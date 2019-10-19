|
|
|FLA
|SC
No. 9 Florida bounces back with 38-27 win over Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Kyle Trask threw for a career-high four touchdowns, three in the fourth quarter, to help No. 9 Florida bounce back from its loss at LSU to outlast South Carolina 38-27 on Saturday.
The Gators (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) slogged through a soggy field from Tropical Storm Nestor for much of the game. But they eventually came to life and rallied past a South Carolina (3-4, 2-3) team looking to take down a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week after its 20-17 double-overtime win at Georgia.
Instead, it was Florida, off its 42-28 defeat at LSU, that kept making plays on the way to its best start since 2015.
After Trask's interception deep in Florida territory led to Tavien Feaster's 21-yard TD run to put the Gamecocks up 17-10, Dameon Pierce answered right back with a 75-yard scoring run on Florida's next snap to tie it.
In the final period, down 20-17, Trask faced fourth-and-3 on South Carolina's 34 before scrambling from pressure to pick up the first down with a 9-yard pass to Kyle Pitts. Trask followed with the go-ahead 25-yard touchdown throw to Lamical Perine.
Florida's defense came through down the stretch, too, after the Gators took the lead. Defensive end Zachary Carter sacked Ryan Hilinski, who fumbled as nose tackle Kyree Campbell recovered.
Trask finished the series with a 5-yard TD pass to Pitts before a final scoring pass of 5 yards to Trevon Grimes.
Trask completed 21 of 33 passes for 195 yards.
South Carolina, still buoyed by its win over Georgia, looked strong well into the second half and seemed poised once more shuffle the SEC East race with an upset.
But like a year ago, when Florida rallied from 31-14 down to defeat the Gamecocks 35-31, South Carolina could not hold.
Hilinski, who sprained his knee in the Georgia win, was not sharp most of the game. The freshman completed 17 of 35 throws for 170 yards.
Feaster, the Clemson graduate transfer, ran for 175 yards for South Carolina, which was outscored 21-7 in the final period.
Things got so frustrating on the Gamecocks sidelines that coach Will Muschamp picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the closing minutes.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida: The Gators' fourth-quarter escape gives them time to recover from injuries and recoup from a two-month stretch of football. Florida gets next week off before starting a run of three straight SEC East games. The stretch begins with Georgia on Nov. 2, then continues with Vanderbilt and division leader Missouri.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks' defense gave the team a chance at another stunner. But inconsistency on offense doomed South Carolina to its fourth loss to Florida in the past five years.
INJURED GATORS
Florida played without two key defenders in end Jabari Zuniga and linebacker Jonathan Greenard - both have ankle injuries. Greenard entered the game leading the Gators with four sacks. Zuniga was second with three.
UP NEXT
Florida is off next week before facing No. 10 Georgia in its annual rivalry game in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 2.
South Carolina heads to Tennessee on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at SC 25 for 25 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 33 for 8 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
+41 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 33(14:54 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to FLA 26 for 41 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 26(14:35 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 23 for 3 yards (33-D.Reese II98-L.Ancrum).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 23(14:30 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 24 for -1 yard (21-T.Dean).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - SC 24(13:45 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to FLA 10 for 14 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 10(13:00 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 9 for 1 yard (55-K.Campbell).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SC 9(12:01 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 2 for 7 yards (2-B.Stewart). Penalty on FLA 98-L.Ancrum Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 9. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 4(11:25 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 1 for 3 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - SC 1(11:10 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski to FLA 7 FUMBLES. 4-T.Feaster to FLA 7 for no gain. Penalty on FLA 98-L.Ancrum Offside 0 yards enforced at FLA 1. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 1(10:26 - 1st) 34-M.Denson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:05 - 1st) 43-P.White extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:59 - 1st) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35. 16-F.Swain to FLA 16 for 16 yards (45-S.Eason-Riddle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(9:59 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 16(9:54 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FLA 16(9:50 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - FLA 16(9:45 - 1st) 43-T.Townsend punts 55 yards from FLA 16 to the SC 29 downed by 49-J.Tilghman.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 29(9:42 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 35 for 6 yards (1-C.Henderson51-V.Miller).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 35(9:29 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to SC 38 for 3 yards (98-L.Ancrum).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 38(8:56 - 1st) 34-M.Denson to SC 40 for 2 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 40(8:17 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski to SC 43 for 3 yards (97-K.Bogle).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 43(7:44 - 1st) 34-M.Denson to SC 45 for 2 yards (51-V.Miller33-D.Reese II).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SC 45(7:16 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - SC 45(6:38 - 1st) 20-J.Charlton punts 45 yards from SC 45 to FLA 10 fair catch by 16-F.Swain. Penalty on SC 13-S.Smith Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at FLA 10.
