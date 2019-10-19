|
|
|NILL
|MIAOH
Miami of Ohio holds off Northern Illinois late, 27-24
OKFORD, Ohio (AP) Jaylon Bester ran for two touchdowns and Sam Sloman kicked two fourth-quarter field goals that allowed Miami of Ohio to hold off Northern Illinois, 27-24 in a Mid-America Conference battle Saturday afternoon.
Marcus Childers nosed in from a yard out to put Northern Illinois up 10-0 with 3:08 left in the second quarter, but the RedHawks answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by Bester's 1-yard run to make it 10-7 at intermission.
Miami (3-4, 2-1) took the second-half kick and marched 90 yards in eight plays and scored on a 45-yard pass from Brett Gabbert to James Maye.
Childers and Bester traded third-quarter touchdowns and Miami pushed its lead to 27-17 with just under six minutes to play after Sloman converted from 34- and 37-yards out.
Chiders, who threw for 144 yards on 14-for-23 passing, added a late 10-yard scoring pass to Cole Tucker to set the final score for Northern Illinois (2-5, 1-2).
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 30 for 5 yards (91-A.Sharp).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NILL 30(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NILL 30(14:29 - 1st) Penalty on MOH 95-B.Kimpler Offside 5 yards enforced at NIL 30. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(14:25 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 41 for 6 yards (35-R.McWood5-E.Rugamba).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 41(14:25 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 40 for -1 yard (82-K.Butler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NILL 40(13:54 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Harbison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NILL 40(13:15 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 47 yards from NIL 40. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 18 for 5 yards (8-M.Williams).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (7 plays, 20 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 18(13:11 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 18(12:59 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 16 for -2 yards (98-J.Heflin).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - MIAOH 16(12:56 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to MOH 31 for 15 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31(12:19 - 1st) Penalty on MOH 64-D.Redding False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 31. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MIAOH 26(11:51 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 26 for no gain (98-J.Heflin9-M.Lorbeck).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MIAOH 26(11:30 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - MIAOH 26(10:46 - 1st) 1-J.Bester pushed ob at MOH 38 for 12 yards (12-D.Haney).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIAOH 38(10:38 - 1st) 9-K.Kramer punts 45 yards from MOH 38 to NIL 17 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 17(10:18 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 19 for 2 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 19(10:10 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson to NIL 26 for 7 yards (3-M.Brown14-Z.Raymond).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 26(9:46 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 32 for 6 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 32(9:07 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 37 for 5 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 37(8:34 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 49 for 12 yards (21-S.Weatherford5-E.Rugamba). Penalty on MOH 95-B.Kimpler Offside declined.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 49(7:55 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 49 for 2 yards (58-D.Costin90-D.Lemon).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 49(7:34 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 49 for -2 yards (58-D.Costin17-M.Reid).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NILL 49(7:00 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NILL 49(6:21 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 21 yards from NIL 49 out of bounds at the MOH 30.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30(6:16 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 31 for 1 yard (9-M.Lorbeck8-M.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 31(6:10 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Blakely.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 31(5:46 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIAOH 31(5:40 - 1st) 9-K.Kramer punts 49 yards from MOH 31. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 24 for 4 yards (2-C.Singleton).
NILL
Huskies
- FG (10 plays, 69 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 24(5:36 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 34 for 10 yards (6-T.Banks21-S.Weatherford).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 34(5:25 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 35 for 1 yard (58-D.Costin35-R.McWood).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 35(4:55 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 41 for 6 yards (95-B.Kimpler).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NILL 41(4:18 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers to NIL 45 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 45(3:42 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at MOH 48 for 7 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NILL 48(3:10 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 44 for 4 yards (35-R.McWood5-E.Rugamba).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 44(2:31 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker pushed ob at MOH 5 for 39 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NILL 5(2:01 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to MOH 5 for no gain (3-M.Brown).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 5(1:39 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to MOH 7 for -2 yards (3-M.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NILL 7(0:57 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NILL 7(0:17 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Missed FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:11 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35. 31-M.Thomas to NIL 14 for 86 yards (31-T.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 14(0:08 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 14(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert to NIL 16 for -2 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - MIAOH 16(14:56 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to NIL 13 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
No Good
|
4 & 9 - MIAOH 13(14:16 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman 30 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 20(13:41 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 22 for 2 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 22(13:36 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 28 for 6 yards (3-M.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NILL 28(13:08 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 29 for 1 yard (17-M.Reid35-R.McWood).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - NILL 29(12:46 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 56 yards from NIL 29 to the MOH 15 downed by 8-M.Williams.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 15(12:01 - 2nd) 31-M.Thomas to MOH 9 for -6 yards (9-M.Lorbeck98-J.Heflin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - MIAOH 9(11:49 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 9 for no gain (7-M.Terry50-V.Labus).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - MIAOH 9(11:10 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 9 FUMBLES. 1-J.Bester to MOH 9 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIAOH 9(10:27 - 2nd) 9-K.Kramer punts 34 yards from MOH 9 out of bounds at the MOH 43.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (14 plays, 43 yards, 6:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 43(9:51 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 42 for 1 yard (91-A.Sharp5-E.Rugamba).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 42(9:42 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears to MOH 30 for 12 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(9:05 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 30(8:31 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 21 for 9 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 21(8:25 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers to MOH 19 for 2 yards (58-D.Costin49-B.Baratti).
