UCLA ends 11-year drought against Stanford with 34-16 win
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Dorian Thompson-Robinson wasn't sure he was going to start Thursday's game until just before game time. It turned out to be the best decision of the night.
Thompson-Robinson, using the bye week to help his recovery from a leg injury that caused him to miss a game, passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in helping UCLA end an 11-year drought against Stanford with a 34-16 victory over the Cardinal.
''I was day-to-day until tonight,'' Thompson-Robinson said. ''I had been practicing but I was told just before game time.''
Thompson-Robinson passed for 192 yards and rushed for 66 as UCLA snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Cardinal, dating to 2008. Joshua Kelley rushed for 176 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown run and a 53-yard gain. Kyle Phillips caught 10 passes for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
''A win is always good,'' Thompson-Robinson said. ''It goes back to getting together in the offseason and working on things like this.''
Jack West became Stanford's third different starting quarterback of the season, the first time that's happened since 1974. After early success, his inconsistent play led to a stalled offense.
''I'm always preparing to be the guy and this week happened to be the game,'' West said. ''It's me making my first start but at the end of the day, it's about execution, which is what we didn't have.''
The Bruins (2-5, 2-2 Pac-12) scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, both passes to Phillips, to open a 14-3 lead with 4:48 remaining to play. It was UCLA's first lead of more than seven points this season.
''I've seen that since the Washington State game,'' UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. ''Dorian kept drives alive with his legs. He takes what the defense gives him.''
Stanford (3-4, 2-3) took the opening kickoff and drove 51 yards before Jet Toner connected on a 42-yard field goal. Toner suffered an apparent right knee injury on the ensuing kickoff and did not return. Punter Ryan Sanborn took over the kicking duties.
Thompson-Robinson was UCLA's leading rusher in the first quarter, helped by a 39-yard scramble that led to the Bruins second score.
The Cardinal, meanwhile, lost 8 yards combined on their next three possessions as West was sacked on three consecutive third downs.
''It starts with good coverage and a good pass rush,'' Kelly said. ''We did a good job of creating pressure on the quarterback. It's not often you can hold Stanford under 200 yards.''
Stanford's Brycen Tremayne fell on a blocked punt in the end zone to make it 14-10. Spencer Jorgensen got his left hand on the punt.
The UCLA defense sacked West seven times, five in the first quarter. The Bruins had nine total sacks over their first six games. Stanford allowed 13 in its first six.
''The defense was a big part of a whole team effort,'' Thompson-Robinson said.
JJ Molson added field goals of 43 and 49 yards in the third quarter. UCLA outgained the Cardinal by a 455-198 margin.
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett rushed for 34 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run. West was 15 of 32 for 143 yards. He passed for 38 yards on Stanford's first drive.
''It came to me having to play better,'' West said. ''There's a lot I can learn from.''
THE STREAK
Chip Kelly made it a point to downplay the 11-game losing streak to Stanford. Thompson-Robinson said he didn't know about it until after the game. Phillips said he was aware, but nonchalant about it.
''I knew about it, but this is a different team than the ones who lost those games,'' Phillips said. ''We didn't care that much.''
Said Kelly: ''Even when you lose a game you can have success. That's part of the learning process. You can have positive momentum all the time.''
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA: Any win is good, especially one that ends a long losing streak. It's the fifth win of Chip Kelly's 18-game reign in Pasadena. The much-maligned defense (allowing an average of 431 yards) played well enough to raise the team's hopes with a handful of winnable games coming up. Thompson-Robinson was clearly the best athlete on the field.
Stanford: Down to its third quarterback, the Cardinal simply could not produce enough offense in an offensive-minded conference. Injuries along the offensive line have taken their toll, with junior center Drew Dalman the only lineman to make every start. Unless one of the other quarterbacks can return, Stanford may very well miss a bowl game for the first time in 11 years.
UP NEXT
UCLA: Hosts No. 17 Arizona State on Oct. 26.