FLA
Gators
- FG (5 plays, 44 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(6:33 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine pushed ob at FLA 30 for 5 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 30(6:22 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to SC 38 for 32 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(6:00 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond pushed ob at SC 33 for 5 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 33(5:33 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to SC 31 for 2 yards (15-A.Sterling1-J.Horn).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FLA 31(5:05 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Perine.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - FLA 31(4:18 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:13 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 62 yards from FLA 35. 13-S.Smith to SC 16 for 13 yards (27-D.Pierce14-Q.Lenton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 16(4:06 - 1st) 34-M.Denson to SC 17 for 1 yard (1-C.Henderson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 17(4:01 - 1st) 34-M.Denson to SC 18 for 1 yard (33-D.Reese II).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SC 18(3:28 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SC 18(2:41 - 1st) 20-J.Charlton punts 47 yards from SC 18 to FLA 35 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(2:33 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis pushed ob at FLA 40 for 5 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FLA 40(2:26 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to FLA 40 for no gain (35-D.Fennell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FLA 40(2:01 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - FLA 40(1:23 - 1st) 43-T.Townsend punts 36 yards from FLA 40 to SC 24 fair catch by 89-B.Edwards.
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (5 plays, 45 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 24(1:18 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to SC 28 for 4 yards (41-J.Houston).
|
+36 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 28(1:09 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 36 for 36 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 36(0:50 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 37 for -1 yard (88-A.Shuler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SC 37(0:34 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - SC 37(15:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 31 for 6 yards (41-J.Houston).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - SC 31(14:52 - 2nd) 43-P.White 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
FLA
Gators
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:10 - 2nd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(14:06 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland pushed ob at FLA 39 for 14 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(14:06 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 45 for 6 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 45(13:45 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 48 for 3 yards (26-Z.Pickens).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 48(13:12 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to SC 48 for 4 yards (8-D.Wonnum).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(12:36 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to SC 46 for 2 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 46(12:09 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to SC 39 for 7 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 39(11:30 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to SC 37 for 2 yards (52-K.Enagbare).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(10:48 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:17 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:08 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 62 yards from FLA 35. 13-S.Smith to SC 28 for 25 yards (13-D.Stiner30-A.Burney). Penalty on FLA 41-J.Houston Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SC 28.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 43(10:08 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 45 for 2 yards (7-J.Moon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SC 45(9:30 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SC 45(9:27 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SC 45(9:27 - 2nd) 20-J.Charlton punts 39 yards from SC 45 to FLA 16 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FLA
Gators
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(9:16 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to FLA 16 for no gain (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 16(8:30 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 24 for 8 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FLA 24(7:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - FLA 24(7:50 - 2nd) 43-T.Townsend punts 49 yards from FLA 24 to SC 27 fair catch by 89-B.Edwards.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 27(7:32 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 27(7:25 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 38 for 11 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 38(7:03 - 2nd) 34-M.Denson to SC 39 for 1 yard (2-B.Stewart56-T.Slaton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SC 39(6:23 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - SC 39(6:14 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski sacked at SC 36 for -3 yards (7-J.Moon).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - SC 36(5:38 - 2nd) 20-J.Charlton punts 54 yards from SC 36. 16-F.Swain to FLA 16 for 6 yards (6-T.Brunson).
FLA
Gators
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(5:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - FLA 16(5:19 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 11 for -5 yards (8-D.Wonnum).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - FLA 11(4:27 - 2nd) Penalty on FLA 11-K.Trask Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FLA 11. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 20 - FLA 6(4:08 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 14 for 8 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - FLA 14(3:31 - 2nd) 43-T.Townsend punts 37 yards from FLA 14 to SC 49 fair catch by 89-B.Edwards.