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 19(7:46 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to MOH 27 for -8 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 18 - NILL 27(7:15 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love pushed ob at MOH 11 for 16 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NILL 11(6:54 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 9 for 2 yards (3-M.Brown).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 9 - NILL 9(6:19 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers to MOH 11 for -2 yards (27-K.Burse).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 11(5:53 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to MOH 5 for 6 yards (3-M.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NILL 5(5:34 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears. Penalty on MOH 5-E.Rugamba Pass interference 3 yards enforced at MOH 5. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - NILL 2(4:50 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 5 for -3 yards (91-A.Sharp49-B.Baratti).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 5(4:33 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 1 for 4 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 1(3:44 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:12 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:08 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(3:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 11-D.Robinson. 11-D.Robinson runs ob at NIL 49 for 26 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49(3:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 1-J.Bester. 1-J.Bester pushed ob at NIL 46 for 3 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 46(2:54 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at NIL 50 for -4 yards (50-V.Labus).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAOH 50(2:41 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 46-A.Homer. 46-A.Homer to NIL 32 for 18 yards (7-M.Terry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(1:57 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 86-L.Mayock.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 32(1:45 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker runs ob at NIL 9 for 23 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - MIAOH 9(1:40 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to NIL 4 for 5 yards (91-J.Griffin).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAOH 4(1:34 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to NIL 1 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIAOH 1(1:15 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to NIL 1 for no gain (55-W.Kramer91-J.Griffin).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAOH 1(1:07 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:39 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (8 plays, 90 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 10 for 10 yards (21-M.Jones).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 10(15:00 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker runs ob at MOH 27 for 17 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27(14:54 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 1-J.Bester. 1-J.Bester to MOH 32 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin7-M.Terry).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 32(14:24 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 35 for 3 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 35(13:50 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert to MOH 38 for 3 yards (50-V.Labus).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(13:32 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert pushed ob at MOH 47 for 9 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAOH 47(12:59 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to NIL 49 for 4 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49(12:30 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 1-J.Bester. 1-J.Bester pushed ob at NIL 45 for 4 yards (9-M.Lorbeck).
|
+45 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 45(11:59 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:21 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (9 plays, 60 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:13 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(11:13 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 31 for 6 yards (17-M.Reid6-T.Banks).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - NILL 31(11:13 - 3rd) Penalty on NIL 65-N.Veloz False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 31. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 26(10:38 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 35 for 9 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(10:18 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 40 for 5 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 40(9:44 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 46 for 6 yards (82-K.Butler).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 46(9:04 - 3rd) Penalty on MOH 82-K.Butler Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at NIL 46. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 39(9:04 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers scrambles to MOH 39 for no gain (35-R.McWood).
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 39(9:04 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to MOH 1 for 38 yards (3-M.Brown21-S.Weatherford).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 1 - NILL 1(8:41 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 3 for -2 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NILL 3(7:32 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:54 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (9 plays, 62 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|(6:47 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 64 yards from NIL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 38 for 37 yards (39-J.Richardson44-C.Lersch).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(6:47 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 38(6:47 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 39 for 1 yard (38-N.Rattin).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 39(6:40 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye pushed ob at NIL 41 for 20 yards (12-D.Haney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41(6:36 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Blakely.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 41(6:02 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Bester.
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 41(5:21 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to NIL 1 for 40 yards. Penalty on NIL 23-J.McKie Pass interference declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - MIAOH 1(5:16 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to NIL 1 for no gain (8-M.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIAOH 1(4:54 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert to NIL 1 for no gain (50-V.Labus).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAOH 1(4:18 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:35 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|(3:29 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(3:29 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 24 for -1 yard (58-D.Costin49-B.Baratti).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NILL 24(3:29 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - NILL 24(3:29 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to NIL 29 for 5 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NILL 29(2:52 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 46 yards from NIL 29. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 35 for 10 yards (8-M.Williams).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(2:45 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 39 for 4 yards (50-V.Labus9-M.Lorbeck).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 39(2:26 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 20-T.Shelton. 20-T.Shelton to NIL 47 for 14 yards (50-V.Labus).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(2:13 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert to NIL 16 for 31 yards (12-D.Haney).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16(1:40 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to NIL 13 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 13(1:19 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to NIL 17 for -4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAOH 17(0:28 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to NIL 16 for 1 yard (11-T.Foster).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MIAOH 16(15:00 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
NILL
Huskies
- Missed FG (5 plays, 33 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:26 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman kicks 40 yards from MOH 35 out of bounds at the NIL 25.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(14:21 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to MOH 37 for 28 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 37(14:21 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to MOH 23 for 14 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NILL 23(13:51 - 4th) 15-M.Childers sacked at MOH 32 for -9 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - NILL 32(13:26 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 19 - NILL 32(12:43 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete.
|
No Good
|
4 & 19 - NILL 32(12:37 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(12:29 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 36 for 4 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 36(12:24 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 36(11:42 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIAOH 36(11:37 - 4th) 9-K.Kramer punts 52 yards from MOH 36 to NIL 12 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 12(11:33 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-S.Weatherford at NIL 19. 21-S.Weatherford to NIL 19 for no gain. Team penalty on MOH Offside 5 yards enforced at NIL 12. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - NILL 17(11:26 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 21 for 4 yards (27-K.Burse).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NILL 21(11:05 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 24 for 3 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 24(10:30 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 26 for 2 yards (27-K.Burse92-A.Ertl).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 26(10:00 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to NIL 31 for 5 yards (5-E.Rugamba35-R.McWood).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NILL 31(9:26 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson. Penalty on NIL 62-C.Perez Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NILL 31(8:45 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 39 yards from NIL 31 out of bounds at the MOH 30.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (7 plays, 51 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30(8:37 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to NIL 45 for 25 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(8:29 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to NIL 42 for 3 yards (11-T.Foster7-M.Terry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 42(8:15 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Hardy.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAOH 42(7:49 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to NIL 25 for 17 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(7:43 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to NIL 24 for 1 yard (8-M.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 24(7:30 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 24(6:56 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to NIL 19 for 5 yards (55-W.Kramer38-N.Rattin).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MIAOH 19(6:49 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:02 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman kicks 40 yards from MOH 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(5:57 - 4th) 15-M.Childers scrambles to NIL 31 for 6 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 31(5:57 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears runs ob at NIL 37 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 37(5:33 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 37(5:18 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - NILL 37(5:12 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears to NIL 44 for 7 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 3 - NILL 44(5:08 - 4th) 15-M.Childers scrambles to MOH 40 for 16 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 40(4:48 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 40(4:35 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to MOH 40 for no gain (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - NILL 40(4:28 - 4th) 15-M.Childers scrambles to MOH 28 for 12 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 28(4:06 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson to MOH 24 for 4 yards (27-K.Burse).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 24(3:52 - 4th) 21-M.Jones to MOH 21 for 3 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - NILL 21(3:31 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to MOH 10 for 11 yards (49-B.Baratti21-S.Weatherford).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 10(3:15 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:51 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:44 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(2:44 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 33 for 8 yards (38-N.Rattin8-M.Williams).
|
-13 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAOH 33(2:44 - 4th) to MOH 20 for -13 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - MIAOH 20(1:58 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 21 for 1 yard (50-V.Labus).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - MIAOH 21(1:54 - 4th) 9-K.Kramer punts 39 yards from MOH 21 to NIL 40 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
NILL
Huskies
- Downs (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 40(1:49 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 40(1:44 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears to NIL 48 for 8 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
Sack
|
3 & 2 - NILL 48(1:38 - 4th) 15-M.Childers sacked at NIL 42 for -6 yards (47-L.Phelps).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 8 - NILL 42(1:20 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- End of Game (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 42(0:58 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert kneels at NIL 43 for -1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAOH 43(0:52 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert kneels at NIL 45 for -2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIAOH 45(0:49 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert kneels at NIL 46 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|14
|Rushing
|10
|3
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|334
|340
|Total Plays
|78
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|71
|Rush Attempts
|43
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|2.0
|Net Yards Passing
|219
|269
|Comp. - Att.
|21-35
|15-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|5-33
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.8
|5-43.6
|Return Yards
|4
|148
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-133
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|219
|PASS YDS
|269
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|334
|TOTAL YDS
|340
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
