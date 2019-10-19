Drive Chart
Gabriel leads UCF past East Carolina 41-28

  • AP
  • Oct 19, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as UCF beat East Carolina 41-28 on Saturday night.

Gabriel had a career-high 365 yards passing for the Knights (5-2, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) who scored 35 points in the first half. Gabriel Davis caught two touchdown passes and had 164 yards receiving. Otis Anderson ran for 80 yards on 18 carries.

The Knights scored three touchdowns in the first quarter beginning with Gabriel's keeper to cap a 92-yard drive. Greg McCrae took it in from the 4 after that and Bentavious Thompson streaked 32 yards to close the quarter with a 21-0 lead.

Backup QB Darriel Mack Jr. threw a 33-yard touchdown to Davis early in the second quarter and Gabriel returned on the next drive to hit Davis again from 16 yards for a 35-3 advantage with 1:09 left in the half.

The Knights allowed 17-unanswered ECU points in the third quarter before Gabriel found Tre Nixon for a 53-yard score to lead 41-22.

Holton Ahlers had 313 yards and a touchdown passing and ran for another score for the Pirates (3-4, 0-3).

ECU Pirates
- Punt (7 plays, 35 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on UCF 27-R.Grant Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ECU 25. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 40
(15:00 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 41 for 1 yard (10-E.Gilyard90-C.Deloach).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 41
(14:56 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney pushed ob at ECU 43 for 2 yards (96-S.Zayas).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 43
(14:31 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to UCF 44 for 13 yards (23-T.Gowan). Team penalty on UCF Offside declined.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 44
(13:54 - 1st) 31-T.Williams to UCF 43 for 1 yard (44-N.Evans).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 43
(13:42 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to UCF 40 for 3 yards (22-K.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 6 - ECU 40
(13:05 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
Punt
4 & 6 - ECU 40
(12:24 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 32 yards from UCF 40 to UCF 8 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.

UCF Knights
- TD (9 plays, 92 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 8
(12:19 - 1st) Team penalty on UCF Unsportsmanlike conduct 4 yards enforced at UCF 8.
+7 YD
1 & 14 - UCF 4
(12:13 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 11 for 7 yards (27-D.Charles13-D.Robinson).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 11
(12:13 - 1st) 9-A.Killins to UCF 13 for 2 yards (27-D.Charles37-X.Smith).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 13
(11:52 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 14 for 1 yard (51-A.Ramseur).
+23 YD
4 & 4 - UCF 14
(11:41 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to UCF 37 for 23 yards (26-C.Gore).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 37
(10:55 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to UCF 45 for 8 yards (26-C.Gore).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 45
(10:34 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 47 for 2 yards (51-A.Ramseur27-D.Charles).
+52 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 47
(10:28 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams pushed ob at ECU 1 for 52 yards (13-D.Robinson).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - UCF 1
(10:15 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:12 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.

ECU Pirates
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:09 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(10:09 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 33 for 8 yards (10-E.Gilyard8-Z.Maxwell).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - ECU 33
(10:09 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 38 for 5 yards (12-E.Mitchell10-E.Gilyard).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 38
(9:41 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 36 for -2 yards (22-K.Davis).
-1 YD
2 & 12 - ECU 36
(9:10 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 35 for -1 yard (10-E.Gilyard).
+8 YD
3 & 13 - ECU 35
(8:39 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 32-T.Christian. 32-T.Christian to ECU 43 for 8 yards (27-R.Grant3-A.Collier).
Punt
4 & 5 - ECU 43
(8:03 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 36 yards from ECU 43 to UCF 21 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.

UCF Knights
- TD (8 plays, 79 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 21
(7:24 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 21
(7:19 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to UCF 36 for 15 yards (21-J.McMillian).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 36
(7:13 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to ECU 45 for 19 yards (35-J.Wilson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 45
(6:58 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel pushed ob at ECU 34 for 11 yards (27-D.Charles).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 34
(6:46 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 34
(6:32 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to ECU 21 for 13 yards (17-W.Saba).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 21
(6:26 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to ECU 4 for 17 yards (34-M.Berry).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - UCF 4
(5:59 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:35 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.