SC
Gamecocks
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 49(3:23 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 49 for 2 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - SC 49(2:44 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 48 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SC 48(2:00 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - SC 48(2:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Charlton punts 40 yards from FLA 48 to FLA 8 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FLA
Gators
- Halftime (2 plays, 22 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 8(1:45 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 23 for 15 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 23(1:45 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 24 for 1 yard (3-J.Kinlaw).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 24(0:49 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 31 for 7 yards (1-J.Horn6-T.Brunson).
FLA
Gators
- Interception (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Perine.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(14:55 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Robinson at FLA 35. 7-J.Robinson to FLA 20 for 15 yards (16-F.Swain).
SC
Gamecocks
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 20(14:42 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski to FLA 21 for -1 yard (88-A.Shuler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SC 21(14:13 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Dawkins.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 11 - SC 21(14:13 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:06 - 3rd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(13:57 - 3rd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 40 yards from SC 35 to FLA 25 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
SC
Gamecocks
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:43 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(13:43 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 24 for -1 yard (3-M.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - SC 24(13:19 - 3rd) 34-M.Denson to SC 27 for 3 yards (55-K.Campbell33-D.Reese II).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - SC 27(12:42 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 31 for 4 yards (21-T.Dean).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SC 31(12:42 - 3rd) 20-J.Charlton punts 48 yards from SC 31 to the FLA 21 downed by 13-S.Smith.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 21(12:08 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 29 for 8 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 29(11:56 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 35 for 6 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(11:25 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
|
-8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 35(10:59 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to FLA 35 FUMBLES (7-J.Robinson). out of bounds at the FLA 27.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 18 - FLA 27(10:53 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 30 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones3-J.Kinlaw).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - FLA 30(10:20 - 3rd) 43-T.Townsend punts 55 yards from FLA 30 to SC 15 fair catch by 89-B.Edwards.
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (11 plays, 72 yards, 5:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 15(9:47 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 20 for 5 yards (88-A.Shuler).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 20(9:38 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 33 for 13 yards (30-A.Burney).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 33(9:08 - 3rd) 34-M.Denson pushed ob at FLA 42 for 25 yards (29-J.Taylor).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 42(8:33 - 3rd) 34-M.Denson to FLA 36 for 6 yards (51-V.Miller).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 36(8:01 - 3rd) 34-M.Denson to FLA 22 for 14 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 22(7:27 - 3rd) 34-M.Denson to FLA 22 for no gain (1-C.Henderson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 22(6:55 - 3rd) 34-M.Denson to FLA 20 for 2 yards (55-K.Campbell).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - SC 20(6:25 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 6 for 14 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|
Sack
|
1 & 6 - SC 6(5:46 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski sacked at FLA 15 for -9 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SC 15(5:18 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 15 for no gain (98-L.Ancrum33-D.Reese II).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - SC 15(4:45 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 13 for 2 yards (51-V.Miller33-D.Reese II).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - SC 13(3:57 - 3rd) 43-P.White 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:21 - 3rd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(3:16 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 25 for no gain (29-J.Ibe).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(3:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 26 for 1 yard (53-E.Jones).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - FLA 26(2:47 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond to FLA 39 for 13 yards (7-J.Robinson). Penalty on SC 7-J.Robinson Holding declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(2:10 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland. Penalty on SC 52-K.Enagbare Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at FLA 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(1:43 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 46(1:34 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to SC 43 for 3 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FLA 43(1:26 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to SC 43 for no gain (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - FLA 43(0:42 - 3rd) 43-T.Townsend punts 41 yards from SC 43 to the SC 2 downed by 12-V.Jefferson.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 3(0:08 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 3 for no gain (1-C.Henderson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 3(15:00 - 4th) 4-T.Feaster to SC 4 for 1 yard (29-J.Taylor17-Z.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SC 4(14:30 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - SC 4(13:46 - 4th) 20-J.Charlton punts 48 yards from SC 4 to FLA 48 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FLA
Gators
- TD (7 plays, 52 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(13:37 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to SC 43 for 9 yards (1-J.Horn7-J.Robinson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - FLA 43(13:29 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to SC 41 for 2 yards (10-R.Roderick15-A.Sterling).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 41(13:03 - 4th) 16-F.Swain to SC 40 for 1 yard (29-J.Ibe6-T.Brunson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 40(12:41 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to SC 39 for 1 yard (10-R.Roderick).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - FLA 39(12:06 - 4th) 11-K.Trask scrambles to SC 34 for 5 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - FLA 34(11:24 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to SC 25 for 9 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(10:33 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain runs 25 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SC 29-J.Ibe Holding declined.
