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3) sacked Burrows three times and regularly confounded the Tigers on third down, but LSU managed to score points on every drive of the first half and led 22-7 at the break. A pair of third-quarter touchdowns sealed the win.
Burrows was 25 of 32 and again threw prolifically to Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase. Jefferson had eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Chase had five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Racey McMath and Derrick Dillon also caught TD passes.
Mississippi State freshman Garrett Shrader threw for 238 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. He also rushed for 66 yards and another touchdown. Kylin Hill, the SEC's No. 2 rusher, had only 34 yards and was held below 100 yards for the third straight game. Mississippi State had 13 penalties for 109 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU: Even in a hostile conference road environment, the Tigers kept right on doing the same things they've done all season: scoring points and shutting down opposing offenses. This team has all the pieces to compete in Atlanta and beyond.
MSU: The Bulldogs looked as good on defense as they have at any point this season, but the math for bowl eligibility continues to get tougher for second-year head coach Joe Moorhead.
UP NEXT
LSU: Hosts No. 11 Auburn.
Mississippi State: At Texas A&M.
---
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 30 for 5 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(15:00 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 36 for 6 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(14:36 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 40 for 4 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 40(14:00 - 1st) 2-D.Thomas to MSST 45 for 5 yards (1-K.Fulton7-G.Delpit).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 45(13:33 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 45 for no gain (7-G.Delpit).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 45(12:51 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 45 for no gain (3-J.Stevens).
LSU
Tigers
- FG (11 plays, 42 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(12:15 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to MSST 43 for 2 yards (29-C.Morgan).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 43(12:09 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 42 for 1 yard (3-C.Dantzler).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - LSU 42(11:47 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to MSST 23 for 19 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(11:06 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 16 for 7 yards (29-C.Morgan).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 16(10:37 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 14 for 2 yards (10-L.Lewis42-M.Spencer).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 14(10:12 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 12 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 12(9:53 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 10-S.Sullivan. 10-S.Sullivan to MSST 6 for 6 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 6(9:17 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 2 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson32-B.Cole).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - LSU 2(8:57 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 2(8:50 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 3 for -1 yard (40-E.Thompson32-B.Cole).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LSU 3(8:45 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LSU 3(8:00 - 1st) 36-C.York 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (12 plays, 30 yards, 6:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:56 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(7:52 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 26 for 1 yard (91-B.Fehoko8-P.Queen).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 26(7:52 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 36 for 10 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(7:12 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 37 for 1 yard (7-G.Delpit).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 37(6:47 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 40 for 3 yards (7-G.Delpit5-K.Vincent).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 40(6:18 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to MSST 48 for 8 yards (18-K.Chaisson93-J.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(5:30 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to LSU 48 for 4 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 48(4:55 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to LSU 43 for 5 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 43(4:22 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to LSU 40 for 3 yards (6-J.Phillips97-G.Logan).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(3:40 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to LSU 24 for 16 yards (3-J.Stevens). Penalty on MSST 5-O.Mitchell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LSU 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 25 - MISSST 45(3:05 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 25 - MISSST 45(2:37 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 47 for 2 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 23 - MISSST 47(2:31 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to LSU 45 for 8 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - MISSST 45(1:54 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 34 yards from LSU 45 to the LSU 11 downed by 41-T.Washington.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (9 plays, 84 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 11(1:12 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 22 for 11 yards (52-K.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 22(1:02 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 30 for 8 yards (1-M.Emerson43-F.Adams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LSU 30(0:32 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 30(15:00 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 47 for 17 yards (1-M.Emerson43-F.Adams).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 47(14:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to MSST 29 for 24 yards (3-C.Dantzler29-C.Morgan).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 29(14:30 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to MSST 7 for 22 yards (3-C.Dantzler11-J.Landrews).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - LSU 7(14:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 7(13:27 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 5 for 2 yards (42-M.Spencer84-J.Crumedy).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LSU 5(13:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Dillon.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LSU 5(12:40 - 2nd) 36-C.York 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Fumble (2 plays, 20 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:31 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(12:27 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 21-N.Gibson. 21-N.Gibson to MSST 49 for 24 yards (7-G.Delpit3-J.Stevens).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(12:27 - 2nd) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 47 FUMBLES (45-M.Divinity). 90-R.Lawrence to MSST 44 for 1 yard (6-G.Shrader).
LSU
Tigers
- FG (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(11:43 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Sullivan. Penalty on MSST 5-C.Rivers Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MSST 44. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 29(11:37 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to MSST 27 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 27(11:30 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 19 for 8 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 19(10:55 - 2nd) Penalty on MSST 5-C.Rivers Illegal use of hands 9 yards enforced at MSST 19.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 10(10:55 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at MSST 16 for -6 yards (10-L.Lewis).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 16 - LSU 16(10:20 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 17 for -1 yard (22-N.Pickering).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - LSU 17(10:06 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to MSST 7 for 10 yards (11-J.Landrews29-C.Morgan).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - LSU 7(9:04 - 2nd) 36-C.York 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:44 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(8:33 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to MSST 43 for 18 yards (1-K.Fulton3-J.Stevens).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(8:33 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 82-F.Green. 82-F.Green to LSU 46 for 11 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(8:05 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to LSU 44 for 2 yards (18-K.Chaisson23-M.Baskerville).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 44(7:25 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to LSU 27 for 17 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(6:48 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader to LSU 25 for 2 yards (23-M.Baskerville72-T.Shelvin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 25(6:13 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Thomas.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 25(5:37 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 3-J.Stevens Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at LSU 25. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 12(5:37 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:31 - 2nd) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (1 plays, 60 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:24 - 2nd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 62 yards from MSST 35. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 25 for 22 yards (11-J.Landrews). Penalty on MSST 11-J.Landrews Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LSU 25.
|
+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(5:24 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(5:17 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is no good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (8 plays, 5 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:07 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:07 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MSST 28 for 3 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 28(5:07 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 34 for 6 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 34(4:33 - 2nd) Penalty on MSST 78-T.Phillips False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 34. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 29(4:01 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to MSST 44 for 15 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(3:37 - 2nd) Team penalty on MSST False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MISSST 39(3:06 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 39 for no gain (90-R.Lawrence).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MISSST 39(2:44 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Hill.
|
Int
|
3 & 15 - MISSST 39(2:09 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Stevens at MSST 49. 3-J.Stevens to MSST 40 for 9 yards (2-D.Thomas). Penalty on LSU 5-K.Vincent Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at MSST 40.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(2:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to MSST 44 for 11 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(1:53 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson pushed ob at MSST 28 for 16 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(1:23 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase pushed ob at MSST 22 for 6 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 22(1:16 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MSST 8 for 14 yards (1-M.Emerson29-C.Morgan).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - LSU 8(1:09 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:54 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Halftime (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 63 yards from LSU 35. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 30 for 28 yards (31-C.Lewis42-A.Moffitt).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(0:50 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MSST 35 for 5 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 35(0:41 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 35 for no gain (6-J.Phillips7-G.Delpit).
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 18 for -7 yards FUMBLES. 9-J.Burrow recovers at the LSU 18. 9-J.Burrow to LSU 18 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 17 - LSU 18(14:54 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 25 for 7 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LSU 25(14:13 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 46 yards from LSU 25. 9-M.Dear to MSST 36 for 7 yards (44-T.Carter).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(13:39 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 35 for -1 yard (8-P.Queen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 35(13:28 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Thomas.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 35(12:58 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader sacked at MSST 30 for -5 yards (45-M.Divinity).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MISSST 30(12:52 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 38 yards from MSST 30. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 34 for 2 yards (4-J.Payton).
LSU
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 66 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(12:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 40 for 6 yards (11-J.Landrews10-L.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 40(12:03 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 45 for 5 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(11:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to MSST 37 for 18 yards (1-M.Emerson11-J.Landrews).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(11:05 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:44 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:36 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(10:36 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 28 for 3 yards (92-N.Farrell6-J.Phillips).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 28(10:36 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 31 for 3 yards (92-N.Farrell72-T.Shelvin).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 31(10:05 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader sacked at MSST 30 for -1 yard (3-J.Stevens).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISSST 30(9:20 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 70 yards from MSST 30 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(8:39 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 35 for 15 yards (11-J.Landrews12-S.Preston).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(8:28 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 44 for 9 yards (3-C.Dantzler12-S.Preston).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 44(8:04 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 37 for 19 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(7:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Sullivan. Penalty on MSST 1-M.Emerson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSST 37. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 22(7:11 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 17 for 5 yards (40-E.Thompson12-S.Preston).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 17(7:04 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to MSST 10 for 7 yards (2-J.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 10(6:31 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to MSST 3 for 7 yards (12-S.Preston).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - LSU 3(6:11 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 44-T.Carter. 44-T.Carter runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on LSU 44-T.Carter Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSST 3. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 18 - LSU 18(5:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:42 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (7 plays, 15 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:36 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:36 - 3rd) Penalty on MSST 84-D.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISSST 20(5:36 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to MSST 24 for 4 yards (35-D.Clark). Penalty on LSU 97-G.Logan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSST 24.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(5:36 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 44 for 5 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 44(5:11 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MSST 42 for -2 yards (35-D.Clark). Penalty on LSU 45-M.Divinity Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(4:21 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 49 for no gain (45-M.Divinity90-R.Lawrence).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 49(3:59 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 49(3:19 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Thomas INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Fulton at LSU 40. 1-K.Fulton to LSU 40 for no gain.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(3:09 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 49 for 9 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LSU 49(3:02 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 49 for no gain (40-E.Thompson).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 49(2:43 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 48 for -1 yard (10-L.Lewis52-K.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - LSU 48(2:26 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 52 yards from LSU 48 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Downs (7 plays, 57 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(1:49 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 12-I.Zuber. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 49 for 29 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(1:40 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to LSU 40 for 11 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(1:13 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry pushed ob at LSU 24 for 16 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(0:30 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to LSU 30 for -6 yards (91-B.Fehoko).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - MISSST 30(15:00 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Payton.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - MISSST 30(14:23 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to LSU 23 for 7 yards (9-M.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - MISSST 23(14:16 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(13:25 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 14 for -9 yards (5-C.Rivers).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 19 - LSU 14(13:19 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 10-S.Sullivan. 10-S.Sullivan to LSU 17 for 3 yards (10-L.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - LSU 17(12:30 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - LSU 17(11:44 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 57 yards from LSU 17. 9-M.Dear to MSST 22 for -4 yards.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 2 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(11:39 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 26 for 4 yards (7-G.Delpit90-R.Lawrence).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 26(11:31 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Gardner. Penalty on MSST 70-T.Champion Facemasking 13 yards enforced at MSST 26. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 19 - MISSST 13(10:46 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 12-I.Zuber. 12-I.Zuber pushed ob at MSST 24 for 11 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 24(10:41 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to MSST 29 for 5 yards (3-J.Stevens7-G.Delpit).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - MISSST 29(10:11 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 4-J.Payton False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 29. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISSST 24(9:20 - 4th) 37-T.Day punts 26 yards from MSST 24 Downed at the MSST 50.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 50(9:05 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 50(8:56 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 44 for 6 yards (43-F.Adams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LSU 44(8:52 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer. Penalty on LSU 33-T.Palmer Pass interference declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - LSU 44(8:09 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 36 yards from MSST 44 Downed at the MSST 8.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, -3 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 8(8:03 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 82-F.Green. 82-F.Green pushed ob at MSST 38 for 30 yards (3-J.Stevens). Penalty on MSST 78-T.Phillips Ineligible player downfield during passing down 4 yards enforced at MSST 8. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 14 - MISSST 4(7:51 - 4th) Team penalty on MSST Unsportsmanlike conduct 2 yards enforced at MSST 4. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 16 - MISSST 2(7:51 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 78-T.Phillips False start 1 yards enforced at MSST 2. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 17 - MISSST 1(7:32 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 4 for 3 yards (92-N.Farrell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - MISSST 4(7:23 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson pushed ob at MSST 5 for 1 yard (45-M.Divinity).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MISSST 5(6:43 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MISSST 5(6:14 - 4th) 37-T.Day punts 46 yards from MSST 5 to LSU 49 fair catch by 33-T.Palmer.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(6:08 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 49 for 2 yards (10-L.Lewis99-J.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 49(5:59 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 45 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson10-L.Lewis).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - LSU 45(5:09 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price pushed ob at MSST 42 for 3 yards (12-S.Preston). Penalty on LSU 68-D.Lewis Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 42.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LSU 48(4:20 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - LSU 48(3:54 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 42 yards from LSU 48 to MSST 10 fair catch by 9-M.Dear.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 90 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 10(3:49 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon pushed ob at MSST 22 for 12 yards (35-D.Clark).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(3:41 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 27 for 5 yards (62-S.Ika35-D.Clark).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 27(3:12 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 12-I.Zuber. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 40 for 13 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(2:39 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 40(2:14 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry. Penalty on LSU 3-J.Stevens Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSST 40. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(2:08 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to LSU 28 for 17 yards (3-J.Stevens31-C.Lewis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(2:00 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to LSU 24 for 4 yards (16-J.Ward).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 24(1:38 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:06 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Payton.
LSU
Tigers
- End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:59 - 4th) 48-S.Goodman kicks 52 yards from MSST 35. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 15 for 2 yards (26-A.Conner).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(0:59 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan kneels at LSU 13 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - LSU 13(0:53 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan kneels at LSU 11 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|21
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|395
|334
|Total Plays
|60
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|102
|Rush Attempts
|25
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|309
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|25-35
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-88
|13-109
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.6
|5-42.8
|Return Yards
|35
|31
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-24
|1-28
|Int. - Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|309
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|395
|TOTAL YDS
|334
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