Stanford: Hosts Arizona on Oct. 26.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- FG (7 plays, 51 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.West to STA 29 for 4 yards (14-K.Barnes).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 29(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 29(14:28 - 1st) 10-J.West complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 37 for 8 yards (3-R.Williams).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(14:24 - 1st) 10-J.West complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington pushed ob at UCLA 33 for 30 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(13:48 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to UCLA 24 for 9 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 24(13:15 - 1st) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 24(12:37 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to UCLA 24 for no gain (14-K.Barnes52-L.Toailoa).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - STNFRD 24(12:32 - 1st) 26-J.Toner 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (9 plays, 69 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:51 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 55 yards from STA 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 31 for 21 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(11:45 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 39 for 8 yards (32-N.Peat).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 39(11:36 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 48 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(11:14 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to STA 49 for 3 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 49(10:52 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to STA 47 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 47(10:33 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to STA 38 for 9 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(10:08 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to STA 30 for 8 yards (32-N.Peat2-C.Robinson).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 30(9:45 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley pushed ob at STA 18 for 12 yards (18-S.Head).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 18(9:10 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to STA 19 for -1 yard (34-T.Booker).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCLA 19(9:00 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:26 - 1st) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:16 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 5-C.Wedington to STA 19 for 19 yards (47-S.Pitts).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 19(8:16 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 17 for -2 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa52-L.Toailoa).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - STNFRD 17(8:12 - 1st) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - STNFRD 17(7:30 - 1st) 10-J.West sacked at STA 10 for -7 yards (14-K.Barnes97-O.Isibor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - STNFRD 10(7:25 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn punts 44 yards from STA 10. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 50 for 4 yards (42-C.Phillips).
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (6 plays, 54 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 50(6:43 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to STA 49 for 1 yard (18-S.Head).
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 49(6:31 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles runs ob at STA 10 for 39 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 10(6:09 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to STA 7 for 3 yards (25-A.Pryts34-T.Booker).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 7(5:34 - 1st) Penalty on STA 34-T.Booker Offside 4 yards enforced at STA 7. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 3(5:08 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCLA 3(5:00 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:53 - 1st) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:48 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(4:48 - 1st) 28-D.Maddox to STA 30 for 5 yards (1-D.Holmes).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 30(4:48 - 1st) 10-J.West to STA 31 for 1 yard (35-C.Jones).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - STNFRD 31(4:10 - 1st) 10-J.West sacked at STA 29 for -2 yards (95-J.Harris).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 29(3:29 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn punts 52 yards from STA 29 to UCLA 19 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(2:51 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 25 for 6 yards (43-R.Beecher).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCLA 25(2:43 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 21 for -4 yards (32-J.McGill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 21(2:16 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UCLA 21(1:41 - 1st) punts 0 yards from UCLA 21 blocked by 29-S.Jorgensen. 81-B.Tremayne runs no gain for a touchdown.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(1:36 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:29 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(1:29 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 23 for -2 yards (43-R.Beecher). Penalty on STA 40-A.Trinh Offside 5 yards enforced at UCLA 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - STNFRD 30(1:29 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 30(1:15 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 32 for 2 yards (34-T.Booker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 32(1:08 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 32 for no gain (34-T.Booker).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - STNFRD 32(0:35 - 1st) 89-W.Lees punts 42 yards from UCLA 32 to STA 26 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(15:00 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 30 for 4 yards (20-E.Guidry).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 30(14:53 - 2nd) 10-J.West complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown to STA 28 for -2 yards (26-L.Toailoa).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 28(14:15 - 2nd) 10-J.West sacked at STA 23 for -5 yards (2-J.Woods).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UCLA 23(13:31 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 37 yards from STA 23 to UCLA 40 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(12:51 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Kelley.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 40(12:43 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 37 for -3 yards (57-M.Williams52-C.Toohill).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - STNFRD 37(12:38 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 27-J.Kelley. 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 45 for 8 yards (34-T.Booker11-P.Adebo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - STNFRD 45(12:11 - 2nd) 89-W.Lees punts 40 yards from UCLA 45 to STA 15 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (8 plays, 85 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(11:34 - 2nd) 28-D.Maddox to STA 19 for 4 yards (12-E.Gates).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 19(11:25 - 2nd) 10-J.West complete to 28-D.Maddox. 28-D.Maddox to STA 30 for 11 yards (24-J.Shaw).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(10:51 - 2nd) 10-J.West sacked at STA 24 for -6 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa26-L.Toailoa).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - UCLA 24(10:18 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 24 for no gain (14-K.Barnes).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - UCLA 24(9:35 - 2nd) 10-J.West complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to STA 32 for 8 yards (20-E.Guidry).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UCLA 32(8:52 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 43 yards from STA 32 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 2-K.Philips. Penalty on UCLA 31-Z.Huffstutter Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 25.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 15(8:14 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 37 for 22 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(8:05 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 46 for 9 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 46(7:41 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 46 for no gain (90-G.Reid).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 46(7:15 - 2nd) Team penalty on STA Offside 5 yards enforced at UCLA 46. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(6:40 - 2nd) Penalty on UCLA 76-C.Murray False start 5 yards enforced at STA 49. No Play.
