Drive Chart
NILL
MIAOH

No Text

Miami of Ohio holds off Northern Illinois late, 27-24

  • AP
  • Oct 19, 2019

OKFORD, Ohio (AP) Jaylon Bester ran for two touchdowns and Sam Sloman kicked two fourth-quarter field goals that allowed Miami of Ohio to hold off Northern Illinois, 27-24 in a Mid-America Conference battle Saturday afternoon.

Marcus Childers nosed in from a yard out to put Northern Illinois up 10-0 with 3:08 left in the second quarter, but the RedHawks answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by Bester's 1-yard run to make it 10-7 at intermission.

Miami (3-4, 2-1) took the second-half kick and marched 90 yards in eight plays and scored on a 45-yard pass from Brett Gabbert to James Maye.

Childers and Bester traded third-quarter touchdowns and Miami pushed its lead to 27-17 with just under six minutes to play after Sloman converted from 34- and 37-yards out.

Chiders, who threw for 144 yards on 14-for-23 passing, added a late 10-yard scoring pass to Cole Tucker to set the final score for Northern Illinois (2-5, 1-2).

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(15:00 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 30 for 5 yards (91-A.Sharp).
No Gain
2 & 5 - NILL 30
(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
Penalty
3 & 5 - NILL 30
(14:29 - 1st) Penalty on MOH 95-B.Kimpler Offside 5 yards enforced at NIL 30. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(14:25 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 41 for 6 yards (35-R.McWood5-E.Rugamba).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 41
(14:25 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 40 for -1 yard (82-K.Butler).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NILL 40
(13:54 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Harbison.
Punt
4 & 5 - NILL 40
(13:15 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 47 yards from NIL 40. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 18 for 5 yards (8-M.Williams).

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (7 plays, 20 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 18
(13:11 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 18
(12:59 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 16 for -2 yards (98-J.Heflin).
+15 YD
3 & 12 - MIAOH 16
(12:56 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to MOH 31 for 15 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31
(12:19 - 1st) Penalty on MOH 64-D.Redding False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 31. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - MIAOH 26
(11:51 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 26 for no gain (98-J.Heflin9-M.Lorbeck).
No Gain
2 & 15 - MIAOH 26
(11:30 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
+12 YD
3 & 15 - MIAOH 26
(10:46 - 1st) 1-J.Bester pushed ob at MOH 38 for 12 yards (12-D.Haney).
Punt
4 & 3 - MIAOH 38
(10:38 - 1st) 9-K.Kramer punts 45 yards from MOH 38 to NIL 17 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 17
(10:18 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 19 for 2 yards (49-B.Baratti).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 19
(10:10 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson to NIL 26 for 7 yards (3-M.Brown14-Z.Raymond).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 26
(9:46 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 32 for 6 yards (35-R.McWood).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32
(9:07 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 37 for 5 yards (35-R.McWood).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 37
(8:34 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 49 for 12 yards (21-S.Weatherford5-E.Rugamba). Penalty on MOH 95-B.Kimpler Offside declined.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 49
(7:55 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 49 for 2 yards (58-D.Costin90-D.Lemon).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 49
(7:34 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 49 for -2 yards (58-D.Costin17-M.Reid).
No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 49
(7:00 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
Punt
4 & 10 - NILL 49
(6:21 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 21 yards from NIL 49 out of bounds at the MOH 30.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30
(6:16 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 31 for 1 yard (9-M.Lorbeck8-M.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAOH 31
(6:10 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Blakely.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAOH 31
(5:46 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
Punt
4 & 9 - MIAOH 31
(5:40 - 1st) 9-K.Kramer punts 49 yards from MOH 31. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 24 for 4 yards (2-C.Singleton).