ECU Pirates
- Punt (7 plays, 23 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:30 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(5:30 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on UCF 3-A.Collier Pass interference 5 yards enforced at ECU 25. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 30
(5:30 - 1st) 32-T.Christian to ECU 36 for 6 yards (27-R.Grant12-E.Mitchell).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 36
(5:26 - 1st) 32-T.Christian to ECU 43 for 7 yards (6-B.Hayes12-E.Mitchell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 43
(5:00 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 43
(4:39 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
Penalty
3 & 10 - ECU 43
(4:32 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 49 for 6 yards (3-A.Collier). Penalty on UCF 30-T.Morris-Brash Offside 5 yards enforced at ECU 43. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 5 - ECU 48
(4:28 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 5 - ECU 48
(4:04 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 42 yards from ECU 48 to UCF 10 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.

UCF Knights
- TD (15 plays, 90 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 10
(4:00 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 77-J.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 10. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UCF 5
(3:55 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
-3 YD
2 & 15 - UCF 5
(3:55 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 2 for -3 yards (51-A.Ramseur).
Penalty
3 & 18 - UCF 2
(3:53 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon. Penalty on ECU 21-J.McMillian Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 2. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 12
(3:16 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 20 for 8 yards (46-C.Purvis).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 20
(3:12 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 22 for 2 yards (13-D.Robinson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 22
(2:47 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis pushed ob at UCF 35 for 13 yards (26-C.Gore).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 35
(2:22 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 16-T.Nixon False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 35. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - UCF 30
(2:07 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 34 for 4 yards (51-A.Ramseur95-H.Haji-Badri).
+13 YD
2 & 11 - UCF 34
(1:55 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 47 for 13 yards (30-G.Stringer).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 47
(1:39 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis. Penalty on ECU 26-C.Gore Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UCF 47. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 38
(1:27 - 1st) 6-M.Williams incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
Sack
2 & 10 - UCF 38
(1:22 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at ECU 43 for -5 yards (44-K.Futrell).
+11 YD
3 & 15 - UCF 43
(1:14 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to ECU 32 for 11 yards (27-D.Charles).
+32 YD
4 & 4 - UCF 32
(0:36 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:09 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.

ECU Pirates
- FG (9 plays, 67 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(0:02 - 1st) Team penalty on ECU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ECU 25. No Play.
+20 YD
1 & 15 - ECU 20
(0:02 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 40 for 20 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 40
(0:02 - 1st) 32-T.Christian to ECU 42 for 2 yards (93-L.Woodson).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 42
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney pushed ob at UCF 44 for 14 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 44
(14:32 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to UCF 18 for 26 yards. Penalty on UCF 92-A.Camden Offside declined.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 18
(14:12 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to UCF 8 for 10 yards (8-Z.Maxwell11-J.Hayes).
+2 YD
1 & 8 - ECU 8
(13:59 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers pushed ob at UCF 6 for 2 yards (11-J.Hayes).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 6
(13:40 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to UCF 8 for -2 yards (7-K.Turnier).
No Gain
3 & 8 - ECU 8
(13:16 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Farrier.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - ECU 8
(12:44 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

UCF Knights
- TD (8 plays, 89 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:39 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 25
(12:36 - 2nd) Team penalty on ECU Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - UCF 30
(12:36 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
+28 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 30
(12:36 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to ECU 42 for 28 yards (13-D.Robinson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 42
(12:16 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel pushed ob at ECU 32 for 10 yards (46-C.Purvis).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 32
(12:05 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 16-T.Nixon Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at ECU 32.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46
(12:05 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to ECU 40 for 6 yards (13-D.Robinson).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 40
(12:05 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to ECU 36 for 4 yards (54-B.Pena93-J.Price).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 36
(11:46 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack to ECU 33 for 3 yards (34-M.Berry17-W.Saba).
+33 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 33
(11:03 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 33 yards for a touchdown.

ECU Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:53 - 2nd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
Kickoff
(10:53 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 62 yards from UCF 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 17 for 14 yards (21-D.Gainous11-J.Hayes).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 17
(10:49 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 16 for -1 yard (91-N.Hancock90-C.Deloach).
-1 YD
2 & 11 - ECU 16
(10:49 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 15 for -1 yard (12-E.Mitchell30-T.Morris-Brash).
No Gain
3 & 12 - ECU 15
(10:44 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
Punt
4 & 12 - ECU 15
(10:26 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 40 yards from ECU 15 out of bounds at the UCF 45.

UCF Knights
- TD (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+38 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 45
(9:38 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon pushed ob at ECU 17 for 38 yards (27-D.Charles).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 17
(9:38 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to ECU 16 for 1 yard (51-A.Ramseur44-K.Futrell).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UCF 16
(9:32 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to ECU 16 for no gain (51-A.Ramseur35-J.Wilson).
+16 YD
3 & 9 - UCF 16
(9:01 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 16 yards for a touchdown.

ECU Pirates
- Punt (8 plays, 6 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:28 - 2nd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
Kickoff
(8:28 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 45 yards from UCF 35 out of bounds at the ECU 20.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35
(8:23 - 2nd) 32-T.Christian to ECU 48 for 13 yards (12-E.Mitchell21-D.Gainous).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 48
(8:23 - 2nd) 32-T.Christian to UCF 50 for 2 yards (94-A.Montalvo30-T.Morris-Brash).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 50
(8:23 - 2nd) 32-T.Christian to UCF 48 for 2 yards (44-N.Evans).
Penalty
3 & 6 - ECU 48
(8:05 - 2nd) Team penalty on ECU Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at UCF 48. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 11 - ECU 47
(7:39 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl. Penalty on UCF 23-T.Gowan Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 47. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 43
(7:12 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 43
(6:57 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
Sack
3 & 10 - ECU 43
(6:50 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 41 for -16 yards (94-A.Montalvo).
Punt
4 & 26 - ECU 41
(6:45 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 43 yards from ECU 41. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 26 for 10 yards (12-R.Mellott).

UCF Knights

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 26
(6:40 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 38 for 12 yards (27-D.Charles).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 38
(6:02 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 44 for 6 yards (94-A.Turner).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 44
(5:53 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to UCF 49 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 49
(5:31 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 49
(5:12 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 24-B.Thompson. 24-B.Thompson pushed ob at ECU 45 for 6 yards (38-B.Bivens).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UCF 45
(5:01 - 2nd) 8-D.Mack to ECU 45 for no gain (38-B.Bivens).
Punt
4 & 4 - UCF 45
(4:17 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 41 yards from ECU 45 Downed at the ECU 4.

ECU Pirates
- Halftime (12 plays, 74 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 4
(4:17 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 5 for 1 yard (44-N.Evans93-L.Woodson).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 5
(3:33 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 13 for 8 yards (93-L.Woodson27-R.Grant).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - ECU 13
(3:23 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 14 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 14
(2:51 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 16 for 2 yards (91-N.Hancock96-S.Zayas).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 16
(2:09 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 17 for 1 yard (7-K.Turnier).
Penalty
3 & 7 - ECU 17
(1:55 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead. Team penalty on UCF Pass interference 16 yards enforced at ECU 17. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 33
(1:23 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson pushed ob at ECU 41 for 8 yards (23-T.Gowan).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - ECU 41
(0:53 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 49 for 8 yards (30-T.Morris-Brash).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 49
(0:46 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to UCF 21 for 30 yards (31-A.Robinson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 21
(0:41 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to UCF 17 for 4 yards (31-A.Robinson).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 17
(0:38 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to UCF 18 for -1 yard (10-E.Gilyard).
Sack
3 & 7 - ECU 18
(0:24 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at UCF 22 for -4 yards (96-S.Zayas).
Field Goal
4 & 11 - ECU 22
(0:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

UCF Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 24-B.Thompson. 24-B.Thompson to UCF 23 for -2 yards (37-X.Smith46-C.Purvis).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - UCF 23
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 26 for 3 yards (30-G.Stringer27-D.Charles).
No Gain
3 & 9 - UCF 26
(14:40 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
Punt
4 & 9 - UCF 26
(14:21 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 0 yards from UCF 26 blocked by 10-L.Henley. 88-J.Hatfield to UCF 1 for 6 yards.

ECU Pirates
- TD (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 1 - ECU 1
(14:15 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:07 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

UCF Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:07 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25
(14:01 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 29 for 4 yards (30-G.Stringer).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UCF 29
(14:01 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UCF 29
(13:39 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
Punt
4 & 6 - UCF 29
(13:35 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 47 yards from UCF 29. 22-T.Snead to ECU 40 for 16 yards (29-J.Jean-Baptiste). Penalty on ECU 12-R.Mellott Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at ECU 40.

ECU Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(13:31 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 23 for -2 yards (7-K.Turnier44-N.Evans).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - ECU 23
(13:20 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 3-D.Mauney. 3-D.Mauney to ECU 30 for 7 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 30
(12:50 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 84-Z.Byrd. 84-Z.Byrd to ECU 32 for 2 yards (31-A.Robinson).
Punt
4 & 3 - ECU 32
(12:17 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 47 yards from ECU 32 to UCF 21 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.

UCF Knights
- Punt (4 plays, 35 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
+33 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 21
(11:39 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis pushed ob at ECU 46 for 33 yards (26-C.Gore).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46
(11:34 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to ECU 44 for 2 yards (94-A.Turner).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UCF 44
(11:24 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UCF 44
(11:09 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
Punt
4 & 8 - UCF 44
(11:03 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 44 yards from ECU 44 to ECU End Zone. touchback.

ECU Pirates
- FG (10 plays, 74 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 20
(10:58 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Farrier.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 20
(10:49 - 3rd) 32-T.Christian to ECU 32 for 12 yards (3-A.Collier7-K.Turnier).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 32
(10:43 - 3rd) 32-T.Christian to ECU 41 for 9 yards (44-N.Evans).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 41
(10:14 - 3rd) 32-T.Christian to ECU 43 for 2 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43
(9:37 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 89-J.Lewis. 89-J.Lewis to UCF 33 for 24 yards (3-A.Collier).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 33
(9:12 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney to UCF 27 for 6 yards (44-N.Evans97-M.Cholewa).
+20 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 27
(8:48 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers to UCF 7 for 20 yards (31-A.Robinson). Team penalty on UCF Offside declined.
+3 YD
1 & 7 - ECU 7
(8:17 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers to UCF 4 for 3 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 4
(8:05 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers to UCF 6 for -2 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
No Gain
3 & 6 - ECU 6
(7:31 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - ECU 6
(6:49 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

UCF Knights
- Fumble (6 plays, 42 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:44 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25
(6:41 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 28 for 3 yards (17-W.Saba).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 28
(6:41 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs ob at UCF 32 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 32
(6:29 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 36 for 4 yards (94-A.Turner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 36
(6:25 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 36
(6:12 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
Sack
3 & 10 - UCF 36
(6:08 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 30 for -6 yards FUMBLES (44-K.Futrell). 94-A.Turner to UCF 33 for no gain.

ECU Pirates
- TD (4 plays, 33 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 33
(6:02 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 33
(5:57 - 3rd) 32-T.Christian to UCF 33 for no gain (22-K.Davis).
+13 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 33
(5:53 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to UCF 20 for 13 yards (23-T.Gowan).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 20
(5:19 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(4:52 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete.

UCF Knights
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:45 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25
(4:45 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 31 for 6 yards (44-K.Futrell).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 31
(4:45 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 39 for 8 yards (44-K.Futrell46-C.Purvis).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39
(4:28 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 47 for 8 yards.
+53 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 47
(4:12 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 53 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ECU Holding declined.
+2 YD
(3:58 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.

ECU Pirates
- Fumble (7 plays, 40 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:48 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(3:48 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 43 for 18 yards (27-R.Grant).
-7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43
(3:48 - 3rd) 22-T.Snead to ECU 33 FUMBLES. 22-T.Snead to ECU 36 for 3 yards. Team penalty on ECU Illegal shift declined.
+3 YD
2 & 17 - ECU 36
(3:25 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 39 for 3 yards (23-T.Gowan).
+18 YD
3 & 14 - ECU 39
(2:55 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to UCF 43 for 18 yards (44-N.Evans).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43
(2:38 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 89-J.Lewis. 89-J.Lewis pushed ob at UCF 39 for 4 yards (3-A.Collier).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 39
(2:08 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney to UCF 35 for 4 yards (22-K.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 2 - ECU 35
(1:58 - 3rd) 32-T.Christian to UCF 35 FUMBLES (96-S.Zayas). 12-E.Mitchell to UCF 35 for no gain.

UCF Knights
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35
(1:43 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 43 for 8 yards (37-X.Smith35-J.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 2 - UCF 43
(1:30 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 43 for no gain (93-J.Price).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 43
(1:08 - 3rd) 8-D.Mack to UCF 44 for 1 yard (37-X.Smith).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - UCF 44
(0:28 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 43 for -1 yard (93-J.Price).

ECU Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43
(15:00 - 4th) 3-D.Mauney to UCF 42 for 1 yard (22-K.Davis).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 42
(14:55 - 4th) 3-D.Mauney to UCF 37 for 5 yards (30-T.Morris-Brash).
Sack
3 & 4 - ECU 37
(14:29 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at UCF 43 for -6 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
Punt
4 & 10 - ECU 43
(13:54 - 4th) 43-J.Young punts 33 yards from UCF 43 out of bounds at the UCF 10.

UCF Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 10
(13:39 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 17 for 7 yards (94-A.Turner).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 17
(13:27 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 16 for -1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UCF 16
(13:11 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
Punt
4 & 4 - UCF 16
(12:27 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 54 yards from UCF 16 to ECU 30 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.

ECU Pirates
- Interception (10 plays, 13 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 30
(12:22 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead. Penalty on ECU 71-B.Malovic Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ECU 30. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 25 - ECU 15
(12:13 - 4th) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 25 for 10 yards (27-R.Grant12-E.Mitchell).
+19 YD
2 & 15 - ECU 25
(12:07 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 44 for 19 yards (8-Z.Maxwell10-E.Gilyard).
Sack
1 & 10 - ECU 44
(11:27 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 34 for -10 yards (6-B.Hayes7-K.Turnier).
No Gain
2 & 20 - ECU 34
(10:53 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mauney.
+38 YD
3 & 20 - ECU 34
(10:42 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to UCF 28 for 38 yards (27-R.Grant).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 28
(10:30 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to UCF 18 for 10 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 18
(10:08 - 4th) 31-T.Williams to UCF 12 for 6 yards. Penalty on ECU 68-J.Doyle Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 18. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - ECU 28
(9:38 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 31-T.Williams. 31-T.Williams to UCF 23 for 5 yards (23-T.Gowan).
Int
2 & 15 - ECU 23
(9:20 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl INTERCEPTED by 3-A.Collier at UCF 6. 3-A.Collier to UCF 13 for 7 yards (11-B.Proehl). Penalty on ECU 31-T.Williams Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UCF 13.

UCF Knights
- Downs (14 plays, 48 yards, 5:39 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 28
(8:47 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to UCF 34 for 6 yards (37-X.Smith94-A.Turner).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 34
(8:36 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to UCF 39 for 5 yards (21-J.McMillian).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39
(7:42 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 47 for 8 yards (30-G.Stringer).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 47
(7:17 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 48 for 1 yard (51-A.Ramseur).
+15 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 48
(6:30 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to ECU 37 for 15 yards (35-J.Wilson51-A.Ramseur).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 37
(5:46 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to ECU 38 for -1 yard (46-C.Purvis51-A.Ramseur).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - UCF 38
(5:26 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to ECU 35 for 3 yards (51-A.Ramseur).
+1 YD
3 & 8 - UCF 35
(4:48 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to ECU 34 for 1 yard (51-A.Ramseur).
+16 YD
4 & 7 - UCF 34
(4:38 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis pushed ob at ECU 18 for 16 yards (26-C.Gore).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 18
(3:59 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to ECU 20 for -2 yards (51-A.Ramseur35-J.Wilson).
Penalty
2 & 12 - UCF 20
(3:20 - 4th) Penalty on UCF 13-G.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 20. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 17 - UCF 25
(3:12 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hescock.
+1 YD
3 & 17 - UCF 25
(3:12 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson pushed ob at ECU 24 for 1 yard (51-A.Ramseur).
No Gain
4 & 16 - UCF 24
(3:08 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.

ECU Pirates
- TD (6 plays, 76 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 24
(2:40 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 35 for 11 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35
(2:34 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 1-D.Farrier. 1-D.Farrier to UCF 50 for 15 yards (3-A.Collier27-R.Grant).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 50
(2:18 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles runs ob at UCF 39 for 11 yards.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 39
(2:08 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 1-D.Farrier. 1-D.Farrier pushed ob at UCF 8 for 31 yards (11-J.Hayes).
No Gain
1 & 8 - ECU 8
(1:58 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 8
(1:50 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(1:44 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 84-Z.Byrd.

UCF Knights
- End of Game (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:38 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 6 yards from ECU 35. 6-M.Williams to ECU 41 for no gain.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 41
(1:38 - 4th) Team penalty on UCF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ECU 41. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - UCF 46
(1:37 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to ECU 43 for 3 yards (51-A.Ramseur).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - UCF 43
(1:37 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to ECU 41 for 2 yards (94-A.Turner45-R.D'Abreu).
-2 YD
3 & 10 - UCF 41
(1:32 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel kneels at ECU 43 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:38
12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 84-Z.Byrd.
plays
yds
pos
28
41
Touchdown 1:44
12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
28
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:48
11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
22
41
Touchdown 3:58
11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 53 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ECU Holding declined.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
22
41
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:45
12-H.Ahlers incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
22
35
Touchdown 4:52
12-H.Ahlers scrambles runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
22
35
Field Goal 6:44
9-J.Verity 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
35
Point After TD 14:07
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
35
Touchdown 14:07
3-D.Mauney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
12
35
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:02
9-J.Verity 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
35
Point After TD 8:23
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 8:28
11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
34
Point After TD 10:49
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 10:53
8-D.Mack complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
84
yds
01:36
pos
3
27
Field Goal 12:39
9-J.Verity 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
72
yds
00:00
pos
3
21
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:02
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:09
24-B.Thompson runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
20
Point After TD 5:30
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:35
30-G.McCrae runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:09
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:12
11-D.Gabriel runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 31 31
Rushing 13 11
Passing 13 16
Penalty 5 4
3rd Down Conv 5-16 5-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-4
Total Net Yards 452 606
Total Plays 86 87
Avg Gain 5.3 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 170 197
Rush Attempts 49 47
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 4.2
Net Yards Passing 282 409
Comp. - Att. 23-37 24-40
Yards Per Pass 7.6 10.2
Penalties - Yards 9-95 11-89
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-39.0 4-46.5
Return Yards 55 17
Punts - Returns 2-41 1-10
Kickoffs - Returns 1-14 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-7
Safeties 0 0
1234T
East Carolina 3-4 0616628
UCF 5-2 21146041
UCF -34.5, O/U 64.5
Spectrum Stadium Orlando, Florida
 282 PASS YDS 409
170 RUSH YDS 197
452 TOTAL YDS 606
East Carolina
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UCF
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ECU 25 2:36 7 35 Punt
10:09 ECU 25 2:06 5 18 Punt
5:30 ECU 25 1:26 7 23 Punt
0:02 ECU 25 0:00 9 67 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:53 ECU 17 0:27 3 -2 Punt
8:28 ECU 35 1:43 8 6 Punt
4:17 ECU 4 3:58 12 74 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 UCF 1 0:08 1 1 TD
13:31 ECU 25 1:14 3 7 Punt
10:58 ECU 20 4:09 10 74 FG
6:02 UCF 33 1:10 4 33 TD
3:48 ECU 25 1:50 7 40 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 43 1:06 3 0 Punt
12:22 ECU 30 3:02 10 13 INT
2:40 ECU 24 0:56 6 76 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 UCF 8 2:07 9 92 TD
7:24 UCF 21 1:49 8 79 TD
4:00 UCF 10 3:51 15 90 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 UCF 25 1:36 8 89 TD
9:38 ECU 17 0:37 3 17 TD
6:40 UCF 26 1:39 6 29
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 UCF 25 0:00 3 1 Punt
14:07 UCF 25 0:32 3 4 Punt
11:39 UCF 21 0:36 4 35 Punt
6:44 UCF 25 0:36 6 42 Fumble
4:45 UCF 25 0:47 4 75 TD
1:43 UCF 35 1:15 4 8 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 UCF 10 1:12 3 6 Punt
8:47 UCF 28 5:39 14 48 Downs
1:38 ECU 41 0:06 4 -2 Game