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 15 - STNFRD 46(6:25 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to STA 1 for 53 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - STNFRD 1(6:15 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to STA 1 for no gain (2-C.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 1(6:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:39 - 2nd) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- Interception (9 plays, -11 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:31 - 2nd) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(5:31 - 2nd) 10-J.West complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown to STA 30 for 5 yards (14-K.Barnes).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 30(5:31 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 33 for 3 yards (52-L.Toailoa).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 33(4:55 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 35 for 2 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(4:21 - 2nd) 10-J.West sacked at STA 29 for -6 yards (2-J.Woods11-K.Lucier-South).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - UCLA 29(3:49 - 2nd) 28-D.Maddox to STA 34 for 5 yards (4-S.Blaylock2-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UCLA 34(3:06 - 2nd) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCLA 34(2:24 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 41 yards from STA 34 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Halftime (4 plays, 17 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(2:18 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson pushed ob at UCLA 27 for 2 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 27(2:11 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - STNFRD 27(1:38 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton runs ob at UCLA 42 for 15 yards. Penalty on STA 90-G.Reid Holding declined.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 42(1:34 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 46 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 46(1:27 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 46(1:21 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles pushed ob at STA 47 for 7 yards (18-S.Head).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(1:14 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to STA 35 for 12 yards (25-A.Pryts).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(1:03 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to STA 35 for no gain (52-C.Toohill34-T.Booker).
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 35(0:45 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Erwin INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Adebo at STA 12. 11-P.Adebo to STA 14 for 2 yards (10-D.Felton).
UCLA
Bruins
- FG (10 plays, 50 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(0:42 - 2nd) 10-J.West complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett to STA 23 for 9 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 23(0:33 - 2nd) 10-J.West complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to STA 29 for 6 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(0:13 - 2nd) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 9-O.St.Brown.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 29(0:09 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 31 for 2 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 38 for 13 yards (90-G.Reid11-P.Adebo).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(15:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 41 for 3 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 41(14:28 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Erwin.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 41(13:49 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to STA 46 for 13 yards (32-J.McGill).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(13:45 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Erwin.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 46(13:14 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - STNFRD 46(13:07 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to STA 30 for 16 yards (11-P.Adebo).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(13:02 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to STA 30 for no gain (18-S.Head).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 30(12:28 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - STNFRD 30(11:50 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to STA 25 for 5 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - STNFRD 25(11:44 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:05 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(11:02 - 3rd) 10-J.West incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-R.Williams at STA 43. 3-R.Williams to STA 23 for 20 yards. Penalty on UCLA 3-R.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at STA 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(11:02 - 3rd) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 40(10:56 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 38 for -2 yards (11-K.Lucier-South).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UCLA 38(10:56 - 3rd) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington. Penalty on STA 51-J.Swann Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - UCLA 38(9:59 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 36 yards from STA 38 to UCLA 26 fair catch by 2-K.Philips. Penalty on UCLA 35-C.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 26.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(9:53 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 27 for 11 yards (2-C.Robinson25-A.Pryts).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 27(9:46 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 35 for 8 yards (25-A.Pryts3-M.Antoine).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 35(9:15 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 38 for 3 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(8:38 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 30 for -8 yards (57-M.Williams).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 18 - STNFRD 30(7:56 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 29 for -1 yard (34-T.Booker90-G.Reid).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 19 - STNFRD 29(7:18 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to UCLA 35 for 6 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - STNFRD 35(6:46 - 3rd) 89-W.Lees punts 42 yards from UCLA 35. 4-M.Wilson to STA 22 for -1 yard (36-E. Fernea27-P.Jolly).
UCLA
Bruins
- FG (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(6:22 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 25 for 3 yards (4-S.Blaylock52-L.Toailoa).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 25(6:14 - 3rd) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Jones.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UCLA 25(5:36 - 3rd) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UCLA 25(5:31 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 35 yards from STA 25 to UCLA 40 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Fumble (5 plays, 41 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(5:25 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to STA 35 for 25 yards (18-S.Head).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(5:18 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to STA 29 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 29(4:58 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to STA 27 for 2 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 27(4:32 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to STA 31 for -4 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 31(3:59 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:18 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson kicks 55 yards from UCLA 35. 5-C.Wedington to STA 29 for 19 yards (47-S.Pitts35-C.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(3:12 - 3rd) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Scarlett.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 29(3:06 - 3rd) 32-N.Peat to STA 43 for 14 yards (14-K.Barnes).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(3:00 - 3rd) 10-J.West complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 45 FUMBLES (35-C.Jones). 35-C.Jones to STA 41 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(2:25 - 3rd) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 43(2:25 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to UCLA 47 FUMBLES (56-A.Mafi). 4-S.Blaylock to UCLA 46 for no gain.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Downs (5 plays, 15 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(2:20 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 46(2:20 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 47 for 1 yard (57-M.Williams52-C.Toohill).
|
Punt
|
3 & 9 - STNFRD 44(2:11 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 44 for -3 yards (90-G.Reid15-D.Mills).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - STNFRD 44(2:11 - 3rd) 89-W.Lees punts 44 yards from UCLA 44. 4-M.Wilson to STA 13 for 1 yard (27-J.Kelley36-E. Fernea).