NILL Huskies
- FG (10 plays, 69 yards, 5:19 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 24
(5:36 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 34 for 10 yards (6-T.Banks21-S.Weatherford).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34
(5:25 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 35 for 1 yard (58-D.Costin35-R.McWood).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 35
(4:55 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 41 for 6 yards (95-B.Kimpler).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 41
(4:18 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers to NIL 45 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45
(3:42 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at MOH 48 for 7 yards (17-M.Reid).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 48
(3:10 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 44 for 4 yards (35-R.McWood5-E.Rugamba).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 44
(2:31 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker pushed ob at MOH 5 for 39 yards (6-T.Banks).
No Gain
1 & 5 - NILL 5
(2:01 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to MOH 5 for no gain (3-M.Brown).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 5
(1:39 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to MOH 7 for -2 yards (3-M.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 7
(0:57 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - NILL 7
(0:17 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Missed FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35. 31-M.Thomas to NIL 14 for 86 yards (31-T.Henderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 14
(0:08 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 14
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert to NIL 16 for -2 yards (8-M.Williams).
+3 YD
3 & 12 - MIAOH 16
(14:56 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to NIL 13 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin).
No Good
4 & 9 - MIAOH 13
(14:16 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman 30 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20
(13:41 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 22 for 2 yards (35-R.McWood).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 22
(13:36 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 28 for 6 yards (3-M.Brown).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 28
(13:08 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 29 for 1 yard (17-M.Reid35-R.McWood).
Punt
4 & 1 - NILL 29
(12:46 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 56 yards from NIL 29 to the MOH 15 downed by 8-M.Williams.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
-6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 15
(12:01 - 2nd) 31-M.Thomas to MOH 9 for -6 yards (9-M.Lorbeck98-J.Heflin).
No Gain
2 & 16 - MIAOH 9
(11:49 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 9 for no gain (7-M.Terry50-V.Labus).
No Gain
3 & 16 - MIAOH 9
(11:10 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 9 FUMBLES. 1-J.Bester to MOH 9 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 16 - MIAOH 9
(10:27 - 2nd) 9-K.Kramer punts 34 yards from MOH 9 out of bounds at the MOH 43.

NILL Huskies
- TD (14 plays, 43 yards, 6:39 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43
(9:51 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 42 for 1 yard (91-A.Sharp5-E.Rugamba).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 42
(9:42 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears to MOH 30 for 12 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(9:05 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 30
(8:31 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 21 for 9 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 21
(8:25 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers to MOH 19 for 2 yards (58-D.Costin49-B.Baratti).
-8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 19
(7:46 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to MOH 27 for -8 yards (17-M.Reid).
+16 YD
2 & 18 - NILL 27
(7:15 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love pushed ob at MOH 11 for 16 yards (49-B.Baratti).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 11
(6:54 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 9 for 2 yards (3-M.Brown).
-2 YD
1 & 9 - NILL 9
(6:19 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers to MOH 11 for -2 yards (27-K.Burse).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 11
(5:53 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to MOH 5 for 6 yards (3-M.Brown).
Penalty
3 & 5 - NILL 5
(5:34 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears. Penalty on MOH 5-E.Rugamba Pass interference 3 yards enforced at MOH 5. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 2 - NILL 2
(4:50 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 5 for -3 yards (91-A.Sharp49-B.Baratti).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 5
(4:33 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 1 for 4 yards (49-B.Baratti).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 1
(3:44 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:12 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:08 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(3:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 11-D.Robinson. 11-D.Robinson runs ob at NIL 49 for 26 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49
(3:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 1-J.Bester. 1-J.Bester pushed ob at NIL 46 for 3 yards (8-M.Williams).
Sack
2 & 7 - MIAOH 46
(2:54 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at NIL 50 for -4 yards (50-V.Labus).
+18 YD
3 & 11 - MIAOH 50
(2:41 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 46-A.Homer. 46-A.Homer to NIL 32 for 18 yards (7-M.Terry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32
(1:57 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 86-L.Mayock.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 32
(1:45 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker runs ob at NIL 9 for 23 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 9 - MIAOH 9
(1:40 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to NIL 4 for 5 yards (91-J.Griffin).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIAOH 4
(1:34 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to NIL 1 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin).
No Gain
3 & 1 - MIAOH 1
(1:15 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to NIL 1 for no gain (55-W.Kramer91-J.Griffin).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - MIAOH 1
(1:07 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:39 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:36 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(0:36 - 2nd) kneels at NIL 23 for -2 yards.

