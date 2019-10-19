|
|
|UNLV
|FRESNO
Hokit runs for 3 TDs, Fresno State beats UNLV 56-27
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Josh Hokit had two of his three touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to help Fresno State pull away from UNLV for a 56-27 win on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) took the lead for good on Hokit's first TD run that made it 14-10 in the second quarter. Arron Mosby's interception and return to the UNLV 1 set up Hokit's second score and his third touchdown came on a 6-yard run less than two minutes later to make it 56-20. Hokit finished with 33 yards rushing on seven carries.
Ronnie Rivers added 14 carries for 51 yards and two TDs and Jalen Cropper ran two times for 91 yards, including an 82-yard carry.
Jorge Reyna passed for 229 yards and a touchdown and ran for 47 yards and a TD for Fresno State.
Kenyon Oblad was 16 of 34 for 257 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions for the Rebels (2-5, 0-3).
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UNLV
Rebels
- FG (6 plays, 68 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 58 yards from FRE 35. 10-D.Woods to UNLV 27 for 20 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(15:00 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 30 for 3 yards (18-I.Johnson).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 30(14:55 - 1st) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 42 for 12 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(14:23 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to FRE 13 for 45 yards (4-W.Free).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 13(13:45 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to FRE 10 for 3 yards (4-W.Free).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 10(13:05 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to FRE 5 for 5 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 5(12:32 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to FRE 5 for no gain (98-K.Iakopo).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - UNLV 5(11:56 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 78 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:20 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 58 yards from UNLV 35. 7-D.Grim to FRE 22 for 15 yards (27-A.Ajiake).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(11:17 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna sacked at FRE 14 for -8 yards FUMBLES (25-G.McCoy). to FRE 5 for 17 yards (65-S.Tuitele).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(11:10 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 22(11:10 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 22 for no gain (6-R.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - FRESNO 22(11:07 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 27 for 5 yards (16-J.White).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - FRESNO 27(10:40 - 1st) 47-B.Cusick punts 41 yards from FRE 27 to UNLV 32 fair catch by 82-J.Gasser.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Missed FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32(9:36 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 31 for 1 yard (17-E.Austrie25-G.McCoy).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - FRESNO 31(9:30 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 29 for 2 yards (14-M.Plummer).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 29(9:09 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - FRESNO 29(8:33 - 1st) 28-C.Silva 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Interception (3 plays, 46 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(8:27 - 1st) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 30 for 1 yard (3-M.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 30(8:21 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - UNLV 30(8:00 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Pasion INTERCEPTED by 6-L.Bailey at UNLV 34. 6-L.Bailey to UNLV 25 for 9 yards (7-K.Oblad).
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(7:55 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 22 for 3 yards (53-F.Hester94-K.Uasike).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 22(7:46 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 20 for 2 yards (94-K.Uasike).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - FRESNO 20(7:21 - 1st) Team penalty on FRE False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 20. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - FRESNO 25(6:39 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to UNLV 11 for 14 yards (16-J.White).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11(6:23 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 7 for 4 yards (17-E.Austrie).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 7(6:03 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:25 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (14 plays, 72 yards, 5:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:19 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 62 yards from FRE 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 28 for 25 yards (35-M.Langley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 28(5:19 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for 5 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNLV 33(5:12 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 44 for 11 yards (29-J.Rice15-A.Mosby).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(4:40 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods pushed ob at FRE 47 for 9 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 47(4:09 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNLV 47(3:38 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to FRE 42 for 5 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(3:31 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 42(3:00 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods to FRE 19 for 23 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(2:58 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to FRE 17 for 2 yards (15-A.Mosby98-K.Iakopo).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 17(2:24 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to FRE 10 for 7 yards (6-L.Bailey).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UNLV 10(1:41 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to FRE 10 for no gain (3-M.Walker).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNLV 10(0:59 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad to FRE 8 for 2 yards (90-K.Atkins).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - UNLV 8(0:13 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to FRE 7 for 1 yard (4-W.Free14-J.Bryant).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 7(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 11-N.Bean False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 7. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 12(14:18 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:55 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (3 plays, 164 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:51 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 62 yards from UNLV 35. 2-P.Elima-Jeune to FRE 17 for 14 yards (39-D.Godfrey).