|
PAT Good
|(10:04 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Fumble (4 plays, 46 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:54 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(9:54 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to SC 33 for 8 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 33(9:54 - 4th) 4-T.Feaster to SC 38 for 5 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 38(9:33 - 4th) 4-T.Feaster to SC 43 for 5 yards (55-K.Campbell21-T.Dean).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - SC 43(9:21 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski sacked at SC 34 for -9 yards FUMBLES (17-Z.Carter). 55-K.Campbell to SC 29 for no gain.
FLA
Gators
- TD (4 plays, 29 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 29(8:52 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to SC 31 for -2 yards (6-T.Brunson95-K.Smith).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 12 - FLA 31(8:44 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to SC 11 for 20 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 11(8:24 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Horn at SC End Zone. 1-J.Horn touchback. Penalty on SC 1-J.Horn Holding 6 yards enforced at SC 11. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - FLA 5(8:07 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:59 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:53 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 58 yards from FLA 35. 13-S.Smith to SC 30 for 23 yards (14-Q.Lenton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 30(7:53 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 30(7:46 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards pushed ob at SC 38 for 8 yards (51-V.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SC 38(7:44 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - SC 38(7:22 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards.
FLA
Gators
- TD (7 plays, 37 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(7:16 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to SC 34 for 3 yards (8-D.Wonnum).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 34(7:12 - 4th) 2-L.Perine pushed ob at SC 22 for 12 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 22(6:31 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Perine.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FLA 22(5:53 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson. Penalty on SC 1-J.Horn Pass interference 12 yards enforced at SC 22. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 10(5:45 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to SC 7 for 3 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 7(5:39 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to SC 5 for 2 yards (29-J.Ibe3-J.Kinlaw).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - FLA 5(4:52 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:07 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:02 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(4:02 - 4th) Team penalty on SC Unsportsmanlike conduct 12 yards enforced at SC 25. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 13(4:02 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann to SC 29 for 16 yards (30-A.Burney).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 29(4:02 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 36 for 7 yards (41-J.Houston).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 36(3:48 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann to SC 49 for 13 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 49(3:28 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to FLA 45 for 6 yards (7-J.Moon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SC 45(3:15 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Feaster.
|
+37 YD
|
3 & 4 - SC 45(2:45 - 4th) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 8 for 37 yards (3-M.Wilson30-A.Burney).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - SC 8(2:35 - 4th) 4-T.Feaster to FLA 4 for 4 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 4(2:20 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 18-O.Smith. 18-O.Smith runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:00 - 4th) 43-P.White extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:53 - 4th) 20-J.Charlton kicks 11 yards from SC 35 to the SC 46 downed by 8-T.Grimes.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(1:53 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to SC 45 for no gain (3-J.Kinlaw).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 45(1:53 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to SC 44 for 1 yard (53-E.Jones95-K.Smith).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - FLA 44(1:48 - 4th) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 47 for -9 yards (15-A.Sterling).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - FLA 47(1:42 - 4th) 43-T.Townsend punts 40 yards from FLA 47 to SC 13 fair catch by 6-J.Vann.
SC
Gamecocks
- Downs (9 plays, 42 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 13(1:38 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann pushed ob at SC 17 for 4 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 17(1:30 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 38 for 21 yards (29-J.Taylor33-D.Reese II).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 38(1:23 - 4th) 4-T.Feaster to SC 47 for 9 yards (7-J.Moon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SC 47(1:09 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Denson.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 47(0:59 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 18-O.Smith. 18-O.Smith to FLA 50 for 3 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 50(0:55 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 83-C.Dawkins. 83-C.Dawkins to FLA 45 for 5 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SC 45(0:46 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SC 45(0:34 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - SC 45(0:29 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 18-O.Smith.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|16
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|340
|361
|Total Plays
|63
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|217
|Rush Attempts
|30
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|186
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|21-33
|17-35
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|5-60
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.7
|7-45.9
|Return Yards
|22
|101
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|4-86
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|186
|PASS YDS
|144
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|217
|
|
|340
|TOTAL YDS
|361
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