MIAOH RedHawks
- TD (8 plays, 90 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:36 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 10 for 10 yards (21-M.Jones).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 10
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker runs ob at MOH 27 for 17 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27
(14:54 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 1-J.Bester. 1-J.Bester to MOH 32 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin7-M.Terry).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 32
(14:24 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 35 for 3 yards (23-J.McKie).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - MIAOH 35
(13:50 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert to MOH 38 for 3 yards (50-V.Labus).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38
(13:32 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert pushed ob at MOH 47 for 9 yards (38-N.Rattin).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - MIAOH 47
(12:59 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to NIL 49 for 4 yards (11-T.Foster).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49
(12:30 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 1-J.Bester. 1-J.Bester pushed ob at NIL 45 for 4 yards (9-M.Lorbeck).
+45 YD
2 & 6 - MIAOH 45
(11:59 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:21 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- TD (9 plays, 60 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:13 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(11:13 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 31 for 6 yards (17-M.Reid6-T.Banks).
Penalty
2 & 4 - NILL 31
(11:13 - 3rd) Penalty on NIL 65-N.Veloz False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 31. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 26
(10:38 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 35 for 9 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(10:18 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 40 for 5 yards (35-R.McWood).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 40
(9:44 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 46 for 6 yards (82-K.Butler).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 46
(9:04 - 3rd) Penalty on MOH 82-K.Butler Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at NIL 46. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 39
(9:04 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers scrambles to MOH 39 for no gain (35-R.McWood).
+38 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 39
(9:04 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to MOH 1 for 38 yards (3-M.Brown21-S.Weatherford).
-2 YD
1 & 1 - NILL 1
(8:41 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to MOH 3 for -2 yards (49-B.Baratti).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 3
(7:32 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:54 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- TD (9 plays, 62 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
(6:47 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 64 yards from NIL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 38 for 37 yards (39-J.Richardson44-C.Lersch).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38
(6:47 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 38
(6:47 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 39 for 1 yard (38-N.Rattin).
+20 YD
3 & 9 - MIAOH 39
(6:40 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye pushed ob at NIL 41 for 20 yards (12-D.Haney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41
(6:36 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Blakely.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 41
(6:02 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Bester.
+40 YD
3 & 10 - MIAOH 41
(5:21 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to NIL 1 for 40 yards. Penalty on NIL 23-J.McKie Pass interference declined.
No Gain
1 & 1 - MIAOH 1
(5:16 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to NIL 1 for no gain (8-M.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MIAOH 1
(4:54 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert to NIL 1 for no gain (50-V.Labus).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MIAOH 1
(4:18 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:35 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
(3:29 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(3:29 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 24 for -1 yard (58-D.Costin49-B.Baratti).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NILL 24
(3:29 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
+5 YD
3 & 11 - NILL 24
(3:29 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to NIL 29 for 5 yards (6-T.Banks).
Punt
4 & 6 - NILL 29
(2:52 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 46 yards from NIL 29. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 35 for 10 yards (8-M.Williams).

MIAOH RedHawks
- FG (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35
(2:45 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 39 for 4 yards (50-V.Labus9-M.Lorbeck).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - MIAOH 39
(2:26 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 20-T.Shelton. 20-T.Shelton to NIL 47 for 14 yards (50-V.Labus).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47
(2:13 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert to NIL 16 for 31 yards (12-D.Haney).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16
(1:40 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to NIL 13 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin).
-4 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 13
(1:19 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to NIL 17 for -4 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 11 - MIAOH 17
(0:28 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to NIL 16 for 1 yard (11-T.Foster).
Field Goal
4 & 10 - MIAOH 16
(15:00 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

NILL Huskies
- Missed FG (5 plays, 33 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:26 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman kicks 40 yards from MOH 35 out of bounds at the NIL 25.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(14:21 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to MOH 37 for 28 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 37
(14:21 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to MOH 23 for 14 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
Sack
1 & 10 - NILL 23
(13:51 - 4th) 15-M.Childers sacked at MOH 32 for -9 yards (35-R.McWood).
No Gain
2 & 19 - NILL 32
(13:26 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
No Gain
3 & 19 - NILL 32
(12:43 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete.
No Good
4 & 19 - NILL 32
(12:37 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32
(12:29 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 36 for 4 yards (8-M.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MIAOH 36
(12:24 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MIAOH 36
(11:42 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
Punt
4 & 6 - MIAOH 36
(11:37 - 4th) 9-K.Kramer punts 52 yards from MOH 36 to NIL 12 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 12
(11:33 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-S.Weatherford at NIL 19. 21-S.Weatherford to NIL 19 for no gain. Team penalty on MOH Offside 5 yards enforced at NIL 12. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - NILL 17
(11:26 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 21 for 4 yards (27-K.Burse).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 21
(11:05 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 24 for 3 yards (35-R.McWood).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 24
(10:30 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 26 for 2 yards (27-K.Burse92-A.Ertl).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 26
(10:00 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to NIL 31 for 5 yards (5-E.Rugamba35-R.McWood).
No Gain
3 & 3 - NILL 31
(9:26 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson. Penalty on NIL 62-C.Perez Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 3 - NILL 31
(8:45 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 39 yards from NIL 31 out of bounds at the MOH 30.