|
+83 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(13:51 - 2nd) 5-J.Cropper runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
|
+82 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(13:45 - 2nd) 5-J.Cropper to UNLV 1 for 82 yards (6-R.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - FRESNO 1(13:32 - 2nd) 9-J.Hokit runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:25 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:19 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(13:19 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 29 for 4 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 29(13:19 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 29 for no gain (8-C.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UNLV 29(12:46 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UNLV 29(12:20 - 2nd) 19-H.Hicken punts 46 yards from UNLV 29 to FRE 25 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers. Team penalty on FRE Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 25.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Missed FG (10 plays, 52 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15(12:16 - 2nd) 9-J.Hokit to FRE 26 FUMBLES. 9-J.Hokit to FRE 26 for no gain (23-G.Francis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(12:09 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 32 for 6 yards (96-M.Johns).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - FRESNO 32(11:28 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 7-D.Grim. 7-D.Grim runs ob at FRE 39 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(10:50 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Edwards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 39(10:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Cropper to FRE 48 for 9 yards (6-R.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 48(10:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Hokit to UNLV 50 for 2 yards (16-J.White).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50(9:34 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to UNLV 39 for 11 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(8:56 - 2nd) 9-J.Hokit to UNLV 33 for 6 yards (94-K.Uasike6-R.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FRESNO 33(8:38 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FRESNO 33(7:50 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Rice.
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - FRESNO 33(7:45 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(7:39 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 32 for -1 yard (3-M.Walker).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNLV 32(7:34 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to UNLV 36 for 4 yards (24-R.Jordan).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 36(6:55 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UNLV 36(6:11 - 2nd) 19-H.Hicken punts 41 yards from UNLV 36. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 42 for 19 yards (29-B.Ali Walsh).
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (3 plays, 58 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(6:06 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna to FRE 49 for 7 yards.
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 3 - FRESNO 49(5:53 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna to UNLV 11 for 40 yards (17-E.Austrie).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11(5:16 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:39 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:33 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 31 for 31 yards (25-J.Kelly).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(4:33 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for 2 yards (16-J.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 33(4:26 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 33 for no gain (15-A.Mosby).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNLV 33(3:51 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods to UNLV 42 for 9 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(3:08 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 45 for 3 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 45(2:49 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 74-J.Garcia False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 45. No Play.
|
+60 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 40(2:10 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:53 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to FRE 25 fair catch by 80-J.Rodriguez.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(1:44 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope runs ob at FRE 37 for 12 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37(1:44 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to FRE 40 for 3 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 40(1:40 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to UNLV 23 for 37 yards (14-M.Plummer).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23(1:20 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie. Penalty on UNLV 7-J.Flowers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNLV 23. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - FRESNO 8(1:10 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to UNLV 3 for 5 yards (16-J.White).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - FRESNO 3(1:05 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:48 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:41 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 41 yards from FRE 35. 4-R.Grimes to UNLV 47 for 23 yards (41-D.Hicks).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(0:41 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo. Penalty on FRE 24-R.Jordan Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(0:37 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 43(0:30 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 40 for 3 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 40(0:23 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UNLV 40(0:19 - 2nd) 19-H.Hicken punts 26 yards from FRE 40 to the FRE 14 downed by 40-J.Alexander.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 61 yards from UNLV 35. 17-D.Perry to FRE 37 for 33 yards (40-J.Alexander). Team penalty on FRE Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 37.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(15:00 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 27 for no gain (7-J.Flowers).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 27(14:53 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 28 for 1 yard (53-F.Hester).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FRESNO 28(14:08 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - FRESNO 28(13:24 - 3rd) 47-B.Cusick punts 47 yards from FRE 28. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 25 for no gain (3-M.Walker).
UNLV
Rebels
- FG (9 plays, 71 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(13:18 - 3rd) 9-T.Collins to UNLV 48 for 23 yards (18-I.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(13:10 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to FRE 46 for 6 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 46(12:29 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to FRE 42 for 4 yards (8-C.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(11:58 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 42(11:35 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to FRE 29 for 13 yards (23-J.Hughes4-W.Free).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(11:30 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to FRE 10 for 19 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 10(11:04 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to FRE 5 for 5 yards (29-J.Rice15-A.Mosby).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNLV 5(10:30 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to FRE 4 for 1 yard (90-K.Atkins).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 4(9:52 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UNLV 4(9:10 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Missed FG (10 plays, 73 yards, 4:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:05 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 60 yards from UNLV 35. 7-D.Grim to FRE 24 for 19 yards (39-D.Godfrey).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 24(9:03 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna to FRE 21 for -3 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - FRESNO 21(8:55 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 23 for 2 yards (53-F.Hester).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 11 - FRESNO 23(8:19 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 45 for 22 yards (23-G.Francis14-M.Plummer).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(7:38 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to UNLV 48 for 7 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - FRESNO 48(6:53 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to UNLV 35 for 13 yards (7-J.Flowers23-G.Francis).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(6:14 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 15-C.Sutton. 15-C.Sutton pushed ob at UNLV 10 for 25 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 10(5:39 - 3rd) Penalty on UNLV 7-J.Flowers Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at UNLV 10. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - FRESNO 5(5:39 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 5 for no gain (17-E.Austrie).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 5(5:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards to UNLV 3 for 2 yards (14-M.Plummer).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FRESNO 3(4:43 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete.
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - FRESNO 3(4:06 - 3rd) 28-C.Silva 20 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (3 plays, 67 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:58 - 3rd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 61 yards from FRE 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 34 for 30 yards (17-D.Perry).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34(3:49 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to UNLV 49 for 15 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(3:42 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to FRE 45 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - FRESNO 45(3:14 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to FRE 40 for 5 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(2:42 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad scrambles to FRE 36 for 4 yards (6-L.Bailey).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 36(2:12 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to FRE 33 for 3 yards (6-L.Bailey).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - FRESNO 33(1:35 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to FRE 31 for 2 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - FRESNO 31(0:58 - 3rd) Penalty on UNLV 72-M.Brayton False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 31. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 6 - FRESNO 36(0:36 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad scrambles to FRE 28 for 8 yards (99-R.McCoy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(0:25 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 28(15:00 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to FRE 27 for 1 yard (18-I.Johnson). Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun Holding 11 yards enforced at FRE 28. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 21 - FRESNO 39(14:55 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to FRE 33 for 6 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - FRESNO 33(14:35 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Woods.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 15 - FRESNO 33(13:52 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
UNLV
Rebels
- Interception (2 plays, 74 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(13:47 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 7-D.Grim. 7-D.Grim to UNLV 14 for 53 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 14(13:41 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 12 for 2 yards (43-M.Salu).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 12(13:10 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:30 - 4th) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:19 - 4th) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 25 for 25 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(12:19 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25(12:12 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-A.Mosby at UNLV 27. 15-A.Mosby pushed ob at UNLV 1 for 26 yards (8-C.Williams).
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (3 plays, 23 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:50 - 4th) 37-A.Fuller kicks 39 yards from FRE 35. 39-D.Godfrey to UNLV 34 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34(11:50 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 34(11:47 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Hughes at FRE 45. 23-J.Hughes to UNLV 23 for 32 yards (36-C.Magyar).
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (13 plays, 72 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 23(11:42 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 12 for 11 yards (22-D.Gibbs35-J.Windmon).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 12(11:32 - 4th) 9-J.Hokit to UNLV 6 for 6 yards (43-M.Salu7-J.Flowers).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 6(10:51 - 4th) 9-J.Hokit runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:04 - 4th) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Downs (8 plays, 39 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:58 - 4th) 37-A.Fuller kicks 37 yards from FRE 35 to UNLV 28 fair catch by 10-D.Woods.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(9:58 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 34 for 6 yards (4-W.Free).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - FRESNO 34(9:58 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 45 for 11 yards (4-W.Free).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(9:24 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to FRE 36 for 19 yards (24-R.Jordan).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(9:07 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins pushed ob at FRE 28 for 8 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - FRESNO 28(8:40 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to FRE 28 for no gain (51-A.Cruz).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 28(8:20 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to FRE 23 for 5 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23(7:48 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 23(7:21 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams pushed ob at FRE 17 for 6 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - FRESNO 17(7:13 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods to FRE 12 for 5 yards. Penalty on UNLV 72-M.Brayton Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at FRE 17. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - FRESNO 22(6:45 - 4th) Penalty on FRE 43-A.Dumais Offside 5 yards enforced at FRE 22. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - FRESNO 17(6:22 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to FRE 14 for 3 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - FRESNO 14(6:13 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to FRE 12 for 2 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(5:41 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:20 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- End of Game (1 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:16 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 20 yards from UNLV 35 to FRE 45 fair catch by 1-K.Wheatfall.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(5:16 - 4th) 24-S.Johnson to UNLV 46 for 9 yards (43-M.Salu).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 46(5:16 - 4th) 24-S.Johnson to UNLV 29 for 17 yards (22-D.Gibbs).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(4:34 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge to UNLV 21 for 8 yards (22-D.Gibbs).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 21(4:00 - 4th) 34-Z.Echols to UNLV 18 for 3 yards (22-D.Gibbs).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 18(3:14 - 4th) 24-S.Johnson to UNLV 18 for no gain (17-E.Austrie).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 18(2:35 - 4th) 24-S.Johnson to UNLV 18 for no gain (10-V.Viramontes).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 18(1:52 - 4th) 34-Z.Echols to UNLV 15 for 3 yards (43-M.Salu).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 7 - UNLV 15(1:10 - 4th) 34-Z.Echols to UNLV 16 for -1 yard (10-V.Viramontes).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|21
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|414
|485
|Total Plays
|74
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|157
|260
|Rush Attempts
|40
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|7.2
|Net Yards Passing
|257
|225
|Comp. - Att.
|16-34
|16-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-51
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.7
|2-44.0
|Return Yards
|162
|157
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-162
|4-81
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-57
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|257
|PASS YDS
|225
|
|
|157
|RUSH YDS
|260
|
|
|414
|TOTAL YDS
|485
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
ARKST
37
20
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
34
16
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
36
31
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
CUSE
27
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
52
3
Final BTN
-
UNLV
FRESNO
27
56
Final CBSSN
-
6WISC
ILL
0
051 O/U
+31
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
11AUBURN
ARK
0
055.5 O/U
+19.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
0
048.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
WVU
5OKLA
0
063 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
9FLA
SC
0
048 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
GATECH
MIAMI
0
045 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
KENTST
OHIO
0
061 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSS
-
NCST
BC
0
051.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm FSN
-
HOU
UCONN
0
057.5 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
0
061 O/U
+24
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CMICH
BGREEN
0
053.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
KSTATE
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:30pm FSN
-
OREGST
CAL
0
052 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm PACN
-
NILL
MIAOH
0
048.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
NMEX
WYO
0
049 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:00pm ATSN
-
CSTCAR
GAS
0
045 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
USM
LATECH
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
2LSU
MISSST
0
061.5 O/U
+18.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UNC
VATECH
0
057 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm FSN
-
12OREG
25WASH
0
049.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
0
059.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
BUFF
AKRON
0
048 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
DUKE
UVA
0
045 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
TULSA
21CINCY
0
047.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LAMON
24APLST
0
066.5 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IND
MD
0
059 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SFLA
NAVY
0
051.5 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm CBSS
-
20MINN
RUT
0
047.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
CHARLO
WKY
0
048 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UAB
0
042 O/U
-16
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
0
056 O/U
+21
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
0
068.5 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
0
059.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 4:00pm STAD
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
0
045 O/U
-14
Sat 6:00pm PACN
-
RICE
TXSA
0
042 O/U
+4.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
ME
LIB
0
043.5 O/U
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UK
10UGA
0
046.5 O/U
-25
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
0
062.5 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm LHN
-
SDGST
SJST
0
046 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FCBK
-
COLO
WASHST
0
071 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
WMICH
EMICH
0
061.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
MEMP
0
059.5 O/U
-4
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTEP
FIU
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARMY
GAST
0
056.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
UCF
0
062.5 O/U
-33
Sat 7:00pm CBSS
-
FSU
WAKE
0
068.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
TXAM
MISS
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
16MICH
7PSU
0
047 O/U
-9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TENN
1BAMA
0
061 O/U
-34.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
USC
0
067 O/U
-10
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
0
059 O/U
-21
Sat 10:15pm ESPU
-
14BOISE
BYU
0
045.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
AF
HAWAII
0
066.5 O/U
+3
Sat 11:00pm CBSS