UCLA
Bruins
- Downs (5 plays, 0 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(1:23 - 3rd) 10-J.West complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 21 for 8 yards (17-J.Norwood2-K.Philips).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 21(0:47 - 3rd) 10-J.West to STA 20 for -1 yard (17-J.Norwood2-K.Philips).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCLA 20(0:15 - 3rd) 10-J.West complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to STA 25 for 5 yards (24-J.Shaw).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 26 for 1 yard (20-E.Guidry).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCLA 26(14:24 - 4th) 10-J.West complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to STA 33 for 7 yards (24-J.Shaw).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - UCLA 33(13:37 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 33 for no gain (92-O.Odighizuwa20-E.Guidry).
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(12:50 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 75-B. Tagaloa False start 5 yards enforced at STA 33. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - STNFRD 38(12:45 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles runs ob at STA 29 for 9 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 29(12:45 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at STA 44 for -15 yards. Penalty on UCLA 1-D.Thompson-Robinson Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at STA 44. (17-K.Kelly).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 21 - STNFRD 44(12:15 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to STA 33 for 11 yards (25-A.Pryts34-T.Booker).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 10 - STNFRD 33(12:06 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 27-J.Kelley. 27-J.Kelley to STA 28 for 5 yards (18-S.Head).
UCLA
Bruins
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(11:56 - 4th) 10-J.West sacked at STA 27 for -1 yard (97-O.Isibor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UCLA 27(11:21 - 4th) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - UCLA 27(10:41 - 4th) 10-J.West scrambles to STA 34 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - UCLA 34(10:36 - 4th) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(9:58 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 34(9:52 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to STA 31 for 3 yards (2-C.Robinson52-C.Toohill).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 31(9:48 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to STA 25 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - STNFRD 25(9:10 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to STA 25 for no gain (34-T.Booker25-A.Pryts).
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (3 plays, 61 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(8:50 - 4th) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(8:48 - 4th) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 25(8:42 - 4th) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UCLA 25(8:38 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn punts 36 yards from STA 25 out of bounds at the UCLA 39.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(8:32 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 38 for -1 yard (18-S.Head).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - STNFRD 38(8:25 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 46 for 8 yards (2-C.Robinson90-G.Reid).
|
+54 YD
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 46(7:48 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:05 - 4th) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- End of Game (6 plays, 6 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:55 - 4th) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(6:55 - 4th) 10-J.West complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 35 for 10 yards (58-D.Jackson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(6:55 - 4th) 10-J.West sacked at STA 28 for -7 yards (35-C.Jones).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 17 - UCLA 28(6:21 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 41 for 13 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 41(5:45 - 4th) 10-J.West complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to UCLA 24 for 35 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(5:06 - 4th) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Gates. Penalty on UCLA 12-E.Gates Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCLA 24. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - UCLA 9(4:34 - 4th) 10-J.West complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to UCLA 6 for 3 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 6(4:26 - 4th) 10-J.West complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to UCLA 6 for no gain (28-K.Churchwell ).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 6(3:40 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:56 - 4th) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
STNFRD
Cardinal
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:50 - 4th) 26-J.Toner kicks 40 yards from STA 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 10-D.Felton.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(2:50 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 1-D.Holmes Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at UCLA 25. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 13(2:50 - 4th) 28-C.Kinder to UCLA 19 for 6 yards (43-R.Beecher).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 19(2:50 - 4th) 28-C.Kinder to UCLA 27 for 8 yards (47-T.Kaufusi56-J.Lynch).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 27(2:16 - 4th) 28-C.Kinder to UCLA 31 for 4 yards (43-R.Beecher47-T.Kaufusi).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 31(1:39 - 4th) 28-C.Kinder to UCLA 46 for 15 yards (9-N.Williams).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(0:57 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson kneels at UCLA 43 for -3 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|11
|Rushing
|10
|2
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|447
|174
|Total Plays
|77
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|2.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|263
|55
|Rush Attempts
|43
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|1.8
|Net Yards Passing
|184
|119
|Comp. - Att.
|21-34
|15-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-72
|3-14
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.0
|8-40.5
|Return Yards
|25
|61
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|3-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|2-38
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|119
|
|
|263
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|447
|TOTAL YDS
|174
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