MIAOH RedHawks
- FG (7 plays, 51 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30
(8:37 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to NIL 45 for 25 yards (23-J.McKie).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45
(8:29 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to NIL 42 for 3 yards (11-T.Foster7-M.Terry).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAOH 42
(8:15 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Hardy.
+17 YD
3 & 7 - MIAOH 42
(7:49 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to NIL 25 for 17 yards (11-T.Foster).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(7:43 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to NIL 24 for 1 yard (8-M.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAOH 24
(7:30 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - MIAOH 24
(6:56 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to NIL 19 for 5 yards (55-W.Kramer38-N.Rattin).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIAOH 19
(6:49 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

NILL Huskies
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:02 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman kicks 40 yards from MOH 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(5:57 - 4th) 15-M.Childers scrambles to NIL 31 for 6 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 31
(5:57 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears runs ob at NIL 37 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 37
(5:33 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 37
(5:18 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 37
(5:12 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears to NIL 44 for 7 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
+16 YD
4 & 3 - NILL 44
(5:08 - 4th) 15-M.Childers scrambles to MOH 40 for 16 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 40
(4:48 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 40
(4:35 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to MOH 40 for no gain (21-S.Weatherford).
+12 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 40
(4:28 - 4th) 15-M.Childers scrambles to MOH 28 for 12 yards (6-T.Banks).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 28
(4:06 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson to MOH 24 for 4 yards (27-K.Burse).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 24
(3:52 - 4th) 21-M.Jones to MOH 21 for 3 yards (49-B.Baratti).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 21
(3:31 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to MOH 10 for 11 yards (49-B.Baratti21-S.Weatherford).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 10
(3:15 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:51 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:44 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(2:44 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 33 for 8 yards (38-N.Rattin8-M.Williams).
-13 YD
2 & 2 - MIAOH 33
(2:44 - 4th) to MOH 20 for -13 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 15 - MIAOH 20
(1:58 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 21 for 1 yard (50-V.Labus).
Punt
4 & 14 - MIAOH 21
(1:54 - 4th) 9-K.Kramer punts 39 yards from MOH 21 to NIL 40 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

NILL Huskies
- Downs (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 40
(1:49 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 40
(1:44 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears to NIL 48 for 8 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
Sack
3 & 2 - NILL 48
(1:38 - 4th) 15-M.Childers sacked at NIL 42 for -6 yards (47-L.Phelps).
No Gain
4 & 8 - NILL 42
(1:20 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.

MIAOH RedHawks
- End of Game (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 42
(0:58 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert kneels at NIL 43 for -1 yard.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - MIAOH 43
(0:52 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert kneels at NIL 45 for -2 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 13 - MIAOH 45
(0:49 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert kneels at NIL 46 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:44
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
27
Touchdown 2:51
15-M.Childers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
23
27
Field Goal 6:02
79-S.Sloman 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
27
Field Goal 14:26
79-S.Sloman 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:29
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 3:35
1-J.Bester runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
62
yds
03:12
pos
17
20
Point After TD 6:47
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 6:54
15-M.Childers runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
14
Point After TD 11:13
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 11:21
5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:36
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 0:39
1-J.Bester runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
6
Point After TD 3:08
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 3:12
15-M.Childers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:11
39-J.Richardson 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 14
Rushing 10 3
Passing 9 11
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 7-16 7-17
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 334 340
Total Plays 78 64
Avg Gain 4.3 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 115 71
Rush Attempts 43 36
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 2.0
Net Yards Passing 219 269
Comp. - Att. 21-35 15-28
Yards Per Pass 6.3 9.6
Penalties - Yards 1-5 5-33
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-41.8 5-43.6
Return Yards 4 148
Punts - Returns 1-4 2-15
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-133
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
N. Illinois 2-5 377724
Miami (Ohio) 3-4 0714627
MIAOH 2, O/U 48.5
Fred C. Yager Stadium Oxford, Ohio
 219 PASS YDS 269
115 RUSH YDS 71
334 TOTAL YDS 340
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miami (Ohio)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 25 1:45 6 15 Punt
10:18 NILL 17 3:57 8 32 Punt
5:36 NILL 24 5:19 10 69 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 NILL 20 0:55 3 9 Punt
9:51 MIAOH 43 6:39 14 43 TD
0:36 NILL 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 NILL 25 4:19 9 60 TD
3:29 NILL 25 0:37 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:26 NILL 35 1:49 5 33 FG Miss
11:33 NILL 12 2:48 6 19 Punt
6:02 NILL 25 3:11 13 75 TD
1:49 NILL 40 0:29 4 2 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 MIAOH 18 2:33 7 20 Punt
6:16 MIAOH 30 0:36 3 1 Punt
0:11 NILL 14 0:03 3 1 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 MIAOH 15 1:34 3 -6 Punt
3:08 MIAOH 25 2:29 10 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:36 MIAOH 10 0:00 8 90 TD
6:47 MIAOH 38 3:12 9 62 TD
2:45 MIAOH 35 2:17 6 49 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 MIAOH 32 0:52 3 4 Punt
8:37 MIAOH 30 1:48 7 51 FG
2:44 MIAOH 25 0:50 3 -4 Punt
0:58 NILL 42 0:09 3 -4 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores